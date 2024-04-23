“Ncuti Gatwa: There’s so much white mediocrity that gets celebrated” links

Ncuti Gatwa: “There’s so much white mediocrity that gets celebrated. And Black people, we have to be absolutely flawless to get half of [that] anyway. So, I’m slowly training myself out of that and being like, ‘No s—. You deserve love just for existing.’ And that has taught me to be a lot more loving as well, in a weird way.” [JustJared]

David Mamet is a total MAGA nutjob now & it’s so sad. [Pajiba]

Emily Blunt wore a sharp Dolce & Gabbana suit. [RCFA]

Taylor Swift posted all of the positive reviews of The Tortured Poets Department on her Twitter. I mean, I get it, but choices were made. [LaineyGossip]

A guide to the latest abortion case before SCOTUS. [Jezebel]

Cultural differences between Europeans and Americans. Europeans are shocked that strangers talk or even smile at each other in America. [Buzzfeed]

Tom Daley is such a cutie & I love his tattoo. [Socialite Life]

Sydney Sweeney “apologizes” for having a great rack. [Hollywood Life]

Drew Carey had a religious experience watching Phish at the Sphere. [Seriously OMG]

Eilise Patton mocks the BBF-birthday posts. [OMG Blog]