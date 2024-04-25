Quinn: The Frogmore Cottage eviction was ‘the last straw’ for Prince Harry

Yes, the British media is still obsessed with Prince Harry’s Travalyst company filings. We learned last week that Harry changed Travalyst’s company filings to reflect the fact that he no longer has a residence in the UK. Harry backdated the filing to the date of his family’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage, which was June of last year. Harry changed his residence status to America. Royal experts have been screaming, crying and throwing up about it ever since: what does it all mean, how could Harry leave us, does this mean he’s never coming back, we never want him to come back, how dare he even consider coming back, please come back Harry so we can abuse you!! This week, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that the palace is “incredulous” that Harry would change his residency officially and commit to “grubby commercial ventures.” Well, Quinn has more to say about how Harry was absolutely furious… that his father evicted him from the home which was gifted to him by his grandmother, a home in which the Sussexes had renovated at personal cost and a home for which they had a valid lease.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labeled “out of touch” for thinking that Frogmore Cottage “would always be there for them” — even after quitting royal life in 2020.
According to royal author Tom Quinn, Harry, 39, was burned by his father King Charles’s decision to evict the runaway royals. “Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the UK for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals,” Quinn told the Mirror. “That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become.”
“At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry — it was the last straw,” he told the outlet. “Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore — he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive. Harry couldn’t see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection — a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce,” Quinn added.
“Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home. For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim,” he added.
After evicting the property, the Sussexes were reported to try to recoup the $2.8 million they spent on revamping it.
Ah, yes, the spoiled brat who paid for the extensive renovations on a dilapidated shack and paid for the lease on said shack. The spoiled brat who repeatedly offered to pay back the costs of his police security while in the UK so that his safety would not cost the British taxpayers anything. The spoiled brat who genuinely believed that his grandmother gave him the gift of a family home, only to see his toxic, vindictive and spiteful dogsh-t father evict him. And after all of that, Frogmore Cottage is sitting empty. From everything we’ve heard over the past year, you’d think that Frogmore was the jewel in the royal real estate crown, that it was the most significant, important and sought-after cottage in England. Charles evicted his son’s family and now that cottage is just sitting there empty. Of course, I still halfway believe that Prince William probably moved in.
