Open Post: In Opposite World, the Brett Kavanaugh vote is ‘the Atticus Finch moment’

Here is your Open Post for the Kavanaugh Vote. I wish we weren’t going through this. I wish Brett Kavanaugh was not forcing himself on America, unwilling to take “stop” or “withdraw your nomination” for an answer. Kavanaugh hasn’t stopped, because he believes he’s entitled to a Supreme Court seat simply because he’s an angry, drunk white man of unearned privilege.
I was going to do this in a separate post, but these people make me sick and this is all connected anyway. Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review, and he’s been making the argument that… what has “happened” to Brett Kavanaugh is just like what happened to Tom Robinson in To Kill a Mockingbird. I sh-t you not. He casts the Senate Republicans as Atticus Finch, the only ones willing to stand up for this poor maligned victim of a “false accusation.” Republican Senator John Cornyn picked up on Lowry’s argument and said this ON THE FLOOR OF THE SENATE:
“Our colleagues across the aisle claim to be looking out for the victim. They claim to be on the side of empathy. But there’s nothing empathetic about the cruelty that they have shown Judge Kavanaugh, his wife, and their children. There’s nothing empathetic about presuming that somebody is guilty without evidence.”
“There’s nothing consistent about our colleagues who forget many of their standard refrains about our criminal justice system convicting too many people when the evidence is thin. Some commentators have called this our Atticus Finch moment, recalling the famous novel To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. We all remember that Atticus Finch was a lawyer that did not believe that a mere accusation was synonymous with guilt. He represented an unpopular person who many people presumed was guilty of a heinous crime because of his race and his race alone. We could learn from Atticus finch now during this time when there has been such a vicious and unrelenting attack on the integrity and good name of this nominee.”
White men, amirite? Not only are they overeager to cast themselves as the most aggrieved participants in the Oppression Olympics, but they would easily flunk a ninth grade English class. One could possibly draw parallels to the politics of To Kill a Mockingbird, in that Brett Kavanaugh is such a turdburger that he would easily usher in a second Jim Crow South wherein the “word” of a lying, abusive, drunk white man (WEIRD!) was enough to send any black person to jail. But I still don’t understand how Tom Robinson being on trial for HIS LIFE is equal to Brett Kavanaugh being accused of serial perjury and sexual assault. No one is trying to throw Kavanaugh in jail – they’re trying to keep him off the Supreme Court.
Anyway, this vote should be apocalyptic either way.
Update: Susan Collins & Joe Manchin are both voting “yes” on Kavanaugh. He will be confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice tomorrow. This is difficult & I don’t have the words, any words. It’s awful and I hope everyone takes care of themselves.
Cruelty to his wife and children??(That’s ridiculous) Atticus Finch moment?? (they’re really reaching with that since the GOP has build their existence on the oppression of black and brown people.) They are ridiculous. Kavanaugh is simply reaping what he sowed.
I am so filled with rage I can barely function.
My thoughts exactly. How has anyone shown cruelty to his wife and children? He’s the one using them as human shields, constantly referencing himself as a dad and father…as though that matters?
Yet no consideration at all for the fact that Christine Ford has had to relocate with her family to protect them from Trumpets. Well, at least they aren’t comparing themselves to Jesus. That’s what I always seem to see narcissist do. It’s like a thing with them.
So they have the votes for confirmation right? McConnell never holds votes on anything he doesn’t know he’ll win. I’ve been actively avoiding the internet for awhile so I haven’t been keeping up closely.
Yes. He’ll be confirmed.
I’ve been sending emails and tweets to the three holdouts, stating that women WILL remember, we WILL vote, and with the exception of Flake, I will be amongst the first to donate to their opponents in their next race.
I AM IN A RAGE watching the floor vote right now. I truly am scaring myself because I never thought I could feel this much anger in myself; I consider myself a peaceful person in general.
I need an Ativan 😬. It’s too early to start drinking here.
*sigh* Ok. I figured. Gonna disengage from the Internet for the weekend.
There’s a still a slight chance he might not be confirmed if any senators who voted yes today vote no tomorrow. It’s not likely but also not an impossibility.
And there it is.
His confirmation was never not going to be confirmed.
I am not American and do not live in the states. But to all the American women out here: I feel your rage. And to all the suvivors: I see and feel your pain, having to witness this
@ mint : I am not American either but rage is the right word for what I feel.
And to compare a stupid rich white boy like Kavanaugh to the accused in Mockingbird? He was a poor black man who lived in a time when racism was legal and he could be killed for being on the wrong street at night or for looking at a white woman “the wrong way”. Not much of a comparison if you ask me. And the GOP as Atticus Finch? Not really. Did any of them actually read the book or are they just remembering the movie incorrectly? Their high school English teachers would be appalled.
I am with you in Canada. I am in rage for you all. I believe you and I cry for you all. You never forget a rape, never. This disgusts me to no end.
He has been confirmed
Senator Collins can go fuck herself for voting yes on Kavanaugh.
And Grassley is saying that the senators should say “no to mob rule” because apparently the voice of we the people is now a mob which our elected and paid for representatives can just ignore.
That’s exactly how they are us, they’re not even pretending anymore. This nomination has ripped the facade off of everything Republican. This is who they’ve been all along.
Worth watching Trevor Noah’s piece re the brilliance of reframing victimhood around losses for those in power, with compelling references to South Africa too. Devastating times…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2018/10/05/trevor-noah-calls-out-trump-for-trying-to-convince-men-they-are-the-true-victims-of-the-metoo-movement/?utm_term=.bb82907fd166
@Sue Denim thanks so much for sharing that. I love Trevor Noah. That was an extraordinary piece.
Republicans are authoritarians, of course they do believe this. If they had their way 100%, we would be under iron fist rule and be forced to believe into their invented god.
And the fools believe they are the party of small, hands off government.
Is everyone mentally prepared for him being approved? I’m scared ofhow angry I am going to be!
Keep Harper Lee out of your filthy mouth, John Cornyn.
Exactly. I remember the first time I read the book and then saw the movie. My dad encouraged me to read it (I exclusively read mysteries in high school) and he said it was important that I read the book and see the movie. It was the only book he ever suggested to me and it’s stuck with me ever since.
Exactly. This book lives on my nightstand and has since reading it as a kid. Comparing the drunk lying raping white father…to Tom…Just no words. Will avoid news this weekend.
I am in awe of the protestors. Thank you. I am ostriching so I appreciate Kaiser keeping us updated. I keep thinking what will I do if… and can’t finish the sentence.
This is giving me anxiety and I’m not even American. I really don’t know what is going to happen. Thinking of all the American woman today, don’t ever give up.
Both of your sentiments mirror mine: all of my thoughts and best wishes go out to American women today, and (to a lesser extent) to the men amongst them that have learnt to look further than their own interests.
And Atticus Finch would be horrified at that comparison.
To the American women in this troubling time : Keep fighting!
“But I still don’t understand how Tom Robinson being on trial for HIS LIFE is equal to Brett Kavanaugh being accused of serial perjury and sexual assault. “
They’ve never read the book. Probably not even the Cliff Notes. But, since their acolytes aren’t the brightest bulbs either, it makes them sound smart.
I am absolutely gobsmacked!
It would be impossible for me to try to describe how utterly disgusted I am.
He is more like those awful father and daughter who were telling lies and had skeletons in their closet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t even
To me there is very little difference between a republican senator and serial killer. Both scum of the earth, both power hungry, both incapable of empathy, only a senator kills people by their shite policies.
Both are probable sociopaths. I’m convinced the Republican Party is full of narcissist and sociopaths.
Republicans probably do more damage and kill more people than a serial killer if we are being honest.
#whyIdidntreport
Amen!
Yep.
Yesterday I had to finally turn off the TV, stop reading FB posts about Kavanaugh, stop reading articles. I hit the wall and simply could take no more. When Trump did his thing to Dr.Ford at that rally, and those horrible deplorables laughed and cheered, it broke me.
I don’t know where this country is headed. I honestly don’t know and I really worry for the mental health of so many if this election doesn’t produce the blue wave and change in power to at least the House.
When I learned Trump won, the morning after the election, I vomited and wept in a way I haven’t since my Dad died. …That kind of of deep wail that comes from depths you didn’t even know you had. But it is so much worse than I even imagined.
I feel you Annie and me too on all of what you said
+ the middle aged white woman running for something who got on stage after IQ45 and amped up the crowd with “Isn’t he the best president we ever had?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Annie. Just seeing what you wrote made me tear up for you. Having lost my parents, I know the pain and empathize completely. It made me miss mine again. As for me and this Trump craziness, I recall feeling sick–almost like a hangover, except that I hadn’t had anything to drink–after the election. And the rage now is reaching peak proportions. I don’t understand how this can be happening, but we’ve been heading this way since the late 60s and Nixon’s election, IMO. Sending hugs.
For a laugh, check Buzzfeed, DM, other sites for IQ45 boarding AF1 with TP on his shoe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/hazelshearing/trump-appears-to-have-boarded-air-force-one-with-toilet
You’re welcome :0
laurenwern on twitter has set it to music but my links never get through
Stands to reason that a POS would have toilet paper stuck to it. Now, if only someone would hit “flush”…..?
Ahahahaha – I saw that too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday as I was working, 3 older men in their 60s were walking past. I heard them talking about Ford/Kavanaugh. One of the men whipped out, “the next thing you know they will be calling him racist, its what thy do to US eventually”. All 3 men laugh at his gross so called joke. It was infuriating to me. these men probably have wives, daughters, sons….no wonder we are mess-up as a country. We have been raised by sexist, entitled fools of men. This country is deeply deeply sexist and the men in it think its hilarious.
Wtf Manchin
I have no sexual abuse in my background, but I am so sad and gutted today. I can only imagine how women are feeling who do have to deal will those kinds of scars. Take good care of yourselves. Will we continue to fight!
Innocent until proven guilty and due process are irrelevant to job interviews. And none of them are Atticus Finch.
I just can’t. I’m at a total loss here.
I know this is so painful and excruciating. I know that we all feel so betrayed right now, but here is a theory that doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibilities:
https://twitter.com/AngrierWHStaff/status/1048223832178348032
It is just SO hard to not feel hopeless but let’s all *try* to be cautiously optimistic until the final votes come through. And I’m telling myself this as much as I’m telling everyone else…
I believe Joe will vote yes but there is slight possibility Collins votes no and the black sheep vote could be Bob Corker.
Or hope this fires up Democrats much, much more than Rs and sways some of the Rs who have a modicum of decency left and turns over Congress.
I just heard that Collins voted yes to getting Best DeVos out of committee but no to her actual confirmation.
Collins is up for re-election in 2020 and Maine is a fairly progressive state (despite electing LePage for two terms). I think she is in real trouble if she votes “yes” to confirm Kavanaugh.
Collins is talking right now and unless she makes a sharp left turn she’s acting like she ate up all his lies about ACA and Roe.
I think it’s worth trying to keep our spirits up. And ITA with Jeru that we know one thing for sure: if BK gets confirmed, we will have a LOT of angry women who will be voting in November.
They may lose a whole generations of women. Lets remember women are not only the largest voting bloc in America , if they vote, but is also the most liberal. Women voting in the midterms, could be a disaster for the Republicans in the future. They are sitting pretty now but the future for them is going to be bleak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just saw on Twitter that the ABA is re-opening a case to evaluate Baby Brett’s character based on new information regarding his temperament.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/oct/5/american-bar-association-reopen-kavanaughs-evaluat/
They also lowered his ratings in 2006 after concerns about his behaviour were raised to them:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/american-bar-association-brett-kavanaugh-ratings-aba-2006-temperament-honesty-sexual-misconduct-a8566071.html
Hope these links are allowed.
Just f*cking imagine it. F*cking imagine the audacity it takes to compare a wealthy, white man who has been accused of this kind of behavior by multiple people to the historical abuse of blacks by white accusers.*
*THE BOOK DOESN’T EVEN CAST HER AS A VILLAIN, FOR THAT MATTER, IT’S MADE CLEAR THAT SHE’S AN ABUSE VICTIM AT HER FATHER’S HANDS AND DOING THIS OUT OF DESPERATION AND FEAR OF HIS WRATH, EVEN AS IT IS WRONG.
Some days there isn’t anything I can do except just shake my head at their utter GALL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emmitt Till was far worse, though, because (beyond it being fictional) the daughter in the book was literally beaten to an inch of her life, and her father used the black man as a scapegoat. Carolyn Donham was just a vile monster who used a lie to justify the torture and murder of a literal child and paid nothing for it.
Just imagine if Kavanaugh was a woman aggressor, the Republicans would want her out and wash their hands of her.
I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but we all need to VOTE! In every election, not just the one in a few weeks. The politicians we elect, even the ones at the local city level, will be the ones making the laws this turdburger will be ruling on for the next 30 years. He may overturn a few on appeal, but in the meantime if we have decent people in office maybe we’ll get some laws on the books that will actually do something to mitigate the damage.
If your senator is one who votes to confirm, please let them know your displeasure, and that how they vote has consequences to their own political future. If they won’t take you seriously, gather a group of your friends and neighbors and work like hell to defeat the incumbent jackass.
I was in a meeting when my friend texted me that Kavanaugh had been voted in to the final vote. I literally said Fuck NO out loud, then told the room (it was all my female colleagues) and then we just sat there in shock, trying to digest this news. I’m filled with rage, and I wish I could come down to the US to protest this with you all
I know that nobody is going to read this, but I’m going to rant anyway. This is what gets me about the whole “due process” and “innocent until proven guilty” stuff. The white republican men are actually accusing Dr. Blasey Ford of lying. SHE should be presumed innocent. SHE is being accused of lying to Congress without any evidence that this is true. Where is the presumption of innocence for her? This is true for every woman who comes forward- why is it okay to assume that she is guilty of lying and falsely accusing someone? Every woman who comes forward is immediately accused of this, yet the presumption of innocence only applies to the men.
F–k this f–king universe.
opposite world, lmao. Sums it up perfectly!
The creep is getting death threats. That will escalate once he is
nominated. Seriously, he should withdraw for the good of the country. I know, I’m in la la land!
Murkowski has said she’ll vote ‘NO’ on the Senate floor!!!!!!!
Just show you what kind of f–ked up world we live in, not much different from class based society after all
This is disgusting and I am so angry. Last night we had the news on mute and a story came up about him and I just had to turn it off.
I just…. I just can’t. Our justice system is completely f*cked up.
Collins is going on and on praising Kavanaugh.
just donated to crowd pac to fund her opponent in 2020! I
She clearly loves to hear herself talk.
and my god, she has the worst voice/affectation ever. Shut up. You’re toast. Hope whatever McConnell promised you was worth it!
Seriously, stop f*cking around and pull the knife out already, jackass. We can already see it sticking out of our backs.
Why was that speech so long? Adding insult to injury. Don’t act like you have principles Collins. You’re voting to put a rapist on the Supreme Court.
I am crying.
This is it, dear Senators. The moment anyone with a conscience has been waiting for their entire friggin’ life: The moment you write your name in History. I’m screaming in my brain THIS IS IT, DON’T WASTE IT DAMMIT!!!! Voting No To Bread Kavan-UGH is that moment; they could look back on it and point to a screen, say You see that? THAT’S when I changed the world.
(but Imma pull out my handy voodoo doll just in case we survivors need some back-up. The world we live in!)
Angry AF.
Yep. Well you think women were fired up when Dump was elected…I feel like this is a tipping point unlike anything we have seen in recent history and I am all in.
Anger does nothing really, Republicans actually welcome it to ramp up their horrible base….. but your vote does count. Make sure to vote their asses out in November.
Okay, Stephen King, you promised to lead the charge against Collin’s re-election. Time to gear up.
Yep. And she needs to shut up because she’s making everything worse.
The ego on Collins to make that ridiculous, long speech. I want every Yes voter to never hold public office again. Go get your Russian money and billionaire funding and get out of the people’s government.
She talked and talked and talked and I just hate her. Moron.
“Susan Collins’ speech illustrates how women themselves have been used as powerful instruments in maintaining institutional patriarchy – even at the highest levels of power.
Historically and today.”
-Khaled Beydoun
A woman in whom many entrusted faith to set aside partisan politics. She (and all of the senators who voted in favor) hoisted Kavanaugh to the highest judiciary in our country. I knew all along that this would be the outcome, and yet I am completely heartbroken.
#whyididnotreport
Here’s the thing that kills me about Kavanaugh. There lots of better qualified conservatives both men and women and minorities that could have been nominated. It’s like Donald Trump and the Repub’s went out of their way to find the most odious candidate possible to prove a point. I don’t want this frat boy on the Supreme Court for the next 40 years! I’ll neber forget two things: how they treated Merrick Garland and the 53% of white women who voted for Trump. Thanks! Ugh.
Collins has now come out and said she is a Yes, my heart breaks for you all.
Am also reading online that a lot of people think that it was the Republicans who leaked Fords letter to the press. I dunno, it sounds plausible – esp as they seemed to be one step ahead of them. Someone needs to release whatever dirt they have on the Turtle – he really is Satan’s Little Helper. What was promised or used to threaten them with – Collins has thrown her seat away.
You know what they say – hell hath no fury as a woman scorned. I don’t think even the GOP truly understand what is coming their way – burn them all ladies.
I have no words. None. I am not surprised in the least, and I’ve been trying to craft a worthy, rage-y response, but I’ve got nothing but a bunch of Ef Words and middle fingers.
Yeah me too. I feel so exhausted and enraged.
