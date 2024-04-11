Eden: Carole Middleton & Prince William went to a Norfolk pub together

Quelle surprise, we’ve got another royal sighting. For months now, we’ve wondered why Carole Middleton has been largely out of sight, only popping into view one time for what appeared to be a prearranged photo-op in a car with the Princess of Wales. That was on or around March 4th. Beyond that, it’s felt like Carole and her makeshift Middleton-communications HQ has gone silent, and there have been no other paparazzi photos of Carole or Michael Middleton anywhere. Now Richard Eden at the Daily Mail claims that Carole was seen at a Norfolk pub over the weekend… with Prince William. The assumption being that the Middletons are staying at Anmer Hall with the Wales family over the kids’ school holiday. All of this has led to Eden suggesting that the Middletons deserve an aristocratic title now.

While many men prefer a night out with their mates at the weekend, Prince William was spotted at a Norfolk pub on Saturday – with his mother-in-law. It’s a reflection of their closeness that William is more likely to be seen with Carole Middleton these days than he is with old pals such as Guy Pelly or the Van Cutsem brothers. The Prince of Wales always seems happy to have Carole staying with his family and I hear she has been doing just that during the Easter school holidays. The Waleses will have been particularly glad to have Carole and her husband, Mike, alongside them at Anmer Hall, their retreat on the Sandringham Estate, as Catherine, 42, undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Not only can they help look after the children, George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, but they will doubtless provide personal reassurance for their daughter. William’s ability to carry on undertaking royal duties – while his father is also fighting the disease – is testament to the support the Middletons are providing. It’s becoming clear, in fact, that Catherine’s parents are just as important to the future of the Monarchy as the Windsors themselves – and, I believe, deserve some formal recognition for their work. Their active support gave William the confidence to continue with royal engagements on his own before Easter, for example, and he will do so again when the children return to Lambrook School next week. It is said that Carole helped with the school run in January, while the princess was recovering from what was described as ‘major abdominal surgery’. All three children are at Lambrook, in Berkshire, which is 15 minutes away from Adelaide Cottage, the family’s Windsor home – and only half an hour’s drive from Bucklebury, where the Middletons live. William’s increasing reliance on his in-laws is a natural development. Part of Catherine’s appeal was always the strength of her family relationships, with her parents and also with siblings, Pippa Matthews, 40, and James Middleton, 36. The prince, remember, had first met Catherine just a few short years after the death of his own mother, Princess Diana. As romance blossomed in the years that followed, Carole became a mother figure to him. As Catherine takes time out to overcome her health problems, the magnitude of the role [her parents] play has never been so clear. And that’s why I believe it’s time that Carole and Michael – she a former air hostess and he a one-time flight dispatcher – should be given titles reflecting their importance. As their friend, the tycoon Sir John Madejski, said to me a full decade ago: ‘They should be the Earl and Countess of Bucklebury, or something. They deserve it. They are great people and really good role models.’ Who could disagree with that?

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s telling, from Eden, that he doesn’t bother to mention the fact that the Middletons scammed vendors and small businesses out of millions when Party Pieces was going belly up. Eden doesn’t even mention the fact that the Middletons are too broke to pay the insolvency firm who arranged for the sale of their bankrupt business, the news of which came out just last week… while Carole was presumably boozing it up in a pub with her son-in-law. So, what to make of all of this? I’ve believed that William has spent the past four years distancing himself from Carole in particular. He is not as close to them as he once was. But I have no idea what’s going on with Kate’s recovery and whether Carole has been the one looking after her this whole time, etc. I have my theories, but this whole thing is batsh-t. As for the pub visit… pics or it didn’t happen. Can’t wait for The Sun to hire look-alikes and stage some pub photos.