Britney Spears does two hours of yoga every night on tour

There’s no denying that Britney Spears is in excellent shape. She and her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari have posted videos of their workouts to Instagram and the 36-year-old singer is wearing the skimpiest costumes while on her Piece of Me tour, and making them work.

It’s been a while since I’ve shown full leg on stage… actually freaked me out how light I felt not wearing spats… I almost didn’t know who I was 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Ef5ktuo4m — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 8, 2018

Of course, it takes work to stay in shape, and Britney not only tries her best to eat clean while on the road, she also doesn’t use travel and hotel hopping as an excuse to skip a workout. On Monday, she posted a 30-second video highlighting her 2 hour per day yoga practice. Egad. It looks like Britney does Ashtanga Yoga, which is the most challenging style. I’ve done it and I admire her resolve, because it is not easy.

She shared that the yoga combats the “stir crazy” aspect of life on the road, but admitted that the old adage “no pain, no gain” holds true, adding, “I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely.” I got tired just watching this clip.

Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely 😜😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/XXv11gcyx1 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 13, 2018

Yoga isn’t the only way Britney stays in shape. As she recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “This round of shows that we are doing on tour, they are back to back, so each show is like…I don’t have time apart, besides flying. My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong.”

I workout every morning during the week and I wish I had 2 hours a day to dedicate to keeping fit. Watching this really inspired me. You keep doing you, Britney.

