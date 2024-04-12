Prince William took Prince George to an Aston Villa match last night

On Wednesday, Prince Harry appeared at a BetterUp summit in San Francisco. Thursday, Archewell confirmed two new Netflix series currently in production. It doesn’t take a conspiracy theorist to draw a line from the Sussexes’ events and news to… Prince William’s rather sudden emergence. William hadn’t been seen or heard from since March 19. Then on Wednesday, he tweeted out a message to a Lioness (a female footballer). On Thursday, we got a rather odd report that Huevo was out drinking in a Norfolk pub with Carole Middleton. Then on Thursday evening, William took Prince George out to an Aston Villa football match. This is actually the first time there’s been a public sighting (with photos) of one of the Wales children since Christmas as well.
The Prince of Wales and Prince George attended an Aston Villa match together in their first public outing since the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement. Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son on Thursday evening.
George sported an Aston Villa scarf as the pair celebrated the club’s 2-1 win against Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final.
William was seen turning to his son to say something as he applauded Ollie Watkins’ opening goal for the club.
Somewhat hilariously, I’ve already seen people doubting the authenticity of the photos and videos. I mean, I get it – Kensington Palace’s credibility is in the toilet. The Windsors’ credibility is in the toilet. But this wasn’t a sketchball “trust this grainy video stage by the Sun” situation. William and George were genuinely at this football match, they were photographed widely and they were on camera during the game. There were also just regular people with smartphones who got pics of both George and William behind-the-scenes. If anything, this proves that all of the other “sightings” of William, Kate and Carole were, um, questionable at best.
This also proves that no one will ever believe anything the Wales say or do again. That’s entirely on them. But I’m glad to see George is fine. The total disappearance of the kids has been concerning too.
I wonder sometimes if they saw how popular Meghan stayed despite not being seen for a while and thought they could duplicate that by staying out of the public eye.
Yeah, it’s real .. apparently, he went to the match with George and Rose’s son? Anyway, this proves that they know how to take a real picture where we can see both faces clearly..
His brother was in a work conference in San Francisco yesterday, and so like clockwork, he had to be seen out there too with his only friend, his son. He’s really trying to keep up with Harry on the one sided competition. I think he’d have quit his royal duties to move to CA to compete with Harry if he could, but he can’t being the heir to the throne. As Harry stated to Oprah, he’s stuck. He maybe realizing just how lucky Harry is due to birth order, gotta be frustrating.
Awful lot of people in that stadium, would they really risk bringing back all kinds of germs to an immunity compromised wife that is receiving preventive cancer care? Way to prove you either
A- don’t live with her or B- don’t care for her William, well done.
Is this why he put out that tweet yesterday about the retiring Lioness, so he could attend this game without being accused of ignoring the women’s team again? (I know he’s put out similar tweets before but this timing feels off.)
Anyway, looks like George might have brought a friend with him? And nice that William let him wear the AV scarf, and it looks like he didn’t force him into a suit.
wonder if they took the helicopter to this game?