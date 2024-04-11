Eden: Carole Middleton & Prince William went to a Norfolk pub together

Quelle surprise, we’ve got another royal sighting. For months now, we’ve wondered why Carole Middleton has been largely out of sight, only popping into view one time for what appeared to be a prearranged photo-op in a car with the Princess of Wales. That was on or around March 4th. Beyond that, it’s felt like Carole and her makeshift Middleton-communications HQ has gone silent, and there have been no other paparazzi photos of Carole or Michael Middleton anywhere. Now Richard Eden at the Daily Mail claims that Carole was seen at a Norfolk pub over the weekend… with Prince William. The assumption being that the Middletons are staying at Anmer Hall with the Wales family over the kids’ school holiday. All of this has led to Eden suggesting that the Middletons deserve an aristocratic title now.
While many men prefer a night out with their mates at the weekend, Prince William was spotted at a Norfolk pub on Saturday – with his mother-in-law. It’s a reflection of their closeness that William is more likely to be seen with Carole Middleton these days than he is with old pals such as Guy Pelly or the Van Cutsem brothers. The Prince of Wales always seems happy to have Carole staying with his family and I hear she has been doing just that during the Easter school holidays.
The Waleses will have been particularly glad to have Carole and her husband, Mike, alongside them at Anmer Hall, their retreat on the Sandringham Estate, as Catherine, 42, undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Not only can they help look after the children, George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, but they will doubtless provide personal reassurance for their daughter.
William’s ability to carry on undertaking royal duties – while his father is also fighting the disease – is testament to the support the Middletons are providing. It’s becoming clear, in fact, that Catherine’s parents are just as important to the future of the Monarchy as the Windsors themselves – and, I believe, deserve some formal recognition for their work. Their active support gave William the confidence to continue with royal engagements on his own before Easter, for example, and he will do so again when the children return to Lambrook School next week. It is said that Carole helped with the school run in January, while the princess was recovering from what was described as ‘major abdominal surgery’.
All three children are at Lambrook, in Berkshire, which is 15 minutes away from Adelaide Cottage, the family’s Windsor home – and only half an hour’s drive from Bucklebury, where the Middletons live.
William’s increasing reliance on his in-laws is a natural development. Part of Catherine’s appeal was always the strength of her family relationships, with her parents and also with siblings, Pippa Matthews, 40, and James Middleton, 36. The prince, remember, had first met Catherine just a few short years after the death of his own mother, Princess Diana. As romance blossomed in the years that followed, Carole became a mother figure to him.
As Catherine takes time out to overcome her health problems, the magnitude of the role [her parents] play has never been so clear. And that’s why I believe it’s time that Carole and Michael – she a former air hostess and he a one-time flight dispatcher – should be given titles reflecting their importance. As their friend, the tycoon Sir John Madejski, said to me a full decade ago: ‘They should be the Earl and Countess of Bucklebury, or something. They deserve it. They are great people and really good role models.’ Who could disagree with that?
It’s telling, from Eden, that he doesn’t bother to mention the fact that the Middletons scammed vendors and small businesses out of millions when Party Pieces was going belly up. Eden doesn’t even mention the fact that the Middletons are too broke to pay the insolvency firm who arranged for the sale of their bankrupt business, the news of which came out just last week… while Carole was presumably boozing it up in a pub with her son-in-law. So, what to make of all of this? I’ve believed that William has spent the past four years distancing himself from Carole in particular. He is not as close to them as he once was. But I have no idea what’s going on with Kate’s recovery and whether Carole has been the one looking after her this whole time, etc. I have my theories, but this whole thing is batsh-t. As for the pub visit… pics or it didn’t happen. Can’t wait for The Sun to hire look-alikes and stage some pub photos.
Perhaps she is being Kate’s voice in separation negotiation talks? But yah, pics or it didn’t happen.
If William really loved his in laws, he would pay their debts. This is divorce negotiations 101.
Yah. I truly believe something big happened between W & K and they are not seeing each other in person. Her mom is definitely being the go between.
It seems entirely a rich person right of passage to fail spectacularly at business and then leave the financial ruin on the shoulders of the little people. So, if nothing else, Party Pieces’ failure is another bona fides for the Middletons becoming full aristo.
Pics?? Live video. We know what they can do with pics, and, to quote Sofia Petrillo, “it ain’t pretty!”
ProudMary, Indeed, live streaming or several multiple “natural” pictures taken from slightly different angles at the same time and different phones.
William seems to have issues with alcohol. Interesting that CarolE and him went to a pub together.
Privatise the profits, socialise the losses. That’s the capitalist way.
CarolE “Middletonedeaf” Meddlington is back!
All hail Bill Middleton who hath risen, albeit after Easter…
Too bad the Prince of Ales, aka “One Pint Willy”, can’t be bothered to do his actual job, the one he gets paid for.
Truly, I don’t know what is the matter with these faux-journalists. I guess they are just getting paid to write fiction and enjoy being absurdists?
James has sent Eden a bunch of dog food from his company. He gets paid by puppy chow.
I suspect any of us could write better fiction stoned out of our gourds on cold meds.
No blurry, photoshopped picture? Is this Carole embiggening or does it need to appear that PW is still around and everything is fine with him? He hasn’t been carrying on with “duties” so that is a lie. Nice for him to have time to get to the pub though instead of “working”. And, I thought dropping friends in favor of a wife or m-i-l’s company was unacceptable? Isn’t that what all the anti-Harry articles said.
I still say that was Pippa in that photo with Carole, not Kate.
ME TOO!!!
How lucky of Richard Eden, who receives free dog food from James Middleton, to get this exclusive story all about how wonderful the Middletons are. Totally above board, nothing to see here!
This! Is Eden the new Tominey? Carole made sure to let us know that she was helping with the school runs in January. Which doesn’t that go against William’s pr that it was he who was doing all the school runs.? It’s the battle of the school runs, Carole v William. But sure they’re having a drink at the pub. Maybe planning the school run schedule for after the break🙄.
I like how he specifies that Lambrook is 15 minutes from Adelaide and a half hour from Bucklebury. That just solidifies that Carole doing the school run makes little sense IF William is able to do them himself (or the RPOs and nannies are able.)
Well and that’s just it. If Carole and William were truly aligned and in each other’s courts, then this article would be about Carole praising William for doing all the school runs and how he’s just been amazing in his support of Kate. But it’s not. It’s telling us the exact time from two different houses to the school and that Carole was actually doing school runs in January as opposed to William doing all the school runs. William clearly briefed that he did all of them and imo this is Carole’s way of calling him a liar. How can William be okay with this?
@Jais exactly, imo it’s clear that “Kate and Charles had lunch” was a lie, a move; now we have the equal/opposite “Carole and Will at a pub.” it’s tit-for-tat, to me it seems like BP/KP lied about Kate’s whereabouts so the Middletons feel empowered to lie about Will’s?
Of course they don’t even bother to include Mike in this fiction.
He makes a brief cameo appearance. 😆
Absolutely batsh!t the way Eden refers to grandparents spending time with their grandchildren— an activity universally loved and cherished by all grandparents lucky enough to have the opportunity — as “work” and deserving of a reward of some sort. What a warped mind that little man has.
Well, @Lorelei, they ARE as important as the Windsors. 🙄. Titles would make them seem more worthy of being in-laws. 🙄. Gad! This nonsense!
Why is Carole eager to tell the world again about her close relationship with William? After all these years? Also earl and countess of buckleberry? *Guffaws
Have we ever seen these two together interacting? It’s always just stories that they are close but we never have any pictures of them even looking at each other. We just need to believe they are close because the British press say so
(Like how Harry was supposedly so close to W&K even though that wasn’t true)
Maybe William needs Carole just so Camilla knows he has a mother figure.
For KP, “Pics or didn’t happen” needs to be replaced with “Pics…and it didn’t happen”
lol, exactly!
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.. wonder who made this story up to push that the Middletons, especially Carol are still “in favor” with Peg. With all the bankruptcy articles out there and divorce rumors this article doesn’t surprise me, it’s actually rather transparent.. also still no Waity.
I agree, Cessily, it reads like Blackmail from Carole to me – or at least dictating how things are expected to be played or else. I am slightly but surely tending to the side where people want a prove of life from Kate.
“William’s ability to carry on undertaking royal duties – while his father is also fighting the disease – is testament to the support the Middletons are providing. ”
bbbbutt-but- WHAT? Exactly what royal duty (I refuse to pluralize) has he done?
That made this whole article seem like subtle shade to me. Like the Middletons aren’t actually providing any support, and whatever they’re doing is taking William away from his already laughably light royal duties.
If Carole/CountessofBucklebury/HyacinthBucket/Mrs.Danvers is doing all the supportive work, what is WIlliam doing? Will Carole Tell All if Baldy doesn’t come through with some payoffs? Once again this feels like a shot fired.
I cackled at that line. It’s literally public record that William hasn’t done a thing (oh, sorry, he sent one tweet) in weeks and weeks.
Same. Being the heir in the age of social media is going to be Prince Narcissist’s downfall. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!
They’re coming up with any old guff now to fill the void
Real pictures or it didn’t happen. Is Carol signaling she wants to sit down with Peg and try negotiating a better pay out for Can’t?
Oh wait, I think I get the game here – “Kate and Charles” have had lunch together so now “Carole and Will” have too.
I haven’t thought about that but it makes perfect sense. The only difference here being that it’s coming solely from Carole and not William because she needs to rehabilitate her image so badly right now.
She probably thinks that having a fancy title would prevent the royal family from throwing her under the bus but they do throw Kate under the bus whenever necessary and she’s the Princess of Wales.
Lies lies and more lies. And even if they produce a “picture” taken during this pub lunch, it’ll be as fake as the one of “W&K” buying bread at the farm shop.
However, this article – plus the other one about Harry mourning the loss of Kate – makes me think she’s no longer alive and wheels are in motion for what comes next. The Midds get a title so they can help raise the heirs because Huevo will be so “heartbroken” *coughdrunkcough* that he won’t be able to work for the next 1-5 years.
💯🎯 Sussexwatcher. Plus he’ll be busy with Kate’s replacement.
@SussexWatcher I’m beginning to think the same. Also, this article just cemented the fact that Carol is really just a selfish, greedy, nasty person who is only concerned about what she can get out of it.
I 💯 believe this. I think she’s been gone since January. And they are normalizing her absence, and the vid was to set up the “took a turn for the worse” or whatever they come up with to announce her passing. I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I believe in occams razor.
That’s exactly what i believe too. I think Kate is probably deceased. The A.I. Fake-Kate “cancer announcement” video was to ease the public into her death. They’ll announce she took a turn for the worse, and then that she died, due to her illness. I’m like a broken record on here but, there’s a reason why KP hasn’t been able to produce a real photo or video of Kate. Nothing but fake after fake. They went all out creating the “cancer video” and their trickery worked because most people believe it’s real. Hopefully it comes to light very soon that the video was fake and that something really bad is going on with Kate. And where are the kids??
Do you really think that BBC studios can be a party to such a cover up? The reason I ask is that the BBC is publicly funded, by a levy, I believe.
BBC Studios is the commercial arm of the BBC and is set up as a separate company. So while its purpose is to generate revenues for the BBC, it doesn’t itself receive any public funds.
While I think it’s possible that something more is going on than they are saying, I don’t think the announcement video was faked. AI is just not that good yet. Using AI to edit makes sense, but totally creating the video? I don’t think so.
Also, TMZ reported that they looked at the meta data, and everything checked out to them.I don’t think TMZ has a reason to lie on the Royal families behalf, in fact, they would likely make more money if they found out it was fake and got the scoop.
@GoodWitchGlenda TMZ is owned by Fox. Fox is controlled by Murdoch.
Sussexwatcher- It’d be interesting to see if William could away with such a plan.
Everytime I see the “Kate’s really dead” theory, I can’t help but wonder what the public would do if that was revealed. Could the BRF come up with a reason to justify such manipulation?
Wishing Kate good health, but… what a story it would be if she died and they hid it.
“Due to the lifelong trauma William experienced from the public spectacle of losing his famous and beloved mother, the palace put into place a plan to shield his children from a similar fate for as long as possible. Safe from prying eyes and press, the children were able to begin to grieve in peace, with their extended family and trained therapists close at hand.”
See, wasn’t too hard. And strikes a similar cord to what we’re already getting. “Stop asking about Kate. She has cancer. It’s uncouth.” becomes “Stop asking about the kids. Their mom died. It’s deplorable.” You know, because we’re the bad people for wondering if the historically bad people are operating above board..
If kate was dead and the BRF was actively covering it up – everything else relating to that aside – the Middletons, IMO, would be acting completely different. Carole would not have staged that car pic (or authorized it or whatever). Pippa may have gone on vacation but certainly would not have allowed pap pics of her frolicking in the waves with her children and so on.
what I think is possible (and actually highly probable) is that she is a lot sicker than they’re letting on and her chances of survival are pretty low.
What’s throwing me off with that though is – if Kate was dying, no one would question William and the children completely disappearing from public view for months. Sure, we might say “well other normal people can’t do that if a spouse is sick/dying” but there would still be some empathy there, you know? so why hide it and try to make it sound like she’s doing fine and her treatments are going well etc, if in a month they’re going to announce her passing?
Katy- I did, initially, wonder if she’d died and Will was sparing the kids the pain he experienced. But even if true, I don’t think a statement like that would work anymore because William has been partying at the BAFTAs and with Tom Cruise. Plus drinking with the Wrexham guys. So if he tried to play it like your suggested, it would not in any way ring true. Add in the Frankenphotos and it’s just been played wrong.
If Will had been only doing essential duties, and there was no faked photos, they might’ve been able to justify hiding her death. But now… IDK.
There’s no way they could get away with this. Unfortunately, children lose their mothers every day, and they don’t have the luxury to hide a death for months to make it better for the kids.
@Becks1 It’s an incredibly bizarre puzzle, but the pieces do all fit together somehow. I agree that the Carole pap pic is the hardest one to fit into the picture if it was indeed arranged by Carole. You always have to wonder with that (s)mother. But the BRF has “everyone has a price” money, so bribery/blackmail is always a possibility.
But I agree that if it’s a full blown conspiracy, it’s probably more “she’s dying” than “she’s dead”. And why hide it? To not waste what little time she might have with her kids on being press fodder? If it was me I’d tell the world to pick over my corpse when I’m dead and f**k all the way off until then.
@Rapunzel Lol, I did not say they were doing it well or it would succeed. World’s Worst Boss isn’t up to such a task. But all his little press puppets would be happy to try on his behalf. They love playing “how dare he/she/you”.
I waver sometimes, but mostly I am in the She’s dying/dead camp. I made a joke about Tina Brown saying that WanK were unready and frozen (he’s unready, she’s frozen, literally), but who knows. We haven’t seen her, I don’t believe. I think she was in a coma and may have had a serious stroke/brain damage. E veryone was pretty shook up about the time they announced her hospitalization, I saw that. I think they did that because they thought she might die. And all we have heard since is that she is seriously ill, she isn’t healing etc. Why not come clean? Two possible reasons, things the RF don’t want to go public with; Very serious eating disorder, because of hte Diana connection, or Domestic Violence. I do not think its far fetched at all to think Willy might have, in a drunken fit of incandescence, hurt her badly. I don’t know though, we may never know.
So they’re back to planting false stories of sightings, are they? This was a very blatant Carole Middleton puff piece. Even demanding a title. Can’t wait to see how this goes down with KP.
Maybe it doesn’t matter how it goes down with KP. If the Mids are keeping big secrets to protect the monarchy, it could be a hint to KC.
This was my take, too. It’s Carole’s PR machine planting the idea of a title right down to what it ought to be. I’m not sure if it’s a simple planting, or a threat along the lines of give us a title or else.
Where’s Camilla when we need her? There have been lots of Titles given out by this awful Government that have been publically criticised. Even raged at so it wouldn’t surprise me.
Maureen has his dog food restocked y’all, nothing to see here 😁
Exactly 😂
Good god! You beat me to it. I was about to ask, “did that lie arrive at his door step in a package of dog food?” Maureen is such a sad sack toady.
Lord and Lady Winalot?
The Duke and Duchess of Bakers Complete?
Baron and Baroness Barking Heads?
Ok I have a cat so struggling with dog food brands but you get the idea.
Earl and Countess Pedigree Chum, because Earl (name) is considered higher in the aristo pecking order than Earl (of name), ie Earl Spencer was considered up the ladder from Earl of whatever). Wouldn’t Ma love that.
This James Middleton using Eden to publicly push for a title. Lol
The Middletons desperation is pitiful.
James is the only one of the children who would benefit from a title because it goes to him if they make the title hereditary.
Richard Eden is delusional. Plus, how can he write a whole screed about the Middletons without mentioning their financial woes?
“how can he write a whole screed about the Middletons without mentioning their financial woes?” Two words, “dog” and “food”
@Proud Mary… 🎯👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I’m laughing so hard at how obvious Eden is. he gets free dog food, the middletons should get a title. RIGHT.
Carole and William going to a pub together is just really strange IMO – and that’s assuming it happened, which….it probably didnt. Like if they’re staying together at the same house, why not just have a drink together on the back patio? Why go to a pub in public? My husband has been alone with my mother but they would never say “hey lets go out for a drink together.” My SIL’s parents (my brother’s ILs) remind me of the Middletons a bit because they are so enmeshed with their lives and are so proud of their daughter for making a “good” marriage (my brother is a surgeon) and they like all the perks and benefits that his salary provides. And my brother’s MIL really can be all over my brother in a way that’s kind of weird. But I can never see them going out for a drink together. My brother’s FIL and him – yes. But the MIL? no. I mean maybe for other families its less strange but it just strikes me as…..off.
but it makes sense if William is at Sandringham and Carole is at Anmer, or if Carole and Kate are at Wood Farm and William is with the kids at Anmer – and they wanted to meet up to talk about what’s going on or provide updates or whatever.
I don’t know. I just think this is completely made up from Eden.
I think it’s made up. BUT, if it’s not, it totally sounds like a ‘let’s meet between my place and yours to talk business’ thing. Meaning that various adults and kids in this scenario are not staying in the same place together as you said.
Also, the whole throwing the title thing in there makes the meeting sound like a negotiation. And that CarolE has kompromat (or thinks she does) on Will if she can force the marriage to continue and demand a title for herself at the same time.
Yes exactly! It very much sounds like a “lets meet halfway” kind of scenario (if this actually happened.)
the title thing sounds like a negotiating tactic but I think its Carole overplaying her hand – her “win” in any marriage negotiations will be that Kate and William stay married, full stop. If she gets that, there will be nothing else. It’s the divorce negotiations that will get more complicated (and will not involve a title either IMO.)
It is strange that only Carole would go to the pub and not Mike. I mean the whole thing is fiction, but it is more likely that Mike and Carole would attend the pub together with William. But Eden never mentioned Mike at all. He does not do school runs either it seems.
Mike got sick of Carole’s shit years ago. He has a new partner now
Becks, interesting family dynamics. This is the same Carole Middleton who had a screen shot of William on her phone – allegedly!
@Becks, the only way I can see this story being true (and I don’t, I think it’s bullsh!t) is if, for some reason, William and CarolE absolutely needed to talk, and due to William’s temper, it was insisted upon that it be in a public place to ensure that he was kept under control.
CarolE makes one last effort for that title she has been after for years. This comes straight from Middleton PR, aka CarolE and her kitchen table. As for what Kate thinks of all this? It seems, according to CarolE’s good mate Richard, that Kate is busy turning her parents into staff? Kate doesn’t need her parents to look after the kids she has a nanny/ nannies to do the child care.
So…campaigning for a title? How Markle of them! The aristos must be laughing themselves sick at the Middleton’s grasping to be one of them. As ratchety and grasping as the Markles have been (and as abusive–not lessening their terrible deeds)–they haven’t cheated small businesses out of money. Kate and Meghan, as far as I’m concerned, are equal “winners” in the Shitty Relatives Lottery (parent division). The Middletons are better dressed, that’s all. (Meghan is the unfortunate winner of the shitty sibling lottery, sadly enough).
They make him seem so weak and useless. How much help could he possibly need when he has a full time home staff, full time medical staff, and nannies.
Desperation, thy name is Middleton. This reminds me of the story of when during on of their breakups she ‘invited’ him (read: harassed him into coming) to a NYE party, the party that at midnight got K&W close to each other and lead a group chant of ‘kiss, kiss, kiss’ and they did and thus were back together. She is a nasty manipulative piece of work and he would be a bigger fool than he already is if he let her back into his life in any way.
The bonfire, I believe. Then there was the holiday cottage where a room with a double-bed was set aside for W&K, but he failed to show. They are classless, shameless, grifting con artists.
What on earth is this fanfic?? Sounds like it was Eden getting drunk at the pub with Carole.
No mention of the Middleton Scams
No mention of Uncle Gary
Also, William has hardly done anything since Christmas so how exactly is she supporting him??
Mids is negoitiating and she wants big money and a fancy title!
Yeah that was my take – she’s letting it be known that she can be bought for several mill and a title. She’s not really negotiating on behalf of her daughter – she’s negotiating on behalf of herself. She feels entitled to something in return for all the work she put into making that marriage happen.
This Eden screed confirms the aristos were right about the Middletons all along. Trying to hustle for a family title while Kate is still “sick”? Kate’s blood family is trash.
Now I’m waiting for a grainy video of Carole leaving the pub with a bald man in shades
😂
Ye gods and little fishes, this rota idiot is bat sht crazy. No Billy wasn’t at the pub with Carol. THIS IS PURE CAROL. She is trying to remind the people she ripped off that she is still close to the future king. This is Carol reminding the insolvency people that she’s still close to the future king, and this is Carol covering for Billy having a weekend road trip.
Couple of things, what fking Royal duties Eden you better run because camzilla was the one standing in for the king and she ain’t gonna like you attributing it to billy, and BONE DOES NOT HAVE CANCER. and Mr Eden where are the invisible nurses if they are there why is Carol there and if Carol and Mike are there (Mike’s not) why is it carol at the imaginary pub, why not Mike!
I agree @ Mary Pester. And Carol really is pathetic. Demanding titles through the press. She has no shame.
Richard Eden is obviously a Middleton mouthpiece. He was just advertising James Middleton’s free dog bones.
I don’t think this supposed pub lunch date happened and as we all know by now we certainly can’t say “pics or it didn’t happen” because we would just get some bizarre AI/CGI generated or a body double.
I seriously believe something other than a cancer diagnosis is going on behind the scenes. I have always wondered where Carol Middleton fit into this circus. The Carol we know would have been seen visiting 10x a day at the hospital and made sure to be papped with kids. We would have heard all about her being the bestest grandmother and supporting mother to Peg.
Now, this article brings up titles?! Is Carol trying to make demands… ?
If Khate is allegedly so sick that she cant even attend a church service much less be seen waving in a car for over 4 months then why is Carol Middleton’s priority in the press suggesting HERSELF titles…
to me, the answer is obvious. Kate can’t come to the phone, and she may never be able to. Carol knows things, lots of things, about William, and about why Kate can’t come to the phone. She has decided that she would like a title and some money, to keep her mouth shut.
💯🎯 Underhill
Absolutely! Carole only cares about Carole, and if Waity is on the outs, then Carole only cares about a title for herself. I actually feel sorry for Kate, for once, I really do, and I never thought I would say that
FWIW Carole was always “piggy in the middle” whenever W&K had a tiff … Carole is likely dangling some carrot, or stick, to William whilst getting him drunk.
So if Kate is sick, and William and Carole or out boozing it up in the middle of the day . I can definitely believe these two are big day drinkers . Anyway. Then who is looking after these grandkids? And I want to know when does Carole find time for pippa children if she is always with Kate’s . No wonder moderately wealthy James won’t give her any money
Since there are no photo’s of this. This just makes me more sure that Kate is either in a coma. Or has passed. And Carol knows it. And she’s using it to get money and a title out of it. Sorry but still don’t believe the cancer video. I think it’s faked. Or if it is real. It’s totally to much of a coincidence that her and Charles went into the hospital at the same time. And then came out with cancer diagnosis.
Totally agree Robert.
I agree @ Robert Phillips. I’m really beginning to think something happened to her. The cancer video was definitely fake. Previously I could not figure out how to work Carol into my suspicions with Kate being in a coma or deceased. But now this explains it all. Carol is more worried about negotiating money and titles for HERSELF. Carol can be bought. Just like the rest of the Middletons could be bought. I think they are all just alike.
@Julianna I have a thought or two – if Kate is out (not coming back, as in divorced / disabled / in a coma.. – and it’s clear to them) then it’s definitive about negotiating. And not only the money, but how she and her role within the monarchy will be presented in history books. That they look from this angle became clear to me when I saw the birthday portraits of her 40ies birthday. They were extremely weird to me at that time, but not if I consider them in the context of a history book a couple hundred years down the road.
Robert Phillips, I think her mental health could be affected, particularly if there are divorce negotiations on going.
I still think Concha Calleja was telling the truth about the coma. I just don’t think she would stake her professional reputation on that and double down on it at that if her source wasn’t airtight. Where things are after that I have no clue.
” ‘They are great people and really good role models.’ Who could disagree with that?”
Oooo, I could! I could!
Raising a daughter to throw herself in the path of a prince does not a role model make. Nor does leaving creditors broke while hiding away in a mansion.
American here….how long are their kids on school holiday? I have been reading about their kids’ being out of school what seems like for weeks or over months. How long are these school holidays in the UK? I’m baffled…..
Our local school has 2 weeks off for Easter, 1 week half term May then 6 weeks off for Summer, 1week October half term and then 2 weeks at Christmas and then 1 week half term February total 13 weeks. However FK’s kids private school have 19 weeks for holidays and neither parent works during these lengthy breaks!
Thank you for the explanation Lady Digby. In America, we have “Spring Break” holidays for school and other days off too. It just was sounding like their kids had been on school break or holiday for months so I was confused.
Thank you for the insight.
Earl and Countess of Bucklebury……LMAO 🤣 🤣 🤣
My jaw dropped reading this. So the Middletons are “responsible” for supporting William in his bone idle, cheating ways? They raised a daughter to sacrifice her self respect to bag the big “prize,” she obviously has serious mental health problems, and they deserve titles? This article is like reading some of these crazy pro-Trump articles. Absolutely insane. How can Eden not die from embarassment?
Carole has entered the acceptance stage of grief and is coming for payback. She’ll wring out every valuable drop from William before she’ll agree for them to turn off the ICU machines. Kate isn’t coming back.
Your comment strikes me as being eerily prescient bibi. And spot on.
I agree.
“eerily prescient vibe” I totally agree.
My God, momager Middleton’s playing hard ball……
My take is to ask who benefits from being seen together, if indeed they were at a pub together.
Answer, the Middletons in a clumsy attempt to show that everything is rosy in the garden.
Only question is why would W go along with it? He must also benefit somehow, but how? Could Carol have agreed to something that suits W down to the ground…..
“pics or it didn’t happen”… I came here to say exactly this.
And we want the raw image so we can confirm it’s not faked or ‘shopped.
Every time I read a Maureen Eden piece Donna Summer’s “She works hard for the money” is the accompanying earworm. (Sorry Ms. Summer) Wondering if the Middleton’s have him on a sliding dog treat scale, cause this piece reads like someone’s Boomf for Dogs box is gonna be FUUULL! Maureen, no one can doubt your hustle, sis.
Not a surprise. Both are alcoholics. Both control Kate. Mom rides on the gravy train coattails of the RF.
Yes because people should be given titles and money (to flush down the party pieces drain) for doing their bloody job supporting members of their own family.
What a load of guff! Has Eden/Maureen been feeding on the Middleton doggie chow again?
What a sad bastard Willy is, hanging out with his mother in law. The middletons are crooks & chancers, they totally saw him coming. I suspect Carole sucks up massively to him and being a petulant brat, Willy loves having people like this around-it’s a contrast to Charles & Camilla who likely dislike him. Harry said Charles & Willy would usually be sniping at one another.
Kate & Willy are like spoilt kids, still clinging onto Carole & allowing her way too much interference in their lives. And we’re expected to have these idiots as heads of state? I suspect Carole’s foaming at the mouth in anticipation of Willy getting the job given Charles’ health. She’s probably dripping all sorts of ideas into his stupid head & like the fool he is, he’ll have no idea that he’s being manipulated. Spineless toddler. Also, why the hell isn’t he doing any work when he can manage to get to the pub? (Pub is just a convenient way to make that point-with all their staff there’s no way he’s incapable of working-he’s simply lazy & workshy, as he has always been). I’m a republican but it was the worst luck of all for the uk that this loser was born first. Harry would be perfect for the role-he’s superior in every single way. Which is why Willy turned against him. Ditto for Kate. Both jealous, useless children,
