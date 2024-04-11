Prince William breaks a weeks-long silence to pay tribute to a retired Lioness

Prince William has not been seen publicly or heard from whatsoever since March 19th. That was his trip to Sheffield, where he met with local leaders, talked about homelessness and apparently made eyes at Becky English. English covered that March 19th event and she squeezed several stories out of it, including another hysterically unhinged piece about how Huevo is “bereaved” about Prince Harry’s “devastating defection.” My point is that was what William was up to during the week his wife sat alone on a bench and told the world that she has cancer. William hasn’t been seen since. Then on Wednesday, we got a missive from William on the Twitter machine. William is president of the Football Association, and he paid tribute to Rachel Daly, who plays for the Lionesses. Daly just announced her retirement from international competition (meaning, she won’t play for the Lionesses anymore).
Prince William took a tentative step on his return to public life on Wednesday with a social media post praising one of England’s leading soccer players who had announced her retirement from the sport at an international level.
William has not been seen or heard from since his wife, Kate, 42, shocked the world last month by announcing she had cancer. He is understood to have been at their country house, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate, with his family for the past three weeks, which have also been school holidays in the U.K.
In a post on Instagram and X, William paid tribute to England player Rachel Daly, 32, who announced Wednesday she was retiring from the international game. She will continue to play for the women’s team at Aston Villa, the Birmingham club which William supports.
Daly bowed out on a high, with England scoring a 2-0 victory over Ireland Tuesday night. She said: “I would love nothing more than to play for England forever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage.”
William’s post is likely to be interpreted as a welcome sign that he intends to return to more public facing duties next week, once his kids return to school.
The countdown has begun, hasn’t it? Since Easter, every palace comms office has gone silent as the grave as all of the senior royals are recovering from cancer or on holiday. But there will be an expectation that William returns to some kind of public schedule next week, surely. Or will the school run remain too time-consuming? I can’t wait to hear some curt explanation that when William said he would return to work after the Easter holiday, he meant “June.”
Here’s the social media post – it drives me crazy that the FA president wasn’t traveling around the world to celebrate the Lionesses in recent years, when they were arguably the best team in the world. They reached their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, they won the 2022 Euros, and at one point they were on a 30-match unbeaten streak. The FA president maybe went to two of their games during that time?
Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2024
Wow. Hope reposting her pictures and typing in a couple of lines didn’t overwork him.
But he has the school run!!! Seriously, you would think that he was the sick one with his utter lack of work. What contempt he has shown for the people of his country. Flagrant disregard of the institution.
I was just thinking this – he’s acting like he’s the one with cancer.
He absolutely is, Eurydice!
Anyway, either W or Lee Thompson did a great job finding “unphotoshopped” images for Rachel Daly. I’m not sure why they chose this way for W to “re-enter” the news cycle after Easter.
Don’t worry, @Equality. It’s unlikely he even did this himself. We wouldn’t want his holidays interrupted 😉
I’m sure he did the hard work of actually speaking to his staff long enough to approve what they had written for him. Well done king boy- now take another month off – you’ve earned it
I am waiting for an announcement that from now on, and because they are so modern, W&C will move their entire work online – meaning, now mingling with the peasants, only instagram posts. Voila!
@Anna, I said on here the other day that William might try to move the weekly meetings with the PM to Zoom and I was mostly joking, but…
Could Willnot’s appearance have anything do with Harry’s CA BetterUp Uplift Summit where he appeared with Mindy / Minky & Tracee Ellis Ross
Did he really do it or did some KP staff do it for him like KP staff sent photo copied thank you notes.
Girl, he had staff hit the share button and type that sentence. If I paid taxes to keep a useless man in extreme luxury who considered telling staff to share a FB post once every 3-6 months “work” I think I’d be rioting in the streets.
Probably billed for an entire day’s work. (You know he would have, if he actually had to account for his time in order to get paid.)
Perhaps from now on FK intends just to offer twitter thoughts and calls for world peace every so often instead of, you know, mingling with the muggles on “royal engagements”?
And homelessness and something something earthshot, elevenses anyone?
Dont they have a rolling social media schedule to update or even make up stuff when they are M.I.A !?
LOL, Harry was in San Francisco at a ‘Better Up Conference’ yesterday, out pops Cain with a half arse post.
They need better writers at KP.
Like clockwork… unbelievable.
Willnot seems to live for Harry- He is obsessed
Ding, ding! That’s exactly what this is about.
But he used to show up randomly – since Feb it is clear to me that the biggest story is that Willyboy cannot show up in person, and I am curious why.
Missing golden PR opportunity of brave Will saving monarchy while supporting ill father and wife – why?
@Anna, these are the questions that everyone should be asking…it’s unbelievable!!! Nobody is wandering, everyone is accepting the story of children’s vacations…it’s really baffling…
@Firstcomment I think so many of us are accepting the story of the children’s vacations because that has long been W&K’s MO. If their kids are on holiday, they stop all public appearances, with one or two very rare exceptions. I just checked the school website, they don’t go back until April 17.
ETA I dont doubt there is more going on this time, but in general, if their kids are out of school, W&K are out of work. Which, considering how often that school gets breaks….is a lot.
Agree with Becks1. They’re on school holiday and William will never ever set the precedent of doing any kind of work when his kids are on holiday. So he won’t be seen till the holiday is over. And I do think we’ll see him then. Not a lot but a little. If we don’t, well then, that would be something. I’m pretty sure the Wales will try and holiday with their children even when they’re in college. Just so they can take a break from work.
These kids get that much time off for Easter? Almost a month? SMH
@Lorelei – yup, I just went and looked at the schedule. As a threshold matter, its just a different way of school schedules than here – closer to year round school IMO – there’s a fall term (the Michealmas term), which is from September to December and includes a two week break in late October, then the spring term (or Lent term) which goes from early January to late March, again with a 10 day break in the middle, and then the summer term, from after Easter to early July, again with a break.
So it seems the schedule is just different from here – three terms, with close to a month off in between, and then two weeks off after the summer term. If I didn’t work and had endless money for vacations I would honestly love that schedule, lol. and it seems pretty typical for the UK, maybe just longer mid term breaks?
With Will “taking care of” his children during the school holiday, are there no photos of him walking or biking with his children even at a distance? I can see that they don’t want to expose the children to the media, but are they basically locked up so they can’t even wave from a balcony?
William is exposing the myth of royal “work” for what it is, complete bullsh*t. QE2 looks like a top CEO compared to this bunch of deadbeats.
Made eyes at Becky English?? Say what? I’ve been super busy the last few weeks and I must’ve missed that. Can anyone elaborate on that??
In an article on March 20th, Rebecca English wrote, “My eyes met William’s once yesterday and he gave me a nod of acknowledgment and an almost rueful smile”
In reaction, Omid Scobie hilariously tweeted, “it’s giving Wattpad fantasy”
I’m older so I’d saying it was giving harlequin fantasy… 😂😂😂
https://x.com/scobie/status/1771144853734281326?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
Yikes…
Becky is so creepy. Is her profile photo still W&K exiting the hospital after Charlotte was born? It’s bizarre.
Poor Pegs, slumming around in the rose bushes and looking after Triple K and the kids has exhausted him! Why isn’t Harry there to do the heavy lifting? Have ever will Peg find the strength to come back to work before Trooping?
And where ARE Kate and the kids?
Well, now he can claim he worked one day this week. I wonder who wrote and tweeted that message for him. 🤔
Idk but I read it was estimated British taxpayers paid £200,000 to K or W for every appearance, now of course they’re paying same but for no appearance so maybe this tweet cost several million pounds given he’s paid for his “work.”
Adding to the cost would be the half a dozen or so staffers who wrote this for him, reread & revised it (because of course), went to lunch while waiting for approval from their boss, then when the boss OKd it (after suggesting edits, because of course), then uploaded it so that Willie Boy could press send (although I’m not convinced he’d do even that much).
Yeah this will count as an “engagement” in the CC, no doubt. William is a good scammer, I guess that’s one talent he actually has.
Gotta praise Kaiser for her always excellent choice of photos. I mean, what girl’s heart wouldn’t swoon at the sight of that man sticking his finger in her face over the breakfast table?
I loathe William’s laziness and lack of regard for his unimaginable public privilege. But I do think something more is going on behind the scenes. His absence is even too outrageous for his grandiose sense of entitlement.
It’s incredible to me that Peg won’t step up and help his cancer-stricken father, or at least pretend to. Not even an article about how Peg is a big help behind the scenes.
It seems Harry is the only person that can make Willnot work
One of the reasons the press scream for Prince Harry to return, it lights a fire under the hatefilled lazy heir.
I think he’s been drying out in rehab secretly. It makes sense as to why he has barely been seen for months.
I think so too.
Yeah, I believe this as well…his sudden weight loss , his swaying at the investure, his long absence are easily explained if he’s in rehab…something really bad happened after Christmas that scared him or his entourage and he decided to go to rehab…. for the sake of his children, I hope so…
I just can’t see anyone around him being able to confront him about the need to go to rehab, or see him as able to choose to do the hard emotional work. And I think sadly his issues go well beyond alcoholism.
I think he’s hiding. Just hiding. From life, from responsibility, from his sick wife.
@WiththeAmerican, I completely agree with you. William would never go to rehad by himself and he has nobody around him who would dare or care enough about him to tell him to go.
I’m with you guys. He’s too stubborn and to go to rehab would, in William’s mind, be admitting a “failure” of some sort and I can’t imagine him ever putting himself in that position. He would need to respect whoever confronted him, and idk if there is anyone he respects anymore.
He’d also be way too afraid that it would leak, imo.
I think William was forced into rehab by either the family or by another entity, after what he did in a drunken violent rage in the end of December.
Rehab makes total sense.
William announces he is returning to public life. All talk no action
@Tessa- Harry has upcoming engagements sometime next week as well as in the first /second week in May so expect to see Willnot more in the news. He lives for any opportunity to compete with & outdo Harry
It seems to me that if he were in more contact with the team, he may have been given advance notice of her announcement and he could have attended the England-Ireland game in person. I mean he could have attended it anyway. but that would have been too close to “work” and he must avoid that at all costs.
this definitely feels like the press is getting antsy. charles has had one event since Easter and the other royals are getting back to it. William hasn’t had an event since March 19 and I think between the surgery announcement and the cancer video he may have had 5 events total? BAFTAs, the air ambulance gala, maybe two investitures, and then maybe 3 other events? so 6 or 7 over two months?
he’s not that glamorous but he and Kate are the youngest working members of the royal family. If she can’t do public engagements*, then William is going to have to step up soon here.
*and I think the more the public sees of Charles – who is working fairly steadily, even if not at his usual levels – who is older, has cancer, is undergoing treatments – the more questions will be asked of Kate. Based on what she said in her video – they found cancer “had been present” and she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy – it seems like Charles’ should be the one in worse shape, based on age and actively having cancer. And yet throughout all of this he has been public – attending church, releasing videos and photographs, etc.
Kate being able to pop back for Trooping and wimbledon and nothing else is going to raise more questions.
Agree. And it raises questions about why Will isn’t helping his father or doing the duty of the heir. He sure took all the spoils, but won’t do nearly any of the work.
As for Kate, I agree, the explanation they’ve given doesn’t excuse her complete absence, as the King is showing.
@Becks, I agree. Kate even said herself in her statement that, “she is well” and “getting better.” (maybe she said “stronger” instead of better, but same idea)
I have no clue what in that statement was true, and I suspect she’s sicker than she’s letting on, but that’s what she said. So the public should be able to rightfully ask some questions if she stays MIA while Charles keeps getting out there. (I doubt they will, since that statement shut down any and all criticism, but she gave them enough reason to, imo.)
“Plenty more goals for Villa now!”
It’s actually impossible for him to not sound like a d*ck. A retirement message about a national sports star, you’d think, surely there’s no opportunity to put his foot in it there… but you’d be wrong! He always manages somehow, it’s almost impressive really.
I thought the same thing…..like okay, I get that he’s a Villa fan, that’s pretty well known, so I guess he was trying to play into that….but he always just seems to miss the mark. Something like “glad I can still you dominating on the Villa pitch” or something (IDK! I’m not good at those things lol) would have been a lot better.
At least we know William wrote that himself because of that line.
And I’ll add that one of my favorite harry moments of the last year is when he was at the LA-Miami game and someone asked him as he was getting into an elevator – “you’re an Aston Villa fan right” and he was like “NOPE no no no no” lolol. Harry is an Arsenal supporter. William is Aston Villa.
Right?? I said a few weeks ago that it honestly seems like their own staff is trying to sabotage W&K from BTS because the incompetence is so consistently staggering. William truly cannot do or say even ONE THING right.
@Sunday, as you said, it is almost impressive! Tinfoil tiara but I swear I wonder if a Republic employee got onto KP’s staff and is going rogue. W&K are just too stupid to realize how bad they’ve looked for months now.
This whole thing is just so strange. I hope we eventually find out what’s been happening with these people. We (sort of) know where Kate is, but where is William? His disappearance is making it seem like Kate is much sicker than we’ve been told.
I don’t think his disappearance has anything to do with her. I don’t think he has anything to do with her.
1. BM putting pressure on him to work
2. Catching Becky’s eye LOL
3. FWIW English schools stay open until end of July unlike end of June or May in USA. They do get lots of breaks. Here is a useful guide https://www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/info/200285/about_our_schools/448/school_term_dates/2
OK, quick check of Harry’s diary. Oh my god Billy is going to have to work TWICE in one week. Good god I hope his staff have his speed oops sorry, vitamins on stand by, it’s going to be so traumatic for him.
Stand by for the “William breaks cover”, no sorry again, that’s reserved for Harry and Megan, it’s gonna be “brave warrior William returns to work to save the monarchy, his father, his wife and world fking peace.
A tweet. How exhausting for William. The fact he has not appointees regent due to Charles’ cancer should be alarming and questions about William:s fitness for the throne are valid.
No need for him to be regent. Charles is not incapacitated. William could take on more work for his father something he won’t do
The kids private school has 19 weeks hols so this leaves them just 33 weeks to work 1/2 days a week just to be clear on their availability pre 2024.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Kate’s CC numbers going forward. Obviously this year they’ll be incredibly skewed since she hasn’t been seen since last year (although her cancer announcement was probably counted as an engagement and by saying that, I’m not trying to be petty, but it’s W&K’s MO to count *everything*, even exiting the stairs of a plane, ffs. And didn’t Kate even count giving birth to her own children, too?)
But after she returns (if she returns), I wonder if she’ll ever go higher than her 2024 numbers or if that will be her new normal. As @Becks said on here a few days ago, she’ll be able to milk this illness for all it’s worth and IMO she’ll take full advantage of this — obviously this is not intended as a slight against actual normal people with cancer trying to keep their lives together, it’s Kate-specific.
She will be able to use it as a get out of jail free card for absolutely anything she doesn’t want to do going forward, citing “follow up testing,” “doctors’ orders to rest,” etc.
If they’re counting her individual phone calls as work, you know darned well that bench video work will be included in her final 2024 count. Just as William’s tweet yesterday will.
Spain women team has been number one for quite some time and were during the World Cup if I remember correctly. I don’t really like to have their achievements being downplayed when they did so while having a terrible staff surrounding them and horrible men in power who they had to work with.
See this is what I have never understood. Why aren’t William and Kates teams sending out twitter and Instagram messages weekly or even daily about bigger things that are going on in England. And sending out cards of congratulations to people in the news weekly. Good grief it wouldn’t even have to be either of them doing it. Some intern could. That would keep their names in the news. And get them a lot of good will. But their all to lazy to even do that.
Right! People who do this for a living–communications professionals–plan for upcoming weeks, months, etc. Some things will be on the Wales’ calendar every year, then of course they’ve got a known set of patronages, etc. It shouldn’t be that hard to rough out communications, particularly if they set regularly weekly or even monthly meetings. Then again, that would require a professional staff, but instead they’re hiring Binky & Saffron’s kids ’cause they went to the same schools.
“Or will the school run remain too time-consuming?” LMAO 🤣🤣🤣
He must have been exhausted after that piece of “ work “