Prince William took Prince George to an Aston Villa match last night

On Wednesday, Prince Harry appeared at a BetterUp summit in San Francisco. Thursday, Archewell confirmed two new Netflix series currently in production. It doesn’t take a conspiracy theorist to draw a line from the Sussexes’ events and news to… Prince William’s rather sudden emergence. William hadn’t been seen or heard from since March 19. Then on Wednesday, he tweeted out a message to a Lioness (a female footballer). On Thursday, we got a rather odd report that Huevo was out drinking in a Norfolk pub with Carole Middleton. Then on Thursday evening, William took Prince George out to an Aston Villa football match. This is actually the first time there’s been a public sighting (with photos) of one of the Wales children since Christmas as well.

The Prince of Wales and Prince George attended an Aston Villa match together in their first public outing since the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement. Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son on Thursday evening. George sported an Aston Villa scarf as the pair celebrated the club’s 2-1 win against Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final. William was seen turning to his son to say something as he applauded Ollie Watkins’ opening goal for the club.

[From The Telegraph]

Somewhat hilariously, I’ve already seen people doubting the authenticity of the photos and videos. I mean, I get it – Kensington Palace’s credibility is in the toilet. The Windsors’ credibility is in the toilet. But this wasn’t a sketchball “trust this grainy video stage by the Sun” situation. William and George were genuinely at this football match, they were photographed widely and they were on camera during the game. There were also just regular people with smartphones who got pics of both George and William behind-the-scenes. If anything, this proves that all of the other “sightings” of William, Kate and Carole were, um, questionable at best.

This picture just proves that the average joe and Jane would have taken out their phones at the farm shop if that really was Willy and Kate. #princeofpegging #princeoffails #kkkate #AIkate pic.twitter.com/VwERJZ9src — Royally Shady (@Royallyshady1) April 12, 2024

