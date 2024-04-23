“Ncuti Gatwa: There’s so much white mediocrity that gets celebrated” links

Ncuti Gatwa: “There’s so much white mediocrity that gets celebrated. And Black people, we have to be absolutely flawless to get half of [that] anyway. So, I’m slowly training myself out of that and being like, ‘No s—. You deserve love just for existing.’ And that has taught me to be a lot more loving as well, in a weird way.” [JustJared]
David Mamet is a total MAGA nutjob now & it’s so sad. [Pajiba]
Emily Blunt wore a sharp Dolce & Gabbana suit. [RCFA]
Taylor Swift posted all of the positive reviews of The Tortured Poets Department on her Twitter. I mean, I get it, but choices were made. [LaineyGossip]
A guide to the latest abortion case before SCOTUS. [Jezebel]
Cultural differences between Europeans and Americans. Europeans are shocked that strangers talk or even smile at each other in America. [Buzzfeed]
Tom Daley is such a cutie & I love his tattoo. [Socialite Life]
Sydney Sweeney “apologizes” for having a great rack. [Hollywood Life]
Drew Carey had a religious experience watching Phish at the Sphere. [Seriously OMG]
Eilise Patton mocks the BBF-birthday posts. [OMG Blog]
Ugh Ncuti Gatwa you are speaking so so so much truth.
WORD.
How did I miss seeing he’d been cast as Dr. Who? I know he’s very talented,
but he’s also very easy on the eye.
Damn right Ncuti as mediocre woman gets award from FIL “as a show of support”
Catherine is now a Companion of Honour, which recognises achievement in arts, medicine, sciences and public service.
lmao what is Charles doing. Is he trolling William at this point?
I LOL’d at that – looking forward to seeing it covered properly tomorrow. Her last royal bauble before divorce?!?! Its not even one of the main ones – she got it for being a ‘COMPANION’.
But, but…
Kate has truly achieved achievements.
In arts:
• “Are they still being made” to QEII at BP about the Fabergé eggs.
In science:
• “Can you test the smell by smelling it?” to the master tea maker at Fortnum&Mason
• “Is this your best specimen?” at the fertility research center at Oxford University (?) – just as Meghan had miscarried
Public services:
• mumbling about Airrly Yarrs, and showing her ass figuratively and literally
• bullying Meghan and Harry out of the country so they could soar – after a period of (mental) recuperation
I’m sure there’s more, and Chuck III should be ashamed to award that symbol of misogynoir mediocrity anything, much less make her a CoH.
White mediocrity is an absolute scourge. It is changing. We’re calling it out a lot more. But let’s not pretend it isn’t still the driving force in the upper echelons of business and politics.
Mamet recently said that parents need to take their kids out of college and “stop funding antisemitism”, he has very problematic views on Palestine, and has been a dumb conservative since at least 2008 IIRC. Maybe Obama is responsible for his descent into MAGA madness IDK.
Dude is a fucking mess though.
What really gets me is that the same contingent who’s having a blast calling out universities for “anti semitism” loves to smear higher ed with antisemitic accusations of Jewish conspiracies. Mamet himself is Jewish, but that doesn’t excuse aligning with a right-wing mindset who only silences their own anti-semitism when supporting right-wing policies in Israel.
Aw – don’t blame Obama. Mamet has a long history of being a grouchy jerk. Just read or watch his work!
I don’t think Obama has anything to do with it.
Let the Church say amen.
I witness this phenomenon every day.
I love Ncuti Gatwa. He has a captivating presence on screen and I enjoy him more with every interview. He had a fantastic one this spring/summer, around the time the Doctor Who casting was announced and when Barbie was about to come out. He talked about what it was like being a Rwandan refugee to Scotland and feeling like a citizen of everywhere and nowhere, and how that drew him to the doctor role. It was a great read.
I heard he had only planned to do Doctor Who for two years, but even with just two episodes out, I’m hoping for an extension!
Okay, well I love Ncuti Gawa. And also Tom Daley.
It’s like when women started really participating in the workforce and going to college — you had to be twice as good just to be considered equal. Which means black women have to be four times as good.
“People in Europe actually take their time at meals. Like, they don’t only get an hour to eat on their break, they take a good chunk of the day to sit down and enjoy a meal with family or friends.”
An hour? I get 30 minutes for lunch and I’m always late getting back.
Word UP doctor who
This post was sponsored by JoJo Siwa
No lies detected ……
Oh, what a happy day it would be if I had to apologize for my “great rack!” (Hey, but as long as my little girls are healthy I am VERY happy!)