Duchess Meghan says the Queen & Harry helped her choose her wedding-day tiara

For ten weeks, there’s an exhibition at Windsor Castle featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding stuff – Meghan’s gown, Harry’s uniform, the page boy’s uniform and bridesmaids’ uniform. I remember when the Duchess of Cambridge agreed to have her wedding gown exhibited at Buckingham Palace shortly after her wedding too – the Queen and Kate viewed the exhibition together, and the Queen was not a fan of the way Kate’s gown was presented. She thought the exhibition was ghoulish and had ghost-bride vibes (I’m paraphrasing the Queen, obvs). I wonder if Meghan and Her Maj will view her exhibition together?? Hm. Here’s a little taste:

As you can see, the exhibition includes Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau, the tiara Meghan wore for the wedding. The video also says that Meghan and Harry agreed to a short recording for the exhibition, where they talk about planning the wedding, and sitting down and picking out the tiara. This is so cool:

Meghan has recalled the ‘surreal’ day the Queen helped her pick out her wedding tiara at Buckingham Palace. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, said the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau was the ‘perfect’ choice, describing how she wanted her bridal look to be ‘incredibly timeless’ yet ‘still modern’. She spoke about picking out the tiara in a special recording for a new exhibition at Windsor Castle, where the tiara is on display alongside her stunning Givenchy wedding gown. Meghan also revealed Prince Harry, 34, accompanied her to Buckingham Palace to pick out the tiara, although her now husband admitted ‘I shouldn’t have really been there’. The Duchess said: ‘When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara. Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine. And that was the one that, I think, as we tried them on, stood out. I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple – and also to that point, an extension of what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress which was have something that could be so incredibly timeless but still feel modern.’ Harry said that ‘without question’ the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau the one that looked best on Meghan.: ‘[I]t’s every girl’s dream to be able to try on a tiara. Funnily enough, [it was] the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question. I shouldn’t have really even been there, but such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet…’

[From The Daily Mail]

Prince Harry is the kind of prince who will accompany his bride-to-be to the palace and help her pick out tiaras for their wedding day. SWOON. I’ve always said that I would give pretty much anything for a tour of the Royal Collection jewelry. I sort of doubt that Meghan really got a tour of all of it though – my guess is that the Queen selected a variety of tiaras herself, and then Meghan got to try on maybe four or five and choose her favorite, with Harry’s help. So sweet.