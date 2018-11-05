Lindsay Lohan wore Saint Laurent to the MTV EMAs: messy & cracked-out?

Here are some photos from last night’s MTV European Music Awards (the EMAs). It feels like the MTV EMAs are a much bigger deal than the American VMAs, right? If anything, MTV’s European franchises are much more popular and relevant than the OG American version. But even then, the EMAs still get some trashy D-listers on their carpet, which is how Lindsay Lohan ended up on the carpet. Some just said “vodka” three times and she appeared. Actually, Lindsay’s dumb reality show will air on MTV at some point, and she’s filming it in Greece, so… there you go. Lindsay wore Saint Laurent and she looked like a cracked-out mess. Those cheap-looking hair extensions, my God.
I feel like Halsey just doesn’t understand fashion, or what looks good on her or anything like that. She wore this Raisa and Vanessa Spring 2018 gown which is awful.
Camila Cabello in Alex Perry. I feel like she’s worn different versions of the same gown to every awards show in the past year? She has a red carpet uniform. This dress is pretty though.
I love Dua Lipa but her style is a pain in my ass. This Saint Laurent wrap dress is awful. Who puts shoulder pads on a wrap dress?!?!
Nicki Minaj picked up a bunch of awards at the EMAs. She wore Versace.
Ms. Janet Jackson received the lifetime achievement or EMA Video Vanguard or whatever it’s called. She performed a medley of her hits, and her speech was about #MeToo.
LiLo looks haggard
Bad extensions, bad styling, bad dress, bad filler. She is a perfect example of hard living aging a person.
The extensions are SO. BAD. Nobody thinks that’s your real hair, Linds! She would REALLY benefit from taking those things out for a few years–or better yet, for all of eternity–and giving her natural hair a break. Take some hair vitamins, cut back on the heat styling, start doing oil treatments, and her hair could have the chance to strengthen and grow. I have a feeling that after so many years of wearing extensions, that her hair is probably very thin and damaged.
Oh and her dress? No Bueno.
Hedi Slimane must be truly desperate to lend a dress to Lindsay Lohan, cause we know she can’t afford a stylist or the dress.
Looking at her face causes my face to hurt. It looks so tight and puffy at the same time. The extensions are bad… but I don’t really hate the color of her hair.
I just feel sad. Who knows what happened to her when she was a teen… She was a cute girl and had talent. Those child stars always end up in a bad place.
I think LILO looks genuinely happy to be there; she’s beaming and that’s more awesome than a giant designer ball gown.
Halseys dress would look amazing if it was done in color. I don’t understand the nude/beige of it at all. Is something wrong with Nikki’s hair, or is that just a wig? Lindsey’s dress reminds me of a cap cake paper.
Yes, I thought the same thing. I like the shape and detailing but the lack of color ruins it.
They are a big deal in Europe so I was totally confused to see the Cracken on the red carpet…until you mentioned MTV is going to do a reality show with her. Well….good luck with that. I’m sure the third…err hundredth time is the charm!
Halsey looks like a lost member of KISS, if that dress was in black.
Lilo…my god. So thin and so bloated all at once. I’ve seen better hair extensions at Prom.
Did Lindsay use her fake Pakistani accent on the red carpet too?
Every time I see Lindsay, I’m just mindblown at the fact that we’re the same age. I don’t have a baby face or anything, but I don’t look fifteen years my senior, either.
Hard living will do that.
I’m so sad Little Mix is not popular in the US.
Wooo Lindsay’s dress is bad.
Janet looks good. She looks younger than Lindsay, who is 20 years her junior!
Janet also managed to pay homage to several fashion trends of the ‘80s and ‘90s with her interesting outfit.
none of these outfits look good
