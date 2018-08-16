Aretha Franklin passed away in her Detroit home last night, at the age of 76

Aretha Franklin passed away last night. She was released from the hospital several days ago, and it was reported that she was receiving hospice care. I tend to believe that Aretha knew that the end was near and she wanted to be surrounded by her family and friends in her own home when she left this earth. I also appreciate – in a bittersweet way – the fact that Aretha’s family released the information about how the end was near at the start of the week. We got a chance to reflect on Aretha’s legacy as an artist, as a woman, as a civil rights icon and more.

Aretha had been battling cancer for several years, and I just learned that it was pancreatic cancer. Reportedly, she was surrounded by all of the people she loved and who loved her. She was 76 years old and she lived an absolutely incredible life – you can read her Wiki page here. I’m going to post some of her songs and performances. She was the greatest vocalist of the 20th century. We’ll miss her so much.

Aretha Franklin singing at President Obama's inauguration. RIP the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/3PT9Kp9zit — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 16, 2018