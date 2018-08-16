Petty bitch Donald Trump revoked John Brennan’s security clearance

Embed from Getty Images

John Brennan was and is a career public servant and one of the old-guard intelligence guys. He’s worked for various presidents and agencies, and perhaps he is best known for serving as Obama’s Director of Central Intelligence in Obama’s second term. He’s not a political operative, he’s just one of those generally unmemorable, wonkish dudes who has worked in government for decades. Brennan is retired now, but he’s spent much of the past two years ringing all the alarms about Donald Trump. Again, Brennan’s criticism of Trump is never political, in the sense of “oh, I just hate Republicans.” No, Brennan has always seen Trump for who he is, a con man, a traitor, a pathetic fool who has been compromised by a foreign adversary. Brennan also has spoken a lot about how Trump undermines the office of the presidency and undermines people’s faith in America in general. You know, just the kinds of day-to-day observations most of us make on a daily basis.

Brennan occasionally makes appearances on cable news shows (he’s a fan of Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show, as am I), but most of his criticisms have just been what we all do too: he hate-tweets about Trump quite often. This is a sample of Brennan dragging Trump:

It’s astounding how often you fail to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity. Seems like you will never understand what it means to be president, nor what it takes to be a good, decent, & honest person. So disheartening, so dangerous for our Nation. https://t.co/eI9HaCec1m — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 14, 2018

So on Wednesday, with headlines dominated with Omarosa’s revelations and how Sarah Sanders was incapable of guaranteeing that a tape of Trump saying the n-word does NOT exist, Trump decided to distract, to change the narrative, to be the big bigly man who does petty as f-ck moves like… punishing his critics by canceling their security clearances.

President Donald Trump has decided to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan’s clearance for access to classified information, he said in a statement read by press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday. The courtesy of allowing a former administration official to retain security clearance has been “outweighed by the risk posed by his erratic conduct and behavior,” Trump said in the statement. “Mr. Brennan has a history that calls into question his objectivity and credibility.” He added that Brennan “has recently leveraged his status … to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations, wild outbursts on the internet and on television, about this administration.”

Hector Projector strikes again. Yes, Bigly, it’s JOHN BRENNAN who goes on TV and acts like an erratic madman. Not you. Never you. Brennan responded by tweeting:

This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent. https://t.co/TNzOxhP9ux — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 15, 2018

And he also appeared on Nicolle Wallace’s show on Wednesday, where he told her that no Trump official has even contacted him to tell him directly that his clearance has been revoked. Also, reporters noticed that in the first memo released publicly – the memo with Trump’s statement – the date on the memo was July 26th. The White House has since re-released the memo without that date. Shenanigans, I tell you. Petty shenanigans and treason.

Also: I think I’m Nicolle’s #1 fan girl. I love how ruthless she is.

