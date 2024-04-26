Daily Beast: Duchess Meghan’s ARO jam baskets are like Beyonce’s Ivy Park drops

Garcelle Beauvais is the latest celebrity to post about her gift basket from the Duchess of Sussex. Garcelle received the American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam and some lovely lemons. As you can see, Garcelle received #18. I didn’t even know that Meghan and Garcelle were particularly tight, but that brings up something I want to discuss. The British media is obsessed with everything and everyone around Meghan and they openly harass and mock the people known to be her friends. They also want to be the sole narrators of Meghan’s life, and they want to claim that “Hollywood hates Meghan” or whatever. There’s a whole other story, where Meghan and Harry have been consistently supported by friends and people who simply like them and root for them in America. It would not surprise me at all if there’s a long list of people who have reached out privately to the Sussexes over the years to offer some support or friendship or help along the way.

Anyway, the ARO launch is going well, in case anyone is wondering. We’ve got mainstream outlets like New York Magazine and the Washington Post covering “the jam wars,” especially after those clout-chasing bitches running Buckingham Palace’s gift shop social media devoted a reel to THEIR strawberry jam. The Daily Beast has compared Meghan’s ARO gift baskets to Beyonce’s Ivy Park boxes, which were sent to all of her celebrity friends several years ago. As in, Beyonce and Meghan have gotten their friends and allies to promote their wares for free, just by sending free stuff and creating an air of exclusivity.

Meanwhile, even the haters at the New York Post predict that Meghan could easily make seven figures this year just from American Riviera Orchard. I mean, with most start-ups, the first few years, you’re lucky to break even. But we don’t even know what ARO is going to look like whenever it does launch. People will be buying it though.