Billy Corgan appears on another Paws Chicago cover with his cats (and his son)

Back in 2014, I covered one of my favorite magazine covers of all time: an issue of PAWS Chicago, with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan on the cover. I grew up in the era of grunge rock and proto-emo-rock, and I was never really into the Pumpkins, but seeing Corgan holding his two beautiful black kitties on the cover made me ridiculously happy. PAWS Chicago magazine is devoted to telling the stories of shelter animals and happy adoption stories and all of that. Corgan has adopted all of his cats and kittens at the shelter, and he’s been a devoted cat-daddy for many years. Now he has a growing family – he’s 51, and his girlfriend Chloe Mendel was only 22 when she gave birth to their son Augustus in 2015, which would make her either 24 or 25 right now. Billy, Chloe, Augustus and their two kitties take the new cover of PAWS Chicago.

The kitties in question are Angelface and Diamond Baby, both of whom were rescues adopted by Billy. Angelface is the calico who is like “no photos please, I want to be alone.” Billy chatted with the magazine about what it means to adopt rescue kitties in need:

Throughout much of PAWS Chicago’s 20-year history, dating back to the formative days as a volunteer-run storefront adoption center on Clark Street, William (Billy) Corgan has embraced PAWS Chicago and its No Kill mission. As the budding rescue grew, so did William’s role as an activist for animal rights and a member of the PAWS family. These days, living with his partner, fashion designer Chloe Mendel, their two-year-old son Augustus Juppiter Corgan, two dogs and two PAWS cats, William is particularly moved by PAWS’ work.

When he’s in town, William likes to stop by the PAWS adoption center in Highland Park. He goes in to thank volunteers for their work and stays to watch as adopters meet the animals they will take home, to love and care for as members of their family. William considers PAWS the “gold standard“ among charitable organizations, and a uniquely Chicago institution: “PAWS is built around the ideas that hard work and volunteers can make a difference.” He points to the number of young people drawn to volunteering for PAWS as an indicator that the organization is speaking to those who see a different future.

To William, PAWS’ philosophy and programs are “noble and honorable pursuits” that, at their foundation, are about saving lives. In particular, PAWS challenges perceptions of shelter animals as inferior or damaged and have educated the public on the importance of spay/ neuter in reducing overpopulation and homelessness.

“Animals can’t communicate intellectually,” he said. “They need people and groups to act as translators, to get their message out.” Advocates for animal rights can help to build a “bridge that can link people to a new way of seeing animals.” William is particularly moved when he sees this work pay off. “There’s nothing more special,” he says, than meeting people who’ve adopted from PAWS: “I see a lot of people at the tea house, and through wrestling and music, and then I meet a family that has rescued an animal from PAWS and there’s nothing more humbling.”

[From PAWS Chicago]

I like this kind of smaller, no-drama activism and advocacy. Some people want to save the world, and some people simply want to support their local no-kill animal shelter. Apparently, Corgan has made a point of adopting kittens with medical issues too, so he’s choosing the kittens who are more difficult to get adopted, and then he pays for their operations and they’re part of his family. Corgan may or may not be a douche – I have no idea, but I’ve heard some stories – but on this, I love what he does. Plus, I just enjoy seeing middle-aged rockers with cats.

Covers courtesy of Paws Chicago.

65 Responses to “Billy Corgan appears on another Paws Chicago cover with his cats (and his son)”

  1. Eleonor says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Awwwwwww!!!!!!!
    I was waiting for this cover!!!!

  2. OriginalLala says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I have three calicos – i don’t know if it’s related to their calico-ness but they are such sassy queens!
    Yay for rescue cats!!!!

    #catladypride

  3. Milla says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I lov smashing pumpkins. I also loved billy and kurt being petty, those were the innocent days of our lives.
    Good for him for having normal life and supporting paws in need.

  4. Wilma says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I don’t trust him. He claims to be anti-establishment and libertarian, but he uses a lot of alt-right buzzwords so kitties are cute, kid is cute, Billy is not cute.

    • detritus says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:08 am

      He used to f*ck with a girl my partner knows. She was an absolute mess at the time and he was using her for sex when he was in town. I know it’s a common thing, and probably more so in celebs, but it’s always soured me on him. He’s the type that can treat people as disposable.

    • Esmom says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:15 am

      Oh no, I hadn’t heard that. Yikes. I do feel like he and the Pumpkins have seemed to become sort of a joke in the industry, but I’ll always have a soft spot for their early music. And I remember feeling bad for him when he was driven out of his Chicago mansion because someone leaked his address.

      Last I heard his tea shop had shut down but the Pumpkins are touring…so I guess he’s doing ok, at least financially.

      • Kitten says:
        August 16, 2018 at 8:45 am

        My BF just worked their show here in the Garden. He said turn-out was pretty sad and that Corgan creeps him out.

        I love this cover so much though. I don’t want to believe the bad things about him but sadly, it wouldn’t surprise me :(
        At least he seems good with cats lol.

      • Esmom says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:50 am

        Kitten, Interesting scoop, thanks. My music-loving teen briefly considered going to the show in Chicago but now that I’ve read about Corgan’s political views I’m glad he didn’t bother. I don’t know how I missed his alt-right leanings. So weird considering his tea shop was in one of the more liberal suburbs. Maybe that’s why it shut down, lol, now that I think about it.

    • Olive says:
      August 16, 2018 at 9:57 am

      the smashing pumpkins are playing at a big arena here next week and there are still seats available in every section of the place and they’re going for as low as $26. couldn’t happen to a better guy.

    • Arpeggi says:
      August 16, 2018 at 2:02 pm

      Sharon Osborne used to rep the SP and quit in the late 90s/early 00s because she couldn’t stand Corgan’s ego anymore… His terrible temper and ego has been known ever since the band started

  5. Red32 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I just saw one of the Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th anniversary shows, and it was amazing. I was surprised because he was actually pretty funny.

    • DesertReal says:
      August 16, 2018 at 9:38 am

      Me too! They were sooo good when they came to my city. They were funny, goofy, didn’t seem to take themselves so seriously, and engaged a lot with the audience. I loved it- I don’t think I screamed and danced that much since the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

  6. lovesot says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:12 am

    the world is burning, so I choose to love this.

  7. Miss Margo says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I love this so much. Makes me so happy!!

  8. Alice says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Anything with Billy Corgan on it is amazing! Even a magazine about cats. The Pumpkins got me through my teenage drama years and were a part of my wedding playlist.

  9. Diane says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:17 am

    The PAWS is across the street from my house inside a PETCo, It is a wonderful cause and the people there love animals. His picture is was up in the cat house.

  10. Esmom says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I’m here for the kitties, although his son is also pretty darn cute.

    In this age of insanity I have take to following foster kittens on Instagram and my dream is to foster kittens. But as long as I am sharing a home with my husband, it sadly isn’t going to happen. So many people are working so hard on behalf of strays and abandoned cats and finding them good forever homes.

    Seems like one of the main factors in reducing the feline shelter population is getting as many cats as possible spayed and neutered. That’s how I got my shelter kitty — she was part of a batch of feral cats that had been brought in to be fixed and re-released but someone realized she was perfectly happy and friendly around humans. I’d adopt a houseful if I could!

    • OriginalLala says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:25 am

      We tried fostering for years – but I would always get soo attached and then my husband would have to basically rip the kitty out of my arms when their adoptive parents would come pick them up, then i would bawl my heart out for weeks and blame my hubby for not letting me adopt our fosters. After a few years of this we decided maybe I wasn’t cut out for fostering so now we are on a monthly donation plan with a local TNR group, and I volunteer at a farm sanctuary where, though I love the animals, I’m much less likely to smuggle the sheep home ;)

      • Esmom says:
        August 16, 2018 at 8:36 am

        Aw, lol, I can absolutely relate. Some foster parents I follow are definitely better than others at staying detached than others when it’s time to let their fosters go. I was sobbing just this week at one litter being adopted out because they were such a lovely little family. Two of the four siblings got to stay together, but still. So yeah, I hear you. The farm sanctuary sounds like a great gig!

      • OriginalLala says:
        August 16, 2018 at 8:42 am

        It’s the best gig! I highly recommend it! farm sanctuaries are always looking for volunteers and while it’s not glamorous work (lots of poop scooping!) There is something that is incredibly satisfying about being outside, doing something with your body, helping others, and being with like-minded, compassionate people. Bonus, the animals are pretty dang cute! It’s my favorite thing to do and I wish I had enough money to just volunteer full time.

      • Mel M says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:28 am

        Me too! I fostered one cat from PAWS Chicago and when I went to take him back there was some kind of issue and they didn’t have the room for him so they asked that I take him for another week. He never went back. I too am a failed foster. I kept him until we had my first child who has significant special needs so now he lives the high life with my parents. They are empty nesters and live about 6 hours always so when they come to visit they put him up in a kitty spa basically and they pay extra for him to have a room with a window. He seriously lives better then I ever did with them lol.

      • kristen says:
        August 16, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        Same here. I fostered once (yay for the incredible team at Cavalier Rescue USA!) and I ended up in tears with my husband and volunteer coordinator, begging to keep this dog. They let me keep him, and my husband just rolls his eyes about the whole episode. Oh well!

    • Kitten says:
      August 16, 2018 at 8:52 am

      Everyone follow The Odd Cat Sanctuary on social media. I’ve been donating to this shelter since they first started up a few years ago and the work they do is nothing short of incredible.

      Follow @Bensontheoddcat and @meetottothecat on IG. You will be AMAZED at how far these two handsome guys have come. Otto was rescued from the streets of New York after he was hit by a car and was found with 27 puncture wounds on his body. Benson was rescued from a hoarder and used to be called “Road Kill” :(
      But the before and after pics will warm your cold heart I promise ♥

      • Christin says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:10 am

        I love rescue/feral cat happy endings. I follow Grandpa Mason, an older guy with health issues rescued from the streets in Canada. He is now happily helping raise litters of kitties fostered by TinyKittens. Grandpa Mason and TinyKittens have a FB Page with photos and video clips. Cute stuff and a happy story!

      • OriginalLala says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:38 am

        I LOVE grandpa Mason and Tiny Kittens!!! They are amazing

        I’ll have to check out Odd Cat Sanctuary! never enough kitties on my Insta feed

      • Esmom says:
        August 16, 2018 at 9:45 am

        Thanks for the recommendations, Kitten! My kids are mortified at my kitten social media habit. They keep saying, “Why don’t you just enjoy the cat we have?” I do, of course, and it’s rich that these guys who are tethered to their phones would lecture me about my screen habits, lol.

      • Christin says:
        August 16, 2018 at 10:56 am

        @Original Lala – Can never have enough kitty videos, photos, etc.! I will be checking out Kitten’s recommendation, too.

        I tear up every time I read their FB summary of Grandpa Mason’s story. He’s come a long way. The work they do is amazing.

      • Scotchy says:
        August 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

        I am pretty sure we follow all the same organizations and kitties😻
        I would also suggest following milos sanctuary as they are similar to oddcat..
        Yay kitties

      • Kitten says:
        August 16, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        Gpa Mason is the BEST! He’s basically the only reason why I still occasionally log into FB.

        @Esmom-Kitten vids are chicken soup for the soul. Or like a fat blunt for the soul lol. Relaxing. My cat’s IG-which is all cats and dogs-is what keeps me from hating everything these days.

        @ Scotchy–Just followed Milos Sanctuary. Thanks so much for the heads-up. Very TOCS-like!

  11. i says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Same age gap as Dane Cook and his gf but that’s creepy af and this is cute because nostalgia and kitties? Nope. If this was anyone else they’d be lumped in the dirty old man group alongside Leo who is positively spritely in comparison.

    Reply
    August 16, 2018 at 8:35 am

    So I guess we’re just going to ignore his alt-right BS because of his cats and nostalgia? Can’t relate

    For those interested here’s a great article on The Daily Beast
    https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-the-smashing-pumpkins-billy-corgan-became-an-sjw-hating-conservative-crusader

  13. K-Peace says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I love seeing Billy so happy, with his family & his pets. It’s so awesome when celebrities use their fame to help animals. Love this article, thank you for covering this happy story.

  14. French girl says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:05 am

    His family( wife,son and cats) are adorably cute ( even if he is a Trump fan .What idiot)

  15. Lala11_7 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Yea…I’m Chicago…born and raised…and I can just tell you that my music affiliate partner NEVER had ANYTHING good to say about Billy…who he met a great deal because we all lived in the same town…and for me, personally, the way he treated his band member D’Arcy…and a WHOLE BUNCH OF OTHER STUFF…made me cancel him a LONG TIME AGO…

    Nice cats and cute child though…

    • Cay says:
      August 16, 2018 at 9:59 am

      Exactly. I think all of us from the Chicago area know that Billy is a mess (at best), creepy, and a total douche. By and large, Chicago (and suburbs) is like a small town. News about guys like Billy travels fast. (That said, I once had the most vivid dream of my life about Billy Corgan.)

      • paranormalgirl says:
        August 16, 2018 at 2:08 pm

        My husband is in entertainment contract law and he’s also a musician with ties to some really cool artists. Corgan isn’t one of them. I’ve heard some pretty disturbing things about him and my husband said he wouldn’t touch him as a client with someone else’s 20 foot pole.

  16. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I have two cats myself. I LOVE cats. That being said *uck Billy Corgan. As a native Chicagoan I can say with authority that he IS a douche. He’s also racist and anti-establishment. I have no douby that he voted for Trump. He is basically just like any other middle-aged rich white dude more concerned about keeping his money than anything else. Oh – and he’s a misogynist. So there you go.

  17. JustCrimmles says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:40 am

    William tho 😂😂😂

  18. Olive says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:43 am

    so now he’s WILLIAM Corgan? pretty sure he’s still using the Twitter name @billy but ok

  19. Aerohead21 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:10 am

    How this man has kept his baby face and voice…seriously, I grew up in that era too but listened to Aerosmith. He’s making me feel the need to get some Smashing Pumpkins stuff so he can adopt Augustus his very own shelter kitty.

  20. homeslice says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I’m just here for the cats! I love them and a proud owner of them. All you fellow kitty lovers need to follow Beth Stern on insta :)

  21. Really says:
    August 16, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Tuesday night’s concert at the United Center was pretty full. Maybe he wasn’t the best young adult, but not many people who have that messed up of a childhood come out normal. Let’s just hope CNN’s silver fox doesn’t come out bashing him again, because that was some lame sh*t. Bash the guy for being a dick or whatever, but don’t go after him for supporting an animal shelter.

  22. Enormous Coat says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Hasn’t Corgan defended Trump? He went on InfoWars. I remember when – I think it was Veruca Salt – called him out for being an arrogant ass. They said something to the effect of “We haven’t taken the same special pill Billy has.” I wish I could remember the exact quote, but it was probably from an article in Seventeen mag from 1997, so…yeah. Never liked him.

