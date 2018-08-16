A ‘Designing Women’ revival is happening under the original creator

Dear God, make it stop! Another day, another reboot. Some TV exec was going through old issues of TV Guide and decided the time was right to bring Designing Women back to the small screen. Don’t get me wrong, I was a fan, but I don’t think they could possibly recreate the magic of the original.
Designing Women ran for seven seasons on CBS, from 1986 until 1993. The show focused on a women-run design firm in Atlanta. The show starred Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Delta Burke and Meshach Taylor, who played their assistant, Anthony Bouvier. Designing Women also starred Alice Ghostley, Julia Duffy, Jan Hooks and Judith Ivey.
According to TV Line, the show’s creator, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, has been working to bring the series back and has teamed up with Sony Pictures TV, who brought us the return of One Day at a Time on Netflix – which I will admit is pretty damn good (but I give the bulk of the credit for that to Rita Moreno). Sony is also talking about bringing The Facts of Life back, teaming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel’s production companies.
Sony is currently shopping the show to various networks. Deigning Women 2018 is billed as a “revival”, a la Murphy Brown, so some of the original stars could return for the new series. Back in March, Annie Potts, who is currently starring on Young Sheldon, told Entertainment Weekly that “I don’t know when I’d find the time for it, but I think that they could use a show like Designing Women — feisty smart women that didn’t take any B.S. from anybody.” She went on to say that if she could work on it during her hiatus from the series, “I would be there in a minute.”
I loved Designing Women, but I have never thought it needed to be revisited. We just had the Queer Eye guys in Atlanta for two seasons. That was close enough for me. It’s not Designing Women without Julia’s articulate rants, the wonderful relationship between Anthony and Bernice and Jan Hooks. As much as I do adore Annie Potts, I just can’t see this working. Do. Not. Want.
Photos: Getty and WENN
Honestly I don’t absolutely hate this idea at all….However I am sick of the reboot announcements and I will NEVER watch the Buffy reboot as that is iconic to me (since I named my dog after one of the characters i.e. Willow).
I agree though it wont capture the same spirit of the original, but i would like to see a full female led comdey show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Take the Designing Women cast and their chemistry and write them something new, fresh. Throw some winks and nods in for fans of DW .. but make it a whole new show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get it. I am sure there are tons of writers out there with fresh ideas who just need to be given a chance. Why are these industry execs clinging to reboots and remakes this way? I know that remakes are nothing new, but what’s happening now is excessive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my opinion, these shows that they are rebooting aren’t worth it. I see no point in bringing any of the shows back. Least of all DW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re trying to cash in on the aging Boomer markets that grew up watching these shows in young adulthood. Plus, it’s easier than being creative and coming up with a fresh idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because reboots and revivals come with built in fanbases, thus insuring viewership, which makes money. Putting money into something new and untested is riskier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Cynical but true. It is sad that in this golden age of great original shows that reboots are still being pursued so heavily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve sat in a lot of meetings over the years, and this is not a surprise. People in the business are so gun shy of committing to anything new, fresh, different or risky… it’s a wonder anything gets done at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All these re-boots need to be booted. (Yes, I purposely did that)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. What, they can’t come up with some ideas to bring new and better shows. Enough with all of the reboots. Give me a break already! Sheesh. SMH!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So are you saying you want a Gimme A Break! reboot?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why on earth would they be interested in doing a revival of this show. Don’t they have any new ideas.???? WTF!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So that Bloodworth-Thomason has a mouthpiece on air. Every monologue by Julia Sugarbaker (RIP!) was pure Linda, and unfortunately, it always seemed apparent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved Designing Women growing up! When I first saw this, I was like “YES!” but then I remembered no more Julia and I just can’t believe Dixie Carter is gone. I had forgotten about Bernice, thanks for the reminder. I’m going to see if youtube has old eps, I am feeling nostalgic!
I would probably check out a reboot. I love strong and funny women
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Bernice too!I recall the one episode where she came in wearing a Christmas 🎄 tree skirt and they had to explain that it wasn’t to wear it was for around the tree!I’m just thinking my fifteen year old daughter would love this show,but how about reruns instead of reboots.We are currently watching the *New adventures of old Christine*on TV Land and can’t stop laughing.I want reruns 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the original but when it came out the concept was unique. I don’t know how they would capture that freshness now. Poor Delta I almost didn’t recognize her with that face!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s DELTA???????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG! I had to do a triple take.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually had to check because I wasn’t sure and thought perhaps it was Linda B-T, but that is indeed Delta. My heart breaks for her that she would do that to herself. She always struggled with her weight abut it never undermined her beauty. Her sauciness and confidence at whatever size was one of the things I loved about DW. She was unsquelchable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s struggled for too long with various body issues,and she’s gone and overdone her face .People were pretty mean about her weight going up and down and up again all those years ago.She spoke out on it and put on a brave front,but I think it’s been a long fight for her,and now she’s over compensated too much surgery/fillers.Loved her then and still do 💕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope that’s just a very bad shot, but I don’t know. The last time i saw her was in Boston Legal and she looked fine. But that’s a while ago now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as I love Designing Women, and I think, nay I know my life needs more Jean Smart in it, there is no way they can bring the show back and it be good. How do we make this stop? Like genuinely I’m asking how do we make this stop?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved that show. But how can you do it without Julia Sugarbaker?!
How about another smart, sassy, female driven show instead inspired by that one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jan Hooks, Meshach Taylor, Alice Ghostley, and Dixie Carter are dead. Not much of a reboot without Julia Sugarbaker and Anthony Bouvier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, how did I miss that Jan Hooks had died? Her role as one of the Sweeney Sisters on SNL was a classic. So funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did not know that Hooks has passed. Wow. I knew about the other three, and I still find myself surprised sometimes that Dixie Carter died. Anyway, because of all of these deaths, I am just not into this reboot at all. Too depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Hal Holbrook is still hanging in there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed on both points! Without Julia, there is no show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really enjoyed the show until they forced Delta Burke out. The five original core cast members were wonderful together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my favorite shows. But no, don’t reboot. Not without Julia and Meshach. RIP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No! Too many of the original have passed on. Please let it go.
I loved the original. My mom also loved it and she too has passed on so I just don’t want them to ruin the legacy of the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Dixie/Julia makes this one a hard pass for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was never a Golden Girls rerun girl, but Designing Women was EVERYTHING to me. I don’t know if I could take a reboot especially since Dixie Carter passed. Julia Sugarbaker was the epitome of everything I KNEW was amazing about Southern women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I thought I was looking at Ina Garten in one of those pictures but now I realized it was Delta Burke?!?!? WTF Delta! Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goodness no, no, no..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Precisely right. Julia Sugarbaker was the heart and soul of DW. And I just have to say – Holy Fillers, Delta Burke. Yikes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! I had to double take on that pic. Maybe because she doesn’t have high hair anymore either. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually refrain from commenting on a person’s looks (although fashion is always fair game) but it truly saddens me how Hollywood women feel so compelled to Botox and fill their faces til they enter Catwoman Wildenstein territory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse