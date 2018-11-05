Duchess Meghan says the Queen & Harry helped her choose her wedding-day tiara

For ten weeks, there’s an exhibition at Windsor Castle featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding stuff – Meghan’s gown, Harry’s uniform, the page boy’s uniform and bridesmaids’ uniform. I remember when the Duchess of Cambridge agreed to have her wedding gown exhibited at Buckingham Palace shortly after her wedding too – the Queen and Kate viewed the exhibition together, and the Queen was not a fan of the way Kate’s gown was presented. She thought the exhibition was ghoulish and had ghost-bride vibes (I’m paraphrasing the Queen, obvs). I wonder if Meghan and Her Maj will view her exhibition together?? Hm. Here’s a little taste:
As you can see, the exhibition includes Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau, the tiara Meghan wore for the wedding. The video also says that Meghan and Harry agreed to a short recording for the exhibition, where they talk about planning the wedding, and sitting down and picking out the tiara. This is so cool:
Meghan has recalled the ‘surreal’ day the Queen helped her pick out her wedding tiara at Buckingham Palace. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, said the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau was the ‘perfect’ choice, describing how she wanted her bridal look to be ‘incredibly timeless’ yet ‘still modern’. She spoke about picking out the tiara in a special recording for a new exhibition at Windsor Castle, where the tiara is on display alongside her stunning Givenchy wedding gown. Meghan also revealed Prince Harry, 34, accompanied her to Buckingham Palace to pick out the tiara, although her now husband admitted ‘I shouldn’t have really been there’.
The Duchess said: ‘When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara. Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine. And that was the one that, I think, as we tried them on, stood out. I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple – and also to that point, an extension of what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress which was have something that could be so incredibly timeless but still feel modern.’
Harry said that ‘without question’ the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau the one that looked best on Meghan.: ‘[I]t’s every girl’s dream to be able to try on a tiara. Funnily enough, [it was] the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question. I shouldn’t have really even been there, but such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet…’
Prince Harry is the kind of prince who will accompany his bride-to-be to the palace and help her pick out tiaras for their wedding day. SWOON. I’ve always said that I would give pretty much anything for a tour of the Royal Collection jewelry. I sort of doubt that Meghan really got a tour of all of it though – my guess is that the Queen selected a variety of tiaras herself, and then Meghan got to try on maybe four or five and choose her favorite, with Harry’s help. So sweet.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Yeah, that story definitely makes it sound like the Queen picked out some tiaras first and then Meghan got to choose from them. I think that if Meghan had said “there is this tiara from the 1950s that I really want to wear” or something the Queen would have probably made sure to include it in the selection. Like she says – such a surreal experience.
I loved Meghan’s wedding tiara, and every time I look at pictures from their wedding day I think of how perfect her makeup was too. She just glowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan really did have the perfect look, head to toe!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This article just confirms what I’ve thought all along, that the bride has several options to choose from, not that the Queen say’s “here, you’re wearing this one”. It seems that Harry, in contrast to many a groom, was heavily involved in all aspects of wedding planning which doesn’t surprise me one bit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is so much mystery behind the tiaras that I find fascinating. I would love to see how they are stored, how they’re chosen–do they all get brought out by white-gloved men in suits on a plush velvet cushion? The fact that there are SO many tiaras in the BRF, including ones that haven’t been seen in public in decades, is amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@L84Tea – I agree! The fact that people actually say things like “we aren’t sure if this tiara is even in existence anymore” is kind of mind-boggling to me. Wear your bling royal family! And yes I do think about how they are stored – at BP? In a vault at a bank somewhere (Gringotts?) lol.
(I also think the same about the hats the royal family wear. Do Kate and Camilla have separate rooms just for storing all their hat boxes?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I recall Diana once said that a tiara she was borrowing came in a red leather box and I imagine that it’s velvet lined. But beyond that it is all a mystery and one that I’d love to be in on!! I’m such a jewelry lover that if I had the chance, touring the royal jewel vaults would be my all time favorite way to spend a day (or three!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the jewels are part of the Royal Collection and basically have their own vaults/conservation staff and curators? I may be wrong about this though….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Becks1, oh the hats! THE HATS!! What I wouldn’t give to see QE’s “closet”. I imagine long rows of whites fading to creams fading to yellows, to oranges, to reds, to purples, to blues, to greens, etc. I bet it’s amazing and something I doubt we will ever get to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress fits the chest/waist of the mannequin far better in the still from the video of the exhibition than in the photo of where the bride and groom are just leaving the chapel. Just to potentially (probably not, ha) settle the argument of how they wanted the dress to look vs how it actually looked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress designer’s brother said in an interview, that the dress was altered a few times, due to Meghan’s weight lost.
Basically he was talking about proud the family was of his sister, and she told them two days before the wedding, that she was the designer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, Brits. I know the monarchy is outdated, a relic, ridiculous, uses money, etc…. but I’m living for this distraction. This is adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I remember correctly, and please let me know if I’m wrong, I think TQ didn’t like the Cartier Halo Tiara hanging from wires, floating up above the dress. It wasn’t perched on a mannequin’s head, like Meg’s is. It did look a bit weird.
Ahhh…. here we go: http://theduchessdiary.com/2016/04/royal-wedding-rewind-a-closer-look-at-kate-middletons-wedding-gown/
While I think both women looked lovely on their wedding days (though Meg’s makeup was way better; Kate’s blush too harsh), I loved both dresses. But I have to say, I really love Meg’s tiara MUCH more 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it really gave the dress this disembodied veil and tiara and kind of made it look like a ghost bride or something. Not sure whose idea it was to cut out the mannequin head (Kate’s??) but I think it spooked the Queen and it spooked me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Harry knew what tiara she’d be wearing the day of the wedding?? Kind of ruins the surprise for him! I’m assuming he didn’t know what the veil or dress would look like, though I think it’s sweet he wanted to help her pick one out.
As for where the tiaras are stored, I just assume it’s locked in a vault within a vault within a vault where only a select few know the codes/have the keys to bring them out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse