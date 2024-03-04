Princess Kate has been seen & photographed in an SUV with her mom

You could absolutely feel the panic creeping in over at Kensington Palace in recent days. The Telegraph piece which I covered earlier was basically an admission that they’ve f–ked up the messaging around the Princess of Wales’s hospitalization and recovery. In KP’s vacuum, wild rumors spread online, from rumors of BBLs and plastic surgery to rumors about some altogether more unpleasant things. Keep in mind, even I half-believed that it was possible that Kate was in a coma. So, the palace knew they had to do something. And that something was set up a little photo-op, in which we could see Kate being driven around by her mother:

Kate Middleton Seen in Public for First Time Since Mystery Hospitalization | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/O7zlxZfiCY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2024

Kate Middleton is seen for the first time since abdominal surgery in January amid growing concerns she had "gone missing." The Princess of Wales was seen this morning briefly with her mom Carole who was driving. pic.twitter.com/zkdZlwiQZX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 4, 2024

TMZ reports that these pics were taken near Windsor Castle, thus “proving” that Kate is staying at Adelaide Cottage, I guess. I mean, Bucklebury isn’t that far from Windsor (it’s all part of Berkshire) and I’ve wondered if Kate has been staying at her parents’ place this whole time. It’s also worth noting that this is the first sighting of Carole since early December too. Carole went missing for months as well.

And no, I don’t think this is a Fauxlania situation. I think that’s really Kate, sitting up in the passenger seat of her mom’s SUV. Which begs the question… why did Kensington Palace wait this long to arrange photos of her if she looks this normal and she’s well enough for it?