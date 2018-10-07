Banksy shredded his own £1.04 million artwork just after it sold at Sotheby’s
  • October 07, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Banksy

Embed from Getty Images

Banksy – or the artist conglomerate known as Banksy – is widely considered to be a political artist, an artist with “something to say.” I’ve always wondered about that – while politics can exist in a simple image, I sometimes feel like “the politics of Banksy” are more anarchistic rather than socialist (or whatever). It’s not that he wants to make some kind of overarching message about consumerism, capitalism, diplomacy or peace. It’s that he just wants chaos and he wants it to be fun.

Well, at a Sotheby’s auction on Friday night, one of Banksy’s images was up for sale. The image was Girl With Balloon, one of his most famous graffiti pieces (which he recreates). As soon as the image sold to a bidder for £1.04 million, the image began to shred in the frame (or out of the frame). As in, the frame was a built-in shredder, and someone must have been there to push a button, so the person who dropped £1.04 million on it is now the proud owner of a shredded piece of an art and ingenious frame which shreds things.

Is Sotheby’s on the hook for this? Will the bidder refuse to pay? Or is it actually worth more now? That would be my question – I think it’s actually worth more now, because you can take the strips of paper and frame them, and you hang the shredder frame and now you have two Banksy originals. As for this being described as some kind of “commentary” on how the art world is foolish or whatever…sure, maybe. But mostly I think he just did this to have fun and sow chaos.

View this post on Instagram

Going, going, gone…

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Banksy shredded his own £1.04 million artwork just after it sold at Sotheby’s”

  1. P says:
    October 7, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Just love it. Of course now its worth more than it was payed for.

    Reply
  2. Melly says:
    October 7, 2018 at 8:56 am

    It’s definitely worth more now. Banksy is definitely about the chaos, but weirdly enough, his art is just worth more when he does things to show the ridiculousness of the art world.

    Reply
  3. abbi says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:03 am

    this is awesome!

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Having worked in commercial galleries and now working with them, I find this is very welcome. I literally said 2 days ago in a conversation how terrible auction houses are to an art consultant and she me gave the “the look”. Auction houses are responsible for the massive speculative overpricing of certain works that only very few galleries profit from, and even less artists. Each time an artist I know has an auctioned work, he fears for himself, his collectors and his gallerie(s). Banksy is not my kind of art but his influence is very welcome. A bit of anarchy (absence of leaders and not of rules just as a reminder) is profitable, especially as the art world is a very unsupervised market and professional environment. #metoo is still miles away from having a real impact for instance.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:14 am

    It will be worth more now – the buyer can easily sell it on for more.

    Reply
  6. MellyMel says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I love this so much!! And it’s definitely worth more now.

    Reply
  7. Miss Gloss says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I LOVE him so much. Hero. Granted, it is probably worth more now but I would also be pissed if people continued to profit from art that I’ve created for the people to enjoy for free. Good for him.

    Reply
  8. Catherine says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I’m really down with this high level of subversive behavior. We need to follow his example

    Reply
  9. JoJo says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:54 am

    On GMA they said the value of the painting went up $7 million dollars.

    Reply
  10. knitter says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Absolutely brilliant! It made my day. I especially love the “Going, going, gone…” tweet!

    Reply
  11. Eleonor says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I love him for the chaos.
    I remember when he set down in the streets od NY selling his pieces to people walking by, brilliant.

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    October 7, 2018 at 11:36 am

    He’s the best!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment