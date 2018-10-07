Banksy shredded his own £1.04 million artwork just after it sold at Sotheby’s

Banksy – or the artist conglomerate known as Banksy – is widely considered to be a political artist, an artist with “something to say.” I’ve always wondered about that – while politics can exist in a simple image, I sometimes feel like “the politics of Banksy” are more anarchistic rather than socialist (or whatever). It’s not that he wants to make some kind of overarching message about consumerism, capitalism, diplomacy or peace. It’s that he just wants chaos and he wants it to be fun.
Well, at a Sotheby’s auction on Friday night, one of Banksy’s images was up for sale. The image was Girl With Balloon, one of his most famous graffiti pieces (which he recreates). As soon as the image sold to a bidder for £1.04 million, the image began to shred in the frame (or out of the frame). As in, the frame was a built-in shredder, and someone must have been there to push a button, so the person who dropped £1.04 million on it is now the proud owner of a shredded piece of an art and ingenious frame which shreds things.
Banksy secretly created a shredding device in a frame to destroy this piece in the event that it was ever sold at auction. It sold for a LOT and the piece immediately went thru the shredder. Then he posted this video on his Instagram for a short time before deleting it. pic.twitter.com/0JFYDiMSQr
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 6, 2018
Is Sotheby’s on the hook for this? Will the bidder refuse to pay? Or is it actually worth more now? That would be my question – I think it’s actually worth more now, because you can take the strips of paper and frame them, and you hang the shredder frame and now you have two Banksy originals. As for this being described as some kind of “commentary” on how the art world is foolish or whatever…sure, maybe. But mostly I think he just did this to have fun and sow chaos.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.
Just love it. Of course now its worth more than it was payed for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s definitely worth more now. Banksy is definitely about the chaos, but weirdly enough, his art is just worth more when he does things to show the ridiculousness of the art world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having worked in commercial galleries and now working with them, I find this is very welcome. I literally said 2 days ago in a conversation how terrible auction houses are to an art consultant and she me gave the “the look”. Auction houses are responsible for the massive speculative overpricing of certain works that only very few galleries profit from, and even less artists. Each time an artist I know has an auctioned work, he fears for himself, his collectors and his gallerie(s). Banksy is not my kind of art but his influence is very welcome. A bit of anarchy (absence of leaders and not of rules just as a reminder) is profitable, especially as the art world is a very unsupervised market and professional environment. #metoo is still miles away from having a real impact for instance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are your thoughts on online auction like Paddle8?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will be worth more now – the buyer can easily sell it on for more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this so much!! And it’s definitely worth more now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE him so much. Hero. Granted, it is probably worth more now but I would also be pissed if people continued to profit from art that I’ve created for the people to enjoy for free. Good for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really down with this high level of subversive behavior. We need to follow his example
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On GMA they said the value of the painting went up $7 million dollars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely brilliant! It made my day. I especially love the “Going, going, gone…” tweet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love him for the chaos.
I remember when he set down in the streets od NY selling his pieces to people walking by, brilliant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse