Daily Beast: Duchess Meghan’s ARO jam baskets are like Beyonce’s Ivy Park drops

Garcelle Beauvais is the latest celebrity to post about her gift basket from the Duchess of Sussex. Garcelle received the American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam and some lovely lemons. As you can see, Garcelle received #18. I didn’t even know that Meghan and Garcelle were particularly tight, but that brings up something I want to discuss. The British media is obsessed with everything and everyone around Meghan and they openly harass and mock the people known to be her friends. They also want to be the sole narrators of Meghan’s life, and they want to claim that “Hollywood hates Meghan” or whatever. There’s a whole other story, where Meghan and Harry have been consistently supported by friends and people who simply like them and root for them in America. It would not surprise me at all if there’s a long list of people who have reached out privately to the Sussexes over the years to offer some support or friendship or help along the way.
Anyway, the ARO launch is going well, in case anyone is wondering. We’ve got mainstream outlets like New York Magazine and the Washington Post covering “the jam wars,” especially after those clout-chasing bitches running Buckingham Palace’s gift shop social media devoted a reel to THEIR strawberry jam. The Daily Beast has compared Meghan’s ARO gift baskets to Beyonce’s Ivy Park boxes, which were sent to all of her celebrity friends several years ago. As in, Beyonce and Meghan have gotten their friends and allies to promote their wares for free, just by sending free stuff and creating an air of exclusivity.
Meanwhile, even the haters at the New York Post predict that Meghan could easily make seven figures this year just from American Riviera Orchard. I mean, with most start-ups, the first few years, you’re lucky to break even. But we don’t even know what ARO is going to look like whenever it does launch. People will be buying it though.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Cover Images, Archewell.
Someone mentioned this earlier, the gutter U.K. press feel like they own the Sussexes and are invested into whatever choices they make. Harry and Meghan are aware of this while continuing to live their best lives. Hope ARO is a tremendous success.
We’re behind you Duchess!
We’re behind you D
The gutter snipes mock them, insult them, foam at the mouth over them, yet are the first to ride their coattails hoping to capitalize on their glitz and glamour. I hate this sense of ownership over the Sussexes and that they’ll only take the good part of this couple while trashing the rest. Despicable low lifes. I hope ARO is a resounding success and Meghan sticks it big time to these rats while laughing on the way to the bank.
Yup – we talked about this already here at CB. Like Ivy Park, it’s a huge honour, a real flex, to even be asked to promote it! It’s the opposite of sponcon, lol.
I’m sure that behind the scenes, celebrities and their teams are asking around – who’s next? How can I get a basket?
Makes you wonder if someone from the DB is reading here.
I have wondered that also.
Oh, there are people from BM definitely reading here. Also from KP and BP.
I love Duchess M flexing like this. She doesn’t have to appear in public to promote her product, and now her product is everywhere. Christy Teigen and John Legend were asked on some red carpet about the ARO jam last night and they raved about it and the sandwich she made w it and it was a cute free commercial for ARO. Meghan is SO smart and will be SO rich v v soon (she and H are already rich but this will put them into the stratosphere).
A few commenters here noted the exact same thing yesterday and on some of the other articles last week. And I’m sure that there are plenty of people that they are acquaintances with or friends with that we wouldn’t know about because of their level of privacy. We only knew about the Tyler Perry connection because of the level of insanity around everything that was happening to them then. Which is why the Harry is so lonely, they don’t have any friends stories never made any sense. You only know about Meghan having lunch with friends, or Harry hanging out with people, or who’s getting these jam baskets because they are choosing to publicize it. Which would lead one to believe that there are plenty of times that they choose not to publicize it.
The BM is like Wil E. Coyote in the Roadrunner cartoons, trying to take down the bird. The Meghan has no friends is the ongoing scheme and the ARO rollout is the ACME dynamite kit that blew up on the British media.
A lot of the recipients are fairly local. What if some of the baskets came hand-delivered or couriered or something like that (rather than USPS or FedEx or whatever)?
(Gigantic eyeroll if the rota rats publish on this tomorrow.)
Let’s raise a glass to thank the island rats for ARO free advertising and advance success.
The BRF and their propaganda rota truly have tried to do everything to undermined every aspect of the Sussex’s lives while seriously underestimating them, especially Meghan, at every turn. Jam has literally taken over, almost like they forgot the two with cancer and the one day a month working heir.
This PR strategy has not only kept ARO in the media until the actual launch but it put an end to a lot of narratives pushed by the British press. I’m enjoying it and I will buying something from Meghan’s business.
Ive not been personally invested in Meghan and Harry in general, outside of reading about them here, but I wish them the absolute greatest success outside the royal system if only to prove that Monarchy is an albatross around the neck of any modern person or society. Even if you don’t care for them personally, that’s worth cheering for.