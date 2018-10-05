Tom Hiddleston was seen in public with another ‘mystery brunette’ lmao

Here’s some good news, maybe. To think that just two or three years ago, Tom Hiddleston would have caused worldwide headlines whenever he was photographed with a lady, but nowadays, he can walk down the street with a woman and most people just shrug. I think that’s what he wants, by the way – he had a taste of what it was like to date someone super-famous and have his every public appearance scrutinized, and he doesn’t want that anymore. So, behold: photos to scrutinize! The Daily Mail has exclusive photos of Tom with a “mystery brunette.” Her name is not so mysterious:
He is one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs. Yet Tom Hiddleston swapped the debonair style that put him in the bookies’ running for James Bond for a bearded, rugged look as he was spotted enjoying a low-key dog walk in London alongside singer Joanna Kaze on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old Thor star was sporting a crisp black pea coat with a crew-neck jumper while the esteemed songstress was sporting a bold orange jumper with a denim jacket while also holding on to the dog’s lead for the low-key jaunt.
My vibe from the photos isn’t “hot and heavy.” I’m not even sure that Tom is capable of looking hot & heavy with someone in candid photos, although thinking back on it… I always got the vibe that he and Elizabeth Olsen had fooled around from their body language. But he’s a gentleman – he’s not going to walk around with a smirk of “aw, yeah, I hit this.” Please, he’s not that guy. As for Joanna Kaze, she tweeted this:
Well friends, this is a lot of commotion for absolutely no reason.
Even more than that one time my mother got a splinter.
— Joanna Kaze (@JoannaKaze) October 4, 2018
THAT’S NOT A DENIAL, DRAGONFLY LOVAH.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
Last “mystery brunette” he was pictured with was a journalist and friend of his who is married. Men and women can be friends without it being more apparently. Who knew? Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he would’ve made a good Grindlewald in Fantastic Beast.
I know this is random
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see that. He looks more like the young actor they casted and even the height than Johnny Depp. Plus he’s not a scumbag like Depp. I’m can’t get over Rowling defending the casting. It’s so gross after #metoo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I love JKR but she’ll get an eternal side eye for allowing and defending that casting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And certainly a better choice than Depp, eh? Yes, he’d be great in that role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Light years better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tbf any or all of the Tellytubbies would have been better choices than Depp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok I’m just gonna say this… that dog is AWESOME!!!
Also, you can be out with someone and show affection or connection without being hot and heavy. I don’t see one iota of intimacy in the sequence of photos. He barely looks at her, if he’s that into someone he doesn’t strike as the type to not at least show it. It looks like mates to me *shrugs*. I did laugh at some DM comments saying she’s a stalker who’s a massive fan and has been after him for ages. 😂😂 although I am side eyeing her commenting about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what to make of that. On the one hand Hiddles fandom goes after any woman he’s seen with. On the other, it’s weird that so many fans recognised her and knew her name straight away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently, she’s an actor/singer but I don’t think that she’s been in much. She could be anything from a date, to someone he’ll be working with in some upcoming unknown project, to his dog walker while he’s in Chicago for the fan convention. My first thoughts on seeing the pics was that Bobby looked very happy; love the way he looks up at Tom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really doubt they are working together. She’s only been in a commercial and there are some videos of her floating around singing and it’s basically just her at open mic events. She’s not anywhere his level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not an actress, fans tracked down her LinkedIn and she’s a credit manager or something. She was/is an aspiring singer (tracks dedicated to Tom on her Tumblr page) and there’s an old acting profile which lists her as having acted in a TV commercial years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, looks like Tom is showing her Bobby’s walking route and having them get used to each other possibly in preparation for Tom having to go out of town for work. My god, Bobby has grown! And Bobby looks up at Tom with so much love. That’s so sweet. Makes my day.:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh he’s capable
https://goo.gl/images/UunfxS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. He’s well capable of showing interest in women with looks and body language. Zero of that here. If they are then good luck to them, I just don’t get that vibe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think him & Kat Dennings actually did used to date so that might explain that one. He is one tall drink of water, that’s for sure, and I definitely wouldn’t mind him giving me the once over (or twice…or three…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember seeing him checking out a female reporter as she left, and a couple of other examples. Point being, he can have great chemistry with women even in pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL…..yes he is. All I have to say is that this post is a breath of fresh air after all the BS in the US lately. I think Tom is looking great, love the curls and love the scruff. I always thought he looked his best as Henry V in The Hollow Crown…..IMHO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to say, they look really good together. He looks fantastic. I’m into this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, she looks like I do…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dog is very cute!
He must be into slightly younger women (she’s somewhere in her 20s). Not that’s it’s criminal or anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The next brunette with Tom will be me.
He honestly doesn’t look like he’s that into that woman, probably just friends.
I see Tom’s grey shoes are back on his feet! They must be really comfy or he has no other shoes to wear
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha. Yes long after the days of Tiddlesbang has finally been put to rest (and buried under cement), everyone will still be checking to see if he’s wearing his grey booties. lol
ps. you’ll have to be the next, next brunette.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need a lot more pictures of young Bobby Hiddleston, who is about a year old now. Without the mystery brunette. And the Fail desperately needs a copy editor. I can’t believe the poor quality of what passes for writing. Seriously, how many times do they need to describe his jacket in one article?
Waiting for Intelligence Squared to post more videos of the Tolstoy v Dickens debate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d rather they described the dog. He’s fab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bobby’s facial expressions are everything. But can you imagine the Fail’s description? “Bobby sported a fashionable brown leather collar paired with a matching leash that accentuated his brown curls that he wore down and free. The pup happily showed off his fur, which was brown and curly, paired with a matching leather ensemble, as he trotted beside his human. He gazed lovingly up at his actor companion as he occasionally stopped to sniff out spots to pee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lightpurple don’t forget that Bobby the dog was “flaunting his pins”!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But did they look loved up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They always look loved up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But is Bobby “stunning?” You have to cram it in there AT LEAST 3 TIMES or it’s not true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bobby looked adoringly at Tom, flaunting his toned pins and showing all other dogs what they’re missing. The brunette bombshell also showed off a sparkling smile which he flashed at Tom and passers by with a spring in his step.a source told the DM ‘Bobby just adores the walks it’s all he talks about!’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s doing comic con and that Pinter event soon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who? Bobby?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Been waiting for this post!!!
TH is with his true love in these photos, those gray suede shoes.
(If TH’s people read this, tell him we said hi)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HDU his true love is obviously Bobby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And with good reason! Beautiful doggo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her name is Joanna and apparently she’s a well-known Hiddlestoner and part of a group of infamous stans who hang around his neighbourhood trying to meet him. I’m only on the fringes of Hiddles fandom, but I looked at a couple of blogs and several fans recognised her instantly.
I notice that Tom’s people contacted the Daily Mail after they published the original article to confirm that he is single. Odd thing to do, it’s just photos of two people walking next to each other in one little article. Tom never talks about his personal life (T Swift nonsense notwithstanding), I wonder why he felt the need to make a public statement saying he’s not dating this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he doesn’t want to fuel rumors that arent true? I’m just guessing. They could simply be neighbors walking his dog and got blown out of proportion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would he let a stalker or stan walk his dog? 👀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lengths that some of these otherwise apparently sane women will go to are extraordinary. I know of one woman, in her thirties, who is a lawyer and holds down a difficult and responsible career 50 weeks of the year. For one fortnight, however, over her birthday, she goes to the expense of hiring a flat just round the corner from where she knows Tom lives (and she lives in Yorkshire btw) and walks her dog around the area every day in the hopes of running into him. She has met him once. He was polite and admired her dog. She’s been doing this for the past three years and sees nothing wrong in spending her main holiday of the year like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have……no words….. truly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is something that baffles me about Tom. His home address has been listed on public records for years because he registered his company under it (most actors, hell most people, use their accountant’s office address or something). And he’s never bothered to update or remove it which would take 5 minutes to do, so even now any fan or stalker can find his home address in 2 minutes on google.
He knows his address is public knowledge. He knows that many fans and stalkers visit his neighbourhood and hang around outside his house trying to bump into him. (Just a few weeks ago two mega fans flew from Germany to spend the whole weekend there, and apparently whatever happened when they did bump into him was upsetting enough they’re now constantly tweeting nasty things to him). Alleged neighbours starting blogs about him. He takes journalists to his regular pub who then print the name of that pub in profiles. The name of his regular coffee shop has been printed in the media meaning anyone with a wifi connection knows where to hang out to try to meet him, and there are SO many stories of super fans loitering and practically moving in there.
I can’t for the life of me understand why a man in his position wouldn’t simply move house, or at the very least change his routine and find a new coffee shop. It’s like he invites stalkers into his life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And people wonder why he has taken a step back? Jesus Christ.
I guess maybe why should he move? He might love where he lives and have ties to the area and also not want to be forced out by people who have no concept of boundaries. Just because,the info is out there doesn’t make it ok for people to stalk and harass him (which is what the above sounds like). I get he could make changes but this behaviour is on them, not him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not victim blaming. No one’s saying he should change, or that their behaviour is okay.
But unfortunately stalking and fan attention comes with the territory. Fame changes your life. It’s simply the price you have to pay for being an A-list movie actor. Practically all celebrities have to make changes to their lives (often very huge changes) as a result; many many celebrities have bodyguards or move to gated homes with security systems. It’s not unusual for celebs to have to move house to escape stalkers. Look at Tom Hardy.
Yet Tom won’t even spend 5 minutes removing his home address from his public record, or go to the very minor bother of getting his morning coffee from a different cafe. Despite the fact these things expose him and make him a huge target for a significant number of stalkers. At least some of whom have become enraged when their interactions with him don’t go as hoped.
I’m not saying he should move. I’m just saying it’s extremely unusual for a celebrity of his level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His address was publicly available for years – and it wasn’t because of his company being registered there. When you register to vote in the UK your name goes on the electoral register, which is sold to online “find a person” type companies. They enable searches for payment of a very small fee (like a couple of pounds).
It is really simple to opt out – you tick the box saying you don’t want to be publicly searchable. It’s that easy, and as a lawyer with a public profile I have always done it. I don’t want people I might come across for work finding out where I live. Your data is then stored on the electoral registers at the town hall only – so someone could still theoretically find it but it is not available at the touch of a button.
Literally for years, he didn’t tick the box – people were open that they used these companies to look up his address, and his family members. I find that slightly clueless, if I’m honest. Anyone I know who is even vaguely in the public eye ticks the box. I am amazed that when he bought his current place – at a time after he was already known to a degree – he didn’t do it. He has now, but the info is so in the public domain it’s really too late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PS Megan I am sure you know this because I am assuming you are British! But I thought others might be interested to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s walking his dog? I only let very select people walk any of my dogs.
His curls are to die for, even more so when he has facial hair. This version of Hiddles really does it for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His curls and facial hair look luscious, and I’d love to run my fingers through them. He looks absolutely gorgeous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not going to front, he looks really good in those DM pics. Also, not an iota of sexual chemistry between them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks way better now that he stopped trying to look like a Hollywood hunk with colouring his hair and all that. This whole academic thespian style suits him way better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a nice Friday post. He looks so very handsome in those photos, and that dog is the CUTEST. Current Tom continues to be my favorite version of Tom.
They don’t really come off as a couple, but if they are, good for them — he desperately needs a woman in his life who will buy him more shirts for Christmas, lol, because he clearly has no intention expanding beyond the three shirts he always wears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they’re a couple. But I must say I get the overall impression of the fandom is that we are acting more mature about this then in years past. I hope it went Tom really do step out with a girlfriend the fandom can just be happy for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe men and women can be friends, but I will say it’s easier when one/both of them are already in a relationship. Then there’s never any weird temptation and boundaries are clear.
Though I will say I find it easier to have male friends while I’m in a relationship than it is for me to have male friends who are dating a woman. I’ve found that certain women get super suspicious of their boyfriend’s/husbands having female friends. It’s weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if both people are already in relationships, that doesn’t mean there will never be temptations. Attractions and temptations are natural, and unfortunately there’s plenty of people who misbehave
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one getting the sense that hiddles isn’t great with women. He seems like a loner and a bit naive, only a very naive 35 year old would buy into Taylor’s teenage fantasies about love. I don’t know who this woman is but if she’s a fan like his fandom says it’s kind of bizarre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did grew up in a boys only boarding school. That could be a reason for being a bit naive about women. But I also think he is just a nice guy. Who may not have as much self-esteem off stage as he does on stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vvg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This does not look even remotely romantic – on his part at least. Let’s face it: she looks like she’s made an effort. If he is dating a fan… Oh Tom, no. Just no. He needs someone with more substance. If you know how to use the Twitter search function properly there are so many tweets from her in 2013 just @ing him. So cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear. You’d think his people would at least check stuff like this out. It looks a bit squiffy to say the least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, I searched and counted – there are all of 7 tweets @ him between April and September 2013. Slightly more than one a month. And then no more.
I think the context you are missing is that around that time he did genuinely use Twitter to talk to real life friends and acquaintances – I think at some point he realised people were recording his every tweet and switched to DMs, because after a while people he knew who tweeted @ him would get a follow but not a public reply.
It’s absolutely possible that she was introduced to him in person by mutual friends, and *then* followed him on Twitter and discovered the fan stuff – back in 2013 he was still engaging with fans on social media.
I know that there is disturbing fan behaviour but a lot of what is described here as such has been distorted by internet exaggeration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, 7 is not a lot, do they read luke people who knew each other? Did he ever reply or even acknowledge any of them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see the conversation where a friend mentions her “hunting” him? And the tumblr page… Up your game, Stans!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just looking quickly at her Twitter feed, she seems like a normal, non-psychotic person. The real crazies on social media are pretty easy to identify.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just looked. All the comments from her are typical ‘fan’ comments. Sending him links to Tumblr memes about him, asking him random fan questions, comments about being disappointed not to be able to buy Coriolanus tickets, replying to posts about Tom’s charity work asking how she can get involved.
They certainly don’t look like comments from someone who knows or has met him, and he never replied to them.
He also never followed her, but she unfollowed him at some point.
Between the tweets and the songs dedicated to Tumblr, there’s no doubt she was a major fan and was trying to get his attention at one point. Maybe she’s calmed down since. Maybe she’s still pursuing him. Maybe he has decided to date a fan. Who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care if they date. All I see is Bobby He is so cute it hurts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a happy little guy. Isn’t he.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that someone on a street saw Hiddles with Bobby and he was saying in high-pitched voice “Aren’t you a good boy” to his dog Dude is in love with this puppy. I can imagine that Bobby is a king in this house and can do what he want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His hair is looking amazing lately. And as long as the beard is trimmed, I’m all in for this look. I hope someone’s enjoying all that. But to me they don’t look into each other romantically. At all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse