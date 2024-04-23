The palace is ‘incredulous’ about Prince Harry’s change in residency

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell devoted some space to the whole “why doesn’t Prince Harry live in the UK anymore” conundrum. It’s clear that many people are heavily invested in the narrative that it was Harry’s choice to be evicted from the British home gifted to him by QEII, and one which he and Meghan spent millions renovating and leasing. The narrative is that Harry is wrong, wrong, wrong for changing his residence to America on Travalyst company filings. Well, Platell now says that Harry clearly hates the UK now and he should just go ahead and renounce his titles and become an American citizen. I truly believe Harry has probably already started the naturalization process but that’s a conversation for a different time. The point is that an entire national press is dealing with abandonment issues over someone they insisted should be exiled, mocked and destroyed. Speaking of, check out this exclusive in the Mirror:

The Palace is “incredulous” over Prince Harry’s decision to give up royal life for a “grubby” commercial venture, a royal expert claims. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn has said: “The fact that Prince Harry has changed his primary residence from the UK to the US might not sound like much, but it’s actually a hugely significant change because it shows that Harry is shutting the door on his life in the UK – and it may well be for good. Changing his primary residence tells us Harry sees his future solely in the US with Meghan as he becomes increasingly involved with the couple’s Netflix projects and Meghan’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard – a purely commercial venture which claims to celebrate, ‘the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship’.” He then shockingly revealed: “At Kensington Palace and Clarence House there is incredulity – no one can quite believe the fifth in line to the throne has given up being a working royal for this. For a grubby commercial venture designed to make ordinary people think that by buying Meghan’s jams and yoga mats they can enjoy the kind of celebrity life she lives in Montecito.”

[From The Daily Mail]

“It shows that Harry is shutting the door on his life in the UK – and it may well be for good…” His father evicted him, he literally no longer had an address in the UK, and Harry already made it perfectly clear FOUR YEARS AGO that his home is with Meghan and their children. As for the “grubby commercial venture” and “given up being a working royal for this” – the man lives in a beautiful mansion with extensive grounds and 873 bathrooms, as opposed to whatever dilapidated shack was deemed good enough for the spare and his Black wife. He plays polo with his friends at a ritzy country club. He holds multiple jobs and his life, mental health and physical health has improved dramatically since leaving his toxic family and their even more toxic media handlers. The palaces can be as “incredulous” as they want but A) they are the reason all of this happened and B) what the f–k did Charles think was going to happen when he evicted his son from his home?