Buckingham Palace’s shop posted an ad for the palace-branded strawberry jam

A week ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden excitedly reported that deranged royalists were buying King Charles’s Highgrove-branded jams in droves. The assumption being that royalists were showing support for THEIR favorite royal (King Charles) and sticking it to the Duchess of Sussex. Because, you know, Meghan sent jars of strawberry jam to her friends and absolutely no American Riviera Orchard products are for sale as of yet. You might even say that Meghan’s campy little jam gifts have helped the Windsors sell more of their grubby little royal-branded products. A rising tide lifts all boats, etc. Speaking of, Buckingham Palace Shop’s social media team decided to jump on the jamwagon! I’m actually shocked that BP’s team decided to do this:
First of all, choices were made and it’s incredible that Buckingham Palace is fine with showing everyone that they’re obsessively watching the Duchess of Sussex’s ARO-promotion, just like everyone else. Of course it’s strawberry jam as well. I looked it up – because I honestly didn’t even know that BP sells its own jam – and there are several different flavors and spreads. They made the choice to highlight strawberry, because Meghan sent strawberry jam to friends. On an aesthetic level, I have to say that Meghan and ARO are the clear winners. Her jam jars are very cute and photogenic, whereas BP-branded jams just look fussy and tiny.
The Daily Beast reported this as “Buckingham Palace Subtly Trolls Meghan With Its Own Ad for Strawberry Jam.” My good sir, this is not trolling – this is bandwagoning. We sell jam tooooooo!!!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
HRH Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the British Equestrian teams from 2020 Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games.,Image: 660835221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Reigate / Avalon
-
-
TETBURY, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 13: King Charles III’s shares a joke with a guest as he attends his 75th birthday party hosted by the Prince’s Foundation at Highgrove House on November 13, 2023 in Tetbury, England. Guests include local residents who have been nominated by friends and family and individuals and organisations also turning 75 in 2023.,Image: 821847113, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
NMA Rota King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Fare Share didcot to launch the Coronation Food Project on his birthday,Image: 822016684, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla speaks to guests during the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla during a visit to Government House, in Onchan, Isle of Man, where she is meeting community groups, and representatives from the RNLI and the Manx Bluetits swimming club.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Onchan, Isle of Man
When: 20 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla attends an event hosted by the Queen’s Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 21 Mar 2024
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Royal Family arrive for the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle
Featuring: King Charles Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 31 Mar 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 31 Mar 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
Featuring: King Charles and Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 31 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Not my Jam!
LMAO that had me almost spitting my coffee.
Remind me why it is perfectly fine for all royals and royal adjacents except Harry/Meghan to benefit financially from their royals connections? And. Someone on staff has a sense of humor.
They’re just riding Meghan’s coat tails, as usual.
These people are shameless. Meghan’s campaign is fun and engaging. Whoever decided to give the green light to this advert should be receiving a good talking to. It’s oozing in snobbery and elitism which in this economical climate really isn’t a good idea.
Yep. All this. Also, you have cancer, which even if you have a good prognosis causes you to REALLY examine your life and mortality and you’re pushing 80, and this is the hill you’re willing to die on? You’re gonna try to take Jam Hill against your daughter and law and son? Really????
I didn’t have StrawberryJamGate or JamGate on my bingo card for the year but here we are.
That tweet is hilarious. ‘BP has entered the jam war!!!’ What war? Y’all only fighting with yourselves, you crusty old crackers.
One day we’ll all ask “where were you during The Great Jam Wars of 2024?”
this is so small and petty
Maybe KC is the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived?
Anything Meg does they think they can do better but they are wrong. They sure do like her ideas to copy.
Clowns
They let Meghan have so much power over them.
They’re telling on themselves, acknowledging how influential Meghan is, while she simply goes about her business not giving them a second thought. Keep succeeding Duchess!
How childish Buckingham Palace .
Are they really trying to go to battle over Jam.
I would think they have more serious things to worry about .
Trolling? The press wants us to believe the literal King is so petty and insecure as to troll his daughter-in-law? Who thinks that’s a good look? Charles needs to make some calls cause his press friends are ruining his rep.
Meghan’s a PR genius … I have never seen so much press coverage for a jar of jam that’s not even for sale yet. The British media have written approximately 832 stories about it already and I’m sure that will only increase when it’s rolled out. They’ll have articles about the price, where the packaging’s sourced, how it tastes, how it compares to BP, how much money she’s making, how much carbon emissions shipping it makes, how Thomas Markle made her a pb&j one time, who she didn’t send a jar to, how much the kids like it, what recipes is she using it in, will they sell it at Invictus and on and on and on …
But how dare they advertise jam when Kate and Charles are sick!
Right?
This is so pathetic that it made me LOL.
Such an amazing self-own. The petty. The copying. They’ve been obsessing over every little Meghan does and copying it for themselves from the moment she came on the scene. Obv, they’ve had jam for a while but they’re just now doing an ARO-style ad. Colonizers.
This is so petty and childish. And the only people that this type of stuff appeals to is those that are chronically online that think that regular people live their life in a succession of clap backs. This does not project strength of a thousand-year-old institution, it says we have no original thoughts and we are incredibly threatened by the success of this one woman.
Meghan owns that Monarchy tiara or not she is the QUEEN 👸🏻.
I hope this hideous picture doesn’t have anything to do with the advertising. People will be physically ill if they see this. I know I become nauseous every time I see it. The Cryptkeeper is better looking, for Pete’s sake. Ugh.
Yes she does look rode hard and put away wet.
It will be hilarious if in the end Meghan is not selling jam. Plus, the Palace can’t deny now that they ever supported Meghan or didn’t view her as a threat.
The saddest part of this “Jamwar” is that it is totally one sided. One person moved thousand miles away from you. Starts a new venture, sends Jams to 50 people who live on American soil. Yet all we hear and see are tears from a small island she left behind.
Yeah, that just makes me want to eat the hideously fat-laden jam-and-bacon toasted sandwich that Chrissy Tiegen posted yesterday. It looks so much better than the jam spread on a desiccated scone.
My friend said she can’t afford Charles jam! I tried to find the price but couldn’t!
I saw a price comparison posted and it was priced at £3.98 for a small jar. I don’t know if that is expensive or not since I usually purchase homemade farmers market jam and that is always priced much higher than grocery stores.
@ Lisa: According to the Highgrove page it’s GBP 6.95 per jar.
Is that excessive? I don’t know, I don’t like jam/marmalade/preserves.
Did someone say jam and bacon sandwich 😍😍😍🥳🥳🥳😋😋😋