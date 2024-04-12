“Lupita Nyong’o wore Celine as she was honored at CinemaCon” links
  • April 12, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lupita Nyong’o & Joseph Quinn were honored at CinemaCon ahead of the release of A Quiet Place Part III. Lupita’s dress is Celine! [Just Jared]
Oh, wow: Gerry Turner, aka The Golden Bachelor, is already getting a divorce after three months. Yiiikes. [Hollywood Life]
Casting Jeremy Strong as a young Roy Cohn… magnifique. [Socialite Life]
Taylor Swift, TikTok and Tortured Poets’ track five. [LaineyGossip]
Apparently, “Beyond All Repair” is a great podcast. [Pajiba]
Kirsten Dunst is out and about, promoting Civil War. [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for Ti West’s Maxxxine. [OMG Blog]
Jonathan Bailey & Michelle Yeoh brought their beauty to CinemaCon. [RCFA]
Paul Rudd stepped out in NYC. [Seriously OMG]
More creepy & scary stories and some unsolved mysteries. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Mia4s says:
    April 12, 2024 at 12:55 pm

    “honored at CinemaCon”

    LOL! That makes me laugh every year. Congratulations on your studio shelling out the publicity cash!! That’s…neat. I’m sure that award for….*checks notes*…being in the cast of a movie that is coming out…means a
    lot. 😂

    ( She does look great though)

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      April 12, 2024 at 1:26 pm

      LOL! I hear you, but she is truly a brilliant actress. I own Jordan Peele’s Us and can’t watch it enough. It is truly one of the most disturbing and thought provoking films of all time, and she carries it.

      Reply
  2. MsIam says:
    April 12, 2024 at 1:01 pm

    I like the fabric of Lupita’s dress, it looks like liquid gold. Wish it fit differently around the bust though, but overall she looks great. Is she still with what’s his name, lol.

    Reply
  3. Aud says:
    April 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm

    It’s a sign of my stress during an election year that the words “Kirsten Dunst is out and about promoting civil war” took me in a very ugly direction. I was so relieved when I opened the link.

    Reply
  4. LeahTheFrench says:
    April 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm

    Ah, Lupita. She’s a vision in that dress.

    Reply
  5. lisa says:
    April 12, 2024 at 2:31 pm

    I hope mrs golden bachelor had a pre nup so she doesnt have to share her house or anything with that hobosexual

    Reply
  6. Roo says:
    April 12, 2024 at 4:41 pm

    Lupita always looks beautiful and radiant. She could wear a paper bag and look amazing. 😂

    Reply
  7. Normades says:
    April 12, 2024 at 4:57 pm

    Joe is so much cuter with long hair

    Reply
  8. Moxie says:
    April 12, 2024 at 5:21 pm

    Beyond All Repair IS a great podcast! I’ve been recommending it to everyone. It’s riveting and incredibly well told – I gasp at least once an episode.

    Reply
  9. J.Ferber says:
    April 12, 2024 at 6:06 pm

    Stunning. Goddess.

    Reply
  10. Enthusiast says:
    April 12, 2024 at 9:07 pm

    Lupita is GORGEOUS.

    Reply

