Salma Hayek wore some pukey Dynasty mess to the LACMA Art + Film gala

Here are some photos from the annual (biannual, right?) LACMA Art + Film gala, which was held in LA on Saturday night. The event is always sponsored by Gucci, and Salma Hayek’s husband owns a major stake in Gucci, so obviously, Salma and Francois always attend. And like always, I’m left wondering why the hell Francois can’t get his wife some better clothes. Salma has said in interviews that she insists on picking out her own stuff and paying for it rather than use her husband’s pull to get the best pieces from all the collections. But you would think that these design houses would want to make sure they put the best stuff in front of the boss’s wife? Why does she choose this pukey Gucci with Dynasty vibes?!?! The shoulders, my God.
Paris Jackson in Gucci Spring 2018. I think this could have been interesting, but the belt looks like such an afterthought, and there’s too much “heaviness” at the top, with the beading/studs and the too-dark, clownish makeup. So, it’s messy rather than interesting.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone went to this event… solo. I sort of wonder if she would have gotten an invite if she wasn’t Leo’s Latest. She didn’t wear the sponsor designer though – she chose this Reem Acra Resort 2019 gown which looks vintage-y and ‘60s. It’s cute.
Here’s Gavin Rossdale with his much-younger girlfriend Sophia Thomalla. She looks a bit like a smug version of Keira Knightley?
Miranda Kerr wore Gucci, and she brought her husband Evan Spiegel, whose net worth plummets by the day. Still, Miranda puts on a good show. You can barely tell that she’s thinking “I made a huge mistake.”
Zoë Kravitz in Gabriela Hearst Spring 2019. I like the simplicity and “clean” look of this. She’s a small woman, and she looks better when she keeps it simple like this. Bigger looks can overwhelm her figure.
It makes me so happy that Liberty Ross dumped her cheating husband and ended up married to a billionaire. Get yours, girl.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Camila’s dress is really pretty, but that color is hiddy. Neither nude nor pink it’s like a person with nerves hovering anxiously, unsure of what color it wants to be seen as.
I love Salma’s gown – I think interesting sleeves and shoulders are coming back (are back, but that stuff takes forever to tickle out to us regular people). Salma’s face looks new.
Wait – is Snapchat in trouble? Isn’t it the most used social media app for people bewteen 18 and 30 or something?
I own this stock, and yes it keeps plummeting every day. But you are right, it’s the main social media app for young people so I don’t get why it keeps tanking and I secretly pray it will make a tun around.
Alls I hear in my head while looking at these *ahem* fashions…is the theme music from the television show…”Dynasty”…the one that came out in the 80s!
Agreed on the dress. Her face looks great, though. I do want Zoe’s dress!!!
Zoe looks great. Don’t care for any of the other dresses.
I think at this point we can all agree that Salma just has a terrible, terrible taste in clothes. Scratch it – no taste at all.
@Kaiser you totally called it on DiCaprio’s flavour of the month but you were too generous. She didn’t go solo, she was invited because he was there and skipped the red carpet. Because of course he did. 🙄 (He made a speech inside).
I’m sure outlets were thrilled though to get lots of photos of….what’s her name again?
Why putting the blame on the design houses?
Maybe none of their employees is responsible for putting this stuff in front of her and she’s perfectly grown up enough to assert her own taste and make known what she wants.
She’s the one liking tbe Dynasty style.
Simple.
And Keira Knightley already looks very smug. A smug version of her doesn’t seem possible.
I think Paris Jackson forgot to take her shoes out of the box.
Paris Jackson looks wayyy older than she is with that dress and make up. I don’t think heavier make up suits her.
Your Miranda Kerr comment made me snort out loud like a crazy person lol
If Salma wants to dress up as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, so be it.
Zoe Kravitz looks lovely.
Yeah, I had straight up Krystal Carrington vibes. Especially if the dress had been in silver. Zoe and Camilla look cute.
