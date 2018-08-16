Aretha Franklin passed away in her Detroit home last night, at the age of 76

ArethaRIP

Aretha Franklin passed away last night. She was released from the hospital several days ago, and it was reported that she was receiving hospice care. I tend to believe that Aretha knew that the end was near and she wanted to be surrounded by her family and friends in her own home when she left this earth. I also appreciate – in a bittersweet way – the fact that Aretha’s family released the information about how the end was near at the start of the week. We got a chance to reflect on Aretha’s legacy as an artist, as a woman, as a civil rights icon and more.

Aretha had been battling cancer for several years, and I just learned that it was pancreatic cancer. Reportedly, she was surrounded by all of the people she loved and who loved her. She was 76 years old and she lived an absolutely incredible life – you can read her Wiki page here. I’m going to post some of her songs and performances. She was the greatest vocalist of the 20th century. We’ll miss her so much.

wenn353124

Photos courtesy of WENN.

65 Responses to “Aretha Franklin passed away in her Detroit home last night, at the age of 76”

  1. me says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Sad news. What an incredible hit maker. I hope she rests in peace.

  2. Myrtle says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I am so sad to hear this. Rest In Peace Aretha Franklin. Truly one of the greats. RESPECT. ❤︎

  3. Tate says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Rest peacefully, Aretha.

  4. Lightpurple says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:33 am

    We had tickets to see her in June. When she canceled, I feared the end was coming. Even still, this hits hard. We will not see her like again. Rest In Peace, Queen Aretha.

  5. Swack says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:34 am

    R E S P E C T – For a great woman and entertainer. R I P Aretha.

  6. PlayItAgain says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:36 am

    What a voice. What a woman. Rest in peace.

  7. holly hobby says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:37 am

    RIP. Pancreatic cancer sucks :(

  8. upstate diva says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:37 am

    ICON.
    Her music will not be forgotten.

  9. Jane says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I am totally gutted. There will never be anyone like her again. I hope she is singing in heaven with Whitney.

  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:40 am

    What. A. Life. She was her own solar system.

  11. Melania says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:40 am

    This is so sad. RIP

  12. Nilo says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:42 am

    RIP, Aretha. You will be missed.

  13. BlueSky says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I am going to reflect on the decades of music she has left behind…. what a legacy.

  14. Esmom says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:43 am

    RIP. What an amazing woman. It’s probably not considered an iconic performance but I just loved her in Blues Brothers.

  15. Becks1 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:44 am

    What sad news. Thanks for posting all those pics and the videos. She was such an icon.

  16. Capepopsie says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:45 am

    So sad. RIP.

  17. KBeth says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Amazing talent, Godspeed Miss Franklin.

  18. Chocolate Princess says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Well we all will miss her. May she rest in peace. Aretha Franklin, thanks for the great music Queen of Soul

  19. Wannabe singer says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:53 am

    https://youtu.be/z4rMZCDQukQ

    My favorite. She’s an icon. So sad she’s gone.

  20. InquisitiveNewt says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Absolutely heartbreaking. Her voice was angelsong, exquisite purity that lifted the soul and soothed the troubled spirit. Without a doubt, the Precious Lord has Taken her Hand.

  21. CityGirl says:
    August 16, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I used to play Aretha Franklin as my inauguration cd (cassette – lol – I’m old) for every new car I acquired and home I moved into. Her songs are the theme music of my childhood.
    All Hail The Queen indeed.
    You will be missed.

  22. MellyMel says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:00 am

    She, like many great r&b and soul artists, was a huge part of my childhood. My parents played her music around our home so much when I was growing up! She will be greatly missed. May she R.I.P.

  23. Marjorie says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:01 am

    I saw an interview a long time ago where Keith Richards, of all people, explained why she was the best singer of all time -she would sing each note just slightly above and below on the way to the next one, and fill them with heart and emotion.

    Thanks for being here, Queen, and rest in peace.

    I’m gonna go look for her Blues Brothers cameo on YouTube and dance along.

  24. Nev says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:03 am

    I feel like crying.

    A real DIVA.

  25. Beer&Crumpets says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

    I dont think I really believe in The Afterlife, but if that lady was half as good a person as she was a singer, I hope she’s at rest in her perfect vision of heaven. Her voice was a gift, straight up. The first time I heard her sing, it was in The Blues Brothers. I was a kid- maybe 7 or 8 years old. I thought she was so amazing, I made my mom bring me to the mall so I could buy a tape of her greatest hits. I still have that album… I’m on my 3rd or 4th CD by now. Her voice still gives me chills.

  26. Eleonor says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:09 am

    R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

  27. Ann says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:09 am

    The Kennedy Center performance has got me balling right now. May this glorious woman rest in peace and glamour. So much gratitude to her for bringing me life so many times since I was a kid.

  28. Reese says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:13 am

    R.I.P. to an icon.

  29. AnotherDayAnother says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Respect.

  30. Sue Denim says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Thank you for sharing the clip of her at Obama’s inauguration. Amazing, moved me to tears… for her and for all we’ve lost these past few years, but will regain…love and grace are greater than all…

  31. Dee Kay says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:27 am

    My BFF played Aretha nonstop all through our college years and I am so grateful that she made me a superfan. I was a fan when I was in high school but in college I learned the Queen’s entire discography. There will never be another like her. She was The Best.

    Aretha is performing an amazing concert right now on the other side.

  32. Lala11_7 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Lawd…have mercy…

    My Mama took me to see her in concert…in 1977…I was 10 and it was the tour supporting the soundtrack from the movie “Sparkle”…I remember seeing her on the stage of the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago…everything dark, with one spotlight on her…and she was dressed in ALL white…white turban…long white dress…white shoes…beautiful white mink stole…

    It was magical! She and Gladys Knight…they were like honorary Aunties for me…cause their music was EVERYWHERE in my childhood…ALL THE TIME…

    Sigh….

    Lawd…have mercy….

  33. Jamie42 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:59 am

    I had the privilege of seeing her live in concert a couple of years ago. She was incredible, funny, inspiring, and had the audience on their feet.

  34. Leapin' Lizards! says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Respect to an icon and one of the most influential singers in American history. Amazing life, and not an easy one, but she prevailed. Queen.

  35. Incognita says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I was absolutely devastated upon hearing of Miss Aretha’s transition. Although we knew of her pending death, the finality of it all really hit me. I have vivid memories of my mama playing her albums on our component set during the 70 and it feels as if a huge chunk of my childhood is gone. It really feels like the death of one of my aunties and I am in tears. I am glad that her legacy will live on in her extensive and awesome music catalog. Rest in Peace Queen Aretha!

  36. adastraperaspera says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    When you hit
    the center

    of a note, spin
    through and off

    the bell lip
    into heaven,

    the soul dies
    for an instant –

    but you don’t need
    its thin

    resistance
    nor the room

    (piano shawl,
    mirror, hyacinth)

    dissolving
    as one note

    pours into
    the next, pebbles

    clean as moonspill
    seeding a path . . .

    and which is it,
    body or mind,

    which rises, which
    gives up at last

    and goes home?

    ~Rita Dove, Soprano, 1998

  37. Mia4s says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    A bit of trivia that will soon be legendary; today is the anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley. So the Queen died on the same day as the King.

    Not to mention she has totally overshadowed Madonna)…Aretha, the one true DIVA 😉! The rest are pretenders.

    RIP to an extraordinarily talent.

  38. Jerusha says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    My favorite Aretha albums are the two she did for Columbia. I bought them in 1962 and still have them. If you haven’t heard them, check them out, they’re great.
    Also, check out her version of Nessum Dorma. She subbed for Pavarotti at the Grammys when he fell ill. Brought tears to my eyes.

  39. B n A fan says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    R E S P E C T to the queen. What a voice, what a voice – RIP Queen, there will never be another voice like her. I have been listening to her records all morning.

  40. Nicegirl says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    🙏 thank you

  41. Emmet says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Fittingly it is a gray day here in Detroit.

    From singing at MLK’s funeral to Obama’s inauguration, the history of her life along with the talent will never be replicated.

  42. lily of the Catty says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    You are, no doubt, singing with the angels now, Miss Aretha. Thank you for your music and sharing your amazing gifts. RIP. Legend.

  43. livealot says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I honestly thought people were jumping the gun with their condolences earlier this week, and now the clip with her at Obama’s graduation just hit me how much we as a nation truly have lost. (politics included)

    R.E.S.P.E.C.T Queen!

  44. Sparkly says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    RIP, Aretha.

    My favorite memory of her is when she did that diva concert with Celine Dion, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, and maybe a few others. The only thing I really remember was Celine trying her HARDEST to out-sing Aretha. I mean, flailing hard and even the other singers looked at her like, “Bitch, noooooo” , and then Aretha handed her her ass. It was glorious.

  45. Veronica S. says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Pancreatic cancer is absolutely awful disease. I hope wherever she is that she’s at peace and content with the legacy she left behind.

  46. Abbess Tansy says:
    August 16, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Peace and blessings to you, Aretha. I will miss that breathtaking voice of yours and your majestic presence.

  47. Tiffany :) says:
    August 16, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    She was such an incredible singer. Her version of RESPECT was such a powerful force. When I heard it as a child, it stood out because she sounded like such a strong woman, not trying to be dainty and coy. She will be missed, but thankfully she left a lot of incredible amount of music for us to enjoy.

  48. Jane says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    RIP Aretha.

    She was at least fortunate to be able to go out on her own terms at home.

  49. Jerusha says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Fresh Air replayed their 1999 interview with Aretha, recorded shortly after her autobio came out. It is so good. Please, listen.

  50. AtlLady says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Ms. Franklin provided the “soundtrack” to so many of our lives. Think about how empty our lives would have been without her and be thankful she was there to sing to us and teach us through her music. She shared her voice and soul and passion with us. Her presence will be missed by many but her music will last forever.

  51. B n A fan says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Fox News put up a photo and have audio of Patti singing, they believes she is Aretha. I guess we really all look alike, lol.

