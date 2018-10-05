“Is Rihanna capable of making the bucket hat happen again?” links

Rihanna wore a snakeskin bucket hat this week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump called sexual assault survivors “paid protesters.” [Buzzfeed]
Suge Knight was sentenced for 28 years in prison. [Dlisted]
Venom review: it’s a bad movie, but it’s sort of funny & enjoyable. [LaineyGossip]
Why are people still obsessed with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy? [Pajiba]
Senator Orrin Hatch told sexual assault survivors to “grow up.” [Jezebel]
90 Day Fiance star had a fake storyline. [Reality Tea]
I can’t watch reality shows about haunted houses. [Starcasm]
Kim Kardashian’s bodyguard was sued by her insurance company. [Wonderwall]
Honestly, I think Rihanna has this ability to wear about anything and still look fashionable. Love her. I’d look like a crazy old lady in it but it works on her.
It’s been back with teen boys for some time now…
Yea, like everything early 90s it’s been back for a while.
Yup. Another instance of “the streets” started it, the runways copied it (see fanny pack worn as cross body)
I’m finding I can’t be distracted from the political shite-show today. Not even with matchy reptilian fashion.
@Pandy yeah, it seems like that would help. I’ve been back and forth from here to reading the news. That “paid protesters” thing above makes me fume. Once at a Native conference I was at a table with two older White ladies and they were spouting off about how protesters at Standing Rock were paid. I had family there at the time and said so, politely, and that I new they weren’t paid. They didn’t care and kept on. But, it’s really ingrained in our culture to respect your elders, so while they missed our looks at each other, we were not rude to them. They then also used racist language. By then we almost started laughing, because it was absurd. But, we are often targeted in this way, for generations, by people who try and force their way into our communities to “help” us out. We did give feedback later, however. The head of the agency called me a few weeks later and said they were no longer there. I didn’t have any satisfaction in that, however. I kind of hoped they’d try training, but they were angrier than we were.
My week has just been non-stop anxiety and fuming rage. I’ve literally never been this angry in my life over politics. The rest of my life as a woman, controlled by a goddamn rapist on a conservative court, placed there by a president who lost the popular vote by more than three million.
I’ve already told my mother that her siblings who voted for Trump can f*ck off, and I’ve been purging everybody off my social networks that I don’t know where they stand. I’m done. I’m f*cking done.
I’m constantly torn between purging these people and continuing relationships so I can keep dialoguing and maybe be a reasonable influence. But days like this drain every drop of perky mediator energy from my body. I feel so hopeless.
Why not? LL Cool J did it.
Bucket hats aren’t so terrible when the back part of the brim is flipped up like a fedora.
I’m ok with her wearing it, not a ton of other people.
It’s been back, where y’all been? 🤷🏽♀️ Especially on the urban scene. Still looks dumb on mostly everybody but Rihanna though lol
