“Is Rihanna capable of making the bucket hat happen again?” links

Embed from Getty Images

Rihanna wore a snakeskin bucket hat this week. [Go Fug Yourself]

Donald Trump called sexual assault survivors “paid protesters.” [Buzzfeed]

Suge Knight was sentenced for 28 years in prison. [Dlisted]

Venom review: it’s a bad movie, but it’s sort of funny & enjoyable. [LaineyGossip]

Why are people still obsessed with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy? [Pajiba]

Senator Orrin Hatch told sexual assault survivors to “grow up.” [Jezebel]

90 Day Fiance star had a fake storyline. [Reality Tea]

I can’t watch reality shows about haunted houses. [Starcasm]

Kim Kardashian’s bodyguard was sued by her insurance company. [Wonderwall]

Embed from Getty Images