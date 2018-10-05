Amy Schumer & Emily Ratajkowski were arrested at the Hart Senate building protest

Embed from Getty Images

You know I wasn’t always an Amy Schumer fan. But I have to say, there was a learning curve for her, and she went through it. Nowadays, she speaks with nuance and authority about political issues, and she consistently puts her time and money where her mouth is. Amy Schumer was in Washington yesterday to personally DISRUPT and protest with thousands of women. They overwhelmed the Capitol. They disrupted the Hart Senate building. They got arrested. They chanted “hey hey ho ho Kavanaugh has got to go!” They swarmed like beautiful locusts. It was amazing. Here’s footage from the feminist swarm:

JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/jCIbxhTKeu pic.twitter.com/DkOgzngMh4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were there in the chaos. They both got arrested. There’s this excellent video of a Capitol police officer asking protesters if they want to be arrested. Schumer looks at him and says “YES.”

Amy Schumer at the Hart Senate building.

Cop: "Do you want to be arrested?"

Amy: "Yes." 👑pic.twitter.com/f0JJLyU3tN — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 📢 (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 4, 2018

According to reports, both Schumer and Ratajkowski were detained and arrested, along with 300 other people, mostly women. I hope they’ve already been released, and that they’re refueling to protest even more this morning. Hey hey ho ho Kavanaugh has got to go.

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

