Open Post: In Opposite World, the Brett Kavanaugh vote is ‘the Atticus Finch moment’

Doctor Christine Blasey Ford testifies to Senate on Kavanaugh Assult

Here is your Open Post for the Kavanaugh Vote. I wish we weren’t going through this. I wish Brett Kavanaugh was not forcing himself on America, unwilling to take “stop” or “withdraw your nomination” for an answer. Kavanaugh hasn’t stopped, because he believes he’s entitled to a Supreme Court seat simply because he’s an angry, drunk white man of unearned privilege.

I was going to do this in a separate post, but these people make me sick and this is all connected anyway. Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review, and he’s been making the argument that… what has “happened” to Brett Kavanaugh is just like what happened to Tom Robinson in To Kill a Mockingbird. I sh-t you not. He casts the Senate Republicans as Atticus Finch, the only ones willing to stand up for this poor maligned victim of a “false accusation.” Republican Senator John Cornyn picked up on Lowry’s argument and said this ON THE FLOOR OF THE SENATE:

“Our colleagues across the aisle claim to be looking out for the victim. They claim to be on the side of empathy. But there’s nothing empathetic about the cruelty that they have shown Judge Kavanaugh, his wife, and their children. There’s nothing empathetic about presuming that somebody is guilty without evidence.”

“There’s nothing consistent about our colleagues who forget many of their standard refrains about our criminal justice system convicting too many people when the evidence is thin. Some commentators have called this our Atticus Finch moment, recalling the famous novel To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. We all remember that Atticus Finch was a lawyer that did not believe that a mere accusation was synonymous with guilt. He represented an unpopular person who many people presumed was guilty of a heinous crime because of his race and his race alone. We could learn from Atticus finch now during this time when there has been such a vicious and unrelenting attack on the integrity and good name of this nominee.”

[From Mediaite]

White men, amirite? Not only are they overeager to cast themselves as the most aggrieved participants in the Oppression Olympics, but they would easily flunk a ninth grade English class. One could possibly draw parallels to the politics of To Kill a Mockingbird, in that Brett Kavanaugh is such a turdburger that he would easily usher in a second Jim Crow South wherein the “word” of a lying, abusive, drunk white man (WEIRD!) was enough to send any black person to jail. But I still don’t understand how Tom Robinson being on trial for HIS LIFE is equal to Brett Kavanaugh being accused of serial perjury and sexual assault. No one is trying to throw Kavanaugh in jail – they’re trying to keep him off the Supreme Court.

Anyway, this vote should be apocalyptic either way.

Update: Susan Collins & Joe Manchin are both voting “yes” on Kavanaugh. He will be confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice tomorrow. This is difficult & I don’t have the words, any words. It’s awful and I hope everyone takes care of themselves.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

96 Responses to “Open Post: In Opposite World, the Brett Kavanaugh vote is ‘the Atticus Finch moment’”

  1. HK9 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Cruelty to his wife and children??(That’s ridiculous) Atticus Finch moment?? (they’re really reaching with that since the GOP has build their existence on the oppression of black and brown people.) They are ridiculous. Kavanaugh is simply reaping what he sowed.

    Reply
  2. Reef says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:06 am

    So they have the votes for confirmation right? McConnell never holds votes on anything he doesn’t know he’ll win. I’ve been actively avoiding the internet for awhile so I haven’t been keeping up closely.

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:06 am

    And Grassley is saying that the senators should say “no to mob rule” because apparently the voice of we the people is now a mob which our elected and paid for representatives can just ignore.

    Reply
  4. Lenn says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Is everyone mentally prepared for him being approved? I’m scared ofhow angry I am going to be!

    Reply
  5. Jerusha says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Keep Harper Lee out of your filthy mouth, John Cornyn.

    Reply
  6. Jb says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I am in awe of the protestors. Thank you. I am ostriching so I appreciate Kaiser keeping us updated. I keep thinking what will I do if… and can’t finish the sentence.

    Reply
  7. MCV says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:13 am

    This is giving me anxiety and I’m not even American. I really don’t know what is going to happen. Thinking of all the American woman today, don’t ever give up.

    Reply
  8. Jerusha says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

    “But I still don’t understand how Tom Robinson being on trial for HIS LIFE is equal to Brett Kavanaugh being accused of serial perjury and sexual assault. “

    They’ve never read the book. Probably not even the Cliff Notes. But, since their acolytes aren’t the brightest bulbs either, it makes them sound smart.

    Reply
  9. TheHeat says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I am absolutely gobsmacked!
    It would be impossible for me to try to describe how utterly disgusted I am.

    Reply
  10. Ennie says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:19 am

    He is more like those awful father and daughter who were telling lies and had skeletons in their closet.

    Reply
  11. Nicegirl says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I can’t even

    Reply
  12. Steff says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:29 am

    To me there is very little difference between a republican senator and serial killer. Both scum of the earth, both power hungry, both incapable of empathy, only a senator kills people by their shite policies.

    Reply
  13. Tallia says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:31 am

    #whyIdidntreport

    Reply
  14. Annie says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Yesterday I had to finally turn off the TV, stop reading FB posts about Kavanaugh, stop reading articles. I hit the wall and simply could take no more. When Trump did his thing to Dr.Ford at that rally, and those horrible deplorables laughed and cheered, it broke me.

    I don’t know where this country is headed. I honestly don’t know and I really worry for the mental health of so many if this election doesn’t produce the blue wave and change in power to at least the House.

    When I learned Trump won, the morning after the election, I vomited and wept in a way I haven’t since my Dad died. …That kind of of deep wail that comes from depths you didn’t even know you had. But it is so much worse than I even imagined.

    Reply
    • CityGirl says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      I feel you Annie and me too on all of what you said
      + the middle aged white woman running for something who got on stage after IQ45 and amped up the crowd with “Isn’t he the best president we ever had?”

      Reply
    • Mari says:
      October 5, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      Oh, Annie. Just seeing what you wrote made me tear up for you. Having lost my parents, I know the pain and empathize completely. It made me miss mine again. As for me and this Trump craziness, I recall feeling sick–almost like a hangover, except that I hadn’t had anything to drink–after the election. And the rage now is reaching peak proportions. I don’t understand how this can be happening, but we’ve been heading this way since the late 60s and Nixon’s election, IMO. Sending hugs.

      Reply
  15. Jerusha says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:42 am

    For a laugh, check Buzzfeed, DM, other sites for IQ45 boarding AF1 with TP on his shoe.

    Reply
  16. isabelle says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Yesterday as I was working, 3 older men in their 60s were walking past. I heard them talking about Ford/Kavanaugh. One of the men whipped out, “the next thing you know they will be calling him racist, its what thy do to US eventually”. All 3 men laugh at his gross so called joke. It was infuriating to me. these men probably have wives, daughters, sons….no wonder we are mess-up as a country. We have been raised by sexist, entitled fools of men. This country is deeply deeply sexist and the men in it think its hilarious.

    Reply
  17. Nicegirl says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Wtf Manchin

    Reply
  18. homeslice says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I have no sexual abuse in my background, but I am so sad and gutted today. I can only imagine how women are feeling who do have to deal will those kinds of scars. Take good care of yourselves. Will we continue to fight!

    Reply
  19. Lightpurple says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Innocent until proven guilty and due process are irrelevant to job interviews. And none of them are Atticus Finch.

    Reply
  20. Aerohead21 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I just can’t. I’m at a total loss here.

    Reply
  21. Kitten says:
    October 5, 2018 at 11:12 am

    I know this is so painful and excruciating. I know that we all feel so betrayed right now, but here is a theory that doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibilities:

    https://twitter.com/AngrierWHStaff/status/1048223832178348032

    It is just SO hard to not feel hopeless but let’s all *try* to be cautiously optimistic until the final votes come through. And I’m telling myself this as much as I’m telling everyone else…

    Reply
  22. Veronica S. says:
    October 5, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Just f*cking imagine it. F*cking imagine the audacity it takes to compare a wealthy, white man who has been accused of this kind of behavior by multiple people to the historical abuse of blacks by white accusers.*

    *THE BOOK DOESN’T EVEN CAST HER AS A VILLAIN, FOR THAT MATTER, IT’S MADE CLEAR THAT SHE’S AN ABUSE VICTIM AT HER FATHER’S HANDS AND DOING THIS OUT OF DESPERATION AND FEAR OF HIS WRATH, EVEN AS IT IS WRONG.

    Reply
  23. Dara says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but we all need to VOTE! In every election, not just the one in a few weeks. The politicians we elect, even the ones at the local city level, will be the ones making the laws this turdburger will be ruling on for the next 30 years. He may overturn a few on appeal, but in the meantime if we have decent people in office maybe we’ll get some laws on the books that will actually do something to mitigate the damage.

    If your senator is one who votes to confirm, please let them know your displeasure, and that how they vote has consequences to their own political future. If they won’t take you seriously, gather a group of your friends and neighbors and work like hell to defeat the incumbent jackass.

    Reply
  24. OriginalLala says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    I was in a meeting when my friend texted me that Kavanaugh had been voted in to the final vote. I literally said Fuck NO out loud, then told the room (it was all my female colleagues) and then we just sat there in shock, trying to digest this news. I’m filled with rage, and I wish I could come down to the US to protest this with you all

    Reply
  25. WingKingdom says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I know that nobody is going to read this, but I’m going to rant anyway. This is what gets me about the whole “due process” and “innocent until proven guilty” stuff. The white republican men are actually accusing Dr. Blasey Ford of lying. SHE should be presumed innocent. SHE is being accused of lying to Congress without any evidence that this is true. Where is the presumption of innocence for her? This is true for every woman who comes forward- why is it okay to assume that she is guilty of lying and falsely accusing someone? Every woman who comes forward is immediately accused of this, yet the presumption of innocence only applies to the men.

    F–k this f–king universe.

    Reply
  26. ladida says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    opposite world, lmao. Sums it up perfectly!

    Reply
  27. Maria says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    The creep is getting death threats. That will escalate once he is
    nominated. Seriously, he should withdraw for the good of the country. I know, I’m in la la land!

    Reply
  28. Reindeer says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Murkowski has said she’ll vote ‘NO’ on the Senate floor!!!!!!!

    Reply
  29. Ilive says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Just show you what kind of f–ked up world we live in, not much different from class based society after all

    Reply
  30. nb says:
    October 5, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    This is disgusting and I am so angry. Last night we had the news on mute and a story came up about him and I just had to turn it off.

    I just…. I just can’t. Our justice system is completely f*cked up.

    Reply
  31. Rina says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Collins is going on and on praising Kavanaugh. :(

    Reply
  32. Crassino Royale says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    This is it, dear Senators. The moment anyone with a conscience has been waiting for their entire friggin’ life: The moment you write your name in History. I’m screaming in my brain THIS IS IT, DON’T WASTE IT DAMMIT!!!! Voting No To Bread Kavan-UGH is that moment; they could look back on it and point to a screen, say You see that? THAT’S when I changed the world.
    (but Imma pull out my handy voodoo doll just in case we survivors need some back-up. The world we live in!)

    Reply
  33. Jerusha says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Okay, Stephen King, you promised to lead the charge against Collin’s re-election. Time to gear up.

    Reply
  34. Natalie S says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    The ego on Collins to make that ridiculous, long speech. I want every Yes voter to never hold public office again. Go get your Russian money and billionaire funding and get out of the people’s government.

    Reply
  35. Faithmobile says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    “Susan Collins’ speech illustrates how women themselves have been used as powerful instruments in maintaining institutional patriarchy – even at the highest levels of power.

    Historically and today.”
    -Khaled Beydoun

    Reply
  36. Rina says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    A woman in whom many entrusted faith to set aside partisan politics. She (and all of the senators who voted in favor) hoisted Kavanaugh to the highest judiciary in our country. I knew all along that this would be the outcome, and yet I am completely heartbroken. :(
    #whyididnotreport

    Reply
  37. Patty says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Here’s the thing that kills me about Kavanaugh. There lots of better qualified conservatives both men and women and minorities that could have been nominated. It’s like Donald Trump and the Repub’s went out of their way to find the most odious candidate possible to prove a point. I don’t want this frat boy on the Supreme Court for the next 40 years! I’ll neber forget two things: how they treated Merrick Garland and the 53% of white women who voted for Trump. Thanks! Ugh.

    Reply
  38. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Collins has now come out and said she is a Yes, my heart breaks for you all.

    Am also reading online that a lot of people think that it was the Republicans who leaked Fords letter to the press. I dunno, it sounds plausible – esp as they seemed to be one step ahead of them. Someone needs to release whatever dirt they have on the Turtle – he really is Satan’s Little Helper. What was promised or used to threaten them with – Collins has thrown her seat away.

    You know what they say – hell hath no fury as a woman scorned. I don’t think even the GOP truly understand what is coming their way – burn them all ladies.

    Reply
  39. Fluffy Princess says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I have no words. None. I am not surprised in the least, and I’ve been trying to craft a worthy, rage-y response, but I’ve got nothing but a bunch of Ef Words and middle fingers.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment