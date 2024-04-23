Kensington Palace just released a new birthday portrait for Prince Louis

Update: I wrote all of this up about an hour ago, and then Kensington Palace published a portrait of Louis at 7:15 am EST.
Today is Prince Louis of Wales’s sixth birthday. You might not have realized it because Kensington Palace failed to post new photos of the birthday boy ahead of time. Usually, for the Wales kids’ birthdays, Kensington Palace will publish new birthday-portraits a day or two in advance, so all of the British papers can run them. That didn’t happen for Louis’s birthday this year – no advanced photos, and they just released a pic within the past few minutes.
This is the first Wales-kid birthday since Kensington Palace blamed the Princess of Wales for cobbling together the Mother’s Day frankenphoto. That Mother’s Day pic led to Reuters, AP, CNN, AFP and Getty issuing kill orders on the photo, and it also led to larger questions and investigations into palace-issued photos, some/many of which have been manipulated. AFP’s director compared KP to North Korea and it was a huge controversy. Remember when William and Kate’s advisor told the Times that the frankenphoto kill order was “hypocritical” because those media agencies have been publishing manipulated photos from the palace for a while? Yeah. It was bad.
It’s interesting that KP just went with a photo taken by Kate. For months, it felt like William and Kate’s mindset is: if you don’t like our manipulated photos, we’re just not going to issue ANY photos anymore, how about that? Like, they don’t realize that there’s a hidden option: they could just hire a real photographer to take some portraits of Louis and simply release those pics in a straight-forward fashion without manipulation.
Also: this is the first time we’ve seen Prince Louis since Christmas 2023. George was seen with his father on April 11th, at a football match. But the two younger kids had not been photographed at all since December 25, 2023. I would also argue that we have not had a credible and independently verifiable sighting of the Princess of Wales since Christmas as well.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (R) watch Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Louis of Wales sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane with Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England.
Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photograph, which features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children in Windsor.
Looks like he’s missing the same bottom tooth as in the Frankenphoto.
Louis is wearing the same button-down shirt as in the Frankenphoto as well.
The same shirt! They’re just tr*lling the public now. The British public should be angry at the sheer arrogance.
Same button down shirt too, so not a new picture. Supposedly it was taken in the past few days by Kate. BS
The shorts are different from what he’s wearing in the frankenphoto though. And Kate always puts him in button downs for these pics at this point – if you look at the last few pics on this post, the button downs are very similar if not exact. So I could easily overlook the button down being the same because that’s pretty much par for the course with Kate.
But the teeth look the same which is interesting to me. Over 5 weeks (or longer, since we don’t know when the picture of him taken for the frankenphoto was from), you would think his teeth would have grown in a bit? IDK.
I think Charlotte’s picture in two weeks will be interesting.
@Becks1 – I’ve only ever had cats, so I don’t know how long it takes for an adult human tooth to grow in. But if the photo is from the middle of December, when they were putting Christmas packages together, then that’s over 4 months ago.
This photo to me is clearly not from December because he is wearing shorts and the grass is super green.
The issue with trying to determine how authentic this is, is that we’re using a heavily edited photo as our comparison. Maybe his face was edited into the frankenphoto, so his clothes were from December but his face was from March. Maybe that was the day that they had his bday photoshoot and edited the shorts in here or edited in the pants in the other photo.
I saw Max Foster say on X that this photo was not edited but that obviously doesn’t mean it was from this week.
They really should have just used a professional photographer for this and the fact that they refused just shows how entitled and stubborn they are and how mad they STILL are that the March photo was questioned/killed.
honestly I am trying to remember how fast my kids’ teeth grow back and while in 5/6 weeks they wouldn’t be fully in, you would expect to see more than here?
I honestly have no idea.
The wheelbarrow photo is his bday photo from last year. And yeah it’s not unusual for adult teeth to take a while to come in after loosing the baby teeth.
his hair looks longer here though…..hm.
His missing tooth still hasn’t come in. When was the original face shot that went into the Frankenphoto taken?
I was going to say that that tooth is still missing. Seems to be taking forever to grow in.
Haha, the first thing I did was zoom in on the Frankenphoto and Louis’s teeth… this picture was not taken a couple of days ago unless they pre-edited Louis’s teeth back in March.
Kids teeth can take months to grow in, so I wouldn’t give too much energy to this one.
What a little Middleton he is! He’s going to look just like Grandpa Mike!
Yeah I zoomed in and you can see the adult tooth starting to poke through, so I don’t think this picture is from December.
I’m spending way too much time this morning analyzing a 6 year old’s birthday photo LOL.
Google tells me ” Once the baby tooth has fallen out it can take as long as six months for the permanent adult tooth to appear in its place. Sometimes the gap can remain unfilled for a lot longer, causing concern in parents about the development of their child’s teeth.”
Happy Birthday to Louis!
I did see that Hello had an article about how Louis was going to be WandK’s “wild child”, *sigh* the poor kids already typecast into his “royal role” at age 6. Abolish the monarchy and free these poor kids.
If it wasn’t Louis it would be Archie. Glad that Harry and Meghan removed him from this toxic mess.
Are we sure it’s him though? Asking for a friend…;)
Comment of the day. LOL
The Hench, how has the weather been in Britain recently? Across the North Sea it’s been rather changeable, wet and cold…nobody here is in shorts or bare feet.
When is the last picture we’ve seen of Louis that can be verified? I don’t think this was taken a few days ago at all.
the weekend before last was quite sunny and warm, last saturday was quite sunny too. April is just really changeable – 4 seasons in one day.
Taken by who? 😂 I just find it funny now when they release photos
They claim it was taken in the last few days in Windsor. Ok I guess Kate is well enough and not bed bound to have a photo session with her kids outside.
That’s what they want us to think 🤔.
Happy Birthday Louis! I’m glad they released a photo, but it’s kind of late in the day over there, right? Halfway thru the day.
Anyway, is that the cancer sweater Kate is wearing in that wheelbarrow pic? It would still be nice to have a proof of life appearance from her.
Becky English posted her own birthday greetings to Louis this morning so I took that to mean that no photo was going to be released. I suspect William and Kate had no intention of releasing a photo today but were persuaded to post one after the press complained.
I agree – they waited to see if they would get any media pushback and they did.
I think you’re right. Richard Palmer even had a tweet about how many Britons don’t even know Louis’ name and the royals need to be seen to be believed. that was around 4 am EST I think (it said “three hours ago” when I checked around 7 am.)
That birthday message is so cold and so meh, like they really couldn’t be arsed.
I have photo-gate fatigue. I hope for everyone’s sanity this is just a run of the mill photo and we can all relax.
I wonder why William could not have taken all the children to that game. A family outing
Tessa I’m wondering that too…something very strange going on here
Bingo. Whatever has changed in the dynamic of this family, there’s something very odd going on between Will and the kids. I assume the reason we haven’t seen Charlotte and Louis live and in person since Christmas is because they are still too young to mask their emotions concerning whatever is going on with Kate. Otherwise, Will should have been seen with all three of them at Easter and/or at the soccer game. That’s just simple, basic PR and would have earned them a bunch of good will.
I just have to point out that this is yet another photo that could have been taken at any time by any one that doesn’t actually prove much of anything (besides that Louis is adorable and I hope he and the other children are ok and happy throughout this mess). Kate’s credited with taking it, but even if she did there’s nothing that proves this was taken recently, meaning it could’ve been taken prior to the last sighting of Kate (and Louis) at Christmas.
The photo does have one hallmark of other photos attributed to Kate, including other pictures of the children, the photo of Camilla for that magazine cover. His eyes/face are in focus, but the sharpness drops off quickly – you see how blurry his shirt is. The plane of focus is extremely narrow, common in her shots. You can see with the picture of Louis in the wheelbarrow – forget who took it but assume it was a pro – you can still have a blurred background, but the whole subject is noticeably sharp. In the newly released photo, Louis should be in focus from the top of his head to his elbows. I don’t think she knows how to do this.
That said, just because it seems like this is likely a Kate taken picture, that doesn’t say anything about when it was taken.
lol, I just always attributed her ‘signature’ blur style to someone using iPhone portrait mode (poorly).
Considering she. allegedly, has a top of the range digital SLS camera you’d think she’d be able to take better shots but to me the blurriness is a sign that is have been altered in some way – we know she does it and does it badly. At an initial glance it doesn’t look like anything major but lets see what the photo agencies say and if they add an editors note to it.
Is he wearing the same shirt as the Mother’s Day photo? If so, that’s… an interesting choice.
This is straight-up tr*lling!
They said this was taken a few days ago in Windsor, but that doesn’t mean anything. Its interesting that they’re back to crediting Kate with the photos.
They definitely did not want to release this picture and finally only did because of the press pushback.
Tina Brown said in her recent on-air interview that the press office has a calendar and they plan months in advance knowing pictures will need to be released. The Mother’s Day photo would not have been a last minute decision before they hopped into the copter to go to Anmer and following that same logic the birthday pics wouldn’t be released on noon the day of the birthday when all the papers are already printed. KP is playing games, again.
This photo is most certainly not a recent one.
Human teeth do grow, and Frankenphoto was “taken” ~ six weeks ago, and, as others have already pointed out, it’s the same shirt.
I don’t get why the British public is so apathetic. They fund these workshy welfare leeches, and the money that supports the handful of leftover royals and their wilfully neglected piles of stones could be put to much better use elsewhere – NHS, education, Airrly Yarrs, environmental protection.
Abolish the monarchy!
Louis being six now also means he’s beyond those precious first, most important, five years.
Lazy Katie Missington, Schrödinger’s princess, can go back to work.
@Nanea, “I don’t get why the British public is so apathetic.” – I completely agree!
The Queen and Diana are long gone, and so is the appeal they brought to the institution. The chance they could’ve had with Harry and Meghan is also gone. I’m just baffled as to WHY Queen f-ing Camilla is technically running the show and the most senior royals are either too old or too lazy or too sick to do their “job” (if that’s what we even want to call it).
Abolish the monarchy already!
So I know these kids’ lives are funded by the public but Louis and charlotte aren’t the heir. Does the public need pictures of them? Idk the whole demand for kids’ pictures skeeves me out. At this point, the Wales have set up that expectation with the public so it feels like there’s no going back. And also, I wonder if the thought of now having to release unedited pictures to the public has got them freaked out.
Traditionally all the children of direct heirs have been shown. Diana and Charles released photos of William and harry on a regular basis. Also queen Elizabeth and prince philip released photos of all the children. I also think it would not be a good look generally to only release the heirs photo. George is the one the most seen in any case with William and Kate only bringing George to some events.
Well, the parents need to stop using the kids as fodder to avoid public scrutiny. Nevertheless, Charlotte and Louis are throne adjacent, and as such, I don’t see a problem with the birthday photos. I, however, don’t feel the same with regards to the kids of the 5th in line and lower.
Jais I know what you mean. When Gordon Brown was prime minister here in the UK you never saw his two small sons. The only time was the day he left office – it was an ‘aww’ moment because they were so sweet. But it was refreshing that he didn’t parade them and was very low key and private.
Seriously, Liz. There’s a difference with a huge distinction. GB’s kids were not in line to become PM. For the same reason, in the US, we don’t see Joe Biden’s kids, and no one complains about it. We saw the Obama’s kids, because they were young and lived in the White House; but there’s an unwritten rule in the US that politician’s kids, as long as they, themselves, are not involved in politics, are off limits. As such, it’s a completely different circumstances from kids being in line to a monarchy.
I appreciate the distinction Proud Mary. My point was really about people in public life generally, and how some are more private than others.
Also I think the new gen royals could choose to do things a bit differently if they wanted. George is the heir in 2024 and they could come to a different arrangements re photos if they so wished.
This right here – “At this point, the Wales have set up that expectation with the public so it feels like there’s no going back” is the issue.
Maybe william was always going to release pictures of his kids on their birthdays. But it certainly feels more like part of the bargain he struck with the press, doesn’t it? and the press certainly feels a sense of ownership over those children – we heard that from Harry loud and clear, not just in regards to HIS children but in regards to himself.
The Waleses have set up this pattern/expectation and we saw from the press reactions this morning that breaking those expectations is going to be hard for the Waleses.
I know we keep saying this, but look at how other royal families operate. They share pictures of the children at milestones or on vacation and there doesn’t seem to be this sense of using the children as a commodity, as something to trade for good press. Maybe I’m just not following the coverage closely enough?
I hope those hospital steps photos stop with the next generation. The new mother having to pose for photos of the new baby.
So yeah, I think my issue is more to do with the parents, and as y’all have said, the way they have used the kids as distractions, fodder for the press and commodities. So now what should just be a sweet birthday picture feels tainted. It feels transactional.
I think ‘transactional’ is absolutely right. I can’t remember where I read it – perhaps in Endgame – but there was a piece that clearly stated that W&K had done a deal with the press that they would release controlled but regular update photos of the kids to the press on key events (Christmas/birthdays) in return for the press not stalking them for photos of the children at other times.
ETA so that’s why there was immediate pushback when one didn’t get released of Louis today early doors.
Is this a new photo though…?Happy Birthday Louis. It’s sad that you’ll probably never meet your adorable American cousins, Archie and Lili.
I hope you can bust out of that life the way your uncle Harry did.
Louis parents made that impossible. Kate did not allow Louis to walk over to see his then baby cousin archie.
The only time we’ve seen any of them dress like a normal child is when Charlotte appeared with her parents in a commonwealth games event. Imagine that.
And the interesting thing about that is….that’s when William dressed her, not Kate.
So, Kate, who recently had serious abdominal surgery and hasn’t been able to work for months….laid down…on her stomach to take this picture? Recently?! Sorry, no way. He is a cute kid though-hopefully he’s happy
I was wondering about that, too. I mean… once again, they said it was her and if they’re not lying, then they’ve lied about her surgery.
I am willing to accept the veracity of this picture, but I think just as you do: we do not know who took it, and its a bit of a stretch for me to believe that Kate took this picture and put out her “sweet little note”. I’d say William had someone take the photo without attribution, said Kate took it and is speaking for her, if I had to guess.
Louis is super cute.
I just came back here, because Louis is wearing shorts and sort of laid out in the grass…Here in the NLs, it’s been colder than usual for this time of year and the past week it’s been raining-cloudy-sunny-raining with winds and a touch of hail. How has the weather been in the UK?
That is NOT a new photo of Louis. I have a 5-year-old son who has already lost his bottom 2 front teeth and the new teeth started growing in immediately. At age 6 Louis would have lost more than just 1 of his baby teeth, but more importantly the spot with the 1 missing tooth wouldn’t still be empty & look exactly the same as it did in the photo(s) of him from months ago!! (His new tooth would’ve grown in.—As everyone obviously knows, that’s WHY kids lose teeth!) THAT IS AN OLD PHOTO OF PRINCE LOUIS, AND THE PALACE IS LYING, CLAIMING IT’S NEW. WHY?!? Where is Kate and where are the missing kids? (And why is KP so STUPID that they’d think people wouldn’t notice this issue with the teeth???!?)
Something awful/sinister has gone on here – none of it adds up.
I think its more of a case of them releasing old photos – they have previous for it, not just with the kids but with themselves. They’ve posted photos of themselves from the same engagements but trying to make it look like it was a different engagement on a different day but its such a coincidence that they are wearing the same clothes.
My oldest son didn’t lose any of his baby teeth until he was 7, so Louis just being 6 today and only missing one tooth isn’t raising a red flag for me. that’s not unusual. And there is a bit of the tooth growing back, so maybe its just slow?
What’s more likely is that this picture was taken a few weeks ago when they were at Anmer (maybe late March).
He’s a cutie. Always looks like he’s full of piss & vinegar.
Sorry, can’t see this being taken in the last few weeks, it’s been bloomin cold and miserable. One of the warmest but wetest couple of months in years. So no way is that little one laying on a blanket on wet ground in shorts, and it seems an Easter miracle occurred as bone can lay on her “heavily operated on” stomach!! Oh, and they have changed the side that Louis parts his hair. I hope the little lad has a good birthday, and one day we find out, WHO took this picture and WHEN PLUS, if bone is still in the land of the living and copus mentis, bet we see her reappear for the carriage procession at ascot! Full crowd to scream their devotion, she won’t be able to resist.