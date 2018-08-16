Emma Stone: ‘It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life’

Emma Stone is Elle Magazine’s September cover girl. The photos are lovely, but not particularly notable: they’re just pretty photos of Emma-with-red-hair. I missed her red hair. It suits her so much more than the weird blonde shade she had for years. Anyway, magazines are continuing the trend of putting magazine-writers out of work by hiring actual celebrities and celeb-adjacents to conduct their celebrity interviews. Emma’s Q&A session was conducted by none other than… her good friend Jennifer Lawrence. So, basically, this is a cute read but we’re not finding out anything interesting about Emma (or J-Law). You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She’s sensitive: “I am sensitive on a level that is problematic. I mean, I’ve talked to my therapist about it before, and she’s like, Thank God you found [acting].”
On turning 30: “My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?”
On the importance of friendships: “I think friendship is pretty much everything. Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family. You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life- you’re choosing your family.”
On why she doesn’t have social media: “I think it wouldn’t be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.”
Whether she’s gone through a spell where she felt like she lost herself: “Oh my God, I went through that last night. When I was a teenager, I was in a real sweet spot. Then in my mid-twenties, I really lost the plot. A lot of things shifted, and it felt like whatever that protective layer was, that mask that you build for yourself—this is my personality, this is who I am—totally shattered. The structure of my life shifted so much that I didn’t know how to relate to this new version, you know? My parents got divorced, and I went through this stuff with my career really starting. It all happened at once.
I was thinking the other day – again – about how lucky I was to grow up before social media and this current era of performative everything. Performative dressing, performative friendships, performative lives. No social media, just books and magazines and talking to actual people face-to-face in the real world. And you know what? Even though I was lucky to go through that – I was probably part of the last generation to grow up that way – I was still a f–king mess. I was still anxious and uncomfortable and insecure. What I’m saying is that everybody has a rough time at some point, and someone like Emma has to go through that rough time in the public spotlight. She’s pretty well-adjusted about everything, I’d say. Of course, I still want to know if she’s banging Justin Theroux. Hm…
She is 30 really..i was thinking she is like 26 lol
I thought she was older. Seems like she’s been around forever. And of course banging an old dude makes her seem older still.
I was shocked she was turning 30. I don’t know why though. How long ago did Easy A come out? Time flies, that’s for sure.
Why even do an interview if you’re just going to say boring, cliche things like this. I know it’s for publicity, and I don’t expect her to reveal deep, dark secrets but I’m just BORED. She is just an overrated actress to me, and I still have second hand embarrassment for her oscar win.
LMAO I thought this was boring too. Like what my girlfriend or I would say to each other coffee and the other would just kind of nod politely through it until we got to the ACTUAL topics we are interested in talking t each other about.
Boring and self indulgent interview. Just like la la land
Why not asking about that movie in where she was Asian?
Ha! Perhaps being 30 will crystallize her understanding that she is not Asian.
LOL. Wait till 50, Emma!
That’s what I was thinking! Lol
Yeah, wait till you turn 49. Sh*t gets real fast!
Wait till you see what 40 reveals to you
Now that I’m 40, I know how fast time flies and wish I knew that when I was young
I’m sorry if the following question is rude or ignorant. Every other celebrity is constantly working with a therapist. Is it truly needed? Are their lifes that broken? What happened to just seeking advice from friends and family?
When you have lots of money you can find lots of ways to spend it, whether you need it or not.
Maybe it’s more like this, seeing a therapist isn’t just for people whose lives are broken. And our friends and family aren’t in our lives to always be our sounding board (and sometimes they don’t do a very good job about it).
Emma has always struck me as a somewhat neurotic person, not in a bad way, it doesn’t surprise me she has a therapist. We should be normalizing seeing a therapist, not questioning why people who have, objectively, weird lives would want to see one.
I’m going to give a counterpoint here, less as a critique of what you said and more as advocacy for good mental health.
I think everyone should check in with a therapist at some point in their lives. We go to doctors, dentists, ophthalmologists, and gynecologists on the regular for wellness checks. Why not worry about our brains and spirits the same way? Your life doesn’t have to be broken to want to talk to a professional about how you are experiencing your life.
Regarding the friends and family — not everyone is equipped to give good advice or coping mechanisms to others, and a lot of us are in therapy *because of* family. I’ll ask for day to day advice of my friends but when I want better tools to live my life (I have anxiety issues), I go to someone who is trained to help me.
I’m not a celebrity, but if I relied solely on my family for advice, I would need years and years of therapy just to mend the damage!
There’s also things you can’t talk to family about, for various reasons! I started therapy last year and believe me, most people raised their brows because I’m a free 25-year old with a very well paid, fun, challenging job at one of the biggest companies in the world, travelling the world (both for work and for pleasure), great friends, etc. But that’s because I did a great job at hiding my alcohol addiction which I developed because I never worked through my childhood trauma. We don’t know what she went through in her life or how it affected her. I really wish I had gone to therapy much sooner, so I applaud her.
You do know that she’s a natural blonde, right? Like, light light blonde. So “that weird” blonde hair she’s been rocking is just hers. I think she’s lovely both ways.
Off-topic, but it’s the same with Nicole Kidman. A natural blonde who went red for a few years, now gets criticized for going back to her natural blonde self.
Stone’s natural hair shade is not natural light bright blonde.
She’s probably a natural ‘bronde’ like Leighton Meester
Thing is a lot of kids are born with natural blonde hair – a lot – and for a a large number it darkens with age/time.
So they all dye it.
Plus Emma’s eyelashes and eyebrows are dark.
Almost never do you have that level of darker pigmentation if you have naturally bright Scandanavian blonde hair as Emma fans seem to claim.
I think Amy Adams and Christina Hendrix are the same: blondes that the world scolds if they don’t dye their hair red. It’s an odd trend.
They got famous as redheads, so that is how the public “knows” them. Also, in the cases of Emma and Nicole, I think red hair suits them better. Both have a tendency to dye their hair really harsh bright blonde, a shade that hardly suits anyone. I always think they both look fresher and younger with darker hair (that blonde hair Emma insists on ages her a lot).
Almost no one crystallized at 30 is light light blonde naturally
Wait you thought the interview was cute?
It was so obnoxious. I don’t know how anyone could read it and not want to slap JLaw upside the head.
I know her real name is Emily and her friends call her that, but empahisizing it in every question was weirdly annoying.
And since when is JLaw from a working class family? And her commenting on people saying they eat a whole pizza and fit into a size 2 and that not being realistic? Girl that is your whole persona.
I love JLaw- Emma Stone friendship. It’s so cute.
Emma looks thirty-ish a decade ago in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. She is aging backwards.
A lot of women have a little bit of a crisis at 30. Something about the weight of society’s expectations regarding relationships and marriage, I think. A lot of my friends basically married the next man they dated after their 30th birthday (this did not always turn out great). I think Stone is experiencing that sense of “Hmmm…I didn’t get married by 30…what does that mean?!” without saying it.
This is funny. Turning 30 ‘crystallizes’ your life? LMFAO!!!! Turning 43 has ‘poached’ me, like a soft boiled egg. Omg I’m cracking up. Crystallized lives.
Being a celebrity, they let you say/do anything. 🤣
I was just surprised her teen years were a sweet spot for her.
I don’t recommend that celebrities use social media (honestly, I don’t get why any of them would need it unless they genuinely enjoy interacting with people they don’t know), but I think different beauty standards seem to be more accepted now through social media. When I was growing up, I thought you had to be literally perfect looking to be considered beautiful. But everyone and everything seems to be called beautiful on social media that in a strange way it’s given me more confidence (in the sense that it acts as a bit of a counterpoint to the people who say snarky things to your face). It seems like people are more willing to compliment you on social media than to your face…it’s weird but also interesting. I suppose celebrities face the more negative aspects but for regular people it almost seems like a confidence booster.
Just came here to say that I want that hair cut and hair color!!!
