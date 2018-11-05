Lindsay Lohan wore Saint Laurent to the MTV EMAs: messy & cracked-out?

2018 MTV EMA

Here are some photos from last night’s MTV European Music Awards (the EMAs). It feels like the MTV EMAs are a much bigger deal than the American VMAs, right? If anything, MTV’s European franchises are much more popular and relevant than the OG American version. But even then, the EMAs still get some trashy D-listers on their carpet, which is how Lindsay Lohan ended up on the carpet. Some just said “vodka” three times and she appeared. Actually, Lindsay’s dumb reality show will air on MTV at some point, and she’s filming it in Greece, so… there you go. Lindsay wore Saint Laurent and she looked like a cracked-out mess. Those cheap-looking hair extensions, my God.

2018 MTV EMA

I feel like Halsey just doesn’t understand fashion, or what looks good on her or anything like that. She wore this Raisa and Vanessa Spring 2018 gown which is awful.

2018 MTV EMA

Camila Cabello in Alex Perry. I feel like she’s worn different versions of the same gown to every awards show in the past year? She has a red carpet uniform. This dress is pretty though.

2018 MTV EMA

I love Dua Lipa but her style is a pain in my ass. This Saint Laurent wrap dress is awful. Who puts shoulder pads on a wrap dress?!?!

25th MTV Europe Music Awards EMAs 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Nicki Minaj picked up a bunch of awards at the EMAs. She wore Versace.

2018 MTV Europe Music Awards

Ms. Janet Jackson received the lifetime achievement or EMA Video Vanguard or whatever it’s called. She performed a medley of her hits, and her speech was about #MeToo.

2018 MTV EMA

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

18 Responses to “Lindsay Lohan wore Saint Laurent to the MTV EMAs: messy & cracked-out?”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:47 am

    LiLo looks haggard

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Halseys dress would look amazing if it was done in color. I don’t understand the nude/beige of it at all. Is something wrong with Nikki’s hair, or is that just a wig? Lindsey’s dress reminds me of a cap cake paper.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:01 am

    They are a big deal in Europe so I was totally confused to see the Cracken on the red carpet…until you mentioned MTV is going to do a reality show with her. Well….good luck with that. I’m sure the third…err hundredth time is the charm!

    Reply
  4. Bobafelty says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Halsey looks like a lost member of KISS, if that dress was in black.
    Lilo…my god. So thin and so bloated all at once. I’ve seen better hair extensions at Prom.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Did Lindsay use her fake Pakistani accent on the red carpet too?

    Reply
  6. Veronica S. says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Every time I see Lindsay, I’m just mindblown at the fact that we’re the same age. I don’t have a baby face or anything, but I don’t look fifteen years my senior, either.

    Reply
  7. Lolly says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I’m so sad Little Mix is not popular in the US.

    Reply
  8. HK9 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Wooo Lindsay’s dress is bad.

    Reply
  9. Christin says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Janet looks good. She looks younger than Lindsay, who is 20 years her junior!

    Janet also managed to pay homage to several fashion trends of the ‘80s and ‘90s with her interesting outfit.

    Reply
  10. Astrid says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:13 am

    none of these outfits look good

    Reply

