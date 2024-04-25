Buckingham Palace’s shop posted an ad for the palace-branded strawberry jam

A week ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden excitedly reported that deranged royalists were buying King Charles’s Highgrove-branded jams in droves. The assumption being that royalists were showing support for THEIR favorite royal (King Charles) and sticking it to the Duchess of Sussex. Because, you know, Meghan sent jars of strawberry jam to her friends and absolutely no American Riviera Orchard products are for sale as of yet. You might even say that Meghan’s campy little jam gifts have helped the Windsors sell more of their grubby little royal-branded products. A rising tide lifts all boats, etc. Speaking of, Buckingham Palace Shop’s social media team decided to jump on the jamwagon! I’m actually shocked that BP’s team decided to do this:

First of all, choices were made and it’s incredible that Buckingham Palace is fine with showing everyone that they’re obsessively watching the Duchess of Sussex’s ARO-promotion, just like everyone else. Of course it’s strawberry jam as well. I looked it up – because I honestly didn’t even know that BP sells its own jam – and there are several different flavors and spreads. They made the choice to highlight strawberry, because Meghan sent strawberry jam to friends. On an aesthetic level, I have to say that Meghan and ARO are the clear winners. Her jam jars are very cute and photogenic, whereas BP-branded jams just look fussy and tiny.

The Daily Beast reported this as “Buckingham Palace Subtly Trolls Meghan With Its Own Ad for Strawberry Jam.” My good sir, this is not trolling – this is bandwagoning. We sell jam tooooooo!!!!

33 Responses to “Buckingham Palace’s shop posted an ad for the palace-branded strawberry jam”

  1. MY3CENTS says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:13 am

    Not my Jam!

    Reply
  2. TN Democrat says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:15 am

    Remind me why it is perfectly fine for all royals and royal adjacents except Harry/Meghan to benefit financially from their royals connections? And. Someone on staff has a sense of humor.

    Reply
  3. Laura D says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:16 am

    These people are shameless. Meghan’s campaign is fun and engaging. Whoever decided to give the green light to this advert should be receiving a good talking to. It’s oozing in snobbery and elitism which in this economical climate really isn’t a good idea.

    Reply
    • nutella toast says:
      April 25, 2024 at 11:55 am

      Yep. All this. Also, you have cancer, which even if you have a good prognosis causes you to REALLY examine your life and mortality and you’re pushing 80, and this is the hill you’re willing to die on? You’re gonna try to take Jam Hill against your daughter and law and son? Really????

      Reply
  4. Elle says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:16 am

    I didn’t have StrawberryJamGate or JamGate on my bingo card for the year but here we are.

    Reply
  5. Nina says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:18 am

    That tweet is hilarious. ‘BP has entered the jam war!!!’ What war? Y’all only fighting with yourselves, you crusty old crackers.

    Reply
  6. Shai says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:19 am

    One day we’ll all ask “where were you during The Great Jam Wars of 2024?”

    Reply
  7. Lisa says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:25 am

    this is so small and petty

    Reply
  8. Susan Collins says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:28 am

    Anything Meg does they think they can do better but they are wrong. They sure do like her ideas to copy.

    Reply
  9. Shawna says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:28 am

    Clowns

    Reply
  10. s808 says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:29 am

    They let Meghan have so much power over them.

    Reply
  11. Bluenoser says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:30 am

    They’re telling on themselves, acknowledging how influential Meghan is, while she simply goes about her business not giving them a second thought. Keep succeeding Duchess!

    Reply
  12. Ellie71 says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:30 am

    How childish Buckingham Palace .
    Are they really trying to go to battle over Jam.
    I would think they have more serious things to worry about .

    Reply
  13. Rapunzel says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:31 am

    Trolling? The press wants us to believe the literal King is so petty and insecure as to troll his daughter-in-law? Who thinks that’s a good look? Charles needs to make some calls cause his press friends are ruining his rep.

    Reply
  14. Kim says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:33 am

    Meghan’s a PR genius … I have never seen so much press coverage for a jar of jam that’s not even for sale yet. The British media have written approximately 832 stories about it already and I’m sure that will only increase when it’s rolled out. They’ll have articles about the price, where the packaging’s sourced, how it tastes, how it compares to BP, how much money she’s making, how much carbon emissions shipping it makes, how Thomas Markle made her a pb&j one time, who she didn’t send a jar to, how much the kids like it, what recipes is she using it in, will they sell it at Invictus and on and on and on …

    Reply
  15. equality says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:34 am

    But how dare they advertise jam when Kate and Charles are sick!

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:35 am

    This is so pathetic that it made me LOL.

    Reply
  17. Jais says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:35 am

    Such an amazing self-own. The petty. The copying. They’ve been obsessing over every little Meghan does and copying it for themselves from the moment she came on the scene. Obv, they’ve had jam for a while but they’re just now doing an ARO-style ad. Colonizers.

    Reply
  18. Dee(2) says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:38 am

    This is so petty and childish. And the only people that this type of stuff appeals to is those that are chronically online that think that regular people live their life in a succession of clap backs. This does not project strength of a thousand-year-old institution, it says we have no original thoughts and we are incredibly threatened by the success of this one woman.

    Reply
  19. kelleybelle says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:39 am

    I hope this hideous picture doesn’t have anything to do with the advertising. People will be physically ill if they see this. I know I become nauseous every time I see it. The Cryptkeeper is better looking, for Pete’s sake. Ugh.

    Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:40 am

    It will be hilarious if in the end Meghan is not selling jam. Plus, the Palace can’t deny now that they ever supported Meghan or didn’t view her as a threat.

    Reply
    • Babystar says:
      April 25, 2024 at 12:03 pm

      The saddest part of this “Jamwar” is that it is totally one sided. One person moved thousand miles away from you. Starts a new venture, sends Jams to 50 people who live on American soil. Yet all we hear and see are tears from a small island she left behind.

      Reply
  21. amy says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:49 am

    Yeah, that just makes me want to eat the hideously fat-laden jam-and-bacon toasted sandwich that Chrissy Tiegen posted yesterday. It looks so much better than the jam spread on a desiccated scone.

    Reply
  22. Lisa says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:52 am

    My friend said she can’t afford Charles jam! I tried to find the price but couldn’t!

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      April 25, 2024 at 11:59 am

      I saw a price comparison posted and it was priced at £3.98 for a small jar. I don’t know if that is expensive or not since I usually purchase homemade farmers market jam and that is always priced much higher than grocery stores.

      Reply
    • L says:
      April 25, 2024 at 12:02 pm

      @ Lisa: According to the Highgrove page it’s GBP 6.95 per jar.
      Is that excessive? I don’t know, I don’t like jam/marmalade/preserves.

      Reply
  23. death by bacon says:
    April 25, 2024 at 11:55 am

    Did someone say jam and bacon sandwich 😍😍😍🥳🥳🥳😋😋😋

    Reply

