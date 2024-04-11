First Lady Jill Biden wore Oscar de la Renta to the White House state dinner for Japan

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a White House state dinner last night, their fifth since 2021. Currently, Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is visiting DC with his wife. For the state dinner, Dr. Biden wore Oscar de la Renta, a go-to designer for FLOTUSes for years. The dress is giving me Laura Bush vibes, honestly.

Apparently, the vibes were kept light and pleasant – Japan and America’s relationship is quite strong, and PM Kashida even quoted JFK in his toast to his hosts. The White House served ribeye steak and “a California roll-inspired dish.” The china used was a mix of a floral set designed by Lady Bird Johnson and a china patter designed by Laura Bush.

I’m including some photos from the arrivals at the state dinner, including VP Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff; Bill and Hillary Clinton; Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson; Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen; Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez. Someone said that Sanchez dressed up like she was going to the Trump White House, but I’ll defend her for a second – that’s just her style. She has tacky, showgirl, showing-up-the-Playboy-mansion style. Her dress is Rasario, btw. I love Hillary’s IDGAF caftan and VP Harris looked snazzy.

83 Responses to “First Lady Jill Biden wore Oscar de la Renta to the White House state dinner for Japan”

  1. Barbara says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:40 am

    I’m not sure I like FLOTUS’s dress. She has a great figure and it makes her look too frumpy. I do love Kamala’s skirt though! It’s very jazzy and slinky. No words for Lauren Sanchez lol.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      April 11, 2024 at 7:53 am

      Agreed on FLOTUS, some kind if of belt, something to break up the midsection. It’s not the most flattering look I’ve seen her in unfortunately.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:05 am

      I get why Kaiser said it had Laura Bush vibes – but maybe nancy reagan vibes would be better – it looks like something an older lady would have worn 30 years ago when she had to be fancy. We’ve seen better from Dr. Jill.

      Reply
    • Carmen says:
      April 11, 2024 at 9:02 am

      Lauren Sanchez looks like she was styled by Kimberly Guilfoyle.

      Reply
      • lisa says:
        April 11, 2024 at 9:30 am

        @camen says

        OMG yes, now im wondering if they’ve ever been photographed together

        Lauren looks like a poor person’s idea of a rich person not someone whose been wealthy for a very long time

      • Agnes says:
        April 11, 2024 at 9:30 am

        She makes Kimberly look ladylike.

      • acha says:
        April 11, 2024 at 12:28 pm

        Lauren Sanchez’s dress is actually a huge cultural faux pas. In Japan, your outfit can be as short as you want and nobody blinks, but the chest is generally covered and deemphasized, especially for formal occasions.

        In America it’s business as usual with maybe a small “oh that’s interesting,” but yeah, in Japan this is not the case, lol.

      • JustBitchy says:
        April 11, 2024 at 12:29 pm

        Carmen, yes 100% lauren is a disaster by choice.

      • NotSoSocialB says:
        April 11, 2024 at 2:45 pm

        Sanchez’s dress is wildly inappropriate for a state dinner, ffs.

    • Kelly says:
      April 11, 2024 at 12:50 pm

      That’s okay. I have plenty of words to describe what Lauren looks like.

      Reply
    • Lynn Chang says:
      April 11, 2024 at 2:46 pm

      I like Jill’s look. I think a belt would be a great look too – but it’s a column silhouette which is elegant and she has the right proportions to pull it off.

      Love Kamala’s skirt-the whole look. It feels really American. But let’s face it-she’d look good in a potato sack.

      And I love that Lauren Sanchez just goes for it-the boobs, everything. She’s no wall flower but….is it just me or has her face gotten really strange? I think she’s beautiful but maybe more so before. I hate to criticize someone else’s decision-but here am I criticizing

      Reply
    • Bananapanda says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:53 pm

      It’s cherry blossom 🌸 season in DC so the Japanese embassy always has events and this year they announced they’re sending more trees when the tidal basin renovations are done.

      Reply
  2. Bettyrose says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:40 am

    LMFAO @ Hillary’s “I was right about everything and this is how I role now” look. OG. Madame VP is going back to her youthful dating celebs glamour look. Not crazy about Dr. Biden’s look, but saw her speak live a few months ago and she is breathtakingly beautiful in person. I can’t with Lauren Sanchez’s real housewives couture.

    Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      April 11, 2024 at 10:41 am

      Dr Biden is so beautiful, I guess it’s true that character makes your face as you age. I don’t love this dress, but I don’t hate it either. The color is great.

      Lauren looks like a tacky blow up doll arriving at the Playboy mansion in the early 90s.

      Reply
      • Lynn Chang says:
        April 11, 2024 at 2:47 pm

        I say-good for her. If that’s the way she wants to present herself-good for her.
        Playboy mansion is still a look.

      • bettyrose says:
        April 11, 2024 at 7:27 pm

        @Lynn Chang – ITA when they’re hittin’ up their billionaire parties on the west coast. This was a dinner at the White House with foreign dignitaries. Her look is 100% fair game.

  3. Jillian says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:41 am

    That caftan is wild! Hillary is in her DGAF Era, I love it

    Reply
    • Barb Mill says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:25 am

      Love Hillary and the caftan does has a sort of Kimono style look to it.

      Reply
      • LeahTheFrench says:
        April 11, 2024 at 9:21 am

        I agree, I think Hilary’s outfit is actually meant to pay homage to Japan? Kimonos have a tighter, more structured fit but the patterns may be inspired by the country.

    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      April 11, 2024 at 10:03 am

      She looks fantastic–what a great color on her! Bonus points for wearing an outfit that will still be comfy & elegant after enjoying a state dinner.

      Reply
      • Lila says:
        April 11, 2024 at 11:37 am

        I think Hillary’s look is my fav of the selection, beautiful colors and pattern, lovely movement. I quite like De Niro’s gf (Tiffany?) whole look too it’s flattering and appropriate and chill

    • lucy2 says:
      April 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm

      I love it too. Live your best life, HRC.

      Reply
  4. The Hench says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:41 am

    I thought FLOTUS looked lovely.

    Lauren Sanchez’ face, on the other hand. What the hell happened? She looks like a caricature of herself.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:39 am

      Her face is concerning. I get that the two of them go all out on cutting themselves up to look a certain way, but man, the result is so sad and painful looking. Can’t wait for the super plastic age to end. There is no beauty left in bodies and faces that are so contrived because they are literally pulling the humanity from their forms.

      Reply
      • Cali says:
        April 11, 2024 at 10:00 am

        She looked so much prettier before she screwed with her face.

      • NotSoSocialB says:
        April 11, 2024 at 2:46 pm

        Cali-
        As is so often the case- KK, Jennifer grey, renee zellwegger,K guilfoyle, jocelyn wildenstein, etc.

      • Lynn Chang says:
        April 11, 2024 at 2:50 pm

        Agreed. It seems like everyone’s makeup, style, face looks like Kim Kardashian-who is undoubtedly gorgeous.

        It’s the biggest compliment but if you look at Kim-it’s like she wants to look like someone else.

        I feel everyone is starting to look the same.

    • ClaireB says:
      April 11, 2024 at 3:53 pm

      I honestly thought the picture of Sanchez and Bezos was some kind of AI/photoshopped joke. Both their faces look wrong, hers more so, but his as well. How can people look in the mirror and think that’s okay??

      Reply
    • Tigerlily says:
      April 11, 2024 at 9:09 pm

      Sanchez face is pulled so tight she probably can’t see clearly. Perhaps that explains the dress.

      Reply
  5. Proud Mary says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:41 am

    Two things come to my mind while looking at those pictures: (1) you can actually host a state dinner without flashing the world; (2) it’s okay for husbands and wives to hold hands. That’s all.

    Reply
    • Sophie says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:17 am

      I’m just thankful we’re no longer forced to look at the First Lady’s headlights. Melania’s mammaries could be overwhelming in that way.

      Reply
      • WiththeAmerican says:
        April 11, 2024 at 10:46 am

        Same same. The way Melania and Ivanka got the same surgery in that region and then showed it off with no bras in tight clothing was so creepy and turned the White House into White Trump Trash.

        I have a male colleague who worships the Trumps, but talks bad about Hollywood and hates plastic surgery. I just have to laugh.

  6. North of Boston says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:46 am

    Pretty darn sure President Biden never once called Tim Cook Tim Apple.

    Lauren Sanchez and her stylist, did they mistake this for some other event?

    Reply
    • LooneyTunes says:
      April 11, 2024 at 10:02 am

      Lauren has so much money now and still looks like straight trash.

      Reply
    • windyriver says:
      April 11, 2024 at 10:57 am

      Aren’t the PM and his wife the same couple that got treated to an eyeful of Kate getting out of the car some months back? Can only imagine what they must be thinking…

      On another note, the decoration in that hallway is quite pretty.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        April 11, 2024 at 12:46 pm

        That was the Korean PM and his wife who got a tour of Kate’s lady bits.

      • windyriver says:
        April 11, 2024 at 3:28 pm

        @Jaded, @Kit – Thx for the correction. My mistake for not taking time to double check my info. I just thought, “oh no, tell me that’s not the same couple who had to…” Besides, I should have known that if so, Kaiser would have picked it up…

    • Kit says:
      April 11, 2024 at 11:58 am

      @windyriver, no, that was the Korean PM and his gorgeous wife. (Very big difference for Koreans and Japanese, major SNAFU to confuse the two).

      But yes, talk about a diplomatic cringey moment and from a Queen to be. Ooof.

      Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:47 am

    I love Hilary – that is all I can say.
    And for the life of me, I cannot understand how Bezos doesn’t see his fiancé’s cartoonish looks and sleezy dress choices. A man worth that much and THAT is what he chooses. I would love to know what Hilary was thinking when she saw her.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      April 11, 2024 at 7:54 am

      It’s taking every ounce of my being to not comment on *exactly* what Hillary thought when she and her – cough cough – husband greeted wannabe Jessica Rabbit. But at least we know Hillary DGAF. Hasn’t in ages.

      Reply
    • TN Democrat says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:03 am

      Hilary Clinton was thinking, “Tax this tacky f@#$er and the rest of the American oligarchy that stuck us with tangerine menace and the magats out of existence. Pay the average worker what this tacky woman spends on fillers, plastic surgery, dermatolgy and anti-aging products annually.”

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        April 11, 2024 at 8:08 am

        ☝️☝️☝️Thank you for being a thousand times classier than me. This is the right answer. ☝️☝️☝️

    • Josephine says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:41 am

      i think it’s pretty clear that Bezos loves her looks. he, too, seems to be indulging in alterations. i also would not be suprised if he controls her by requiring her to constantly strive for a certain look. it’s an old playbook. but hopefully i’m wrong and he just looks the saloon-gal look — he wouldn’t be the only one!

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        April 11, 2024 at 11:09 am

        Yeah she’s dressing for him for sure. Just because the man is rich does not mean he’s classy.

      • Seraphina says:
        April 11, 2024 at 12:40 pm

        My thought is more: how can someone so smart in business be so stupid with his partner of choice.

      • Scorpio says:
        April 11, 2024 at 2:27 pm

        Josephine, I don’t think you can attribute Ms Sanchez’s style to her fiancée. She has been rocking that style for some time now, it may be the look that attracted him but it’s clearly her choice. Pity as she was so stunning before she messed with her face. And if you want a shocker check out Kimberly Guilfole (so?) when she was married to Newson. It’s like she had a face transplant.

  8. equality says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:48 am

    I wanted a better look at Yuko’s dress. I like it.

    Reply
  9. TheOriginalMia says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Lauren looks trashy. She used to be a journalist, right? The guest were Japanese. How about a modicum of modesty instead of showing off your boob job?

    Dr Biden looked lovely. Kamala’s outfit was very jazzy. But the winner of the night was Hillary. That caftan was gorgeous!

    ETA: Yuko’s dress was also wonderful. Loved it!

    Reply
  10. atlantababe says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:52 am

    Lauren Sanchez looks frightening, that face…

    Reply
    • schmootc says:
      April 11, 2024 at 11:45 am

      I think she’s this generation’s Jocelyn Wildenstein. I remember when seeing JW’s face was so shocking, but I look at it now and think yeah, Lauren Sanchez has reached that level.

      Reply
  11. lisa says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:54 am

    id buy that caftan

    why are some of these people there? what does Robert deniro have to do with anything?

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      April 11, 2024 at 7:58 am

      State dinners are always like that, Lisa. The guest list leaves you scratching your head. It’s like they just pick random names from a hat.

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:00 am

      DeNiro has always been a big Democratic supporter and donor. He is a Biden man. Not at all surprised to see him there.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      April 11, 2024 at 8:01 am

      Some of the guests are probably invited as a thanks for their campaign support. I wonder if some are because the guests of honor are fans.

      Reply
    • LeahTheFrench says:
      April 11, 2024 at 9:31 am

      It’s not random, there’s actually a lot of thinking that goes on for diplomats to come up with the list of guests. You try to find people from the same community as the country (so Japanese expats who are also prominent members of the community in the US, such as business leaders), people who are famous in your country and have lived (in this instance) in Japan, but ALSO people the guest is known to like. So it’s entirely possible the Japanese PM (or his wife) simply admire De Niro as an actor 😉

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      April 11, 2024 at 2:50 pm

      He’s been pretty publicly unvarnished in his disdain for Rump’s politics.

      Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:55 am

    I usually love Hillary’s caftans, but this one doesn’t work for me. I think she was trying for a kimono look. 🫣 Otoh, Madame Veep is 💥🔥. And Lauren Sanchez? 🤦

    Reply
  13. Jayne says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:56 am

    Lauren’s gone too far, now. She used to be so pretty.

    Reply
  14. Roo says:
    April 11, 2024 at 7:59 am

    Kaiser, I have to disagree with your generous view of Sanchez’s outfit. Yes, that is her style, BUT a person must also dress for the occasion. She’s going to a state dinner, not the Oscars or some other awards show. And DC is not LA or NYC. The dress code is different.

    I guess the Countess was right. Money can’t buy you class.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    April 11, 2024 at 8:00 am

    Jeff Bezos is very short.

    Reply
  16. girl_ninja says:
    April 11, 2024 at 8:06 am

    I really like FLOTUS’s gown. She looks great! I really love VP Harris’ outfit…she ATE that. Sanchez always looks unfortunate. She’s gonna pull her face so much her ears are gonna end up on the back of her head. Sec. Clinton looks fab, I like her hair on the longer side.

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    April 11, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Hillary looks great and Bill looks happy and relaxed. I love DeNiro’s girlfriend’s outfit too. And Kamala’s skirt is amazing!

    Lauren Sanchez……ooh boy……

    Reply
  18. Jais says:
    April 11, 2024 at 8:20 am

    Lauren has a look that she likes. It’s not one I’d choose but I’m assuming it’s one that she’s into. I think I’d like it better if was all red without the sheer panels.

    Reply
  19. Nlopez says:
    April 11, 2024 at 8:35 am

    What was Lauren Sanchez thinking wearing Frederick’s of Hollywood to a state dinner? Just no…

    Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      April 11, 2024 at 9:04 am

      I was thinking Miss Kitty at the Long Branch Saloon, but you’re right—it’s Frederick’s all the way.

      Reply
  20. Maxine Branch says:
    April 11, 2024 at 9:05 am

    Love Vice President outfit. The cuffs matched what appears to be a skirt. Secretary Clinton always rocks this sort of outfit for formal occasions, this is so her.

    Reply
  21. alexc says:
    April 11, 2024 at 9:30 am

    Lauren’s dress is straight outta Fredrick’s of Hollywood, discount rack. Total embarrassment wearing that to the White House.

    Reply
  22. LeahTheFrench says:
    April 11, 2024 at 9:45 am

    I’m all for Lauren owning her “style”, which is…unique. You don’t need to dress like a nun after a certain age, if she wants to bear some skin, then fine by me. But NOT at a State dinner. This is just not a look that is appropriate for an event like that.

    Reply
  23. Localady says:
    April 11, 2024 at 10:41 am

    THATS MY MADAM VICE PRESIDENT 🔥!
    She’s.Got.It.All

    HRC!!! in an easy breezy beautiful CAFTAN. Oh my YES.

    Dr Biden’s ombré is a win with me. I love her elegant style

    Love the print on Lisa Jackson’s dress

    Tiffany Chen is chic af

    Although it’s not one I’d choose personally to wear to a White House event, I can’t hate on Lauren for showing up as herself. She may know how much she’s been mocked and seemingly scorned and shamed by so many, including women, and yet she attends with a smile. So she brought some T&A for the good ole USofA 🇺🇸. I get that as a society we gotta shame her for being ‘rude’ and ‘inappropriate’ and ‘oh my goodness the other guest country folks will be aghast!’ but I kinda think the White House vets their guest lists pretty dang good and maybe they invited the Bezos Sanchez’ party to the event w a goal in mind.

    I wonder if HRC and Our future President Harris have wardrobe stylists. How cool

    Reply
  24. Jacq says:
    April 11, 2024 at 10:46 am

    Did anyone notice that the Marine standing next to Jill is enormous? Is Biden short? It’s like the Marine is a 1/10 scale and the rest are 1/25 scale!

    Also love all the Real Housewives comments and Hilary in her DGAF era.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      April 11, 2024 at 11:18 am

      He may also be tall but I wonder if there’s also some perspective playing into it because of the angle of the shot. Note how much taller he seems than the other Marine.

      Biden was 6’ tall per his last physical earlier this year.

      Reply
  25. QuiteContrary says:
    April 11, 2024 at 11:11 am

    My favorite look of the night was worn by granddaughter Naomi Biden Neal — a beautiful gown with a cherry blossom print and cape. It wasn’t subtle, but it was lovely.

    Reply
  26. olliesmom says:
    April 11, 2024 at 12:24 pm

    Our VP and Second Gentleman looking fab. Bill and Hill look great too. I love the colors of Dr. Jill’s dress but not the style. It makes her look a little frumpy and she’s not frumpy at all. Something not so boxy would have been better to show off her cute figure.

    Where were the gorgeous Obamas? I always look forward to seeing them in photos of fancy dress events because they always bring it.

    They reported on the menu on the Today Show and it looked fantastic. And the centerpieces, etc. were gorgeous.

    Reply
  27. Barbara says:
    April 11, 2024 at 1:19 pm

    Lauran Sanchez…as always…tits ahoy!

    Reply
  28. LaurenAPMT says:
    April 11, 2024 at 2:52 pm

    I’m sure Lauren Sanchez’s dress was expensive, but man, does she look cheap

    Reply

