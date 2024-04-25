Buckingham Palace’s shop posted an ad for the palace-branded strawberry jam

A week ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden excitedly reported that deranged royalists were buying King Charles’s Highgrove-branded jams in droves. The assumption being that royalists were showing support for THEIR favorite royal (King Charles) and sticking it to the Duchess of Sussex. Because, you know, Meghan sent jars of strawberry jam to her friends and absolutely no American Riviera Orchard products are for sale as of yet. You might even say that Meghan’s campy little jam gifts have helped the Windsors sell more of their grubby little royal-branded products. A rising tide lifts all boats, etc. Speaking of, Buckingham Palace Shop’s social media team decided to jump on the jamwagon! I’m actually shocked that BP’s team decided to do this:

OMG Buckingham Palace has now officially entered the Royal Jam War and I am here for it lol! #buckinghampalace #meghanmarkle #royalnews #royaljamwar #ukroyals pic.twitter.com/PwKvkzUv8A — Royal Daily Tea (@RoyalDailyTea) April 25, 2024

First of all, choices were made and it’s incredible that Buckingham Palace is fine with showing everyone that they’re obsessively watching the Duchess of Sussex’s ARO-promotion, just like everyone else. Of course it’s strawberry jam as well. I looked it up – because I honestly didn’t even know that BP sells its own jam – and there are several different flavors and spreads. They made the choice to highlight strawberry, because Meghan sent strawberry jam to friends. On an aesthetic level, I have to say that Meghan and ARO are the clear winners. Her jam jars are very cute and photogenic, whereas BP-branded jams just look fussy and tiny.

The Daily Beast reported this as “Buckingham Palace Subtly Trolls Meghan With Its Own Ad for Strawberry Jam.” My good sir, this is not trolling – this is bandwagoning. We sell jam tooooooo!!!!