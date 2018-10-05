Bradley Cooper: ‘Early on, I didn’t get a role because they said I wasn’t ‘f–kable”

As a gossip blogger, I read TONS of celebrity interviews. By the time the Oscars roll around, I’ve probably read dozens of interviews with the same nominees saying the exact same thing. That’s the thing about an Oscar campaign: you have a narrative and you tell (or perform) that narrative over and over and over for months. You tell the same stories over and over. It’s boring and tedious and that’s why everyone is so miserable by the time the Oscars roll around. Well, Bradley Cooper really wants some Oscars for A Star Is Born. The Oscar campaign kicked off at the Venice Film Festival and that’s when the narratives took hold. And I’m already sick of it. Bradley and Gaga are just telling the same f–king stories in every damn interview!! Did you know that they sang together at the piano during her audition? Did you know that Gaga was surprised by his voice? Of course you knew, because it’s all they can talk about. Anyway, here’s more of the same in W Magazine:
Before they met, he was only vaguely aware of Lady Gaga. “I didn’t really know who she was… I was at a cancer benefit with my mother. I really did not know Lady Gaga’s music. They had a surprise musical guest, and Stefani came out with her hair slicked back, and she sang ‘La Vie en Rose.’ I was blown away, like in that old Maxell cassette commercial where the guy’s hair is blown back. I called her agent the next day and said, ‘Can I go to her house and meet her right away?’ I drove to Malibu, and we sat on her porch, and the next thing I know, I’m eating spaghetti and meatballs, and I said, ‘Can we sing a song together?’ ”
He was so happy when they sang together: “I was so happy at that moment. I’m from an Italian background, and so is she. We were immediately comfortable with each other. We made a kind of deal: I believed in her as an actress, and she believed in me as a musician. I wanted there to be a meta aspect to the film, and Stefani gave me that. Also, no actress can do musically what I needed Stefani to do in 42 days of shooting: I needed plutonium. And the plutonium in A Star Is Born is Stefani’s voice.”
He tweaked the original narrative of “jealousy”: “I didn’t care about a guy who is envious of someone else becoming famous. I liked the idea of a real love story, two people who are broken in different ways, find each other, but can’t really be fixed.”
How he prepared for the role while Irina Shayk was pregnant: In order to play Maine and coordinate all aspects of production, Cooper set up a kind of boot camp for six months in his Los Angeles home. “We mapped out my entire schedule, day by day,” Cooper said. “I’d wake up and work out, followed by two hours of guitar practice and two hours of piano lessons. Lunch. Then Lukas Nelson [Willie’s son], my collaborator, would come over, and we’d write music for one and a half hours. I’d write the screenplay for the rest of the day. Irina was pregnant, so it was kind of perfect. Lea was born a week before we started shooting.”
He’s an underdog: “I’ve always been an underdog. I was always operating under the lens of not really being seen as the ‘main guy.’ ” I suggested that after A Star Is Born, it would be impossible for anyone to underestimate him again. “Maybe. But who knows? I’ve heard it all in my career. Early on, I didn’t get a role because they said I wasn’t ‘f–kable.’ In the end, you have to reserve your attention for the work and not listen to anyone. People I care about, who care about me, told me not to direct A Star Is Born, said that it would be too difficult and I should start with something easier. Luckily, I didn’t listen. I loved that it was really, really hard to make this film. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have the same value. And that’s always been my goal: to make something, no matter how challenging, that will be remembered.”
The last few parts are the only “new to me” pieces of information. I didn’t know that Irina gave birth to Lea just one week before the production began – poor Irina, man, that’s tough. Bradley was obsessing over his film and not their baby girl. As for Bradley being told that he wasn’t “leading man” material or “f–kable”… I mean, women are told that all the time in Hollywood. Bradley was in a “character actor” box for years, and I can sort of see – don’t hate me – why he wouldn’t be seen as a leading man, or particularly sexy. Because he wasn’t. He’s still not, really. But I honestly think the whole reason why B-Coop became a leading man in his 30s is that he finally “grew into” his looks. He aged well, his face filled out a bit, he didn’t look so bird-like (Emu, #NeverForget). Facial hair helped a bit. But even then…do you want to sleep with him? Mm, no, not in my case. But everybody’s different.
Cover courtesy of W Magazine, additional photos courtesy of WENN.
Im already bored and annoyed by all the bradley cooper and lady gaga…its exhasuting
Ditto. Is there an Oscar for Most Dramatic Explanations of a Movie Prep? He and Gaga act like they solved global warming. It’s a remake. Sheesh.
It is so extra. I am curious about the movie, but the press on it has just gotten me annoyed with them. It’s not even an original idea and Gaga is playing a singer. Wow. What a stretch.
Agree. Two giant egos and two much coverage. You didn’t reinvent the wheel, Bradley. And so sorry you aren’t f*ckable (and you aren’t). Welcome to a woman’s world.
Lmao @kitty and @Pandy. I’ll take the laughs where I can find them today, so thanks. When I first read the heading I thought: “He’s trying to pander to women, who will think ‘awwww’ that’s what we go through too.” I could be wrong, but that’s how it came off to me.
He’s still not, but for women in Hollywood it’s pretty much a career death sentence and for men it’s only a minor setback/obstacle.
Yeah, me neither, just not f-able at all.
+1
He’s attractive, but not f-able no. He’s no barking car chaser, but def nowhere near the hot/sexy realm.
ITA – easy on the eye but yeah not f-able and never has been for me. There has always been something sleazy about him that puts me off watching anything he’s in.
Full confession: I thought he was really hot in the first Hangover movie even though his character was kind of a douchebag. Other than that he’s never really done it for me. I do think he’s a pretty good actor, though.
Poor Bradley.
Now imagine being told that all the time as an actress, and it being the most important thing to a studio regardless of the role you’re going for. And worse, that you’re considered too old AND unf*ckable.
Cry me a f*cking river.
It’s a no for me.
I really only took notice of him in The Hangover, I thought he was extremely f…able. Maybe because next to the other dudes, he was the “hot” one.
I can’t wait to see this movie, this weekend!
He’s cute but….meh.
Apparently the movie is great and that’s lovely but the problem with Oscar campaigning lasting so long is I’m already sick of him and by February I’ll probably hate the sight of him. Plus given that we all know Oscars are not based on merit (but rather on the best campaign) an obsession with one seems really…lame.
Well, he is the one who brought that up. He still is not fuckable to me. Not ever. But in my view that doesn’t mean he can’t be a successful actor.
Oh what horse shit…Now..appearing in ASIB, straight from the cover of People’s Sexiest Man In The World issue, Mr. Norman Maine….this article is sooo skewed & riddled with untruths and is grossly misleading. I didn’t want to see the film, now I’m rather certain of it. But I will have to, I’m an Oscar addict. I just pray I don’t like it.
I’ve got a call BS on this. He started getting cast while he was still in school, and worked pretty steadily ever since, with several TV series and a bunch of movies pretty quickly. Maybe he wasn’t getting the roles he wanted at the time, but I’d hardly call him an underdog.
Agree. I knew him in drama school. FAR from underdog…
I’m curious about what school you guys are talking about, as Bradley’s a 1997 Georgetown University graduate. I’m not a big Bradley Cooper fan but my daughter wants to go to Georgetown, and they make a big deal about him in their tours. Still according to imdb his first part was Sex in the City 1999. Which is kind of funny as you say you were told you weren’t f()*)ble but your first acting part listed is Sex in the City.
@critters is probably referring to The Actor’s Studio where Cooper got his MFA (that was his “drama school,” not Georgetown).
While he’s too goofy looking to be attractive, his personality is just horrible. He sounds like he records every platitude he’s ever read and then recites them to himself as he looks in a mirror for hours at a time. “You talkin’to me? You talkin’to me?”
Please shut up, Bradley.
Haha, that is such a good description of every interview I’ve heard with him. Maybe if the roles dry up he can publish a book of them! His story of eating spaghetti and meatballs with Lady Gaga and then asking her to sing was so incredibly cheesy.
I do have to say I found him attractive in Alias. But never since.
Agreed. It’s not just the (slightly improved) emu face, it’s also that he’s annoying and boring as plain rice. I hate when people are rather shallow and want to be sooooo deep. Scarlet Johansson, you can have a seat right next to Bradley.
Well, to me most of these actors aren’t f’able. But I enjoy a good actor, man or woman, and it doesn’t matter to me. I’ll see this film and I am sure I will enjoy it. I won’t want to sleep with either lead. lol
Plenty of my favorite actors are not fuckable. Steve Buschemi and Paul Giamatti, I’ll go see a film just for them. But neither of them make my vagine take notice. It’s not always about that.
But ole B Coop here is neither fuckable nor an amazing actor (to me at least). He’s just very very “meh” all around.
“But neither of them make my vagine take notice.”
*DEAD*
thank you for starting my day with a laugh.
+1
Well…. he’s not.
But that’s okay. An actor doesn’t need to f-able and that should be the standard. Creativity and talent exist in non-beautiful people. As a society we lose out on so much when we value others based on looks/sex appeal alone.
That being said, I think he brings it up because he badly wants to seen as the sex symbol. I remember during the promotion of A-Team how he focused on his body and appeal as life long goals. Yes, he was playing ‘Face’, but it fit for me because neither one of them were attractive.
The problem is that so many people gravitate towards entertainment because they believe they are so good-looking. So, while it’s a problem with the mindset of agents, directors, and producers, it’s also a problem with the mindsets of the performers. Actors aren’t victims and don’t just fall into a career. They pursue it, sometimes for years.
A Star Is Born will get noms but it won’t win any of the big awards, maybe win for soundtrack. This early campaigning makes me think of the vibe around The Imitation Game, the one that Bendy was getting all the Oscar predictions but when it came to it he (and the movie) lost out every time. There are other, better movies still to come out that am sure will win.
My money is on First Man to be the one to watch come award season. I also would not rule out BlacKKKlansman, Leave No Trace, The Favourite and Boy Erased.
I wouldn’t be shocked if Gaga won considering a lot of the Oscar bait films didn’t pan out at the festivals/received more muted praise than was expected. The Academy loves big drama films and “make overs or make unders,” and to be fair Gaga is receiving very good reviews.
The only real competition is Olivia Colman in The Favourite, Felicity Jones in the Basis of Sex if it turns out to be good, and Glenn Close in the Wife because Viola is supposedly going supporting for Widows. The Favourite is probably too “weird” for the Academy and I’ve seen several mentions of it having problematic gender politics. Emma Stone may get nominated, but she’s not going to win again so soon. Mary Queen of Scots (the Saorise vehichle) apparently has bad buzz. Toni Colette and Melissa McCarthy will probably get nods, but I can’t see them winning.
If she’s up against more established actresses, esp Glenn Close then I don’t think she will win. The Academy is much more snooty than the Emmy’s, the fact that she’s a pop star playing at being a serious actress could go against her. Look what happened to Madonna when she did Evita – she worked hard on the role and was pretty good in it but in the end she got shut out of the Oscars and a lot of the ‘Best Actress’ awards (except for the Golden Globes which she won) – I can see the same thing happening to Gaga. She’s not an established actress. Like Madonna music is where her talent is.
If Gabby Sidibe didn’t win for Precious for her first outing, Gaga shouldn’t either.
Green Book won people’s choice in Toronto and both Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali were highly praised. This movie was competing with Star Is Born, which didn’t even make top three. If Beale Street Could Talk is another movie that I think will be mentioned during award season.
I also think that if Glenn Close gets nominated for the Wife then she beats Gaga, who lets be honest is playing a version of herself. It’s a crime that Glenn Close hasn’t yet won an Oscar and I don’t see a woman able to beat her at this time.
The sense of entitlement is STRONG with this one.
His best and most memorable character to date is a CGI raccoon. I do love Rocket.
The trailers for A Star is Born look really good.
Bradley Cooper is weird because he has all of these individual features that you would expect from a handsome man, but there’s something…vaguely squirrely about his face that kind of undermines the over all effect. Albeit, this is the first time I’m hearing *male* actor losing out on roles because he’s not f*ckable.
He seems really excited and proud of this film, so I can’t really rain on his parade. Everyone should have something into which they can pour that kind of passion.
I never wanted to bang him (well, maybe in The Hangover briefly) but OMG, I did after I saw ASIB. The film is INCREDIBLE. An amazing achievement for a debut director, and his performance is profoundly affecting.
I’ve heard similar things about the film, and “affecting” is the theme that keeps getting repeated. It seems like it is a very moving film.
I went to see A Star Is Born last night and it was really good. I didn’t go in with high expectations but I will say it was very well done. Bradley’s performance was brilliant. I also love that he gave Lady Gaga top billing in the credits.
I just can’t really like him. He always seems like he can barely rein in some kind of mania.
I am surprised by his level of success so I do think he’s a determined person in the way George Clooney is,
Yes, women face more setbacks, but rising to that level of fame and success in Hollywood, even for a man, is difficult so I think he’s likely worked hard to get where he is. Michael Vartan was on Alias with him and I’m dead certain women wanted to sleep with him any time his face popped up, but he’s never seemed determined to go beyond tv success. So I do think you have to really want the kind of career B-Coop has and go for it and not give up (IF this is what you aspire to — which not everybody does).
I thought Oscar campaigning was going to screenings and schmoozing with voters. Because if voters really paid attention to these interviews, wouldn’t they be turned off by the desperation? Do they reward who grovels the most? When is it just promotion and when is it Oscar campaigning?
Anywho, it’s strange to hear an above average looking white dude have people tell him he wasn’t fuckable. That’s a measure I thought women were only judged by.
He’s attractive enough but does nothing for me. I thought he was gay.
I saw him do an interview in French, and that was sexy. I busted a gut laughing at sexiest man alive thing though as he is a bit goofy looking. He did cast his own dog in a Star is Born, and the way he talks about his dog makes him kind of sexy, but that’s all I got.
He’s cleary not my type, but I’m wondering, this kind of words from his mouth sound like someone needs some interrest, he’s white, blonde, tall with blues eyes, in Hollywood he’s jackpot, I’m really don’t understand, not f*ckable ! I don’t believe him!
I guess I’m an outlier because I’ve always thought he was pretty hot. But that might just be because I saw that interview where he spoke French.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2U9TlvTh0GI
I’ve never thought he was someone I’d want to spend time with, but he does look good in that interview when he’s speaking French. He seems focused on being courteous to the interview in her native tongue.
I’ve always gotten creepy vibes from him, going back to a tiny role he had in Sex & the City. Nope.
I saw the film last night. I have been super annoyed with these repetitive interviews there so rehearsed and it’s like OK all right already she’s obviously saying the same thing every damn interview blah blah blah HOWEVER……. !!! Have I got your attention… I think I totally understand why they’re doing interviews the way that they’re doing them after watching this movie. Life imitates art and art imitates life the story of Bradley Cooper and the way he found gaga is very similar to Jackson Maine and how he finds Ally!!! After you watch the film and then listen to these interviews you’re like holy shit this is an art performance masquerading as an Oscar Campaign. While also being an actual ask her campaign if that makes any sense please tell me somebody else’s seen this movie and understands what I’m trying to say here LOL Amazing Movie! Did not disappoint. Also Bradley Cooper is very f$&@able in this movie !
Really? He fulfills the basic requirements of fuckability for a man, which are a lot easier to fit into than they are for a woman. I’m not trying to deny that men aren’t subjected to judgement, but his not being attractive clearly didn’t impact his career. He might’ve had a hard time starting out, but still not as hard as he would’ve had if he was a woman.
As usual, I’m here to swim against the tide of Bradley Cooper hate and say that I think Cooper is an amazingly talented actor and I can’t wait to see A Star Is Born!! I have tickets for tomorrow. Cooper killed it in Hangover, Silver Linings, and American Sniper and I will basically watch him in anything. I’m also a big Gaga fan. I hope it’s good!!!
It was outstanding!!
Yay I’m excited!!
Is it just me, or does he resemble the late Robin Williams in that last photo?
I always see Robin Williams in his face. The eyes, the nose.
As a man, he becomes f*ckable just by acquiring fame and money, that’s why as soon as he got Hollywood A-list status he started dating models and he currently lives with a stunning supermodel who is out of his league looks-wise. And he can continue doing this for the rest of his life, see Leonardo DiCaprio or Billy Joel or Donald Trump himself and many others. No matter how objectively unattractive he is or becomes, he can find women out of his league looks-wise or age-wise based on celebrity status alone.
While for women this is rarely, if ever, the case, particularly as they get older. You can’t see an average looking famous woman with men who look like Sebastian Stan lining up to date her. In the rare instances when it happens people are shocked, like the brief relationship between Jenny Slate and Chris Evans.
Um…what about Hugh Jackman and his wife?
Maybe a jealous, ugly guy like Harvey Weinstein told him he wasn’t a f——-. Because Hollywood is fully of tyrannical types, I could see someone getting off on telling him that. I’m not actually sure what the criteria for a man being f——- is since I would think that women look at other qualities besides sex appeal, but I can still believe this could happen to him. I don’t find it out of the realm of possibility that a man could try to make another man feel bad about himself just for kicks.
Clearly, this wasn’t a hindrance for him anyway, but in the moment it still probably hurt his feelings.
He definitely grew into his looks. Came a long way since Wedding Crashers, almost doesn’t even look like the same guy
