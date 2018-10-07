Zoe Kravitz talks about being mixed race & racial stereotyping with Harper’s Bazaar

I really can’t wait for the thick, bushy brow to be over. The trend has been happening for years, and I wish there was a new brow trend. That’s all I can think about when I’m looking at Zoe Kravitz’s Harper’s Bazaar cover. Bazaar is making a big deal about how these photos are not retouched, just FYI. Which I believe: Zoe looks like this. She’s gorgeous. Her skin is amazing. Her brows are on trend. She’s hanging out with wolves too. You can read the whole Bazaar piece here, and here are some highlights:
On shooting with wild wolves: “Funnily enough, I grew up with wolves. My mom [Lisa Bonet] loves them. When I was a kid, we had a half-wolf, half-husky and a malamute. I grew up with these big dogs, and they were my pals. So it wasn’t completely foreign to me, which is funny. Now my mom has two wolf dogs. They are like full-on wolves, they live in this big beautiful pen on the property, and she just has this wonderful connection with them. Her relationship with her animals goes way beyond considering them pets. They become her children.”
On appearing completely unretouched for Harper’s BAZAAR: “I was a little scared when they told me. What scared me most was that I was scared about it… [but after retouching] You’re like, ‘That is 100 percent not what I look like!’”
On speaking out against racial stereotyping in Hollywood: “I’m not necessarily trying to point the finger at anyone. I just want to make these writers, most of whom are probably white, aware of the things that affect me and likely affect other people as well. I’m trying to speak my mind and shift things so Hollywood can be more conscious about things. My biggest pet peeve is when I read scripts that have character descriptions like ‘Stacy, 22, perky,’ then you get four pages in and see, ‘Sarah, 22, African-American,’ which makes it clear that everyone else is white.”
On growing up biracial and her grandmother, Roxie Roker’s legacy of inspiring change: “When I got older I realized, ‘Oh, that’s why it was a big deal that my grandmother was married to a white man on the show [The Jeffersons].’ I had mixed parents, so I didn’t see it as a big deal. Then when I was educated about what the world was like, I was like, ‘This is a huge deal.’ It was brave of her to go there. I don’t think her intention was to shake things up. It was actually her truth: She was married to a white man.”
On the pros—and cons—of social media in regard to progressing representation: “Social media connects us in a beautiful way and holds people accountable for their actions, for their decision-making in casting or for an ignorant joke or story line. It’s great that there’s this big responsibility now, but at the same time I feel like social media is really dangerous because it becomes easy to point the finger at things. I think it makes artists afraid to take chances or to play something different than themselves because they’re going to be told that it’s inappropriate. As an actor, I find that scary.”
I have to say that I totally relate to growing up and not realizing that it was notable that my mom is white and my dad was Indian. They were just my parents and I understood that most of the people around me had two white parents, but I just shrugged and thought “well, everybody’s different.” It wasn’t until I was a teenager that I really began to understand how people still had strong feelings about “miscegenation” and the history of those miscegenation laws and more.
As for Zoe talking about the scripts she reads – what’s also offensive about “Stacy, perky” versus “Sarah, African-American” is that white screenwriters treat “African-American” like a character descriptor along the same lines as “perky” or “goth” or “jock.” It speaks volumes about the two-dimensional characters being created.
I want a wolf baby now. The photos look great!
Wolves are not dogs – they have very different needs ans should never be kept as pets. To picture them as trendy pets is dangerous for the animals.
Agree. I was disturbed by the fact her mom keeps a couple of wolves in a “big beautiful pen.” They are not domesticated pets, they are wild animals.
Aside from that, her acting is really bad but she is very pretty.
Me too. But her mom probably takes care of them better than zoos care for Most animals if she thinks of them like her children
I always thought it was illegal to keep a wolf or mixed wolf in California, which is where Lisa Bonet lives. Maybe they’ve changed the rules lately.
That comment gave me pause, too. But they are probably domesticated wolves, rescued as puppies, something like that, and unable to live on their own in the wild.
Agree. And there are so many real dogs who need adopting.
I love her, she’s a good actress who I am looking forward to seeing what she does with her career. She doesn’t try hard to be anything which I like, unlike other actresses of her generation.
Those pictures with the wolves are gorgeous.
But wolves are not pets. They are not domesticated. They are not tamed. And we shouldn’t try to do that to them.
Since somebody said to me that Meghan DOS should support her African roots I have been thinking about all these classifications. Africa is a continent and not a race, first of all. Meghan was born in the US, she grew up in the US, she is no African-American, she is American. If you apply all these categories you have to do it completely. Irish-Americans, German-Americans, Italo-Americans and so on. And although Trump is a German-American, don’t even think about sending him back to Germany. We don’t want him either.
Yes Africa is a continent not a race or a country but because I am the descendant of enslaved people who were stolen and sold IDK with certainty where my ancestors were from.Most people can say their ancestors come from Germany or Italy or Japan or Denmark…I can’t say my 5th grandfather was from Ghana or some other African country because he was listed as some slave master’s property ,given a new name and stripped of his heritage.
So I identify as African American to show my connection to the continent where my ancestors are from.Because I will never know for sure what countries in Africa they were from.
I’m pretty sure people can refer to themselves however they want. If Meghan identifies as African-American to acknowledge a shared history and culture, that’s her call.
The breakdown of European nationalities is not equivalent because most Europeans, even those fleeing oppressive and genocidal regimes, were allowed to maintain their cultural identities upon arrival in the U.S., whereas slaves were not. So the shared history is about common experiences in the U.S. among people of African ancestry rather than often unknown national origin.
It’s clear that you don’t have an understanding of how race/ethnicity works in America. “African American” is an ethnicity. Black is a race. One can be both. And I know that in many parts of Europe they simply deal with this issue by pretending there is no issue, while Turkish Germans or Cameroonian French or Nigerian Italian people continue to be reminded that they are not quite white and certainly not quite European every day.
Agree betty rose, people should be allowed (if they have that race in the misture) identify with that nationality or race. I’m mixed race, black, white, Italian, Jewish. Quite the combo. People more often than enough, ask “you’re not white are you, what are you”, and answer with “happy and mixed”.
The person who said that to me was the half-sister under a new account so I did not know, who I was talking to. Anyhow, she meant this in a way, that if Meghan would show her African roots Harry would not have married her and since she tries to be white she is a racist.
I have no solution, I wish it was in my power to stop racism. Yesterday I watched the documentary “South” from Chantal Ackermann. It left me sad, hopeless and angry.
I’m mixed. I didn’t realize it was “unusual” to have one black parent and one white parent until some old white man came up and asked my mother what she was doing with those n-word kids. I was young, holding my mom’s hand and had no idea what the word meant.
It really sunk in as I got older and grew up in a mostly white community. It really shouldn’t be something that’s a big deal but the world we live in still has people who see it as problematic 🙄
I’m biracial with my mother being black and my dad white. I happen to look white like my dad and my brother and sister look black like my mom. People used to argue with us about being related all the time.Strangers in the line at the grocery store would just comment on us, ask my mom who the dads were since we looked so different or if she was their mother but my nanny. For some reason people just think they can comment on biracial families, even give their opinion to your face on whether they think it’s acceptable or not! It’s bizarre and exhausting.
Wouldn’t another word for bushy eyebrows be just eyebrows? I’m grateful that at least one trend requires no deliberate effort.
I love this full brow thing, no more tweezing! I plucked away for hours in the early 2000s for those stupid skinny sperm brows and it sucked. Never again!
