Amy Schumer & Emily Ratajkowski were arrested at the Hart Senate building protest

You know I wasn’t always an Amy Schumer fan. But I have to say, there was a learning curve for her, and she went through it. Nowadays, she speaks with nuance and authority about political issues, and she consistently puts her time and money where her mouth is. Amy Schumer was in Washington yesterday to personally DISRUPT and protest with thousands of women. They overwhelmed the Capitol. They disrupted the Hart Senate building. They got arrested. They chanted “hey hey ho ho Kavanaugh has got to go!” They swarmed like beautiful locusts. It was amazing. Here’s footage from the feminist swarm:
JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/jCIbxhTKeu pic.twitter.com/DkOgzngMh4
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018
Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were there in the chaos. They both got arrested. There’s this excellent video of a Capitol police officer asking protesters if they want to be arrested. Schumer looks at him and says “YES.”
Amy Schumer at the Hart Senate building.
Cop: "Do you want to be arrested?"
Amy: "Yes." 👑pic.twitter.com/f0JJLyU3tN
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 📢 (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 4, 2018
According to reports, both Schumer and Ratajkowski were detained and arrested, along with 300 other people, mostly women. I hope they’ve already been released, and that they’re refueling to protest even more this morning. Hey hey ho ho Kavanaugh has got to go.
Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3
— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Well done!
And don’t forget to vote for midterms.
#whenweallvote
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m definitely stealing Emily Ratajkowski’s sign slogan for the next protest I go to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree – I love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrific sign
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s perfect. I’ll definitely be stealing it for next time as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Props to Emily. Didn’t think I’d ever say that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not her slogan, was taken from LGBT slogan but “female” was added. Just FYI. She does not deserve credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for them, it does help a tiny bit that people are protesting all of the horrors happening, it’s very frustrating as an expat right now, I feel so helpless to do anything. I am boiling inside that this creep is inevitably going to get put on our Supreme Court despite the fact there are 150 other non rapist judges who could do the job better, Fuuuuudge I can’t with America right now. This whole process has been such a pre-determined partisan fixed joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I share that frustration. We find it a bit helpful to call our senators daily (sometimes twice – purple state with Republican senators ), share registration and voting information with people in the USA, and to donate to Democrats in close races in key states…House, Senate and Governor. And we submit absentee ballots in every single election. You can get advice on the smaller and nonpartisan races from your state and local Democratic organization.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, but I don’t live in America anymore so most of the on the ground stuff isn’t an option for me (I do get to vote though,so there is that!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mrs D’Arcy, what about issues in the country you live in now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can do something vote in the midterms in November 6th. Vote out the Republican Party. Women re the #1 biggest threat to them and if show up in mass their goose is cooked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What were those 300 women doing to warrant getting arrested??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must have been pretty bad right, if rape and assault, fraud etc don’t get you arrested?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being heard. Apparently that’s enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ramona:
Living in a fascist, misogynistic country?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You got it baby!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annoying Mitch McConnell by existing as women and not subscribing to his view that women exist to be raped and not heard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently exercising your democratic and constitutional right is now a crime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of these large protests intentionally violate ordinances related to space occupation and sound as part of the civil disruption process. When I was active with the political side of Pennsylvania’s SEIU, people would volunteer to be in a position to get arrested for misdemeanor charges – and typically, those were the people who could afford a fine or had the social privilege to not worry about police brutality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, civil disobedience requires some disobedience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They weren’t pleasing enough of course!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Despite this – he will be confirmed. It’s sickening. I don’t even know what else to say, except there is a lump in my throat and a weight in my chest as I write this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. This is almost worse than Trump in some ways as it’s a lifetime appointment. Kavanaugh, this rapist, and liar, will be a judge in cases involving laws of Congress, and the constitution that will impact our lives, women particularly, for decades. How do we go forward knowing that? It’s so depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I refuse to get my hopes up….
/53%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. It was surprising when Ray Moore’s behavior had consequences, after Trump’s didn’t. I guess we’re at a place where we can’t be for sure either way about whether or not harassment and violence against women will keep an awful man out of office. Many deplorables seem really desperate for this win right now, so I’m trying not to get my hopes up too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re doing holy work here. What I am struck by watching these protests, is the diversity of the women–especially the age range.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The video of everyone chanting literally made me cry. I hope their (our) voices are heard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SAME. Tears. RAGE. Tears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m crying just thinking about it. This is a dark, dark time. As Chuck Schumer just said but more eloquently, history will not look kindly on the GOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved the echoing of voices. Sounded more portent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, a woman can get arrested for just standing there being loud and disruptive but men get a free-pass for rape and still secure a seat on the Supreme Court. Got it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God bless America
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Jesus wept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loud and disruptive could describe Fratboy’s job interview last week… Yet he may still get the job.
I wouldn’t hire him to watch my pets for 15 minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m heart broken
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, Astrid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those same men are going to cheer when RvW is struck down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to get an abortion last year when I became pregnant with my abusive Ex-partners child. I can’t imagine not having safe access to abortion. I would have been tied to him for life and he probably would have ended up killing me eventually. What do these republicans think we do at abortion clinics? Run around a cauldron cheering and dancing?
Mine was full of tears and solemn discussions with a compassionate female doctor accompanied by my mother.
I just hope we can turn the midterms around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
meme, its coming. Get ready for it. I would like to think some states will do their own thing but if you don’t live in one of those states, your womb will belong to the government. No woman in any state should be voting for a Republican, not now, not ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
INCREDIBLE. Hit play on the first clip and immediately starting choking up. Thank you to all the women who came to protest. Change is coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know for going to win this particular battle, but this is a long war we are fighting. VOTE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I normally have a healthy reservoir of snark for both of these women but I have nothing but respect for them and every other woman who refused to be silenced. I teared up watching the footage of women storming the senate building. Huge thanks to all of these women for making Our Voice heard and holding these f*ckers accountable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way.
Resist the constant gaslighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Always..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I am so grateful that they showed up and stood up for us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is totally unrelated, but I can’t stop seeing Kathy Bates in the header photo. Good for them. We need more people (not just celebrities) willing to stick their necks out for what’s right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was watching live stream yesterday with my daughter. We were both so proud of those women and so angry that we still have so far to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so pleased to see men (of different races/ethnicities) in the crowd, too. We need allies more than ever. To change what is “acceptable” or “normal” as far as consent culture goes, we need all genders to be willing to change and wanting the change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m proud of Amy and Emily for standing up for what’s right . But can I also point out that they are lucky that they can afford to protest and get arrested and not have it harm their lives ? Many ordinary women can’t afford the luxury of being able to protest for fear of being arrested and having it ruin their job prospects, current careers, etc. And many ordinary women can’t afford the luxury of being able to protest because they simply can’t make the time without losing very important income, or they simply don’t have the means to make it to the protests.
I just want to point out that standing up for your rights is sadly a thing that average folks can sometimes not engage in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many “ordinary women” were there and DID get arrested. 300 women got arrested – likely not all of whom were famous or wealthy. I get what you’re saying, but please don’t erase what average folks are doing every single day to resist this, including at this protest. And if famous women have the luxury of being able to speak out due to income or whatever else, I’m just glad that they take the time to actually do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t erasing what any woman was doing, rich or poor, famous or anonymous. I was just pointing out that it’s sadly easier to engage in this sort of free-speech expression if you are rich and insulated from consequence. Sure, there are probably lots of women who chose to protest despite what it might do to their lives. But that’s not something I’m going to expect from a person. If it’s sadly a hardship to your life to protest, so you stay home, I get that. And if it’s not and you can protest and you go protest, that’s great too. I just think it’s awful that the right to free speech sometimes has consequences which might limit people from partaking in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They aren’t wealthy, but they likely don’t have jobs or lives that will be severely hamstringed by actionable protest. And that’s *by design* for these organizations. The wealthy and otherwise privileged among the protesters should be the ones on the front lines taking the blows because they’re the least likely to suffer the biases of the court system. When I was working with the Pennsylvania SEIU, a lot of our black members didn’t feel comfortable risking arrest because of the outbreaks of police brutality. Absolutely nobody questioned them for it. You fight for the vulnerable and your protect those more vulnerable than yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, and more celebrities should be out doing this (protesting) for that reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel like the fact that they can “afford” to be arrested in any way diminishes the impact of their gesture. And it is a gesture. They know they’re safe. They know being arrested and fined for a misdemeanor isn’t going to impact them. That’s exactly *why* they do it. They’re standing up for themselves AND for the women who can’t. They’re taking the hit. And as an added bonus, the fact that they’re famous shines an even brighter light on what’s going on. No one is saying that they’re better than ordinary women who can’t risk their jobs or their family’s financial security.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I wasn’t intending to dismiss or diminish what Amy and Emily were doing. We need all the protesters we can get. Nor was I trying to Imply that Amy and Emily were being put on a pedestal (by other commenters) for what they did. I was just making a point about how sad it is that it’s easier for celebrities to protest than it is for many average citizens. Shouldn’t be that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its not something that everyone can do and they’re aware of that–they volunteered to take up two spaces so others who were more vulnerable didn’t have to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that’s probably why Amy said “YES” when asked if she wanted to get arrested. She knows not much bad is going to happen to her if she does, unlike for a woman without her fame and resources. They are almost acknowledging their luck/privilege by being arrested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Schumer also refused to stand 100% by Aziz Ansari when that story came out. She didn’t throw him under any bus, but she made it clear that feminism means recognising when male friends are out of line, too. Lena Dunham should take notes.
I know there are things to side-eye about her, but she does come through on things that count, even when it costs her.
And while I’m pretty sure Kavanaugh will be confirmed, the howl of protest from many, many Establishment figures, even his own friends in some cases now, has to have a huge impact on him. So while nothing like what he should suffer, he will not emerge unscathed. My hope is that they do impeach, because while they won’t be able to remove him, a full and detailed impeachment hearing will mean those 20 Ramirez witnesses will finally be fully heard. And so will those whose testimony is currently closed and secret, and therefore unchallengeable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they do impeach, too, but Pelosi has made it clear she will not pursue the process.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His reputation is ruined and any judgement he gives will be viewed with with suspicious eyes and questioned. His behaviour in the hearing may have impressed Emperor Toadstool but it cost him dearly and I don’t think he quite understand how much it has cost him. He’s damaged goods and will forever been seen as a stain on the SC and on Justice itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the only silver lining here, tbh. His reputation will forever be tarnished in the history book, same as Clarence Thomas. From what I’ve read rumored, the other justices are not impressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I think he has been forever tarnished. (Sadly) not even so much by the allegations, but by his overwhelmingly partisan and unhinged behavior.
He’s going to stain the court by being on it. One of the last institutions that American had faith in is being destroyed. Putin must be so pleased at how his quest to discredit democracy has played out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so choked up watching those videos, and I got chills listening to that chant, it’s empowering and inspiring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bill Nelson in Florida is absolutely struggling against Rick Scott. Please donate. We can’t have 2 GOP Senators from Florida and a GOP Governor. Donate to Gillum as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just donated to both, thanks for the info.
VOTE VOTE VOTE. And DONATE if you can! Locally and in other key races.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We just got our sample ballots yesterday, and will be voting by mail! I live in California so it sometimes feels like there’s not much of a difference to make, but voting is so important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yessss!!! Keep it up and VOTE. And assist those around you on getting to the polls. Via is offering free and discounted rides. Spread the word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The videos of all the women protesting are making me cry, and fill me with hope for the future because there are so many younger women in those videos.
Solidarity to all you American (s)heros protesting this!! I’m sending strength your way!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tweetolini’s latest hit is to claim the “very rude elevator screamers” are “paid professionals” to make Senators look bad. And the signs are “professionally made” and identical, not “made in the basement with love.”
Your latest gaslighting tweet comes from a guy with handpicked rally audiences – complete with professionally printed signs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he is spreading lie that the ptrotesters are specifically paid for by George Soros. Soros should sue him for defamation .
Plus side though is that he’s basically admitting his supporters are basement dwellers. One of the first true things he’s ever said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was trying to figure out why a basement was critical to sign making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, that’s his/their stupid go to, they’ve claimed that at every protest.
But coming from the guy who had ads out to hire attendees for some rallies, that’s rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my girlfriends from college made very professional looking signs for our Women’s March. She printed them out at Kinko’s and put them on PVC pipe. She was not a “paid” protestor, she is crafty. The president should not be allowed to get away with such false accusations! Prove these women were paid or recant that statement!
Donald Trump doesn’t value women and consistently under estimates us. Women have been protesting for a solid 2 years against this administration and we are getting very professional at it, but no we are NOT paid puppets!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got goosebumps! The wave of change is BIG…and it’d BEGUN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m seeing a lot of comments here about why they were arrested, and as somebody with a decent-sized background in civil protest and political organization, I’m going to point out a few things:
1.) The right to freedom of speech and assembly is not without limitations. Most places have ordinances related to occupation of public space or noise/disruption levels. Some of these are intended for public safety, but some places absolutely abuse it to try and shut down organizations.
2.) With a big movement like this, these women were likely briefed about the reality of them getting arrested well in advance. Many of them were likely volunteers. It’s a symbolic gesture of resistance against injustice and increases the likelihood of it having a impact disrupting the typical social order. Police are aware of this and tend to be on their better behavior for this reason – they know they’re being filmed.
I’m not saying our country doesn’t have serious issues, but for now, these women should be okay. It’s usually a misdemeanor that winds up in court as a slap on the wrist. A lot of them knew what they were getting into, so it’s not a complete shock. For now, the statement it makes is part of the larger picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, Veronica S. I just want to add that there’s a long history of women doing this, from the suffragists who picketed Woodrow Wilson’s White House to Civil Rights Activists sitting at segregated lunch counters to environmental activists. My thanks goes out to these women
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a big Kava-no for me, thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not American but as a woman, this is heartbreaking! What is happening…my only hope is the Nov elections, Mueller and that feminists in the US will keep the fire going. It feels like Voldemort has risen and there is going to be a real climate of fear, tyranny and discrimination. Except it’s real af.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just clicked on Emily Ratajkowski’s Twitter post so that I could retweet it, and then I scrolled down to see what replies ppl had posted to it. It is nearly all men arguing bitterly that Kavanaugh is “innocent until proven guilty” and that they’re “disappointed” in Ratajkowski for participating in this witch hunt, etc. etc. (And there are men and women trying to shut those a–holes down, but there are way more a–holes than not.) I think Ratajkowski’s fan base is probably a whole bunch of douchebros and they are shocked, shocked, I tell you, to find out that what they thought was a blow-up doll who existed purely for their own gratification is actually a real woman with opinions, who will stand with other women against this man. Part of me is ragey because of the comments I saw in response to her tweet. But another part of me is grateful that she was one of the celebs who went there and protested and got arrested, because she is one of the most “pleasing” to the patriarchy, and she *still* wants to burn it down. Too many women will give up every ounce of moral fiber and courage to glean the slightest bit of attention and praise from men in power, but Ratajkowski is showing that she isn’t one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Women like her are only pleasing to the ‘visual’ side of the patriarchy. They’re extremely displeasing to the ‘morality’ side of the patriarchy. I’m also very worried about Shimaa Qasim right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah they are ANGRY its pretty Emily versus what they consider a dog like Hilary or Amy. It really gets under their skin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole thing has been just horrifying, triggering and disappointing to witness. Coming to the simple realization that some of these men just simply do not care about us. What a horrible few weeks this has been. Alternating between crying, throwing up and fits of rage witnessing these protests. They don’t care, they aren’t listening.
I stand with all the protesters in America shouting to be heard. Don’t give up the fight. I am so sorry that you all have to go through this. It’s just awful and I don’t know what the USA will be like when this is all over. I am taking a social media break this weekend to spend time with family and friends for Thanksgiving, taking a much needed mental break.
Happy Thanksgiving from Canada!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amy saying “yes” just made me cry. Yes, I’m here to the fullest extent. I’ve always liked her. But, my lesson today in stop being judge-y is Emily Ratajkowski. I’ve always kind of dismissed her as someone doing opening of envelopes to get a career it what I was never sure. So I found covers and pictures annoying. I’m sorry for that and she took a stand right in the eye of men who objectify women like her, fantasizing they could Kavanaugh her and she’d love it. Unlike other celebs who are tiptoeing around their fan base, riding the middle line she was there. I truly apologize and thank all the people in protests around the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who cares about these two? not me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I care that they protested, and commend them for it. I like AS, not a fan of ER, but I’m glad they both did this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay @Minx – which I often think, but don’t always reply. Whether you’re out there protesting, doing some self-care, just waiting for the day to vote your ass off, sending out good thoughts, discerning bots and ignoring, educating yourself, I applaud them/us all. Not caring has not helped us very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I care. I’m glad they are putting time and energy to promote a worthy demonstration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who cares about your rights as a woman with individual rights? Certainly not the Republicans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From a PR standpoint having worked with celebrities: Unfortunately, many celebrities are speaking out because this is a hot issue and it’s bound to get ATTENTION. Many of them do not care about these issues, they just want to keep getting the attention and staying in the limelight because that is how they make money. Don’t believe everything you see. The main goal of any celebrity is “Stay Relevant.” By staying relevant and being seen is how these celebrities get film roles, endorsements, paid big $$$$ to appear at events, etc. They also need $$$ to afford a PR agent/agency that will get them access to red carpets events where they get photographed, set up interviews/photo shoots/”dates” with other celebrities, pay for fashion articles of them in tabloids/Dailymail. Yes these things “don’t just happen” they’re highly orchestrated. They have teams working for them and there is a lot that happens behind the scenes that would make you loathe a star you might have looked up to your whole life. Just my 2 cents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vote, pray, call, protest, scream, rally, argue, organize, fight…
If you ever doubt that we, as women, are at a crucial point in the bitter struggle for our rights, our safety, our bodies and our future please read the following, taken in its entirety from my fb feed:
“If democrats care so much about women rape victims, why didn’t they give Bill Clinton’s accusers a full FBI investigation? The reason is because they are liars. As an American woman, I am frankly sick and tired of these bitch dogs claiming to speak for ME! Feminism is NOT the norm for most American women, and never will be! Most of us, undoctrinated, real women LIKE being women! We enjoy our roles in society and the way we were made. You’re not going to change me because you don’t like me. I’m not going to CONVERT to a pussy hat wearing dog that whores themselves out for money to every Tom, Dick and Harry that feigns interest! Real women will never go out of style, so either get on board or get the hell out of the way!!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are slowly riling up the women bloc and when it is lit its going to be their worst freaking nightmare of a voting bloc. They may have the Supreme Court but if women vote in mass in high numbers, they are f’ed in the house, Presidency and Senate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse