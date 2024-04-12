Royalist: Prince William plans to be a ‘work from home’ PoW & eventual King WFH

The Wales children return to school next week. There’s been chatter for months about when Prince William and Kate would do public events together, but since Kate’s cancer announcement on March 22, no firm plans have been made. Everything is being kept open-ended, although “sources” insist that William will be “back at work” when his kids go back to school. Those sources conveniently forget about the fakakta school run, which is the excuse given for why William can’t do anything. Speaking of, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column suggests that William wants to be the work-from-home Prince of Wales and eventually King Work From Home. It’s getting weird…
Prince William is planning a return to full time royal duties beginning next week, combining digital ‘WFH’ digital appearances and in-person engagements to maximize “impact” in what sources said would be “a template” and a “dry run” for his future reign.
William, who had not been seen or heard from in over three weeks since before his wife Kate Middleton announced she had been diagnosed with cancer, returned to public visibility Wednesday with a social media post paying tribute to a leading female soccer player retiring from England’s national team. It was a carefully calibrated dip of the toe back into public life, and ongoing digital engagement of this kind is understood to be a key plank of his strategy for combining the unexpected intensification of his royal role occasioned by his father’s illness with being a “family man,” bringing a kind of “WFH” approach to the business of royalty as one friend put it.
While Kensington Palace declined to comment on what exactly William’s plans for the next few weeks are, and did not respond to questions about whether William would be doing more work online, his office previously briefed journalists that he could expect to be seen back in public again once the school term recommenced on Wednesday next week. The Daily Beast understands that this is still the plan and he will be making a series of in-person public appearances over the coming weeks.
A friend of the couple told The Daily Beast: “In many ways the next few weeks and months will be a template for his future reign because he will have similar personnel available after he succeeds to the throne, even if that doesn’t happen for many years. I think you’ll see him try and balance the demands of state with the demands of being a good family man, taking care of his sick wife and making sure his kids are doing OK. I’m sure that will mean doing more stuff online. He can ‘WFH’ and do hybrid working a bit. Frankly, it has more impact because it reaches many more people.”
Another source, a former royal courtier, told The Daily Beast: “William and Kate had hoped to have several decades as Prince and Princess of Wales, and, god willing, they will still get them. But what is interesting about the next few months is that William is being forced into a dry run at being king much sooner than he might have imagined such a thing would come to pass. Of course he doesn’t welcome it, but there will certainly be some fascinating straws in the wind about what the reign of ‘King Billy’ will look like.”
One thing that seems certain when talking to friends and advisors of William both recently and over the past few years is that he has no intention of emulating his grandmother’s model of doing several hundred engagements a year and being patron of hundreds and hundreds of charities. Instead, the goal will be to represent less causes but have more “impact,” to use a favored term.
But be in no doubt: if the last few weeks have shown anything it is that the needs of Kate and the kids will always, for William, trump the demands of state and charitable organizations. Kate is doing well, her team says, but if a conflict arises, William will likely have little hesitation in canceling royal engagements to focus on family.
“But what is interesting about the next few months is that William is being forced into a dry run at being king…” What’s interesting about the previous four months is that William was asked to step up and he balked. He lied repeatedly, he and his office manipulated photos and videos, he showed up drunk to day events, he drank at day events and then stumbled over to a Welsh school, and then he kept on lying. He’s a 41-year-old man – 42 in June – who was a ball of lies and chaos for months and now he’s positioning himself as “this is what my reign as king will look like.” As for the whole “work from home” angle… QEII always said that she had to be seen to be believed. Charles feels the same way – that a king must be seen, must be out with his subjects. The future King Huevo’s motto is “who wants to day-drink on a Zoom call?”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
His perennial excuse that he works but behind the scenes.
Yeah, and hybid online wfh behind the scenes is somehow more impactful and reaches more people. Compared to what, may I ask??
Yeah, that part made no sense. None.
Hybrid half in half out isnt possible but AI princing and princessing from home full time is acceptable. 😂 hilarious. That’s when you know that the drinking it too much to contain and they can’t hide it from the public when he’s in public. One pint willie my azz
Behind the scenes just like the Wizard of Oz. That’s the rollout of AI Willie.
Thank you that’s the first thing I thought of. The Kate video was a test run. And now they will be using AI for all of Williams video engagements. At least that way maybe Charles can have some control of him.
Right, just a little man hiding behind the curtain.
Told you, my Belgium.friend who knows people who told me certain people want Harry as King, but the M15 would never allow it.!
OMG! Wow. That’s intriguing!
@K – why would the MI5 not allow it? What do they hold against Harry?
I can absolutely believe that there are a lot of people who want Harry as king, but there are also going to be a lot of people and institutional organizations that don’t – first because William is easier to control, and second because I think there is still such paranoia or fear over another abdication.
Wanting Harry as king does not mean he will ever be king.
Oh that’s just silly and a total conspiracy theory ala Qanon. He’s as lazy as they come but that is not how it works in the British monarchy. They are not skipping over William for Harry unless William and all of his kids were gone, and I don’t believe for a minute that there are any discussions of that.
Let’s not pass conspiracy theory as fact. Ive literally heard the opposite here in the UK from Fleet Street- the establishment is rushing Will and Kate to the throne and they’re quaking at all the work they’re going to have to undertake. Hence all this talk of a ‘trial run’. No abdication happening this century atleast- you can carve it in stone
He didnt go into it and l didnt ask him, but he was very matter of fact, very pragmatic, William.was never mentioned but we all knew what he was saying, no one asked any questions, l assumed Harry would not be a yes man ?. Maybe because lm.Irish l.dont ask.those questions !! Mac also said while we where in Monaco visiting that Albert will never divorce Charlene, but she is very rich now but very sad, it was actually ture that she was brought back to Monaco from Nice airport just before her wedding, Albert lives in Monaco with his children while Charlene is in a Swiss clinic working on her health , all very sad.. But he said Albert is well liked, he brings in de big bucks from de Russians !!!
He didnt go into it and l didnt ask him, but he was very matter of fact, very pragmatic, William.was never mentioned but we all knew what he was saying, no one asked any questions, l assumed Harry would not be a yes man ?. Maybe because lm.Irish l.dont ask.those questions !! Mac also said while we where in Monaco visiting that Albert will never divorce Charlene, but she is very rich now but very sad, it was actually ture that she was brought back to Monaco from Nice airport just before her wedding, Albert lives in Monaco with his children while Charlene is in a Swiss clinic working on her health , all very sad.. But he said Albert is well liked, he brings in de big bucks from de Russians !!! Look.it was a random conversation , but a interesting one , one l.havent heard before !
Well @K, based on my reliable no-BS, non-monarchical labour-loving journo friends on fleet street (handful as they are)- William is being prepped for the big job, kicking and screaming. Both K and W have known for a while, since December atleast that it’s going to happen muuuuch sooner than everyone thinks and they freaked out. There’s some truth to Tina Brown’s article who’s known for being close to the establishment.
And if for whatever reason William decided not to accede (which is pointless, because they would never allow it), George would be next in line. They’d never skip over such a long line of succession and it’s not in W’s power to take George out of the running either (in the event that he abdicates) nor would he want to burden George with the job so young Im sure. So he has no choice.
The line of succession is set in stone. It’s a parliamentary system which has little to do with people’s arbitrary wishes.
Well @K, based on my reliable no-BS, non-monarchical labour-loving journo friends on fleet street (handful as they are)- William is being prepped for the big job, kicking and screaming. Both K and W have known for a while, since December atleast that it’s going to happen muuuuch sooner than everyone thinks and they freaked out. There’s some truth to Tina Brown’s article who’s known for being close to the establishment.
And if for whatever reason William decided not to accede (which is pointless, because they would never allow it), George would be next in line. They’d never skip over such a long line of succession and it’s not in W’s power to take George out of the running either (in the event that he abdicates) nor would he want to burden George with the job so young Im sure. So he has no choice.
The line of succession is set in stone. It’s a parliamentary system which has little to do with people’s arbitrary wishes.
If Will is deemed unfit Harry under Regency Act becomes Regent until George is 18. The Act dictates all. Only five people are required to determine William’s fitness. They are the spouse of the monarch, the Lord Chief Chancellor, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Lord Chief Justice and the Master of the Rolls. Only three of the five are required to make the determination. Under the Law, Harry becomes Regent as the next person in line over 18. This is why Harry has not been given security. William wants him gone. He sees Harry as a threat to his rule bc many probably already deem him unfit. The UK shouldn’t trust many Tories and brexiters who are Russian agents. The Russians want a weak William bc he will oversee the division of not only the Commonwealth but a united Britain. Harry has already signaled his unity with NATO and the Western Alliance. William is a Russian puppet. Also Camilla is also being financed by Russian agents through her Nephew. Charles is also compromised
@GDubslady IF there was going to be a regent with George- it wouldn’t automatically be Harry- it would be anyone from the Counsellors of State which includes Anne and Edward (both hot favourites of KC III’s), Harry, Andrew (lol) and Beatrice. Now pushing WIlliam out would never happen because the establishment and the target audience for the monarchy (old biddies and tories) LOVE him. Like literally are pushing for him to take over which is what has freaked them both out. But IF he does, then KC III would push to make Anne and Edward as the rotating regents per his succession plan (this is what i’ve heard as a hypothetical ‘what if’) – you forget that KC III is as jealous of Harry as the rest and hence the push for someone as nonthreatening as Edward to be “leading man” and his temporary successor. Dont be fooled by the anodyne PR- C & C still run circles around them all.
And Harry should stay out of this system- he will always shine brighter as a maverick. Meghan and him are too dazzling as a couple to be bogged down by this dull and grinding system. Not even his worst enemy should wish this on him> Let salt island figure out their BS. Harry Meghan are onto bigger things – literally
A real joke. Stay at home job lol when the job is to be seen and believed. Looks like that AI generated video passed, so he can do the job behind the scenes… A lifetime to prepare, yet soooo incompetent. This dude’s best time was clearly the covid confinement. Just resign and retire, dude. It’s clear the top job is no longer a blood job, it needs competency in these modern times.
Like all great plans, it’s misunderstood. It’s such a great idea that no one will put their name on it, nor give any kind of timeline, nor offer a scintilla of content, nor even define what Will.I.AM.SO.LAZY considers “full-time”.
If you plebes were more smarter like the savants over at KP (residents and staff included) then you could grasp the many levels of their genius, but you’re not. Poo-poo for you.
I swear, the series of bizarre fake photos and videos KP tried to float was a test to see what the public would accept. If they can’t get the real Will to show up without swaying and gaffing, why not test out an AI prince and princess?! Can’t be any worse than the real thing!
I had a similar thought. I never thought I’d think such a conspiracy possible.
Yes, this whole farce has made me think Britain could save a ton of money if they just had a virtual Royal Family run by a tech guy in Whitehall, instead of having to pay for the upkeep on scores of mansions. The Avatar Royals could also be programmed to act decently, too.
Why does the Crown need to be a person at all? Why can’t it be the actual Crown: the regalia that they bring out to open parliament. It can serve as a respresentation of the Realm. Because they aren’t going to get much more than an empty crown in the reign of King William anyway. He’s basically saying here that he has zero plans to show up for the job at all. That means no red boxes, no correspondance, no appearaces. If the king isn’t going to be seen (I have to be seen to be believed, said his grandmother) then why is a king needed at all?
What you see is what you get. He’s showing the UK who he is. I hope they believe him.
Ianne that is an excellent idea. And yes, Huevo is just a hollow shell, with no yolk inside.
Yes Agnes! Posting occasionally (by a staffer) is not kinging from home. So goodbye money and houses, just sit at home day drinking like you already do. No funding required.
LOL
I want to live a long time so I can see if the fallout from that choice is 1: British public forgets about him and things carry on as they are. Or 2: British public gets angry enough at the wastefulness of having the RF and abolishes the monarchy.
I want to live long enough to see their local audience get bored of “WandK can only praised and H and M only trashed” rule. It got to a juvenile level, frankly.
I am seriously starting to wonder if he’s shacking up with someone else, somewhere far away. And this whole not being seen and “WFH” nonsense is him wanting to rule from places unknown. It’s boggling.
I’ve genuinely had the same thoughts. He’s balancing a secret life with seeing his kids and doing as few in person events as possible.
More and more I’m starting to believe that this guy has a second family. And if they want to stop these type of theories, William needs to step up, be out in public, and show himself by doing the job in person. Otherwise he’s a waste of space and the taxpayers’ money.
I’ve said many times that the main reason becoming king scares the willies out of Will is that the role comes with a ton more expectations (of being seen) and scrutiny that he has now. Whatever he has going on in his private life becomes much, much harder to conceal from the public when he’s head of state. This isn’t the 1930s anymore. Social media is a thing. And as pointed out in the Aston Villa story, it’s obvious when he makes an appearance somewhere that people with cell phones actually take video/photos and post them on their socials for everyone to see.
The Royals need to show themselves, even if it’s only cutting a few ribbons, to show their value to the tax paying british people. If they remain unseen, folk are going to wonder why the country needs a tax-payer funded Royal family.
So it doesn’t occur to him that supporting fewer things equals fewer people who see a need for a monarchy? If he snubs all these charities that think they deserve a royal patron, he will be doing the work of the republicans for them.
He finally has control of funds, this man never planned to work, he was just killing time and his lack of accomplishments prove this.. imo If the Parker bowels don’t destroy the Monarchy, Peggy surely will.
Then what was the point of all those articles about skipping Charles to crown William? That went on for years. Was it just to stick it to Charles??
Maybe the “skip Charles” articles were instigated by Carole? Or by the media to stick it to Charles.
I am wondering about that in hindsight now, maybe MaMidds was trying to lock Kate into her position as queen after they realized William had forced Kate into a separation house, getting prepared to end the marriage.
@Equality, imo he’s too stupid to realize this, and even if he did, he’s too arrogant to care.
(Also, I hate to be this annoying person, but thank you for using “fewer”— Tom Sykes used “less” incorrectly and even though I don’t want to be the obnoxious Ross Gellar grammar corrector (😭), I can’t help it! It’s so irritating. And he has editors, ffs.)
So all the stupid 💩 that he used to do in person, passing it off as “work”, he will now do in Zoom calls. He’s so creative when it comes to being lazy.
Hear ye hear ye ! I the Prince of Wales and future king am letting you peasants know that I shall refer to laziness as work from home. Don’t be alarmed that you don’t see me rest assured I will be out in the public when an event contains alcohol and celebrities or events that center just around what I want to do. I may also appear if my stupid brother appears out or does something I feel I must one up.
Signed
The Invisible Royal
👏
Announcing Their Royal Majesties, King Work From Home and Queen Top CEO!
Truly a power couple ushering in a modern era for the British monarchy.
Haha! “Work.” What’s the point of Huevo and KKKhate if they’re rarely going to be seen to be believed? What’s the point of any of them? What a strange (and unnecessary) institution the monarchy is in this day and age.
There will be less excuse for Kate to buy clothes at our expense.
She’ll find some reason to buy more clothes, I’m sure.
She’ll buy millions of dollars of clothes for zoom. You know, in case she needs to send a tweet.
They just effing pumped a single tweet up to be work, carefully thought out and calibrated. I mean, Jesus.
@Lucy, it’s so absurd that it would be comical if these people weren’t wasting so many taxpayer pounds that could be doing some serious good in the UK. SMH
The fact that the British people put up with this is completely baffling. A Tweet is not work, but they sure have turned a Tweet to an athlete he wouldn’t bother showing up to see in the finals last year into a job. I have no doubt this is going on the records as an engagement for him. Unbelievable.
Don’t all the royals work from home already? And what’s so different to what William does now or before Kate got sick? Wasn’t it reported that the staff would go months without seeing William and Kate?
Hardly anyone is surprised that William and Kate are (and have been) lazy royals. Why do they even pretend to do any royal work when we know full well they are just bamboozling us into thinking they work. Do English royals had this much scrutiny 500 years ago? No, of course not.
Imagine W&C saying in Ross Geller voice “we just bamboozled British taxpayers” 🤣
It’s like he’s trying to make sure George never becomes king.
The monarchy has been in the throes of death since they killed princess Diana.
They had a chance to give it new life with the Duchess of Sussex and chose to try to kill get as well / showing the commonwealth and the world what evil, inbred relics they are.
Somehow the downfall can’t come fast enough for William.
He will burn the whole thing to the ground.
But I’m sure the tories will help him protect his obscene wealth, even when the crown is gone.
Right? If someone was trying to end the monarchy but not look like they were doing it on purpose, it might look like this…
This totally looks like he’s doing it on purpose! He might as well light BP on fire.
Every time I read WFH in this article my brain read it as “WTF”…! Lol
Same! Which is apropos for this mess. What a joke. Even Sykes seems to be over it, considering the number of quotation marks employed here: “family man” “impact” “King Billy.”
“King Billy” seems like an unusually cheeky reference from the Daily Beast? That name already has some shady connotations in Irish history. I admit I could be way overthinking it though! 🙂
My favorite band already has a song ready!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi8DA00L1gE&ab_channel=bcd120iu
(in case you can’t post links here – just google “Ween” and “King Billy”)
@Harper, ITA. It’s obvious that Sykes is decidedly not a fan of Normal Bill, lol.
Yeah, that “King Billy” is a shot across the bow if ever I saw one.
There were two stand out quotes from this article:
1) “it is not thought father and son met over the Easter holidays” When was the last time W and KFC were in the same room?
2) “Kate is doing well, her team says, but if a conflict arises, William will likely have little hesitation in canceling royal engagements to focus on family” I wonder if W is on K’s team? And why use the word “conflict” instead of a less volatile word?
Conflict was a strange word.
I think they just mean “conflicting schedule” – but the whole idea is weird. So if W is hosting a state dinner for some president or other and K isn’t feeling well, does that mean he’ll bail on the dinner?
Certainly how it reads.
Yes, he will bail on work if she isn’t “well” but he will not bail on sports, pubs, or celebs if she is not well.
He expects to be paid the same.
Only the men’s sports. God forbid he supports a woman. Gross.
It’s almost mesmerizing, watching these f–kers blithely reminding everyone just how useless and archaic they truly are and talking themselves right out of one of the cushiest jobs of all time.
@Miranda it really is almost impressive
I would like to see Anne’s face when she is eventually gonna be told one day that the King is working from home today. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind if she overthrows Will and gets the crown for herself.
That would be epic, honestly. Baldy doesn’t stand a chance against his hard-working, tough-talking Olympian aunt.
It sounds like they expect Kate to be sick forever
This was my take away as well. He’ll be balancing the demands of a sick wife during his kingship.
This fits with what some have speculated – that this is how they are going to phase Kate out of public life. We’ll see her at Trooping and the christmas walk and that will probably be it going forward.
If that’s the case, I wonder if Kate doesn’t mind. I’m torn. I can see her preferring a lighter schedule. At the same time, I can see her wanting to be seen more than just twice a year. But let’s say she’s seen 10-12 times a year. She might be good with that.
I’m sure K would wamt maybe 5-6 high profile events (Trooping, Xmas) but no more. I don’t think that’s what Huevo wants. I think he’s out of there.
They are 110% laying the groundwork for her to have “delicate health.” She’s already infantilized, this is just another step towards making her a doll that lives in a box that gets opened twice a year. It will be interesting to see if she actually didn’t want the attention, based on how she’s acted before (Phillips funeral, late for coronation, leg flash at Korean state dinner). I guess we’ll see if she shows up once a quarter in a Crystal bodysuit, or in mouse gray suits.
This is what I’m watching! I can’t believe Kate would ever want her public persona to be “sickly”. Seriously, I cannot imagine that woman being okay with that.
Goodness, just a day or two ago someone here called it, they were joking but it turned out to be a prescient comment that Prince William would try to reign by Zoom.
I swear to god this is hysterical. They pay him 127,000£ a DAY so he can tweet once a year and maybe host a zoom once, with a few pub appearances and of course he’ll show for the celebrities because he’s so desperate.
OMG, I just realised what your Handle/name is. “Schrodinger’s Kate” Brilliant.
I hadn’t noticed either, I back that up, lovely.
That was me! I called it, lmao. And I also love your name; it makes me laugh every single time I read “Schrodinger’s Kate.”
I mean he gets away with everything and the press are firmly on his side. Shrugs.
He’s also going to get away with this.
Yup, exactly – he’s just going to do whatever he wants and the press will cover for him and even if some peons are angry, what can they do?
@becks-don’t you think they (the press) will get sick of it eventually and turn on him? we’ve seen them poke him more in the last few months, i think. i wonder what it will take to get them to turn on him?
For sure he will get away with this. It’s modern day Marie Antoinette.
He just hasn’t a clue how hard most people work and how expensive food and heating and mortgages are right now. He’ll take the £127,000/day plus castles and homes, thank you. And he will zoom once a year. Good bye peasants, you’re dismissed.
@Mblates I dont know – you would think, wouldn’t you? We talked about this somewhat the other day and the general consensus was that the press was invested in upholding the status quo and the current power structure, which includes the monarchy. But the press certainly turned on charles and even QEII at times – so maybe it will turn on William eventually.
Mblates, they will leave William in peace and take it out on Meghan instead, as they are at the moment.
They are going to have to turn on him eventually. They can’t keep abusing Meghan and Harry forever, and it’s getting glaringly obvious with each and every success how completely incompetent the Wails are.
He’s saying get used to not seeing me. And be grateful if you do. If I was part of the rota, I’d be looking for new work or a side hustle bc there are lean times ahead.
Well, they’re already getting laid off. Richard Palmer lost his job recently. I’m sure there are others too.
They’re truly just not going to have much to work with. Charles slimmed down the monarchy and they won’t let any of the cousins be a part of it. Kate’s apparently possibly going to be sick forever. And William is going to WFH. There’s next to nothing to cover.
Palmer lost his job? Gee. Too bad, so sad. Anyway, what’s everyone having for lunch today?
@Lanne, same, lol. I didn’t know that Palmer lost his job, but it seems like Wootton is back (in a more limited capacity), so I guess at the end of the day, it’s a wash.
How long before they have the idea to homeschool Louis just so they can use that as an excuse to continue to not work.
I don’t understand they hope to have had several decades as the prince and princess as wales, your father became king in his seventies. While your grandparents did live a long life, why would you think that you wouldn’t have any more work to do once you became the direct heir? He didn’t want to work as the Duke of Cambridge, he doesn’t want to work as the Prince of Wales, and now he’s saying he’s probably not going to work as the King. Tell me what other job you have where you keep getting promoted after telling people that you don’t want to do any work? And on top of that it’s not even real work that they’re doing. He’s never worried about feeding any of his three kids, paying his mortgage, being able to afford a new roof or extracurricular fees for his kids. He’s just so lazy it disgusts me.
And even though Elizabeth lived a long time, Charles was working behind the scenes for her final years.
Work from palaces. Pretty sweet gig, if you can get it.
IKR? Aren’t all these people working from home all the time anyway? It’s not like QEII got out of bed in Buckingham palace and drove into the office for a 9-5.
These guys are literally one headline away from extinction.
At some point radio silence would be preferable to this absolute drivel commentary that we are being drip fed.
The Monarchy is on literal life support and none of them have worked that out yet?
work from home? JFC give me a break. When I work from home, there is demonstrable output/work product that is measurable. The work the royal family does, especially what’s been cited as work by the Cambridges isn’t much to begin with and is tantamount to issuing statements and public meet & greets. It’s one thing for that to have been limited during the height of COVID but even the amount of royal engagements Anne does really isn’t anywhere near sufficient to justify the tremendous cost the taxpayers need to provide to support that family
My group and I are still allowed to WFH because … we have regular meetings and demonstrable output.
I am in IT operations so during 2020 we did get asked a lot by HR for logs on particular people to see when they were logging in. Those people are not in our employ any longer.
I think my point went completely over your head. I wasn’t saying working remotely means there’s low output at all. As someone who’s royally pissed that after being hired as a remote worker 15 years ago my company now decided that if you live within 50 miles of an office you now have to work in that office (to have teleconferences with people in other offices or working remotely since none of my teams are in my office), I know full well that for good employees in positions that can be done remotely, productivity increases when permitted to work from home.
What I was saying is that the Royal Family really doesn’t engage in the type of work that produces demonstrable work product. Most of what counts for work for them are engagements with the public, being out in the public promoting orgs of which they are patrons, etc. The Royals don’t do the type of work that you and I do in which there’s much in the way of demonstrable work product so William “working from home” without any ability to measure that he’s working is beyond suspect, especially when the entire extravagant existence of that family is paid for by the tax payers, not to mention the gobs of money they make from owning land inherited purely because they are royal and making that money without paying any taxes.
It took Kate more than 10 years for her early years campaign to produce a statement that the early years of childhood are important and a brief video. This is the work product of the royal family when they are supposedly going out to engage with others on projects. I find it hard to believe we’re going to see any actual work done by either of the Cambridges
“William and Kate had hoped to have several decades as Prince and Princess of Wales”. They really aren’t that bright are they? They were never going to have several decades, Charles is old! What they did get was over a decade of twiddling their thumbs in multiple palaces longing for the day they would continue to do absolutely nothing, but with the Duchy of Cornwall at their disposal. Poor middle aged couple may have to work part time for once. So sad.
They will be lucky if they get 12-15 years.
I think they will be very lucky to get 5 years.
The way they feel entitled to 50 years of training (training = not working, so not real training) while taking £127,000 a day plus homes castles cars servants, helicopters and more is mind boggling.
Ah yes, we’ve gotten a glimpse of William’s reign over the last few months and it’s…..nothing. He does nothing. I think he did 10-12 events from January to March 19, and that includes two investitures, day drinking in Wrexham, and hanging out with Tom Cruise.
I WFH full time, there is absolutely a time and place where WFH is appropriate. and I expect the Prince of Wales to be doing a great deal of working AT home, or at his office attached to one of his homes – meetings, background information, scheduling discussions, whatever. But no, a zoom call is not going to take the place of a ribbon cutting. It was cute and quirky when the elderly queen did zoom calls, it wont be cute and quirky for William.
Yes, my first thought was – from which of his many, many homes will he be working? Will he helicopter hop from one to the other and then make zoom calls?
But this is basically – tell us you don’t want to be king without telling us you don’t want to be king. If he could have opted out as Harry did, he would have done it – so, he’ll just coast along instead. If the monarchy dies, that’s ok with him – and if it doesn’t, then that’s George’s problem.
He’s jealous of Harry.
He’s jealous of the idea of Harry, Harry is a BUSY man.
Word, SarahCS. Willnot is in the position where he gets unimaginable wealth and never has to do anything for any of it, it just falls into his lap. He’s jealous of Harry’s hot wife who loves him and freedom, but never the work.
Their staff not seeing them for months and being surprised by Meghan wanting to do actual work says a lot about William’s “WFH” plan.
I know it’s silly but I really think William has looked at what Harry has done the last few years and wants that for himself. Staying private and coming out minimally for high impact. So he’s just going to make it happen that way for himself, regardless of the fact that public is paying him to be seen. It feels like he’s saying well if Harry is only going to be seen working that much then that’s how much I’ll be seen working. Of course, I actually believe Harry does substantial work bts while William would never.
@Jais -100% on point. I also think he recalcitrant stance is a way of him protesting against the firm for not being able to rein in Harry & have him come back to do the donkey work & is not prepared to do anything unless Harry is forced back .
What he fails to realise is that as King he has access to every imaginable wealth that the realm has to offer whereas Harry has nothing compared to him.
At this rate I wonder if he would rather see H&M unalived than see them thrive outside of the family
That’s my fear: “If they just weren’t around, all the attention would be mine!” Something nefarious happening to the Sussexes after Diana would end the royal family. Just a week before Diana was killed, tabloids were calling her a whore. The loss of an entire family would be an unthinkable tragedy (that’s why I don’t like the talk of Good King Harry. King Harry requires an unspeakable loss that I wouldn’t wish on anyone). I don’t think he has the power to make that happen in the end, mainly because his brother knows what he’s capable of and can act accordingly–who would know better than Harry?
But my guess is that Harry knows the score. He may love his father and his brother. I highly doubt that he trusts either one.
@Jais, 🎯🎯
It’s not silly at all, IMO- we’ve seen it happening in real time.
He 1000% wants the balance H has. The press will probably let him do it cause he’s all that’s left.
I think he saw Harry making video appearances and got in one of his snits.
I’m sure that Elizabeth spent a lot of time in her office (which was in her home) doing prep work when she wasn’t out in public, and that Charles does a fair amount of the same. It doesn’t seem like Will puts in those same kinds of hours.
I king one tweet at a time and it didn’t cost me a dime
You won’t know it’s me when I come through your town
Because I will be staying in and zooming from home instead!
( with apologies to Johnny Cash)
I’ve been waiting to rant on this one ever since I saw it come up on my Twitter feed! Incandescent doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel over this but, here goes.
[RANT]
What in the heck are we paying him for? Seriously, his only job as heir and FK is to get out and about to meet his (future) subjects. That’s all he has to do. Just show up, cut a few ribbons, smile for the cameras, shake a few hands then get back into the Ubercopter and prepare for the next visit. That’s it. That’s the job! We don’t need him to save the planet, or obliterate homelessness. We don’t even need him to solve the problems in the Middle East. All we need him to do is to politely greet foreign dignitaries and host state banquets. None of these things can be done behind a computer screen. Next we’ll be hearing that he’s going to get a hologram of himself “Trooping the Colour,” or using a cardboard cut out to stand on the balcony. The guy is proving to be a complete waste of time.
The taxpayers are helping to fund William’s lavish lifestyle and if he feels he’s not up to it then it’s time for KCIII to appoint a regent until George is ready to takeover. William is a bigger fool than I took him for if he truly believes that the whole country is going to fall for this crock of sh*t. Someone in government should be tearing him apart for this latest caper. They should be reminding him that the country is on it’s knees and as FK he should be out there doing his best to spread a little cheer! There are still enough monarchists in this country who would appreciate a kind word or a friendly handshake from the heir to make it a worthwhile exercise.
I honestly didn’t think I could despise the lazy FK more than I did but, trying to dupe the public with this WFH garbage is a new low. QEII was literally on her last legs and still felt it her duty to greet new PMs in person and wave to her adoring subjects from her balcony. Yet, the future king believes all we’re good for is clicks on a computer screen and that’s if he can be bothered to switch on his laptop. This so called future king is not regal and has very little sense of duty to his people. William is quite simply a benefits cheat who is ripping off the taxpayers.
[RANT OVER]
It shows a misunderstanding of exactly what the job of a royal is. Elizabeth had it right in that people wanted to see her out and about. Although I’m not so sure it’s a misunderstanding so much as a willful choice to change the job bc he doesn’t want to do it.
@Jais – You’re totally right.
It also struck me that Harry attended the recent Diana awards via Zoom and people were genuinely pleased to see him and accepted he couldn’t be there in person. I wonder if William thought this would backfire on Harry and when it didn’t he decided it was the way forwarded for his monarchy. Of course William hasn’t taken into account the hard work Harry has put into being popular. The visits, the handshakes, the countless selfies, the waves, the hugs, the informal chats and all those little things that go into supporting the image of an accessible friendly royal who just loves being around people. William has never done this and by being a “virtual” king he’s killing any opportunities to be as beloved as either his brother or QEII
I agree with your rant but also…this is who he’s always been and there’s never been any uproar so I don’t expect we’ll see anything now. He will continue to not work, continue to use Keen and the children as excuses for his laziness, continue to sleep his way through aristocratic beds, continue to tell the public he’ll be working less and less and less, continue to use his children for press when he needs a boost. And he’ll be propped up by the establishment, the British press, and the British public who are too brainwashed to get rid of the monarchy. Why would he change anything about what he’s done for the past 40 years? No one – including his father, the press, or the public – is holding him accountable. Notice there wasn’t one tiny hint or whisper in this stupid WFH article about “and if the future king doesn’t want to be seen, it begs the question of why he’s needed at all” or anything like that. I don’t understand any of it, but here we are. Huevo knows he’s not going anywhere so will continue to flaunt his lazyass in all our faces.
And Jais – I think unfortunately he shows exactly what the job of a royal is -to be born first and then do whatever the fcuk you want – up to and including commit crimes (as we saw in that bizarre article about what would happen if Pegs committed a crime, right around the time his wife disappeared). I don’t see any real outcry in response to his light workload for the past decade so why would anything change now?
You’re so right @SussexWatcher. As a Brit I find it hard to believe that he’s going to get away with this. I have always been a reluctant monarchist and accepted that we’ve a royal family and they’re here to stay. I’ll admit I liked that we could impress foreign dignitaries with a Disney style party with diamonds, and pearls headed by a real life queen. Shallow I know but, hey ho it is what it is. However, when QEII, KCIII and William went out of their way to protect Andrew over Harry and Meghan all my respect for the BRF went out of the window.
Why I say this is because if they lose more people like me then William is in trouble. They will always have their supporters but, if they start bringing the wrong sort of attention to themselves to those have just accepted that they’re there they could be in trouble. They might not want to admit it publicaly but, Harry (the most popular royal after the queen) leaving the institution didn’t help. Then there’s the whole Andrew debacle which is not going away any time soon. So for William (who is already seen as workshy) to decide he’s going to only rule by Zoom really isn’t helping their cause.
I’m not saying there will be riots in the street but, with a cost of living crisis and people wondering if their pay packets will last the months. It really isn’t a good look for a fit and healthy man who is rewarded handsomely by the state to be seen shirking his duties. He may think he’s being clever but, it wouldn’t surprise me if this latest idea is quietly nipped in the bud.
“The job of a royal is to be born first and then do whatever the fcuk you want” @sussex watcher. Lol, yeah that sounds about right. @Laura D, so I think William will be able to make it happen as he wishes but there will be some parts of the job he can’t escape once he’s king. For example, I’m assuming he’s gonna want to meet with the prime minister through zoom😂
@Jais – I’m calling it now. He’s getting such a dragging across Twitter for this that somewhere along the line he’s going to have to pull out the “Earthshot” “Carbon Footprint” cards! Also, as someone posted earlier WFH will mean that he no longer has the need for the Ubercopter. 😆
@Laura, EXCELLENT rant, every word of it, and I’m dying at “Ubercopter” 😭
I came to say the same thing, this is an epic rant. Well done!
“…returned to public visibility Wednesday with a social media post paying tribute to a leading female soccer player retiring from England’s national team. It was a carefully calibrated dip of the toe back into public life…”
I mean WHAT LOL LOL ROFL HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA WHAT
He’s a remedial Prince. So he gets credit for composing one tweet this year. Much work. So hard.
My reaction too. I wouldn’t have thought a single tweet could be that involved or that much work
It’s hilarious. In the time spent crafting the idea of the tweet and then defending it as his new path forward or whatever BS, William could have just done a couple of boilerplate engagements yesterday and might be getting some positive headlines today.
But he’s literally laying the groundwork to reign by tweet. Incredible.
We always said that the Windsors were just fancier versions of the Trumps in lots of ways, and now here we are.
I think the plan is to stall while the kids grow up and then push them out to do most of the work that the grownups should have been doing. William wants the privilige but not the responsibility so this is the perfect solution and the tabloids will get 3 young and more exciting people to write about.It’s interesting how the campaign about skipping a generation and make william king now stopped in it’s tracks when it became a realistic possibility.
Those three children are going to see their parents enjoying a good life without working. Why do you think they would want to work?
The establishment is going to demand that someone does so I don’t think the kids will have a choice.
Guys, they’re the British Kardashian! The kids are fixing to be pushed out into the stage because the grown ups aren’t interesting anymore, for clicks and ratings. They’ve been family influencers pm this whole time.
The UK is currently in recession, so how is Peg working less a good idea? He is a billionaire supported by the taxpayers. He’s using his wife and children as an excuse to be lazy.
Yesterday when I was explaining to my husband that FK doesn’t work during the 19 weeks school holidays that his kids enjoy at private school, he was astonished enough to point out that is the equivalent of nearly 5 months leave each year. So he “works” just 7 months a year and now wants to not even leave his castle but zoom from his sofa? Is this a very late April fool jape or does FK expect to get away with WFH whilst elderly relatives tour the wilds of Widnes or Skeggie on his behalf? Is this guy for real or just emboldened by getting away with everything for so long?
And its not even really 7 months, because he doesn’t work anywhere near close to full time during those 7 months. What did he do last year, 150 engagements total? So over 33 weeks he did less than 5 engagements a week?
Anne also takes extended vacations every year, especially in the summer – but no one says “boo” about it because well, its Anne and she doesn’t get that much attention anyway, but also she works consistently the rest of the year.
W&K’s issue isn’t just the 19 weeks of vacation, its the refusal to work the rest of the year.
@Lady Digby, I think that you’re right and he’s definitely emboldened by already having gotten away with exactly this behavior for the past decade and a half.
Who’s going to stop him now? He’s not going to change.
Willy, just admit you can’t handle the job, abdicate and retire to the country.
I bet part of this is he sees how Harry and Meghan operate and wants the same for himself. The difference is, they actually DO work from home and produce results.
@Snuffles – also Harry & Meghan operate the way they do because of WHO they are – They love and like each other & have shared goals Their individual core values feeds into all they do.
It will take some some kind of miraculous conversion / Divine intervention for William & Kate to change course that would allow for them to operate as Harry & Meghan do which I don’t see that happening any time soon – they are all surrounded by too many yes men
Everyone needs to start calling them the Welfare King and Queen. Welfare Queen was the term in the US the Republicans used in the 1980s to demonize single mothers who received public assistance–they found an example of one woman who was bilking the system (as if billionaiures don’t do the same thing) and used her as an example of why we needed to dismantle our social safety net. In the US to call someone a Welfare Queen is an absolute pejorative–it’s to say that person is shifty, lazym entitled, and willing to live off the hard work of working people (I say this for the non American Celebitches out there). Whatever the term is for people on assistance in the UK–start calling the Wales by that moniker. Because that’s what they are setting themselves up to be: King and Queen of Welfare.
Especially when in the UK nowadays you’re judged if you dare being on welfare so it’s really ironic that they have an entire royal family basically living on welfare,to an absurdly higher degree of course.
Yeah this really gets me when W and K are taking £127,000 a DAY (sorry I keep repeating this I was just so stunned by it) from the taxpayers and yet refuse to work.
Welfare Willy.
@WiththeAmerican – the £127,000 is why I’m so bliddy furious that he thinks he’s going to do this without any pushback. I’m so glad he’s getting dragged across Twitter for this it’s the very least he deserves. He’s a lazy, greedy spoilt entitled man-child who is not as clever as he thinks he is.
#BenefitsCheat
I’m not sure who worked out the £127,000/day, but it was brilliant and that number should be shared as widely as possible. It will enrage people. (I’m enraged by it, and I’m an American so I don’t even pay for this asshole!)
127k/day is a perfect way to put it.
The defense of the monarchy’s cost is usually a combination of TOURISM and then “well it only costs the british taxpayers a pound a year each” or something.
but you can say that for everything, for every country. For example in the US our military spending is only about $2.6 per person annually (based on the 2023 budget), THATS NOT SO BAD, is it??
and all of a sudden that spending starts to add up when you realize that 2.6 per person is 823 million or whatever.
But its how the royalists can defend the monarchy because it “only” costs this tiny sum, how can we begrudge them that? But the flip side is….he gets 127k a day and he thinks a tweet counts as work.
And suddenly he wasn’t too busy to go see a football game last night.
FK has a DITCH and DELEGATE and very small DO list, doesn’t one? I can also see him ditching being head of the Church and Commonwealth to lighten his load further. Asking for FK anybody know if he can drop the red box thingy as well because he is hard of thinking?
I did not care for QETQM but I’ll say one thing for her and George VI : during WW2 they didn’t leave the UK, even though they were advised to go to Canada. It is rumoured that she said the girls won’t go without me, I won’t leave the king, and the king will never leave. They appear to have stuck it out and visited all over the place especially bombed areas. I don’t believe for one minute that they were affected in any way by rationing, but I do applaud them for being seen. People want to see their monarch especially in hard times.
This guy gives WFH a bad name! It’s one thing to work remotely when you are actually taking meetings, involved in planning, and will have tangible results for your work. For example, I believe that the Sussexes probably work from Montecito most of the time but travel and take meetings, too. Basically, this is another example of William wishing he had Harry’s life, lol.
But the job of monarch (such as it is) is first and foremost a public one. You have to be seen to be believed and all that. Furthermore, why have a helicopter and a huge allowance if you don’t need to travel or do appearances?
Apparently William doesn’t see the conflict in thinking of and referring to himself as a global statesman, as a “global statesman” is by definition a public figure. He wants his cake and to eat it too and I doubt anyone can stop him.
In the #UK the Benefit System as we call Welfare is demonised in every right wing rag. The level of free flowing hatred in the UK is horrible. Willy was left a lot of ‘goodwill’ when QE11 died. Without all his nonsense I don’t doubt the RF could have continued. He has neither the demeanour nor grace. One look at that florid grin would terrify anyone.
Wasn’t WFH the point of spending millions to upgrade KP for W&K? It is a huge home plus the KP office.
QEII must be whirling in her crypt right now. She and Charles should have jerked a knot in William the moment he turned 18. That’s the minimum age to become monarch and that’s when William should have knuckled down and put in the work to one day ascend to the throne. He doesn’t want the job and he is using Kate’s “illness” and a family man image to get out of it. If William doesn’t want to do the job he should remove himself from the line of succession or abdicate when he becomes king.
As for the throne going to Harry, that can’t happen unless George, Charlotte and Louis are not William’s kids.
Coming on to say the same thing. Elizabeth and Philip must be spinning in their graves. What a complete slap in the face to all of their work and sense of duty throughout their whole lives. Ridiculous. I cannot believe William and Kate are not getting called out for this.
It’s kind of unreal that there isn’t more of a backlash, because it’s not as if the Queen (and Philip) is a distant memory! She was working more than William up until like two years ago. Most people remember exactly what she was like and how she operated, but William behaves like he’s in a vacuum and can do whateverTF he wants with no regard to what was done before him, and what consequences may await him. The arrogance is astounding, even for him.
This grotesque excuse of a man is so lazy and entitled it’s beyond embarrassing. I wish the DofE was still alive to give this odious creature and his arriviste trashy wife a jolly good dressing down as only Prince Philip could!
William doesn’t want to be king. He wants the perks, adulation, attention and worship but he doesn’t want the actually work that goes with it. Harry should have been king. He has the attitude, emotional intelligence, empathy, sensitivity, needed. William is a spoiled selfish child who has been given his way all his life and doesn’t understand the meaning of no.
This is just a repackaging of what they’ve always done. It’s always been their excuse for their ridiculously low engagements. They were supposed to be “working” behind the scenes. They even counted them in the circular. In other words they will continue to do the bare minimum. These two are such a waste.
@Steph, you’re exactly right. This is what W&K have been doing for years, and the only difference is that William is now bold enough to say it out loud and put it on record.
The man is an absolute waste of oxygen.
This is actually the funniest thing I’ve read in a long time. A WFH monarch? LOLOLOL.
They’re hiding the guy because he can’t be trusted not to screw things up or to say something awful. He has all the tact of Prince Philip and all the charm of Mike Tindall. He’s a lazy, inept, entitled buffoon.
WFH = What F*cking Horsesh*t” as far as Willnot is concerned.
William, you lazy, idol BSD, you couldn’t give a stuff about your 1st wife or your father, it’s all a show for the gullible royalist. Was Carol driving a hard bargain willy, after all she has bills to pay. You know your going to be king before next year, so your coping out already, but willy you’ve really fkd up big time, did you not see the polls yesterday, were your staff to afraid to show you, well I’m not, so here you are prince prat, in the last 6 months, your popularity has tanked by 12 %, 😂😂😂😂😂 couldn’t happen to a nicer incandescent muppet
Mary Pester, how long do you think he’ll have to wait to divorce Bone?
What I find amusing (and rather amazing) is that this is what the world now knows. Global media is probably scratching heads trying to figure out what’s going on in the UK. Can you imagine what the other European royal families are thinking about all of this?
This makes both Billy and Bone Idle look bad.
“Open to DMs to discuss work.”
Richard Palmer, Twitter. Hmm.
Ding dong, the bastard’s gone, ha ha ha, ho ho ho–
If the future of their monarch is towards WFH more often, the RR will all be unemployed sooner than later. That’s what they get for kicking out 2 of their best assets 🙄🙄
Saying it again Karmas a B
“William and Kate had hoped to have SEVERAL DECADES as Prince and Princess of Wales”.
Are you kidding me?? Even before the ‘cancer’ diagnostics, I would have expected CIII to be king another 10-15 years maybe. Now, realistically, even less. Dude looks so much older and low energy than his age. It’s like waiting to be king has sucked the life out of him.
WFH? Might as well come out and say Willy has, for all practical purposes, retired? No one can make the dumbass work anyway. He has no vision for a productive life and the parasite has all the money he’ll ever need. As long as the British public continue to delude themselves into thinking this charade for a transactional relationship is acceptable, not much anyone can do.
A couple of days ago Canadian MPs voted by the thinest margin, 113 to 97, to bear continued allegiance to CIII. I think this was a pity vote on account of the Windsors health crisis. The British monarchy’s life span won’t be long.
* Oops.. ‘diagnosis’
Is it me or does he actually want to be an accountant?
This reminds me of the Wizard of Oz. Hear Ye Hear Ye, “I am Qz, the great and powerful”. And when you pull back the curtain, it’s a tiny frightened man trying to fool everyone else. William is going to try and be invisible to the world yet have people believe he is working. We’re in the Wizard of Oz or the Emperor Has New Clothes (aka No Clothes) land!!!
Harry and Meghan are the real royals. The are working, philanthropic, glamorous and not doing it on the UK taxpayers dime. They are the model to follow for all up and coming royals. The royals in the UK need to retire the ones who served the Queen honorably and give them a stipend to live on. The ones in the uber big homes should reduce their living standards if they are not contributing and they should turner over homes to the British people to make use of. William and Kate if they want to be part time royals maybe they should reduce their living standards and put their children on the pathway to be like Harry and Meghan.
@Angied FK and I share a birthday but we don’t share the same values. I consider it dishonest to take wages without putting in an honest day’s work and to have coasted for two decades without making any effort to improve and develop as either a person or worker. He is letting everybody down by not even making the tiniest effort to even do ONE extra task on behalf of the King to show loyalty and commitment as heir.
Ultimately, Huevo does not, and has not ever, understood the assignment.
Well, Harry said in an interview for an article (while he was still in the Military) that no one wants to be King. Billy Idle is proving his words true.
Up until a few years ago (before the horrifying treatment of M), I would politely smile and disagree with people who suggested Diana’s death wasn’t an accident. It seemed too farfetched, with too many uncontrollable variables. My opinion did a 180, and now I’d be hard pressed to be convinced otherwise. That said, it is my understanding that the institution is far more important than any one monarch (or future monarch), and it will be protected at all costs. Including “accidents.” So–and my mind is just wondering a little–how far would said institution go if, I don’t know, say a FK is so unfit that he could dismantle the whole thing. I mean, if those who favor the color grey were truly convinced it would be the end, would they, you know, “end” someone? I mean, if it were me, I sure as hell wouldn’t get on a chopper…
Your on the money Alice, your.not alone in your logic !
You know years ago must be 10 years now, but l.still remember, a reader said William better be careful are choppers, jud t sayin !!!
If that were the case, then you have a fatherless children and the need for a regent. That would be horrible for the Sussexes, as so much hate has been stoked among them. And I don’t fathom that the Grays (who didn’t want H to marry M in the 1st place) would cotton to even a nonwhite person close to a regent. (What is the wife of a King’s regent called, anyway? Queen Regent? That sounds too much like Queen Regnant).
My thought is that the Grays, the Torys, and the royals will all go down on the same ship, doing exactly what they are doing, without the ability to course correct in any way. They are as unable to adapt as the Romanovs, which is ironic because the British royals at the start of the 20th century DID adapt. But these folks? Nope.
I don’t believe the bullshit about the institution. I think that the “institution” is a lie the grays created to make the royal family look functional. They operate at the whim of the monarch and the heir, even if their short-term petty jealousies will be harmful in the long run. The Queen basically did as she was told, which gave rise to the idea of the institution. But her son and grandson are a different animal. It’s me, me, me for both of them. The whims of Billy Idle will be enabled regardless of how that might tarnish the so-called institution. That is what they have showed us in 2024.
I think this is what TikTok calls ‘quiet quitting’. Seriously we are not gonna see the willie and keen for the rest of the year.
February, I agree.
This man doesn’t want to prepare for kingship (he knows it all very well), nor does he want to fulfil his duties as POW, so he comes up with the most pathetic excuses, wrapped up as ”modern and making more impact”. And no one in the royal courts, or the ruling king, can say a thing or put some senses in his empty balding head.
William: ”Leave me alone, just give me the Duchy millions each year, so I can do whatever I want to do.”
Aamof, he told us on many occasions about his current ”modern approach” and future ”plans” when he becomes king. A recap:
1. I don’t care much about the (black and brown) Commonwealth (countries) – who wants to leave can do if they want to. And I’m going to do the things reg. the CW different from my grandmother and father (he told the rota pack in the airplane on returning to the UK from this and Kitty’s distastrisch Caribbean tour);
2.) Right after his father’s coronation, after he kept his father waiting in his golden carriage, he told the rota pack: my coronation will be totally different. It will be less lengthy and with less pump. I’m going to be modern king, I will do things differently when I become king;
3.) I’m going to work less, I will make less public appearances (he told the rota press in a first time face-to-face press meet up in New York, when he visited the city for his Earth Shit event last year);
4. I’m gonna break ties (sort of) with the Church of England, because I’m not religious (he told the royal press pack in January of this year. After public backlash, his court briefed the press that that was not exactly what he meant. But they didn’t provide a new statement of what he really meant.
5. Comes this April – his latest rota briefing about doing things different and working less.
As he plans to coming back to ”full-time work” after 4 months of hardly doing any work of substance, William declared: “I’m going to become a remote worker so I can have more impact.”
Sure Willy , your PoW role is going fantastic so far. Good to let the peasants know that they don’t need you as their king when/if the time comes.
Those folks bet on the wrong horses and will continue in perpetuity regretting it
WFHs William.
He will work from his many homeS.
As the years have passed I have become a Republican. Just my opinion but I think the British public needs the money that goes to supporting this Monarchy. And all the many Castles and land could well provide housing, hospitals, hospices, farms, ranches, and schools for the nation.
Past the rhetoric of their advisors, W&K have been very consistent in how little they work. I have no doubt that they are completely panicked because if charles lives to anything short of Louis turning 22 (I.e., another 17 years), then that is shorter than they expected. Charles’s refusal to share his diagnosis suggests it is a kind of cancer that people would google and see very short survival times. 20 years of boasting to everyone how he would do it differently is coming home for William and he is now worried he can’t put his money where his mouth is. The monarch can’t skip the opening of parliament. His minor children can’t deputize for him. Etc.
To me it shows that W is really envious of Hs lifestyle and freedom in CA- the freedom of doing what he wants to do. I would think, as a working royal who is being paid by taxpayers, he can’t have it both ways and he has an obligation.
I don’t know why they can’t question things .
They act like this isn’t his JOB, for which he is richly rewarded with cash, property, servants, fame, influence, world-class healthcare, etc., much of it at taxpayer expense.
This is true for all working royals and, over time, things like the sovereign grant and all arguments for the very existence of a publicly supported royal family in 2024 come down to the work they do for the country and the benefits (if indirect) their work accrues for the country as a result.
The more the Royals “slim down,” take on less work, and inform the country that their personal and family responsibilities will “always” take precedence over state and royal responsibilities (to the point of doing little to no work for weeks, sometimes months) the more they invite the question…what are we paying them for, then?