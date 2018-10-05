Amy Schumer & Emily Ratajkowski were arrested at the Hart Senate building protest

Embed from Getty Images

You know I wasn’t always an Amy Schumer fan. But I have to say, there was a learning curve for her, and she went through it. Nowadays, she speaks with nuance and authority about political issues, and she consistently puts her time and money where her mouth is. Amy Schumer was in Washington yesterday to personally DISRUPT and protest with thousands of women. They overwhelmed the Capitol. They disrupted the Hart Senate building. They got arrested. They chanted “hey hey ho ho Kavanaugh has got to go!” They swarmed like beautiful locusts. It was amazing. Here’s footage from the feminist swarm:

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were there in the chaos. They both got arrested. There’s this excellent video of a Capitol police officer asking protesters if they want to be arrested. Schumer looks at him and says “YES.”

According to reports, both Schumer and Ratajkowski were detained and arrested, along with 300 other people, mostly women. I hope they’ve already been released, and that they’re refueling to protest even more this morning. Hey hey ho ho Kavanaugh has got to go.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

96 Responses to “Amy Schumer & Emily Ratajkowski were arrested at the Hart Senate building protest”

  1. Lydia says:
    October 5, 2018 at 6:40 am

    Well done!

    And don’t forget to vote for midterms.

    #whenweallvote
    .

    Reply
  2. BaBaDook says:
    October 5, 2018 at 6:51 am

    I’m definitely stealing Emily Ratajkowski’s sign slogan for the next protest I go to.

    Reply
  3. Mrs. Darcy says:
    October 5, 2018 at 7:01 am

    Good for them, it does help a tiny bit that people are protesting all of the horrors happening, it’s very frustrating as an expat right now, I feel so helpless to do anything. I am boiling inside that this creep is inevitably going to get put on our Supreme Court despite the fact there are 150 other non rapist judges who could do the job better, Fuuuuudge I can’t with America right now. This whole process has been such a pre-determined partisan fixed joke.

    Reply
  4. Ramona Q. says:
    October 5, 2018 at 7:06 am

    What were those 300 women doing to warrant getting arrested??

    Reply
  5. Clare says:
    October 5, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Despite this – he will be confirmed. It’s sickening. I don’t even know what else to say, except there is a lump in my throat and a weight in my chest as I write this.

    Reply
    • Susannah says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:30 pm

      I agree. This is almost worse than Trump in some ways as it’s a lifetime appointment. Kavanaugh, this rapist, and liar, will be a judge in cases involving laws of Congress, and the constitution that will impact our lives, women particularly, for decades. How do we go forward knowing that? It’s so depressing.

      Reply
  6. TheOtherMaria says:
    October 5, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I refuse to get my hopes up….

    /53%

    Reply
  7. adastraperaspera says:
    October 5, 2018 at 7:41 am

    They’re doing holy work here. What I am struck by watching these protests, is the diversity of the women–especially the age range.

    Reply
  8. Dorothy#1 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 7:42 am

    The video of everyone chanting literally made me cry. I hope their (our) voices are heard.

    Reply
  9. skipper says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:12 am

    So, a woman can get arrested for just standing there being loud and disruptive but men get a free-pass for rape and still secure a seat on the Supreme Court. Got it.

    Reply
  10. Alice says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:19 am

    INCREDIBLE. Hit play on the first clip and immediately starting choking up. Thank you to all the women who came to protest. Change is coming.

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I don’t know for going to win this particular battle, but this is a long war we are fighting. VOTE.

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I normally have a healthy reservoir of snark for both of these women but I have nothing but respect for them and every other woman who refused to be silenced. I teared up watching the footage of women storming the senate building. Huge thanks to all of these women for making Our Voice heard and holding these f*ckers accountable.

    Reply
  13. elimaeby says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:45 am

    This is totally unrelated, but I can’t stop seeing Kathy Bates in the header photo. Good for them. We need more people (not just celebrities) willing to stick their necks out for what’s right.

    Reply
  14. Aang says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Was watching live stream yesterday with my daughter. We were both so proud of those women and so angry that we still have so far to go.

    Reply
    • Dee Kay says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      I was so pleased to see men (of different races/ethnicities) in the crowd, too. We need allies more than ever. To change what is “acceptable” or “normal” as far as consent culture goes, we need all genders to be willing to change and wanting the change.

      Reply
  15. Rapunzel says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I’m proud of Amy and Emily for standing up for what’s right . But can I also point out that they are lucky that they can afford to protest and get arrested and not have it harm their lives ? Many ordinary women can’t afford the luxury of being able to protest for fear of being arrested and having it ruin their job prospects, current careers, etc. And many ordinary women can’t afford the luxury of being able to protest because they simply can’t make the time without losing very important income, or they simply don’t have the means to make it to the protests.

    I just want to point out that standing up for your rights is sadly a thing that average folks can sometimes not engage in.

    Reply
    • TaraT3 says:
      October 5, 2018 at 9:28 am

      Many “ordinary women” were there and DID get arrested. 300 women got arrested – likely not all of whom were famous or wealthy. I get what you’re saying, but please don’t erase what average folks are doing every single day to resist this, including at this protest. And if famous women have the luxury of being able to speak out due to income or whatever else, I’m just glad that they take the time to actually do it.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        October 5, 2018 at 9:37 am

        I wasn’t erasing what any woman was doing, rich or poor, famous or anonymous. I was just pointing out that it’s sadly easier to engage in this sort of free-speech expression if you are rich and insulated from consequence. Sure, there are probably lots of women who chose to protest despite what it might do to their lives. But that’s not something I’m going to expect from a person. If it’s sadly a hardship to your life to protest, so you stay home, I get that. And if it’s not and you can protest and you go protest, that’s great too. I just think it’s awful that the right to free speech sometimes has consequences which might limit people from partaking in it.

      • Veronica S. says:
        October 5, 2018 at 12:43 pm

        They aren’t wealthy, but they likely don’t have jobs or lives that will be severely hamstringed by actionable protest. And that’s *by design* for these organizations. The wealthy and otherwise privileged among the protesters should be the ones on the front lines taking the blows because they’re the least likely to suffer the biases of the court system. When I was working with the Pennsylvania SEIU, a lot of our black members didn’t feel comfortable risking arrest because of the outbreaks of police brutality. Absolutely nobody questioned them for it. You fight for the vulnerable and your protect those more vulnerable than yourself.

    • Chaine says:
      October 5, 2018 at 10:09 am

      True, and more celebrities should be out doing this (protesting) for that reason.

      Reply
    • Agirlandherdog says:
      October 5, 2018 at 10:12 am

      I don’t feel like the fact that they can “afford” to be arrested in any way diminishes the impact of their gesture. And it is a gesture. They know they’re safe. They know being arrested and fined for a misdemeanor isn’t going to impact them. That’s exactly *why* they do it. They’re standing up for themselves AND for the women who can’t. They’re taking the hit. And as an added bonus, the fact that they’re famous shines an even brighter light on what’s going on. No one is saying that they’re better than ordinary women who can’t risk their jobs or their family’s financial security.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        October 5, 2018 at 10:39 am

        I agree. I wasn’t intending to dismiss or diminish what Amy and Emily were doing. We need all the protesters we can get. Nor was I trying to Imply that Amy and Emily were being put on a pedestal (by other commenters) for what they did. I was just making a point about how sad it is that it’s easier for celebrities to protest than it is for many average citizens. Shouldn’t be that way.

    • Murphy says:
      October 5, 2018 at 11:03 am

      Its not something that everyone can do and they’re aware of that–they volunteered to take up two spaces so others who were more vulnerable didn’t have to.

      Reply
    • Emily says:
      October 5, 2018 at 2:22 pm

      I think that’s probably why Amy said “YES” when asked if she wanted to get arrested. She knows not much bad is going to happen to her if she does, unlike for a woman without her fame and resources. They are almost acknowledging their luck/privilege by being arrested.

      Reply
  16. K2 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Schumer also refused to stand 100% by Aziz Ansari when that story came out. She didn’t throw him under any bus, but she made it clear that feminism means recognising when male friends are out of line, too. Lena Dunham should take notes.

    I know there are things to side-eye about her, but she does come through on things that count, even when it costs her.

    And while I’m pretty sure Kavanaugh will be confirmed, the howl of protest from many, many Establishment figures, even his own friends in some cases now, has to have a huge impact on him. So while nothing like what he should suffer, he will not emerge unscathed. My hope is that they do impeach, because while they won’t be able to remove him, a full and detailed impeachment hearing will mean those 20 Ramirez witnesses will finally be fully heard. And so will those whose testimony is currently closed and secret, and therefore unchallengeable.

    Reply
    • Larelyn says:
      October 5, 2018 at 9:12 am

      I hope they do impeach, too, but Pelosi has made it clear she will not pursue the process.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 5, 2018 at 10:13 am

      His reputation is ruined and any judgement he gives will be viewed with with suspicious eyes and questioned. His behaviour in the hearing may have impressed Emperor Toadstool but it cost him dearly and I don’t think he quite understand how much it has cost him. He’s damaged goods and will forever been seen as a stain on the SC and on Justice itself.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        October 5, 2018 at 12:40 pm

        That’s the only silver lining here, tbh. His reputation will forever be tarnished in the history book, same as Clarence Thomas. From what I’ve read rumored, the other justices are not impressed.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        October 5, 2018 at 3:15 pm

        Yes, I think he has been forever tarnished. (Sadly) not even so much by the allegations, but by his overwhelmingly partisan and unhinged behavior.

        He’s going to stain the court by being on it. One of the last institutions that American had faith in is being destroyed. Putin must be so pleased at how his quest to discredit democracy has played out.

  17. Jess says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I’m so choked up watching those videos, and I got chills listening to that chant, it’s empowering and inspiring.

    Reply
  18. Jessica says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Bill Nelson in Florida is absolutely struggling against Rick Scott. Please donate. We can’t have 2 GOP Senators from Florida and a GOP Governor. Donate to Gillum as well.

    Reply
  19. Tw says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Yessss!!! Keep it up and VOTE. And assist those around you on getting to the polls. Via is offering free and discounted rides. Spread the word.

    Reply
  20. OriginalLala says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:25 am

    The videos of all the women protesting are making me cry, and fill me with hope for the future because there are so many younger women in those videos.

    Solidarity to all you American (s)heros protesting this!! I’m sending strength your way!

    Reply
  21. Christin says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Tweetolini’s latest hit is to claim the “very rude elevator screamers” are “paid professionals” to make Senators look bad. And the signs are “professionally made” and identical, not “made in the basement with love.”

    Your latest gaslighting tweet comes from a guy with handpicked rally audiences – complete with professionally printed signs.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      October 5, 2018 at 9:46 am

      And he is spreading lie that the ptrotesters are specifically paid for by George Soros. Soros should sue him for defamation .

      Plus side though is that he’s basically admitting his supporters are basement dwellers. One of the first true things he’s ever said.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      October 5, 2018 at 10:29 am

      Eh, that’s his/their stupid go to, they’ve claimed that at every protest.

      But coming from the guy who had ads out to hire attendees for some rallies, that’s rich.

      Reply
    • meme says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:38 pm

      One of my girlfriends from college made very professional looking signs for our Women’s March. She printed them out at Kinko’s and put them on PVC pipe. She was not a “paid” protestor, she is crafty. The president should not be allowed to get away with such false accusations! Prove these women were paid or recant that statement!

      Donald Trump doesn’t value women and consistently under estimates us. Women have been protesting for a solid 2 years against this administration and we are getting very professional at it, but no we are NOT paid puppets!

      Reply
  22. Bp says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I got goosebumps! The wave of change is BIG…and it’d BEGUN.

    Reply
  23. Veronica S. says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I’m seeing a lot of comments here about why they were arrested, and as somebody with a decent-sized background in civil protest and political organization, I’m going to point out a few things:

    1.) The right to freedom of speech and assembly is not without limitations. Most places have ordinances related to occupation of public space or noise/disruption levels. Some of these are intended for public safety, but some places absolutely abuse it to try and shut down organizations.

    2.) With a big movement like this, these women were likely briefed about the reality of them getting arrested well in advance. Many of them were likely volunteers. It’s a symbolic gesture of resistance against injustice and increases the likelihood of it having a impact disrupting the typical social order. Police are aware of this and tend to be on their better behavior for this reason – they know they’re being filmed.

    I’m not saying our country doesn’t have serious issues, but for now, these women should be okay. It’s usually a misdemeanor that winds up in court as a slap on the wrist. A lot of them knew what they were getting into, so it’s not a complete shock. For now, the statement it makes is part of the larger picture.

    Reply
    • Alarmjaguar says:
      October 5, 2018 at 10:06 am

      Thanks, Veronica S. I just want to add that there’s a long history of women doing this, from the suffragists who picketed Woodrow Wilson’s White House to Civil Rights Activists sitting at segregated lunch counters to environmental activists. My thanks goes out to these women

      Reply
  24. Aerohead21 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:01 am

    It’s a big Kava-no for me, thanks.

    Reply
  25. Alexandria says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    I’m not American but as a woman, this is heartbreaking! What is happening…my only hope is the Nov elections, Mueller and that feminists in the US will keep the fire going. It feels like Voldemort has risen and there is going to be a real climate of fear, tyranny and discrimination. Except it’s real af.

    Reply
  26. Dee Kay says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    I just clicked on Emily Ratajkowski’s Twitter post so that I could retweet it, and then I scrolled down to see what replies ppl had posted to it. It is nearly all men arguing bitterly that Kavanaugh is “innocent until proven guilty” and that they’re “disappointed” in Ratajkowski for participating in this witch hunt, etc. etc. (And there are men and women trying to shut those a–holes down, but there are way more a–holes than not.) I think Ratajkowski’s fan base is probably a whole bunch of douchebros and they are shocked, shocked, I tell you, to find out that what they thought was a blow-up doll who existed purely for their own gratification is actually a real woman with opinions, who will stand with other women against this man. Part of me is ragey because of the comments I saw in response to her tweet. But another part of me is grateful that she was one of the celebs who went there and protested and got arrested, because she is one of the most “pleasing” to the patriarchy, and she *still* wants to burn it down. Too many women will give up every ounce of moral fiber and courage to glean the slightest bit of attention and praise from men in power, but Ratajkowski is showing that she isn’t one of them.

    Reply
  27. Juliette says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    This whole thing has been just horrifying, triggering and disappointing to witness. Coming to the simple realization that some of these men just simply do not care about us. What a horrible few weeks this has been. Alternating between crying, throwing up and fits of rage witnessing these protests. They don’t care, they aren’t listening.

    I stand with all the protesters in America shouting to be heard. Don’t give up the fight. I am so sorry that you all have to go through this. It’s just awful and I don’t know what the USA will be like when this is all over. I am taking a social media break this weekend to spend time with family and friends for Thanksgiving, taking a much needed mental break.

    Happy Thanksgiving from Canada!

    Reply
  28. Lilly says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Amy saying “yes” just made me cry. Yes, I’m here to the fullest extent. I’ve always liked her. But, my lesson today in stop being judge-y is Emily Ratajkowski. I’ve always kind of dismissed her as someone doing opening of envelopes to get a career it what I was never sure. So I found covers and pictures annoying. I’m sorry for that and she took a stand right in the eye of men who objectify women like her, fantasizing they could Kavanaugh her and she’d love it. Unlike other celebs who are tiptoeing around their fan base, riding the middle line she was there. I truly apologize and thank all the people in protests around the country.

    Reply
  29. Cheryl says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Who cares about these two? not me

    Reply
  30. Anon says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    From a PR standpoint having worked with celebrities: Unfortunately, many celebrities are speaking out because this is a hot issue and it’s bound to get ATTENTION. Many of them do not care about these issues, they just want to keep getting the attention and staying in the limelight because that is how they make money. Don’t believe everything you see. The main goal of any celebrity is “Stay Relevant.” By staying relevant and being seen is how these celebrities get film roles, endorsements, paid big $$$$ to appear at events, etc. They also need $$$ to afford a PR agent/agency that will get them access to red carpets events where they get photographed, set up interviews/photo shoots/”dates” with other celebrities, pay for fashion articles of them in tabloids/Dailymail. Yes these things “don’t just happen” they’re highly orchestrated. They have teams working for them and there is a lot that happens behind the scenes that would make you loathe a star you might have looked up to your whole life. Just my 2 cents.

    Reply
  31. Enough Already says:
    October 5, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Vote, pray, call, protest, scream, rally, argue, organize, fight…
    If you ever doubt that we, as women, are at a crucial point in the bitter struggle for our rights, our safety, our bodies and our future please read the following, taken in its entirety from my fb feed:

    “If democrats care so much about women rape victims, why didn’t they give Bill Clinton’s accusers a full FBI investigation? The reason is because they are liars. As an American woman, I am frankly sick and tired of these bitch dogs claiming to speak for ME! Feminism is NOT the norm for most American women, and never will be! Most of us, undoctrinated, real women LIKE being women! We enjoy our roles in society and the way we were made. You’re not going to change me because you don’t like me. I’m not going to CONVERT to a pussy hat wearing dog that whores themselves out for money to every Tom, Dick and Harry that feigns interest! Real women will never go out of style, so either get on board or get the hell out of the way!!”

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment