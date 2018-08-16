Kellyanne Conway & her husband are not half as cute as they think they are

It’s been a while since I’ve even bothered to pay attention to Kellyanne Conway, but I was sucked into it by Twitter and everyone talking about this Washington Post profile of Kellyanne and her husband George Conway. George Conway used to be a big Republican operative, very well respected in GOP circles, and he was the one who introduced his wife to Donald Trump. It was an introduction he still regrets. While George supported Trump during the election, it all went downhill for him pretty quickly as, like all sentient beings, he began to understand that Trump is a lunatic who will kill us all. Meanwhile, his wife still works for Trump every day and she gets paid to lie and say crazy, outlandish things on Trump’s behalf.

The WaPo article is a portrait of a marriage, but let’s face it, it’s also a portrait of two people “performing” their political grievances for an audience, and it’s a portrait of just how Kellyanne tries to work over journalists, because she’s been doing that this whole time. Here’s the section of the article which is getting a lot of notice – it’s Kellyanne in conversation with the WaPo journalist, Ben Terris:

Me: You told me you found [George’s tweets] disrespectful. Kellyanne: It is disrespectful, it’s a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows . . . as “a person familiar with their relationship.” Me: No, we’re on the record here. You can’t say after the fact “as someone familiar.” Kellyanne: I told you everything about his tweets was off the record. Me: No, that’s not true. That never happened. Kellyanne: Well, people do see it this way. People do see it that way, I don’t say I do, but people see it that way. Me: But I’m saying we never discussed everything about his tweets being off the record. There are certain things you said that I put off the record. Kellyanne: Fine. I’ve never actually said what I think about it and I won’t say what I think about it, which tells you what I think about it.

[From WaPo]

Every damn day, I’m reminded of that infamous quote widely believed to be said by Karl Rove, to a journalist: “You’re in what we call the reality-based community…that’s not the way the world really works anymore.” Kellyanne Conway sees your reality-based community and she will spin you so hard, you’ll swear you were on acid-trip on a rollercoaster. Now we know that every time an unnamed source goes be a “person familiar to Kellyanne/Trump/the administration,” it’s just Kellyanne doing her thing.

As for the Conways’ marriage… I couldn’t care less. I just don’t care what is real and what’s performative and whether they think their bickering is cute. They’re both awful people and utter famewhores.

