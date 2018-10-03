Elle Fanning on Angelina Jolie: ‘We actually got very close’ on Maleficent 2

There are some/many people who only want to see Angelina Jolie as The Villainess, the conniving bitch who dared to leave Brad Pitt, The Leg of Doom and Audacity. I’m a Jolie stan and even *I* think of her that way sometimes. Some days, Angelina really does need to be humanized a bit, and we need to be reminded that for many young girls and women, she’s actually quite approachable and cool. Enter Elle Fanning: Elle was about 14 years old when she filmed the first Maleficent movie with Angelina. Angelina once described their first meeting this way: “she ran across the hallway and hugged me and jumped on me and we joked later like it was like being attacked by a thousand cute, gorgeous bunnies.” Elle has talked repeatedly about how close she and Angelina became on the first film, and apparently they grew even closer while filming the second one:

Elle Fanning thinks Angelina Jolie is “amazing.” The young star who recently finished work on Maleficent 2 tells PEOPLE, “I was 14 when I did the first movie, now I’m 20. I wasn’t as young now so Angelina and I got to relate on a different level now that I’m older,” Fanning says while at the L’Oréal Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Their time together on the set saw the two stars bond. “We actually got very close on the second one. Very close. She’s amazing!” the 20-year-old actress says. “She does a lot and is very inspiring to work with. To see how she handles the business and also she’s the producer so to see that side of things, to see her with her producer hat on, I learned a lot.” When asked if the producer hat fit over Jolie’s iconic horns Fanning laughed. “Oh yeah,” she says. “Definitely.” While Fanning couldn’t divulge any details about the plot, she did say working with the mother of six “was a great experience… We finished shooting this summer in London and Pinewood after about four months. Even a little more than that. I can’t say, you know, like a lot about the story because Disney would kill me but it was a great experience working with Angelina again. It was real exciting to reunite and have a sequel. I’ve never done a sequel to a film before so I’ve never gotten to have a recurring character. Never had the opportunity to come back to a character before.”

[From People]

Honestly, I’m not one of those adults who will watch every Disney film (I’ve missed some iconic ones, I know), but I enjoyed Maleficent for what it was: a really sweet story about women and girls. I have no idea what the story will be for the second one, but we have a while to wait: Maleficent 2 isn’t being released until May 2020. As for Elle and Angelina… they’re so cute together. I would say that Angelina is probably maternal towards her, but I think their vibe is probably more “big sister-little sister” or “cool auntie-cool niece.”