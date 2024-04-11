First Lady Jill Biden wore Oscar de la Renta to the White House state dinner for Japan

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a White House state dinner last night, their fifth since 2021. Currently, Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is visiting DC with his wife. For the state dinner, Dr. Biden wore Oscar de la Renta, a go-to designer for FLOTUSes for years. The dress is giving me Laura Bush vibes, honestly.

Apparently, the vibes were kept light and pleasant – Japan and America’s relationship is quite strong, and PM Kashida even quoted JFK in his toast to his hosts. The White House served ribeye steak and “a California roll-inspired dish.” The china used was a mix of a floral set designed by Lady Bird Johnson and a china patter designed by Laura Bush.

I’m including some photos from the arrivals at the state dinner, including VP Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff; Bill and Hillary Clinton; Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson; Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen; Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez. Someone said that Sanchez dressed up like she was going to the Trump White House, but I’ll defend her for a second – that’s just her style. She has tacky, showgirl, showing-up-the-Playboy-mansion style. Her dress is Rasario, btw. I love Hillary’s IDGAF caftan and VP Harris looked snazzy.

