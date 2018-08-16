A ‘Designing Women’ revival is happening under the original creator

Dear God, make it stop! Another day, another reboot. Some TV exec was going through old issues of TV Guide and decided the time was right to bring Designing Women back to the small screen. Don’t get me wrong, I was a fan, but I don’t think they could possibly recreate the magic of the original.

Designing Women ran for seven seasons on CBS, from 1986 until 1993. The show focused on a women-run design firm in Atlanta. The show starred Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Delta Burke and Meshach Taylor, who played their assistant, Anthony Bouvier. Designing Women also starred Alice Ghostley, Julia Duffy, Jan Hooks and Judith Ivey.

According to TV Line, the show’s creator, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, has been working to bring the series back and has teamed up with Sony Pictures TV, who brought us the return of One Day at a Time on Netflix – which I will admit is pretty damn good (but I give the bulk of the credit for that to Rita Moreno). Sony is also talking about bringing The Facts of Life back, teaming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel’s production companies.

Sony is currently shopping the show to various networks. Deigning Women 2018 is billed as a “revival”, a la Murphy Brown, so some of the original stars could return for the new series. Back in March, Annie Potts, who is currently starring on Young Sheldon, told Entertainment Weekly that “I don’t know when I’d find the time for it, but I think that they could use a show like Designing Women — feisty smart women that didn’t take any B.S. from anybody.” She went on to say that if she could work on it during her hiatus from the series, “I would be there in a minute.”

I loved Designing Women, but I have never thought it needed to be revisited. We just had the Queer Eye guys in Atlanta for two seasons. That was close enough for me. It’s not Designing Women without Julia’s articulate rants, the wonderful relationship between Anthony and Bernice and Jan Hooks. As much as I do adore Annie Potts, I just can’t see this working. Do. Not. Want.

38 Responses to “A ‘Designing Women’ revival is happening under the original creator”

  1. Dtab says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Honestly I don’t absolutely hate this idea at all….However I am sick of the reboot announcements and I will NEVER watch the Buffy reboot as that is iconic to me (since I named my dog after one of the characters i.e. Willow).

    I agree though it wont capture the same spirit of the original, but i would like to see a full female led comdey show.

  2. Sid says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I don’t get it. I am sure there are tons of writers out there with fresh ideas who just need to be given a chance. Why are these industry execs clinging to reboots and remakes this way? I know that remakes are nothing new, but what’s happening now is excessive.

  3. Jane says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:30 am

    All these re-boots need to be booted. (Yes, I purposely did that)

  4. Naomi11 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Why on earth would they be interested in doing a revival of this show. Don’t they have any new ideas.???? WTF!!!

  5. manda says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Loved Designing Women growing up! When I first saw this, I was like “YES!” but then I remembered no more Julia and I just can’t believe Dixie Carter is gone. :( I had forgotten about Bernice, thanks for the reminder. I’m going to see if youtube has old eps, I am feeling nostalgic!

    I would probably check out a reboot. I love strong and funny women

    • Spice cake 38 says:
      August 16, 2018 at 10:35 am

      I loved Bernice too!I recall the one episode where she came in wearing a Christmas 🎄 tree skirt and they had to explain that it wasn’t to wear it was for around the tree!I’m just thinking my fifteen year old daughter would love this show,but how about reruns instead of reboots.We are currently watching the *New adventures of old Christine*on TV Land and can’t stop laughing.I want reruns 😊

  6. Embee says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I loved the original but when it came out the concept was unique. I don’t know how they would capture that freshness now. Poor Delta I almost didn’t recognize her with that face!

  7. BooRadley says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:24 am

    As much as I love Designing Women, and I think, nay I know my life needs more Jean Smart in it, there is no way they can bring the show back and it be good. How do we make this stop? Like genuinely I’m asking how do we make this stop?

  8. Pansy says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I loved that show. But how can you do it without Julia Sugarbaker?!
    How about another smart, sassy, female driven show instead inspired by that one?

  9. Lightpurple says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Jan Hooks, Meshach Taylor, Alice Ghostley, and Dixie Carter are dead. Not much of a reboot without Julia Sugarbaker and Anthony Bouvier.

  10. Jag says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Agreed on both points! Without Julia, there is no show.

  11. launicaangelina says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I really enjoyed the show until they forced Delta Burke out. The five original core cast members were wonderful together.

  12. Other Renee says:
    August 16, 2018 at 9:38 am

    One of my favorite shows. But no, don’t reboot. Not without Julia and Meshach. RIP.

  13. Happy21 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:43 am

    No! Too many of the original have passed on. Please let it go. :(
    I loved the original. My mom also loved it and she too has passed on so I just don’t want them to ruin the legacy of the show.

  14. LA says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    No Dixie/Julia makes this one a hard pass for me.

  15. Reef says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I was never a Golden Girls rerun girl, but Designing Women was EVERYTHING to me. I don’t know if I could take a reboot especially since Dixie Carter passed. Julia Sugarbaker was the epitome of everything I KNEW was amazing about Southern women.

  16. holly hobby says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    OMG I thought I was looking at Ina Garten in one of those pictures but now I realized it was Delta Burke?!?!? :( WTF Delta! Why?

  17. JRenee says:
    August 16, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Goodness no, no, no..

  18. Morning Coffee says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Precisely right. Julia Sugarbaker was the heart and soul of DW. And I just have to say – Holy Fillers, Delta Burke. Yikes!

  19. Heat says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Right?! I had to double take on that pic. Maybe because she doesn’t have high hair anymore either. Lol.

  20. Other Renee says:
    August 16, 2018 at 11:30 am

    I usually refrain from commenting on a person’s looks (although fashion is always fair game) but it truly saddens me how Hollywood women feel so compelled to Botox and fill their faces til they enter Catwoman Wildenstein territory.

