The Waleses never thought that the leopards would eat *their* faces

The Telegraph was one of several major outlets trying to explain just how the disappearance of the Princess of Wales has become such a major international story. To be fair, I think once we passed the two-month mark without hearing from or seeing Kate, there would have always been drama. But the drama was definitely compounded when Prince William skipped King Constantine’s memorial service at the last minute, citing “personal reasons.” That seemed like the final straw or the dam breaking or whatever metaphor you want – there was no turning back, and Kensington Palace’s incompetence in dealing with the conversations and conspiracies has made matters worse. So, the Telegraph did a lengthy piece called “How a week of Princess of Wales conspiracies are testing royal tradition; Amid a torrent of social media rumours speculating on Kate’s health, can the policy of ‘never complain, never explain’ continue to hold?” Hannah Furness actually got some panicky quotes from royal insiders who are insisting that Kate is absolutely fine, she just won’t be seen for a while.
Kate’s absence: It has been 68 days, the internet will tell you, since the public saw “Kate Middleton”. That she is recovering from major surgery at home – the explanation offered freely, clearly and repeatedly by the palace – is not enough to satisfy modern curiosity. According to social media, overseas websites and WhatsApp groups across the country, she may instead be hiding in a mystery location, in a coma, being cloned, having “Brazilian butt lift” cosmetic surgery, or waiting for a bad haircut to grow out. For the avoidance of doubt: she isn’t.
Never complain, never explain: In the absence of a stream of updates from Kensington Palace about the Princess, there comes the wisdom of social media conspiracy theorists and trolls making mischief – some glib, others (in light of the Princess’s inarguable medical needs) grimly sinister. The old palace policy of “never complain, never explain” is being tested to destruction.
Will & Kate’s spokesperson: “From our perspective, we were very clear from our statement at the start of this in January that the Princess of Wales planned to be out of public action until after Easter, and that hasn’t changed,” says a spokesman for the Waleses. We were always clear we wouldn’t be providing updates when there wasn’t anything new to share. The last thing anyone wants is a running commentary of the Princess of Wales’s recovery. Nothing has changed from that approach in January.”
All of the conspiracies & jokes about Kate: “Some of it’s funny, I guess?” said one source. “More of it is pretty uncomfortable, when you remember this is a real person they’re talking about.” Add in a new media landscape where anyone can set themselves up as a “royal expert”, it all has an air of spiralling out of control. Much of the divisive disinformation about the Royal family is assumed to have been spread by bots and trolls, but there are now countless social media accounts dedicated to obsessive fandoms cheering on either the Sussexes or the Waleses at the expense of the other. TikTok influencers who discuss royal events from thousands of miles away, having never set foot in a room with a royal or anyone who knows them, garner multi-millions of views by virtue of being outside the “mainstream media”.
The Spanish reports of Kate’s coma: Even the more traditional parts of the media have played a part – overseas. A detailed report on a popular Spanish television news programme, alleging that the Princess was in a coma, is still being widely discussed despite being denied in full by a royal aide. All in, the palaces now face an ungovernable cycle of new media which is meddling with its protocols like never before.
KP is mad that Buckingham Palace makes them look bad: Part of the problem, one old hand points out, is the difference in the responses between the palaces: Kensington representing the Waleses and Buckingham representing the King and Queen. “The public just doesn’t know what to expect,” the source noted. “One day they’re hearing all about the King’s prostate, the next they’re not hearing why William has missed his godfather’s memorial. Neither of those approaches are necessarily right or wrong, but you can see why the general public are confused.” Another said: “I honestly don’t think there’s any mystery or need to panic.”
No proof of life for Kate: After calls for the Princess to pose for photographs as evidence of her whereabouts, one source says: “Why should she? Truly, I don’t get it. In what other circumstance would a woman take sick leave after a major operation, and instead of being allowed to recover she’s supposed to pose for pictures?”
Friends of the Waleses: The truth about the Princess’s health, say friends of the Waleses, is not salacious. She is doing well; she will be fine; her recovery is tiring and necessarily long. She did not stay in hospital for two weeks through private healthcare decadence or – as some ill-thought-through online theories would have – to get some peace and quiet: it was, literally, for the good of her health.
Again, KP is mad that BP makes them look bad: “They need to be aligned in their approach,” says a former royal adviser. “At the moment, one palace never explains, the other is always explaining.”
Please, this is delicious. It’s the “I never thought leopards would eat MY face” of royal gossip. Remember when Kate was set up as the perfect princess who always did her duty and posed for photos because she could always be counted on to dutifully follow the terms of the invisible contract, so long as she was set up as the perfect (white) princess? And now we’ve got “of course Kate will not pose for photos after going missing for 70 days, how dare you even suggest that!” There are multiple stories happening all at once here – one story about what is really going on with Kate, one story about Kensington Palace’s incompetence with managing the unfolding crisis, and one story about how KP and Buckingham Palace are fighting because Charles is running circles around William’s incompetent ass.
I have no dog in this fight but this abdominal, and long healing time surgery ,sure sounds a lot like a hysterectomy. She’s in the right age range. Regardless, let the woman live. Surgery sucks and healing takes forever, even with servants. The body is going to do what it wants.
Hysterectomy is normally a 6 week recovery unless you have complications.
By the way hysterectomy don’t have a specific age range, it depends on the patient.
I had what they the doctors call a Hystocotomy I think that is what it’s called and it’s a much easier procedure then the hysterectomy. It involves the burning of the uterus walls so they don’t take anything but it is the same results. I was down for one day. I had the choice of the two I took the easier one. I know more people do that then the other which has more down time but certainly not the amount of time Can’t is taking off.
Susan Collins: its called a Uterine Ablation in the US…I wish I hadn’t waited so long to have that done, it saved me a great deal of grief.
Thank you Underhill for the correct name!! It was for me the better choice.
Susan Collins: Uterine Ablations have been largely dissuaded here with my doctors because in most instances the fibroids come back.
Nicole: mine have not come back and I have two friends that have had it and none have had them come back. I think you should be given the choice. I had no idea they would not do them for that reason. Sorry to hear it.
I had an ablation at 38 years old (2012) and never looked back!! I quit getting periods and my fibroids have not returned. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made.
I had an emergency one last summer, laparoscopic, no complications, I was back at work after 4 weeks, and really could have gone back after 3. But it definitely depends on the patient’s age and other factors.
I think everyone should have medical privacy, but with all the rampant speculation, they should put out an actual update to quiet it down.
I had to go on twitter (ugh) to read an article this weekend, and everything was speculation about her, and hinting that William had something to do with the death of that other guy. The BRF has lost all control of the narrative.
As I’ve been watching this unfold, I am actually reminded of my mother. She had an eating disorder on and off throughout her life and it caused severe end organ damage resulting in some major abdominal surgery, specifically around her pancreas. It’s impossible to know what’s going on with Kate because of all the KP BS but I noticed some similarities. It is my belief that we will probably never know the real story of what is happening with her.
I shudder every time I hear of anyone doing anything short of a hysterectomy for their fibroids. I lost a family member two years ago- mid 40s, perfect health- she was that small percentage of people whose fibroids were not benign. It was tragic, she didn’t even make it 5 years.
I have had ovaries removed and a full hysterectomy. Out of the hospital the same day, 2 week recovery time and I was feeling pretty normal after 3. Kate did NOT have a hysterectomy. I think a resection is more likely, friends who have had one say the recovery time is about right.
Exactly. No one expects nitty-gritty medical details, but the internet exploded because the average mother who doesn’t live in tax payer funded luxury is not given proper time to heal after major surgery. Will-not attempting to piggyback a 3 month break while his father recieves cancer treatment was suspicious when the marriage has appeared to be in trouble for years and he barely works anyway. Throw in the 8 year pr bashing basherWilly will has bashed his younger brother with through the invisible contract and the ick factor exceeded the Wales bots capacity to mute.
I had a uterine ablation in my mid-thirties. It’s an easy outpatient procedure, and it saved me a decade of pain and suffering from fibroids. Some of the pain returned after a decade, but not as bad as before, and my periods consist of 1-2 days of spotting. Ladies, if you’re suffering from fibroid pain, heavy periods, any other uterus related discomfort, and you’re not planning to have a pregnancy in the future, please ask your doctor about an ablation! It wasn’t even offered to me as a solution until multiple trips to the ER and a fight with my doctor who said I was “too young” for any permanent procedures (I was 36, obviously too young to know my own mind and body). Fight for it!
One of my team members at work just had one. Out of hospital after 5 days. Out of bed and moving around gently after 10, back at work in 3 weeks remotely, in the office after 5 weeks.
That is absolutely possible with a laparoscopic surgery with no complications. I had a conventional hysterectomy with a lot of post op complications with a visiting nurse coming to my home every day for six weeks. I was out of work for three months. While it does take a long time for the body to recover, the amount of time they predicting for Kate’s absence seems way beyond normal. So I believe she’s got a lot of complications going on based on the surgery she had.
Kate’s body is going to do what it wants and needs but her cheerleaders don’t get to demand to know every aspect of harry , meghan’s and their children’s life and not expect that their rhetoric would one day turn around and bite them in the ass.
This!
Real reason this is happening..they set one standard for Meghan Markle so they could ‘other’ her.
People are really just noticing the double standard.
If they are reading I want them to know that a few years ago, before 2018 actually …I wouldn’t have noticed or cared that Kate was missing.
Then they made it seem like a crime not to pose and reveal everything because…’we pay for you’.
So I am watching and I will continue to watch.
Wish Kate all the very best. I am sure that it was a serious surgery and I hope she fully recovers.
But she allowed and I believe in many cases initiated the ‘othering’ of Meghan so yeah…..I will be watching.
Yes the “we pay, you pose” people like Camilla long have been MIA now that people are pointing out double standards.
And a complicated one at that. I had a hysterectomy at 40 with a highly recognized US expert in laparoscopic hysterectomy, and while my recovery wasn’t fun, I was only out of work for a few weeks.
How do you all get the ok for a hysterectomy? I’m 42 now and I’ve had some really nasty perimenopause symptoms for the last year like break through bleeding for two weeks before my actual period starts, terrible cramping along with it that has me taking tons of ibuprofen which she said wasn’t good but didn’t suggest or give me anything for an alternative, and I have endometriosis. I finally got an u/s and my doctor said I have a cyst and a small fibroid. I had a fibroid with my last pregnancy as well but she didn’t say whether it was the same one but that was also over four years ago. Anyway, she said even with that a hysterectomy wouldn’t be covered by my insurance so she wants to either put me on meds to stop all of my hormones for a time and then start them back up again (nope, that’s not something I have the energy or time to go though with my young kids) or I just have to suffer through it. Like huh? I’ve had my kids, my husband has had the vasectomy, I have issues without my uterus inside and around it and yet I’m not a candidate?
I also just wanted to clarify that the cyst is on my ovary, I’ve had them for as long as I can remember with my endo so that was no surprise. I know leaving the ovaries in wouldn’t stop that from happening but having the uterus out would make a world of difference as far as bleeding and cramping for me.
@Erin, US insurance companies are the worst. From experience, if your doctor thinks it’s medically necessary, they can advocate to have insurance cover it. But a lot of doctors can’t, or won’t, do that – at least not without trying other less risky things first. Also, suggesting other less invasive treatments first is a way to have evidence for insurance that there is no alternative besides surgery. My gyno tried three other things that didn’t work for me before finally doing the surgery, and I feel like I wasted 18 months of my life. I don’t blame her, doctors don’t want to be accused of being knife happy, but it was very frustrating.
Still, with all that you’ve described, it may be time for a second opinion.
Erin: I used to work in a medical office, spent a lot of time fighting with insurance companies over authorizations. If you really need it,, get a second opinion, find a GYN that will fight for you and keep going after them. These insurance companies rely on the idea that most people will give up and go away. Let them know that you are not going to do that.
Erin: you find a friend or co-worker who had it and you go to their OBGYN. Word of mouth works wonders…on my first appointment they were like sure if you want one we can give it to you! They schedule a scan to check on my fibroids…the biggest is the size of a strawberry but they’re like yep. Insurance should cover it, you let us know.
For me when I had mine it was 6 weeks of doing absolutely nothing. I had some major reconstruction along with it.
I was out for 2 months with laparoscopic surgery, and I was lethargic for another 3 months. I wasn’t completely myself for some time. But I also had an infection.
The problem that KP has is that loads of women have had hysterectomies and since it’s not 1980, they can all confirm that they were out of hospital same or next day and up moving around after a few days and back at work and functional in a month.
Same goes for any type of surgery. Almost everyone has or knows someone who has had a major surgery and very very few people have had or required this level of recovery. That is why it’s coming down to (if the surgery is true) probably crohn’s or ulcerative colitis because those are the longest, hardest recoveries.
And that makes sense why they’d want to keep it a secret, because their perfect (white) Princess certainly can’t be known to having poop issues.
I had a hysterectomy in 2012 at age of 36. I couldn’t have an ablation because I had a biscupid uterus and suffered for the entire time I had my periods. I had to get a regular surgery due to possible complications because of my deformed uterus. It took a lot longer than 6 weeks to feel better especially since I ended up with cellulitis. I do not regret the surgery at all wish I could’ve done it a lot earlier. She could’ve had complications or cancer .. we don’t know.
I had my uterus removed when I was 43 because my periods were lasting 3 very painful weeks every month. My ob/gyn removed it vaginally. He said I was slim enough to be a candidate for that form of surgery. I was in the hospital for two days and in bed for another 6(supposed to be ten) days. I had to wait six weeks to go back to work because my job was quite physical.
Perhaps KP should have defended H&M’s right to privacy and not set a precedent? And Kate would have done better to not have gone on a podcast and said how important it was to pose with her babies so soon after birth and “share with the public” who had supported them. I’m sure that like Charles she is getting cards and well wishes now, so why not just a statement (even without a picture) signed personally by her for that? They could just show pictures of the cards. That is what makes it weird.
My grandmother had a traditional hysterectomy at age 76. Within six weeks she was back to normal life. I don’t think it’s that.
It’s not about the length of time, though. Or even knowing the medical issue.
It’s that nothing the public has been told corroborates what KP have said. For example they said she was in LC, and that Will was taking off several months to be by her side. Yet he only visited LC for 15 minutes, one time.
They said she would work from bed and that she went on a vacation. If those things are true, then why can’t she put out a statement. Etc.
So yeah, this is the part that really set me off. It was William saying he needed to take time off, possibly until Easter as well. Idc if Kate is taking time off for surgery but then they said William would also take off just as much time. That made it suspect. Since then, he’s been shamed into doing events but last month they were implying he’d possibly be out till Easter for school runs. So yeah, people weren’t buying it. So then why should they buy anything? It’s a farce and all the conspiracy theories, as uncouth as people may find them, are just a mirror to the ultimate farce of KP. They lie and lie and lie to the public and in response the public theorizes why they are lying.
It’s uncouth to sucker punch your brother and knock him down, too. If they hadn’t proved capable of things we never would have suspected, then we never would have suspected. It is most definitely not uncouth to wonder just what the hell is going on.
If she was going to work from home on discharge, in mid Jan, how come she hasn’t attended any online event or zoom
She could keep her video off and just share audio.
It would put to rest all speculation if her voice is heard.
She would gain all sympathy as well
I have heard that they don’t even have to cut into the abdomen anymore. They can’t remove the uterus through the vagina. Recovery is actually pretty quick.
If the fibroid is too large, they have to do abdominal hysterectomy. Mine was 1.5kg- too large for laparoscopic or vaginal.
Unfortunately, my nerves were damaged during the operation so even after a year, I cannot wear clothes that have cinched waist and car rides feel like I am being punched in the stomach. I also have severe adhesions from previous C-section that’s causing digestive problems.
Still, I have stuff to do. I managed to paint my 3 bed, 2 bathroom flat six weeks after the surgery.
I had a laparoscopic hysterectomy. The surgeon laser-cut my uterus into bits and then sucked them out. I had so many fibroid tumors, my uterus was the size of a woman’s uterus when she is 4 months pregnant. (Side note, I refused all of the pain meds because the hysterectomy was so much less painful than the fibroids and resulting menstrual pain every single month). In and out in 23 hours. And moved from one house to another the next week.
So I really don’t think it’s a hysterectomy. But it doesn’t matter. This is a Willy problem, not a Kate problem. My HUSBAND did NOT need any time off work because I had surgery, except to pick me up from the hospital the morning after. The BRF has a spoiled brat problem that has not ever been addressed and is now totally out of control.
My husband is a UroGyn specializing in complex surgeries like a uterus the size of a six month pregnancy. He does 99% of them via robot, and the patient goes home that evening. Most are able to return to work in 2-3 weeks. It’s not like my mother’s hysterectomy where she was cut from one side to another and needed a six month recovery. Several of my relatives and friends have started having hysterectomies (mid 40s), and if DH hears the doctor plans to open them, he sends them to a friend of him who does robotic surgery like him. He says in modern medicine there’s no need to risk the trauma, pain, blood loss and risk of infection.
I’m still going with GI surgery reading an ostomy bag.
ETA – I can’t remember exactly, but there are 3 or 4 small cuts (that get a band aid to cover) then the uterus comes out through the vagina.
this is true for a lot of hysterectomies, but there are still some where you have to cut the patient, especially if there are large fibroids involved.
Regardless of everyone’s individual medical history and knowledge, I don’t think this was a hysterectomy. When Camilla had one several years ago it was announced quite openly by the palace. I don’t think a hysterectomy would involve this much subterfuge.
I have noticed that there is a pronounced tendency to suppose that Kate had the very same surgery that they themselves have had, and for much the same reasons. Since hysters are done so commonly, most who comment are convinced that’s what she had. Doesn’t fit though. The only surgery that makes sense, if it was really an abdominal surgery and thats all, is bowel resection etc, perhaps with complications from years of eating disorder. I could understand the sensitivity around that and around the diagnosis of eating disorder….but then, the abdominal surgery could have been a gastric tube placement as well. Very few know for sure. Easter is coming, we will find out what their official story is.
I think you are right with the bowel resection. Other people commented that if she has IBD we would have seen symptoms of steriod use – ie puffy face / weight gain etc. What other types of illnesses cause the need for bowel resection? I know that severe vomiting can cause bowel perforations. Her weird finger injuries would go along with that. She may be in an ED inpatient unit.
Camilla had a hysterectomy. We know this because it was formally announced back when it happened. I doubt BP would allow all this drama to happen if Kate simply had a hysterectomy.
An acquaintance of mine is having a hysterectomy. The operation is expected to take 2 hours and she’s told to take 6 weeks off work. She’s 20 years older than Keen.
Whatever surgery she’s had, she’s probably healed from it but she has another lingering issue and that’s the one that remains a secret and needs major time to recover. Mental health is for sure number 1 on my list and she must be deep into it not to be able to even send a “hey yall i’m still alive”. Did she pull a charlene/britney and shaved off her hair? Did she try to escape? Did she attempt something? I truly hope she is well because the palace is not known for taking care of it’s people except paedo andrew, and even less with married-ins.
I think you’re spot on
So, if she had a resection, and it was from ED, she would need extensive therapy for the ED, perhaps inpatient. Fits the picture.
I had a huge abdominal incision, removed my entire uterus and a three pound uterine fibroid, and took three weeks to recover.
That basically was my situation although they attempted a laparoscopic surgery first and wound up with the incision. But l developed a blood clot afterwards and they had to remove some of the staples at the site to exsanguinate it. Then my blood count dropped drastically as a result. I spent extra time in the hospital, and when I came back home, a visiting nurse had to come every day for six weeks for wound care. It was literally and figuratively a mess. I was out of work for three months and still wasn’t at full recovery when I returned with some restrictions. But I honestly don’t believe a hysterectomy is what Kate had.
Nah, I had one and was out the next day.
I definitely spent a week in bed, but after that week I was back to FT work—I just didn’t lift anything heavy for a few weeks, and slept more than normal.
No one wanted a photo of me, but if they had, I could’ve been photographed no problem (as long as it wasn’t a photo of my bare torso).
The hysterectomy argument doesn’t hold up, at all.
I’ve had total hysterectomy, removal of fallopian tube and double salpingo oophorectomy all in one surgery. I was up and about the next two days after surgery; wasn’t allowed to drive for 2 weeks and the only requirement I was instructed to do was a daily injection for 30 days to prevent blood clotting. This long recovery is too much unless Katey’s condition is something else.
Wondering why people assume the BRF and the BM are all telling the truth about Kate. Their credibility is always questionable. Perhaps William is not saying anything much because there is nothing wrong.. The Midds are very manipulative and publicity hungry. The latest disappearance and they have happened every year, the difference is that this one has been fueled by innuendos and publicised. This has not turned Kate into Princess Diana. Looking at the latest car photo, the hairdressers have tweaked the extensions and done her hair, as you do when you are so ill that you cannot do anything. The empathy and the speculation all based on rumors has been designed to get more and more attention. The longer she stays hidden the greater the empathy, has she actually had a serious operation or is this just another ploy to make the BRF more relevant. What if the only thing happening is desperation and a deliberate campaign to have the world focussing on Kate. Have people forgotten where the hate campaigns against Meghan and Harry originate.
I had a hysterectomy one morning. I was out of the hospital that night. I have never heard of anyone, not one person, taking *months* to recover.
KP never thought that the dogs they set, on Meghan and Harry would one day turn on them bite their arses.
No good deed goes on punished.
Grabs popcorn.
KP has certainly demonstrated that they are completely incompetent and there is no way they could be ready for when Chuck kicks the bucket. I wonder how the Republicans are dealing with this. It is certainly an opportune time to rally how this archaic form of government is a drain to taxes
This^^^! 🥚 is an incompetent fool. He really thought he could skirt the contract and is finding out how bad not having his scapegoat around is.
Kate didn’t need to pose for photos. All they had to do was let paps get a blurry pic of her in the back of the car leaving the hospital.
It was that simple and they botched it.
They probably couldn’t get a pic of her in the car leaving the hospital because she was never in the hospital. At least not that hospital. I tend to attribute this whole mess less to KP incompetence than to William and Kate lying about what’s actually happening. And I still believe that KP staff is as much in the dark as everyone else.
Oh, for sure, Brassy Rebel. They botched it because there was no choice. I was commenting from the assumption they’ve been honest. But it’s clear they haven’t been, which is how we got here. It’s this botched PR that makes it evident something is wrong because we know if it was all as okay as they’re saying, this PR debacle would never have happened.
If Kate wasn’t in dire straits, there’s almost no way we wouldn’t have had a hospital shot or some pic by now. We know this from how they normally operate. They would only be botching this bad if it was a forced error.
I think if she was in that hospital, she left before anything was announced. that would explain the lack of visits etc, and how she was able to leave without anyone noticing.
But again that goes back to why has KP been lying about this from the start.
I absolutely agree with you, Brassy. I think the whole KP staff incompetence argument is a bit over-stated. I also agree that KP staff has most likely been kept in the dark, because William and Kate know that their policy of allowing their staff to leak against the Sussexes, can be turned on them too. This is a palace that has no trouble dragging the Wales children out for photo ops, whenever Kate and her husband get a little negative press. Kate is trotted down the Lindo wing mere hours after giving birth, in heels, no less. I don’t know what’s wrong with her, but whatever it is, it prevents them from revealing her now.
Last week was brutal for the secret keepers of Kategate. The Kate is missing memes that sprang up on social media, the hilarious BBL photoshops, the transposing of her face over Jesus’s coming out of the tomb, pics of her dating Pete Davidson, her face on a milk carton.
Yet the Kate who doesn’t want her hormones mentioned in private, the Kate who cannot be drawn into royal gossip has not countered any of that. The Kate we know would be clawing to show she’s okay. The fact that she hasn’t tells me she probably is oblivious to it all, which does not match up with a successful recovery from planned abdominal surgery. Plus, after the circus of last week, this mild scolding of the public is all KP has up its sleeve in response? That shows that right now they have nothing they can use to quiet this mess.
No photos necessary. One statement: “I so appreciate your well wishes as I continue my recovery”- love C.
One written statement showing that they expect her to be talking and communicating in the future. They can’t even issue a statement thanking the public because they don’t want to try to walk it back if it comes out she couldn’t possibly have written it.
Oh, and Kate was supposed to be WORKING FROM BED. Whoops! Forgot that lie doesn’t match up with her total and complete silence.
Exactly. Or a picture of all the cards she has received with a thank you for the support.
For sure. If they’d just followed a standard script there wouldn’t have been such room to roam. Especially when C&C were definitely working the standard playbook.
It has made people think there is something very wrong happening because nobody’s done that for her.
This whole thing has shown a gaping hole in Wills’ leadership skills. I said on a different post that we don’t need to lean into her medical recovery during this time. I don’t need to know how her stitches are healing. But if the team was really good at their job and/or this isn’t some unplanned medical crisis, they could have filled the gap with her work and legacy (pretending that she actually does work besides wear dresses). They could focus on her different patronages, insert her in the story in some fawning way. Use pictures of her visiting, get a quote from someone saying how much they miss her and how amazing she’s been for their charity, and call it a day. She has a million patronages. They could have pushed out stories about her related to hashtag holidays or other observances. They put words in her mouth any other day! My goodness, is it an anniversary of any early years work? On this day Wills’ wife shook her jazz hand at….
That keeps her in the hearts and minds and makes her seem like more than a walking coat dress.
And Wills should never have announced his sabbatical/taken a sabbatical. I could write a statement with my eyes closed for him that expresses his love and concern for his wife, his commitment to his family, his gratitude for the resources they have access to while he fulfills his duty to serving his father, the crown and this nation. They could even have outlined what his leadership would look like during this period (in less cagey terms). Wills doing in person visits within a certain mile radius of home, virtual visits/meetings for anything beyond, and something farther out in person on the weekends when kids are home and grandparents can pitch in.
Again if anyone was competent, truly devoted to the crown, had work ethic and if this was remotely above board.
We need to stop giving these people ideas they don’t deserve:)
Agreed, MrsCope, this all fell apart the second Willnot said he needed to take months off too.
If they’d been a little more savvy they wouldn’t have needed any photos at all. Just issue a simple “Thank you for the well wishes! -C” message with a picture of some get well cards. Then do a once-a-week “While the Princess is recovering, we’ll be focusing on important Early Years organizations/work” that they can repost some old event photos and patronage links. It would have actually brought positive attention to her patronages, and raised zero questions about where she is and what exactly is going on with her.
And six hours later that’s exactly what they did! Blurry car shot, still can’t believe they caved.
I don’t care if this makes me a crazy person. I think it’s a body double.
So KP is annoyed about how Buckingham handles the communication about the Kings’ illness? Frankly, Charles is the KING and can communicate as he pleases. If Will takes offence to this, then I say he should add it to the ongoing list of shit he’s pissed about.
Right? What about the hierarchy? Shouldn’t William, as heir, be supporting the king’s comms strategy? Honestly, it has to be making the royal reporters uncomfortable. William is very clearly telegraphing that his reign will be one of secrecy and very little communication.
Honestly, the biggest problem for KP is just how gleefully (and how often) BP has shown them up in their communications strategy. From the relative openness of Charles’ health information, the acknowledgement of the fact that his diagnosis could help others, his “visit” to Kate at the clinic, even how Camilla is carrying on… it’s been a public relations coup at KP’s expense. The image of Charles enjoying the card with the dog in a cone was the most approachable I think he’s ever been.
Meanwhile, despite being forty years younger and earlier adopters of social media than the rest of the firm, KP has remained stolidly stuck in the distant past. It’s remarkable how much they have been outmatched.
U.K. mother’s day is coming soon – do we think they’ll get their act together?
Seriously, go be incandescent with rage in the corner, you gigantic, bald toddler.
KP really misplayed this one. there were so many things they could have done that would have halted any speculation. And part of the reason there is so much speculation is because how KP is acting now is entirely different from how they have acted in the past. Kate posed for pictures after being hospitalized for HG, and then almost immediately after 2 of her 3 births (I say 2 bc IIRC she posed with George the day after he was born, the other two were the same day, I *think.*) The KP PR machine as it comes to Kate is weirdly silent. The insistence that William couldn’t work for months either because of Kate (and I think he only started making appearances again bc his absence raised more questions/criticism.) The absence of the Middletons is weird.
and so on. Someone last week – I think @lanne – said that if KP was trying cover up something about Kate’s illness or the Wales marriage, they’d be acting exactly the same as they are now. And I think that’s what many people are responding to. If she was in a coma, this is exactly how KP would be acting. So even if she’s not…..its going to raise the questions.
I think KP is just really caught off guard by how little control they have of this narrative. Even articles in places like WaPo or HuffPo that are sympathetic to Kate are getting criticism because of the difference with how Meghan was treated. And KP can’t undo the last 6 years where they let the press eat Meghan alive with the help of social media.
I think this smells exactly like a cover up. There are several possibilities as to what they are covering up, I won’t go into that. But its something they feel would hurt them if it came out. I think that we may never know exactly what that is, because the number of people who actually know seems small, and most are probably bound by professional requirements. They may get away with a cover up technically , even if Kate doesn’t come back, or doesn’t look right when she does, because they will make up a story, and the press will swear to it, because of who they are… but the suspicion of their lying is now widespread. William loses either way.
I think your 2nd paragraph is key – there are a zillion other ways they could have handled an extended absence for whatever reason. It’s the total press blackout that doesn’t make sense, because as others have pointed out, if she was seriously ill then why they wouldn’t milk that?
I don’t believe that it’s because she’s TOO ill, like they don’t want to be irresponsible and over-promise a recovery. When have these people ever had forethought, or been cautious or responsible or even-keeled when it comes to their own pr? Literally never.
The only option I see is that BP can only run the royal illness playbook for one royal at a time, and monarch trumps future consort. If Charles is very ill and needed the cover, Kate would have no choice but to play along (especially after being exposed as royal racist/separation rumors). Will would hate this and is dragging his feet and doing the bare minimum to play along. And really, Charles and Camilla could have decided this unilaterally – who’s to say that KP statement wasn’t pushed out by the new KP hires, dropped strategically to force Will and Kate to play along?
idk, sending the most popular left behind royal into hiding and leaving the heir to fend for himself knowing he can’t while being left in the spotlight all alone is such an evil queen plan, it has Camilla written all over it lol.
I know you keep saying that Kate is being used as cover, but that makes zero sense to me. they just could have said nothing about Kate’s illness if she isn’t that sick. They could have had her do an event in January before the surgery and then used those pictures to give themselves extra time. Maybe her initial hospitalization was used as cover, but even that doesn’t make sense because BP announced Charles’ hospitalization, his surgery, etc.
It’s true that how KP is handling this is a lot worse than how BP is handling this, but I really don’t think BP was like, “you bungle this whole thing so we look a lot better.”
BP didn’t tell William to skip out on his godfather’s memorial service, or to show up drunk to an investiture.
Kate being seen in public (either recovering from surgery or out working if her illness wasn’t actually that serious) would provide a distraction from whatever is going on with Charles.
What we’re seeing now is a total shitshow and no, I don’t believe BP is encouraging this at all.
I’m not entirely sold on it either lol. I just keep coming back to, they can’t run two sympathetic sick royal stories at the same time, and they’ve used nondescript “abdominal surgery” as a royal excuse for Prince Philip, the queen mother, etc, always very vague. It’s like they dusted off an old faithful not realizing (or caring) how it would play nowadays.
Also, the firm is a Firm, and Firms have year-end recap/strategy/future planning meetings. Two months ago Kate and Charles were royal racists. Will was visibly sick of being around her. What if this was the best of both worlds – Will and Kate get a break from each other without the extended fallout of a public separation/divorce, and Charles gets whatever cover he needed at the clinic? (and then it all fell to shit, because they’re incompetent and bad at strategizing and all the rest. looking for a logical plan from the royals is a losing battle imho.)
idk, there are pieces here, like Piers Morgan outing both Kate and Charles and then this happening coincidentally to both of them.
And BP didn’t have to tell Will to be incompetent, it’s who he is. (Like, they didn’t sell this plan as “and then we make Will look very stupid!”, they knew it was baked in when they asked him to work.) Will is cracking under the pressure, but would Charles really care about a little bad press for the PoW if it makes him look so much better? Charles has thrown both of his sons under the bus many times before, and as PoW he endured his fair share of tough headlines, so he would never spare Will from that. Will hasn’t been recorded opining about life as a tampon, so it’s all fair game as far as Charles is concerned.
Well, I will say I can completely believe that Charles is enjoying this (minus the whole cancer thing for him….) because william really does look so incompetent and like he’s flailing about over the past two months. You know Charles and Camilla are cackling behind closed doors at that. There’s a reason Camilla went to visit Charles so many times in the hospital and it was not just out of love for charles lol.
Believing that your saying nothing about a potentially bad situation means nobody else will speculate is a real narcissism tell.
Monarchy is institutionalized narcissism! Heirs are raised on the milk of self-importance, and if they’re also naturally stupid clods like William is, they never question their Ultimate Nepo Baby place in the world. But life being life, they all get a reality check in the end. This is William’s first taste. Let’s hope there’s a whole banquet to come, he deserves it, the bald jerk.
I have started to see the name Clinic Les Alpes mentioned in social media circles and it is a medical recovery spa in Switzerland. It would certainly explain why kate has not been seen in months.
If they could show her face right now for a photo and curtail a lot of the stories, they would. But it’s clear she isn’t in a position to do that.
Also the stompy feet response from KP is pure arrogance.
idk, showing her face now would only confirm that they could have before and weren’t simply because they didn’t care enough about informing the public to do so. It would only make it look like they were lying or exaggerating before.
I think they’re desperately clinging to the one savior they still have – Easter. Their original statement simply said “Kate had surgery, she’ll be out til Easter, we won’t update you unless an update is called for”, and it was essentially radio silence for two months until Will kept f*cking up. Now there are the articles chastizing the public for conspiracy theories and rubbernecking – if they can stick the landing and she reappears on/around Easter, then they can wave away the last few weeks of speculation as media intrusion and social media trolls and make her into an even bigger victim.
I dont know what KP can do at this point, honestly. Showing Kate’s face at this point is giving in to the social media demands. I’m just sitting here thinking….if I was a KP comms person and this mess was handed to me to fix, what would I do? Keep william out of the public eye? have him more in the public eye? Do a proof of life staged pap shot of Kate? Have Carole Middleton be seen with the kids? All things they should have done weeks ago?
Its all just gotten so strange that I’m not sure how KP can stop it.
Had she been seen leaving the hospital so much of this would not have happened. A quick glimpse from the car would have been enough.
They won’t release a photo now especially after that dumb statement. But realistically to say there has been nothing new to add in March when the surgery was in January doesn’t fit with how recovery of an abdominal injury works. Even saying she’s up and about and can take short walks is not saying a lot but still saying something. It is how normal people discuss the recovery post surgery. Turning it into some big reveal is just stupid.
Strange that Byrony Gordon checked it out for The Telegraph two weeks before the speculation of Kate’s whereabouts went nuclear. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/health-fitness/wellbeing/mental-health/my-visit-to-clinic-les-alpes-40k-a-week-rehab/
“In what other circumstance would a woman take sick leave after a major operation, and instead of being allowed to recover she’s supposed to pose for pictures?”
A world where every aspect of that woman’s life, including her no-expense spared treatment and recovery, is funded by the taxpayer?
A world where that woman’s life is funded by the public to an extravagant degree, precisely because, we’re told, she is a central public figure to those taxpayer’s national identity, writ large—the wife and mother of two kings—and her mere presence in the limelight is good for the national image, tourism, and treasury.
That’s the world where, at a minimum, an artsy shot at a flattering angle or distance, accompanied by a statement of gratitude for the nation’s kindness and support while she’s been unable to fulfill the duties she’s paid handsomely for, would be appropriate.
A world where they expect a woman to give birth and pose for pictures hours later? That world. It’s interesting that Kate felt bound and honored to do that, but sticks at sending a message to well-wishers now.
Exactly this! I had to laugh at this example because such a photo is exactly what the rota DID demand (and receive). The stuck her in a Diana-inspired dress, dolled her up and then pushed her out in front of the cameras a few hours after giving birth. That’s the whole deal with this family!
Again, no photos necessary. Just a statement. The media is being incredibly obtuse about the fact that no one is demanding a photo at all. They’ve moved the discourse and caused everyone to forget that KAte hasn’t even said anything in 68 days.
The rota is being deliberately obtuse about this.
Yes, @TigerMcQueen – that’s the key tell that something is fishy to me – the DELIBERATE and repeated obfuscation of what ‘the public’ is asking for. Nobody is asking for a detailed rundown of Kate’s medical issues or to see a photoshoot. They are asking two key questions which have never been answered:
1. Why is KP handling the PR around this in a way that it is totally different from the way they have ever handled anything before? And – in doing so – passing up a whole host of golden PR opportunities?
2. What the hell is going on with William? Why – at the very point that he should be stepping up as the heir with Charles ill – is he MIA/behaving weirdly/ducking out of appointments on weird, last minute excuses?
And then, understandably, we start linking those two things.
The world where giving proof of life is literally in the job description.
No one asked for Victorian ghost photoshoot for her 40th birthday and yet we got that unprompted.
That felt like a little bit of an unintentional gift to us, because they were so hilarious.
“No one asked for Victorian ghost photoshoot for her 40th birthday”
Exactly! Thank you! Kate, as we have come to understand her, shows herself (and in multiple cases flashed herself…) for the world to see and consume her narrative through the use of photography. To go silent now when Kate would ordinarily milk her convalescence for all its worth is NOT NORMAL. The BM itself created this situation, they don’t get to scold people for paying attention now.
England has never been a top tourist attraction for me and I only went to London to meet a friend who would be staying with me in Paris, at the time. Now that England has shown its racist arse, not just with Meghan but the POC communities in that country, I don’t ever see myself traveling there. I’m still not over the concerns about (unborn) Archie’s skin color. Once Kate and Charles are well–and I do wish them a full recovery!–I hope the media confronts them on their racist views.
Sounds like all KP sources, based on the quote about “the kings prostate or whatever.” I don’t think the leopards have started eating the faces quite yet. They’re circling though, and WanK has gone pretty high on the f*cked around side of the FAFO graph. We’ll see if the 🐀 have the stones to follow through on the finding out.
Personally, I dont get why KPalace does not get it. They are terrible at their jobs. They should know by now after so many blunders that they are terrible at their jobs. Since they never change their ways, never step up their games, I assume they lack awareness. It just goes to show they are ridiculous people. It is nobody´s fault, but theirs.
It is just simple. The initial statement and the following were simply not good enough. Kate is a 40 years old women with history of complicated pregnancies. Of course her fans would need more reassurance. That they do not understand this and that they are fixated on the trolling and the conspiracies just shows how much they have lost the plot. They should be worrying and working for the couple´s adoring fans.
KP doesn’t get it because W has not ever had consequences in his life and has surrounded himself with yes-men who are in his bubble.
I suspect KP get it. But they are under the direct orders of William. And William most definitely does not get it so here we are.
Great job only repeating straw man arguments, Telegraph. KP only wishes the rumors were all so absurd and easily quashed. Bad faith journalism, Telegraph. Tsk tsk.
Yep. Way to deliberately misunderstand why people are speculating. What they don’t get is that all this scolding and missing the point is actually fanning the flames. When someone appears unable to actually address the clear, logical, and reasonable cause of your fears, it tends to confirm them.
They have until Easter. Better hope she’s available for a photo by then.
Easter is coming! And we’ve got our tea cups ready, Mary Pester.
That’s the part I’m finding frustrating, the wilful misrepresentation. Now, the question is, do they consider this a defence (not eating their faces yet), or is this part of the plan to draw attention to the weirdness under the guide of ‘defence’ (starting to nibble)?
Easter is getting CLOSE.
@sarahC that is a good question. These articles are very provocative, aren’t they?
Anyone could have predicted that once they opened the doors of abuse to their family members, it would also be open season on them eventually. The rotas are snapping at their heels and they deserve every bit of it. And l hope it only gets worse because this is just the tip of the iceberg.
“More of it is pretty uncomfortable, when you remember this is a real person they’re talking about.” Interesting. Did they realize that Meghan is a “real person” all the time that the media has spent vilifying her?
Absolutely not. They “othered” her right away: actress, American, bi-racial. She was and still is their favorite punching bag. I hope karma comes for them all.
And Archie, being compared to a chimp. Isn’t he a real person too – why wasn’t that “uncomfortable” (aka astonishingly racist)
Well Meghan is not white so they don’t have to treat her with normal human courtesy. And Harry of course is the spare, another non-human category. The Unroyals deserve every bit of shit and calamity that is being flung their way now and I ❤ this for them.
Every now and then they say the quiet part out loud.
“This is a real person they’re talking about”
You don’t say.
Too bad no one at the palaces ever cared about the real person *Meghan*, and, to a lesser extent Harry and the kids.
The Derangers, and their bots and trolls, still try the “… but Meghan” tactic, but the funny thing is that this has left the Squadosphere. Over the weekend I noticed Dem politics accounts involving themselves, people with several 10,000s of followers. The ribbing of Kate and the BRF – and subsequent defending of Meghan – attracted huge numbers of people.
Too bad, so sad for the amateurs at KP not thinking of a tactic that saw them e.g. thanking the hospital personnel for their care, or the fans for their well-wishes. Communicating with the public in the name of Kate or the Wailses from the beginning could have quashed at least some of the worst rumors and conspiracy theories.
HuffPost really stuck their foot in it this weekend and no one was having it, the dragging was epic!
Good. I am beyond sick and tired of racism spreading subhumans.
What this whole thing has proved is that Kate isn’t liked or respected at all. I loved seeing the Huff Post get called out for their treatment of Meghan compared to Kate. It is clear that Kate getting dragged on social media has scared KP. Good. Karma is always on time.
Some of this also has to do with the treatment of Meghan as well. They want people to shut up asking where Kate and shut up with the theories and just let her be gone for god knows how long in peace when that would have NEVER been able to fly with Meghan and KP would have facilitated the harassment. They had a large hand in creating this environment and now they have to answer to it. Them being baffled is hilarious and I know they’re completely serious in their confusion.
100%
It’s the ongoing abuse of Meghan and Harry that is going to get them in the end. They just can’t help themselves, bashing each and every single thing they do. Meghan SMILING IN HER CAR was deemed deeply disrespectful just a couple of weeks ago!
If you want anyone to change the way the British media and royals are viewed, get your fucking boot off of the Sussexes neck. Otherwise, I could not possibly care about your feelings about how Kate is being treated on social media.
I’m getting really sick of them banging on about photos of Kate. It’s not about the photos! It’s about a blatant 180 in their comms strategy. It would have been obvious from that alone, but Will managed to couple their ‘no photos, no info, no leaks, just rude vibes’ attitude with absolutely bizarre, volatile public behavior and on-the-record flipflopping – He won’t be seen ’til Easter flips to he’s here and visibly drunk; he won’t be at the BAFTAs, now he’s here making inappropriate sexual comments to a young actress; he won’t be at his godfather’s funeral because of last minute reasons but he can do shots with the Wrexham dudes.
THIS is the problem KP, not people unfairly demanding Kate pose for photos from her hospital bed. They can’t get mad at the world for asking natural follow-up questions when they’ve done absolutely nothing but fan these flames and look like fools for months.
I feel the same. I don’t care about a picture. At this point, it’s pretty much out of hand. The comms has been so bad and it can’t be put back in the bottle.
At this point in time, I’d accept a photo of Wiglet Gopher still tending to Kate’s wigs as proof that Kate will return to her job duties.
Will no one spare a thought for Wiglet Gopher…? Why haven’t we established proof of life and a well check for Wiglet Gopher, an integral member of KP staff who must be bereft without Kate and frightened by this sinister media blackout?
@BNB: Sir Wiglet Gopher of the Silver Stick-in-Waiting, OBE KC, PhD Cantab?
Well said, Sunday. It is Willi’s behavior that is really glaring, not just Kate’s absence
Exactly. Willbur’s behaviour is a dead giveaway that whatever’s going on with Kate has a direct line to him. His own family is avoiding him like the plague. He shows up at the BAFTA’s and makes a total fool of himself. He shows up at a pub throwing back shots and bragging that he “likes the hard stuff” then goes to an elementary school. He attends an investiture under the influence of *something*. Then he disappears. I doubt he’ll be involved with the Commonwealth and D-Day ceremonies, Anne and Camilla will handle that with perhaps Sophie and Edward. What a shameless, useless oaf he is.
The longer she goes without even a peep or a carefully staged photo to show she’s alright, the more I think she’s gotten a surgery that would be very obvious until swelling goes down, and that the swelling is taking a while to recede. Things like, oh just spitballing here…a face lift maybe?
And the statement about the speculation being uncomfortable because “Kate is a real person” are laughable considering it’s been open season on the Duchess of Sussex for YEARS.
KP needs to recognize that they are only getting this volume of outrage because of what they are continuing to do to Meghan. I am definitely not alone when I say that I would have zero knowledge of the left-behind royals if they hadn’t so effectively directed my gaze to the abuse they heap on Meghan and Harry.
I would probably know Chuck has cancer, but that would be the maximum of my knowing and caring.
I can’t help it, I am giddy that their attempted destruction of Meghan has brought the hounds to KP’s door. I don’t care to know details of Kate’s medical history, even a little. I really care that they are crumbling under the scrutiny they created. Awww, did it land on your “never puts a foot wrong” English rose? How upsetting for you!
Yeah, boohoo for you, KP.
Facelifts don’t take months for swelling to go down and don’t preclude a faraway grainy photo of Kate in a car, or a statement saying, “Thank you for your support.” Nor does it explain Will needing to take months off. Nor does it explain the rota rats’ pray for Kate” stories in the immediate aftermath of the surgery announcement.
They gave us a far away and grainy!
Swelling after surgery doesn’t take this long, does it? There could be other reasons, such as that she’s seriously incapacitated, as in vegetative state post coma, assuming she isn’t in a coma.
Kate has emerged. Photo of her riding in car with her mom are posted on TMZ
“Add in a new media landscape where anyone can set themselves up as a “royal expert”…
Which y’all have accepted, allowed, perpetuated and even embraced. Now it’s not so nice when the mouthpieces need a bit of action and decide to throw the RF overboard. I for one am GLAD.
Anyone always could! Do these people even read what they write??
I hope Kates return at Easter is met with a huge yawn. Not missed just a fun pr fail we all are following. Has anything gone undone since she has disappeared?
I think in some quarters there would be anger, if Kate waltzes in at Easter (she won’t), as if nothing happened. There will be those who yell, “You didn’t call, you didn’t write!” . The most photographed woman in the world can’t just disappear without questions. To expect that just because KP says so is wishful thinking. Wishes not granted.
I waited five years to finally see that dam break and I am loving every minute of it. Karma alongside Meghan ancestors are taking them for a stroll in the park.
I’m right there with you. This is like Christmas morning!
Are these “sources” and “insiders” even hearing what they’re saying? So Meghan is not a human being and should have posed for the press on the day she gave birth. I love that everything they did to Meghan is blowing back on Kate and KP. I hope she recovers well but any sympathy I would have had for Kate was gone the moment they decided to smear Meghan and failed to protect her from the press and their followers.
Honestly there should be a Vegas betting pool over what’s really wrong with her. I’d put some money down on fixing/recovering from a botched plastic surgery, especially after this article where the list of conspiracies that were definitively denied didn’t include that one, which I feel is pretty popular.
KP is missing the point entirely. I don’t believe the public is screaming for intimate details of Kate’s “surgery”; what KP should have done – but failed to do – was simply reassure the tax-paying public that Kate was doing well after her hospital stay. This could have taken the form of a brief message from Kate thanking everyone for their good wishes with perhaps a photo of her waving from the car, or a window, or…anywhere? Instead, no one has seen Kate since December 25th and this whole fiasco has gone nuclear. KP’s latest message sounded annoyed – basically “We told you she was all right and we’re not telling you anything else, so shut up.”
I mention the tax-paying public because, like it or not, the RF are publicly funded and therefore people expect some kind of reciprocal engagement for the millions that are spent each year on supporting their exorbitant lifestyle. If it annoys KP and the Wales clan, too bad. After the way Meghan and Harry were treated, I don’t think Kate or William have any right to complain about the uproar that their obfuscation has caused.
Exactly, they’re being deliberately obtuse because they know there’s no excuse for there being no acknowledgement of the public’s concern. Holocaust survivors are sending her flowers, for heaven’s sake. Kate had surgery, but her staff didn’t. It’s a combination of staff incompetence and the famous Wales bad manners and arrogance, like when they show up to charities with their hands empty.
The BM sounds bitter and jealous. “It’s been 68 days the internet will tell you”. Yes, bc the BM is suspiciously quiet about Special K’s lengthy disappearance.
“…TikTok influencers who discuss royal events from thousands of miles away…garner multi millions of views…” Well, stop the bs and do some actual and factual reporting and you’ll get millions of views too.
It also sounds like they are realizing, with dawning horror, that they have lost total control of this idiotic narrative and finally recognizing that the pendulum swings in both directions when it comes to the juggernaut that is SM. It also sounds like the invisible contract is getting increasingly one sided, with only C-Rex and the side piece getting any positive benefits from it.
The BM even mentioned the hilarious and obviously unbelievable rumor of Special K getting a BBL! K’s Koma was only mentioned in reference to the Spanish media, with only an unnamed royal aide offering a denial. Seems like that sort of rumor would at least garner an official statement from one of both of the palaces and a lawsuit. Instead, we get more whining. But KP repeatedly blaming BP for their ridiculous and incompetent PR debacles (despite a real time tutorial) is peak hilarity.
“ It also sounds like they are realizing, with dawning horror, that they have lost total control of this idiotic narrative and finally recognizing that the pendulum swings in both directions when it comes to the juggernaut that is SM.”
I love this for them. Enjoy the white hot spotlight, mothercluckers.
Once again, where oh where is the “Like” button?
I think it was Forbes that pointed out that a lot of the conspiracy is driven by the lack of trust most of the public has in the royal family and royal experts. People around the world are fully aware that the BRF would do its best to cover-up anything negative or “embarrassing”
The optics of Charles reading get well cards while undergoing cancer treatments is stunning when compared to Kate. Is proof of life required? At this point, absolutely! Are we owed a picture? No. But with the incredible speculation running rampant KP should have nipped this quick. She’s the future Queen of England so of course people are invested in her.
At that point, when she does reappear it’s going to be so bad because she’s going to be so scrutinized as people will want to find proof of their theories. They really should have nipped it in the bud when they still had the time but now it’s way too late.
This high-handed attitude from KP is something else. Peg’s reign will be a disaster. A huge dumpster fire. A family that is funded by the taxpayers cannot and should not get away with this. It’s like buying something and being told you can’t use it, but you still gotta pay for it. Intolerable.
Word.
KP’s handling of this reeks of not just incompetence but of arrogance – they thought the press would back them up and boy were they wrong. After all they were the ones giving the rota rats all the nice juicy leaks – they stopped feeding the beast and this is what happens.
It’s not just the press they don’t get these days, KP continuously fails to understand how social media works. They’re always SHOCKED when things trend on SM and amplify whatever current scandal is going on so much the rota has to (often gleefully) acknowledge it. It’s like when my kids were little and didn’t understand that sound carries, so yes, Mama heard you discussing using the coffee pot to melt crayons when I was one room over.
LOL! Thanks for the laugh, TigerMcQueen.
KP can’t change the narrative because they cannot liaise with Kate. She’s either incapacitated or she left. They can’t give proof of life because, if she’s incapacitated a photo will show that or if she left, she’s not contactable so they’re stuck with the shitty narrative they created and thought we’d all be gullible enough to swallow.
Oh dear, why did the never realise that tigers will always get hungry and eat your face if you don’t feed them regularly, with big juicy tit bits.
The double standards of the Brit press is disgusting and mind boggling. They screamed for weeks because Megan didn’t tell them the second Archie was born, or give them the money shot on the hospital steps, but hey, the great WHITE hope of the Royal family can do whatever the hell she wants, and notice they keep moving the date of when the clouds will part, and riding in on a unicorn surrounded by rainbows keen will reappear. Buckle up Billy, it’s getting bumpy, popcorn ready and please Billy, don’t expect a media easter present. Your father has pushed your publicity egg of the wall. Humpty is dead.
KP’s EFF orff muggles one gave a comprehensive statement at the start. Then Willy woozy and erratic behaviour plus Tuesday’s catastrophic no show have all added fuel to the dumpster fire. FK has demonstrated poor judgement and unreliability through out. His wife’s medical issues maybe temporary but the Firm have a permanent headache with intransigent Willy own goals and overall laziness.
I have no problem with sounding like a broken record: The problem isn’t that Kate is taking off for a “medical” issue. The problem is that she has completely disappeared and so have her children and mother. That. Is. A. Huge. Red. Flag.
Let’s say Kate has a medical issue and she is healing (best case scenario!) why would her children need to disappear? What would they leak-mummy has tummy problems? mummy is lying around? mummy looks funny (steroids?)?
No.
The children are missing because they know something happened *to* Kate. Either they witnessed it or they’ve seen the damage caused by whatever happened. No one wants the children to talk about her damaged face or damaged body or that she is severely medically compromised.
See also: no sighting of Carole.
See also: William melting down before our very eyes.
See also: no statements attributed to Kate. No statement of gratitude from Kate. Even if she refuses to take a photo the lack of direct communication from Kate herself-even just a damn tweet-is either astoundingly rude OR shows that no one is willing to pretend she is well enough to perform those tasks.
So the media can slam the public all they want but posting yet another article that refuses to acknowledge the bizarre behavior from all of the royals (none of whom seem to be on speaking terms with William) and deviation from their normal behavior is just more gaslighting.
Would I love for this to be a negotiating technique to get Kate to keep playing ball (get that jewelry, girl!) and also a time for her to heal from whatever “freshening” or BBL? YES.
But we all know that whatever is going on is serious and detrimental to Kate. The bizarre behavior of the royals and the rota is screaming that with an absolutely deafening silence.
I thinkk the royals are like cartoon characters, or characters on a long running soap opera for most people, in which the rules are that nothing truly bad can happen, and alll decorum is maintained. Harry Windsor is here to tell us that it ain’t so. I hate to be dark, but all this superficial stuff doesn’t cut it, it doesn’t make sense.
THIS!!! All of this @bluenailsbetty!
100%, bluesnailsbetty! Regarding the children, it’s also possible that they are being kept in the dark from what’s going on with their mother (which is probably the right thing to do), and it’s why they probably are not in school. If she’s incapacitated — coma, vegetative state — it’s possible that, assuming she was in the hospital — that’s why the kids did not visit her. For royalist to say that the kids didn’t go because of hospital policy, was a ridiculous lie, not only because the hospital only required prior warning, but also, I recall a photo op, in which William trotted out the two older kids to go and visit Kate in the hospital, after she gave birth to her youngest child.
Well said, BlueNailsBetty!
Exactly. For me, the strangest part is that William hasn’t been seen with his children. He often makes a “Dad” show of being out with the children when he needs to deflect attention.
X can mock her for all I care. I will enjoy it. After what they did to meghan, Kate can stay under the rock she crawl herself under and stay there. They gave no aid to Meghan in the troll, bots and British Media bullying fiasco. They stayed silent. They wanted to break Meghan. They want sympathy, they get nothing from me.
This is what sticks in their collective craw: “TikTok influencers who discuss royal events from thousands of miles away, having never set foot in a room with a royal or anyone who knows them, garner multi-millions of views by virtue of being outside the “mainstream media”.” They can no longer control the narrative & it’s burning them up.
And this: “All in, the palaces now face an ungovernable cycle of new media which is meddling with its protocols like never before.” How dare the peasants think for themselves!
“In what other circumstance would a woman take sick leave after a major operation, and instead of being allowed to recover she’s supposed to pose for pictures?”
In what other circumstances?? If this were Meghan, the Telegraph would be leading the charge in demanding to know the details of the surgery; the rota would be tailing the surgeon to demand an interview; and the entire British press would be baying for photos.
The world is recognizing this, at long last.
She mentions bots and trolls spreading disinformation. Aren’t those paid by Will?
Here is all that is required.
Kate sitting in a chair in whatever clothes she can tolerate. If they had her walking in heels five minutes after having a baby, they would certainly be able to prop her up wearing some kind of button-adorned holland cooper sweater and skirt situation.
:serene smile:
“Good Afternoon.
I would like to acknowledge the messages of heartfelt concern and well wishes I have been receiving. It has been a great comfort during my ongoing recovery. While I am uncomfortable discussing my specific private health issues, I would like to reassure you that I am resting and recovering on schedule and feeling better every day with the support of
I would like to again express my gratitude for the time the British People and those around the world have taken to express their care and concern. It is very appreciated by myself and by my family. I look forward to seeing you all and continuing my work for the people.
:serene smile:
cut back to the news or whatever
How hard is that?
I mean dress it up in whatever royal words that need to happen but seriously, her saying between 5-15 sentences is all that it would take.
How is that not obvious?
How do they not see it looks suspicious because they won’t?
This could have all been solved with a wave out of a car window when they left the hospital. It’s such an eye roll.
👏👏👏
Wow, you exclaiming, “How is that not obvious,” is s why I truly believe that the Kate situation is about more than KP incompetence. They can’t do what you suggest here, because they simply can’t. The question is why?
Either William is the obstacle, Kate is the obstacle, or it’s a combination. If the problem was merely staff or media, it would have been dealt with by now. Whatever’s going on it’s not something they CAN control.
I’ve seen more than one interview with Diana where she stressed she was brought up to send thank you notes and to do it asap. For instance, she would write out the card as soon as she arrived home from a party. She said she couldn’t go to bed until she took care of thank you cards. Clearly Kate wasn’t raised as well as Diana and Charles. Over 60 days and not one word of thanks for cards and well wishes. What a snot.
That is something they should actually be able to do, if anything they have said about Kate’s condition is true. Send a thank you note (in Kate’s handwriting) to the Holocaust survivors thanking them for the lovely flowers. Let them put it on social media. No privacy encroached upon.
At this point, a leopard literally eating Kate’s face would be as a good an explanation for her disappearance as any.
😂😂😂
Good , I hope social media never lets up on their incompetent, lying, racist dumb asses. Keep their feet to the flame . I will sit here and watch the entire shit show explode.
KP is a disaster. It’s so obviously a facelift. I think it’s going to be really funny if she comes back with a new, tight face. I do think the real hidden story is that Charles is in a very bad way. BP has done a better job of managing that situation, because they’re not lying. (Added: Kate won’t do a non-pic note because everyone will say where’s the picture anyway)
Princess Charlene successfully stayed out of the public eye for 18 months with very moderate speculation from the media. WHy was this? because every so often, Prince Albert would make a statement about her health and recovery, and Charlene herself would post occassionally on socoial media. KP needs to take guidance from how the monaco royals did it.
In this case, KP could use social media to their advantage like Monaco did. But they aren’t and it’s to their detriment.
The Telegraph and various other British newspapers were adamant that Meghan, who had left Britain and did not receive monies from the taxpayer, was not allowed to be out of the public eye. They all wrote articles shrieking over her being “missing for 102 days”
William, (and please notice that all of the answering back recently from KP about this situation centers around William’s decisions rather than Kate as an autonomous person), has one hundred and two days, tops, to decide to tell the public what is going on.
Fair’s fair.
People have insisted that Kate has a hysterectomy/colostomy bag/feeding tube/lifesupport/plastic surgery/laughing away in a tropical clime/in a sanitorium in Switzerland. People have been intrigued by all of the statements about Kate being released in the third person rather than direct communication from her. People know something is irregular. The hashtag “Sheryl Crow is a bully” got floated recently. Why would Kate “fans” attribute malice to the performer’s query rather than simple curiosity over a SM zeitgeist? It wasn’t Sheryl Crow making jokes about BBL, she only asked where Kate was. Why is wanting to know Kate, the POW, FQ and mother to George’s status, unreasonable? Particularly when CIII has been exemplary in giving the public information about his health situation.
Proof of life and a well check for George and his siblings, if you please.
I think the royalist trolls response to Crow makes it clear they know something is wrong. Indeed, the whole thing verges on a Shakespearean tragic-comedy, bringing to mind Queen Gertrude’s, “the lady doth protests too much, methinks.” As you say, who has a giant meltdown over someone asking a simple question about the public absence of the royal family’s most visible member?
It’s the carefully worded non answers and purposeful obtuseness of friends of the RF that make this all seem so incredibly hinky. The “Why should she?” nonsense might fly if she were one of the Sun Kings’ consorts ignoring the unwashed rabble, but for someone who has never missed a chance to be seen doing nothing in a series of identically ugly coat dresses, it’s a massive and so far inexplicable shift in her well established media pattern. For as intellectually challenged as that lot are, they 💯 know this. That they won’t speak to it directly or indirectly feels like preemptive CYA behavior of the highest order. I mean, maybe they are this stupid at KP, but the mind reels at anyone being *this* bad at their jobs.
Quitecontrary, I remember when derangers were upset when Meghan wanted her own doctors when she was pregnant with Archie and not the Queen’s and refused to release the names of the godparents. Deranged I tell you.
Yep. Deranged for sure.
You’re really rubbing one out hard on a medical condition from somebody you dont even know, now aren’t you?
I happen to be more team Meghan and Harry as well, but my god. You’re obsession, with even one of them stubbing their toe, is downright frightening? It seems personal. Get help.
Just like they pushed their narratives down our throats ,to people around the world, for Years that WK are so perfect while at the same time abusing M, and continued to do so even when M left that country. And the pedos in that country demanding to see Archie and Lili. Now That’s being obsessed.
Anna, no one believes for a minute that you are more “Team Harry and Meghan.”
This isn’t about wanting or needing specific details about her surgery or even her recovery. This is about transparency, which we have gotten from Charles (BP) and was expected from Meghan even when they were relentless in attacking her and her child. The information we have received from BP regarding Charles and his cancer hasn’t been specific, as in type of cancer, stage of cancer or type and frequency of treatment, but we received enough information to prevent any speculation. We have continued to see him fulfill his initial statement of continuing work at a limited capacity. Kate and KP on the other hand have been extremely vague, secretive or have outright lied regarding her surgery, recovery and her continued work from bed plan. This is a woman who following the birth of all three of her children, stood outside the hospital on the steps freshly ma, smiling and waving at well wishers and the media. I’m not saying that she should stand outside on the hospital steps like she did then but I think most expected the bare minimum of her smiling and waving from a car while leaving the hospital to thank those who have been concerned. Most people definitely expected to see or hear about her promised work from bed as proof of her continued recovery, yet that has never happened. There wasn’t even a statement from her thanking well wishers and assuring the taxpayers who pay for her that all is okay. This isn’t about people trying to be intrusive about a strangers wellbeing but about verifying that someone who is taxpayer funded is living up to the promise and expectations that were promised and continuing to be the example she herself has set previously.
Its not a leopard eating her face, nor a tiger. Its a Rottweiler.
LOL!
😃 😊 😀 😃
No one is saying she shouldn’t rest and recover. We have no idea what the abdominal surgery was for nor the actual outcome of it. I will say though, if all this hoopla is for something minor, people will really have it in for them.
I think the larger point is that it highlights how unready they are to takeover for Charles. They had all that time to prepare and we saw articles about how William was ready. It turns out, they haven’t given any of this much thought and continue to operate as if they have all the time in the world to learn. We got more recent clues of this at the coronation with Bill having to read his lines rather than memorizing them. Kathy was too busy swanning about in her cape and dime store tiara. They even thought it was a great idea to make the day about them with that dumb video that caused them to be late.
They should have had a plan for something like this that included a PR strategy. Charles is trying to show them how but William refuses to learn. Instead he seems to be running himself ragged with trying to keep Kate’s medical news a secret to the point that he couldn’t attend a memorial service that was held near his home. No one wants a play by play but they could provide more than “she’s fine” and “how dare you ask”.
I was reading that William missed the service because one of the children had a temper tantrum.
Yes, him
LOL!
KP and the Wails blame ‘the children’ for everything they screw up. Every time they trot out that excuse. Obviously that wasn’t the reason, they have several nannies to start with. Can you imagine drunk pegs adequately soothing a child?
It’s the hypocrisy that most of us are highlighting. Whatever is wrong with Kate the idea that the British Media is taking a “it’s none of our business” approach when we all know that Meghan can’t even have lunch out with friends without it splashing (negatively of course) on the front page is galling to say the least. Getting these little lectures on how a woman is entitled to some privacy is pretty rich considering the source!
I know everyone’s circumstance is different but at age 63 my cousin had a laparoscopic hysterectomy and was up and back to normal (hiking, curling matches) after 4 days. Needing 2.5 months to recover from abdominal surgery seems excessive.
SHE’S ALIVE!!!
TMZ has pics of Kate in an Audi with Carole driving.
Proof of Life photos FINALY!!!
@gypsy, NOT REALLY because we don’t know for sure when it was taken, and I’m very suspicious of this being released the day uncle hookers and blow goes into the big brother house
@MaryPester. You maybe right that this were taken at another time I wouldn’t put it past them. What’s your take? Are theses pictures appearing in the UK too?
She looks really odd in that photo! hmmm……
Yes and no security detail hmm….
The way zoomed in on that pic! lol! Judging by the write up, even TMZ is side eyeing the photo. Also pointing out there was no security detail.
I mean, I hope she’s alive but this isn’t enough to convince me this is a recent photo.
CarolE called the paps to Windsor. There seems to be only one pic, not a series. Kate looks, um, strange?
@susanCollins, no Susan they are not, I’ve just checked 3 different news channels, three thoughts, old picture! Where is the security detail, because there is NOT a chance in hell that they went out without one. There, pippa is back!!! Look at the skin tone
@Mary Pester. Thank you!! It is strange it came out today here in the states but not there. I know it’s later in UK but this would be breaking news if indeed these grainy far away pictures are to be believed.
No bangs.
Wow, TMZ got the pics! What will DM and Sun say about that? Anyway, I am glad she isn’t in coma or anything. I don’t understand why they couldn’t just publish their own pic instead of relying the paps to deliver the message. But, I hope the conspiracies stop now.
The fact that TMZ got the ‘shes alive shot’ over any UK tab will PISS THEM OFF. This was a bad move by them – its dodgy that she’s not in one of the Range Rovers the RF love to use but an Audi that is likely her mother’s own car.
Its clear this was a Middleton pap stroll setup – how much did TMZ pay for it. From what I can tell they have the exclusive on it.
@Digital Unicorn, if Carole got the job done, good for her. It is apparent Will and his team were still stomping their feet on the floor not to change their stupid strategy about Kate’s absence. It is the same attitude that led to Caribbean flop tour, they don’t know when to change the course.
I didn’t realize Murdoch owned TMZ interest for me in this, she and moms played paps like you all said not in a royal CAR with her mother. Is this everyone yanking wills chain???? Murdoch’s hands clean because it’s an American publication??? This is weird TMZ???
“why they couldn’t just publish their own pic instead of relying the paps to deliver the message”
Exactly, this *single* grainy photo given to TMZ in America rather than the KP/ Christmas Concert/Playing Piano at Eurovision looking sort of message that would ordinary be given to the Rota first. I guess using Page Six to quiet the waters didn’t land as they’d hoped. SM is a multi headed hydra. I don’t think skipping over the traditional route was a good idea. The backdrop of a royal residence and a bland thank you would have shut things down tight because it would scream Princess of Wales official statement, calmed the rumours and placards the royal rota. Now they’ve just handed Twitter a new image to Photoshop and make fun of because it’s so casual and out of focus.
CarolE looks grim AF in that photo.
More notes: I would not be surprised if this was from today, nor would I be surprised if this was an older photo. Kate looks…odd. Also, if this is current, then it’s obviously been set up to try to quiet recent SM/press attention, and it was an interesting choice to have CarolE drive her and not Will.
I agree with Mary Pester. There is no way of dating this image to prove it was recently taken as well as it being grainy and released to a Murdoch owned publication.
If she can sit up in a car and is ‘working from home’ then we are back to the question of why there are no statements released in her own name to date.
Try again.
I’m watching TMZ live tonight see if Harvey is smug enough says anything about this story. A divorced princess would be huge
When I saw the photo my first thought was ‘is that Pippa?’. And yeah, Carole does look rough – this is completely staged that is obvious.
What is also telling is that NO ONE in the UK media is publishing those photo’s – well not as of the time of this post. Also who took this photo? And how much did TMZ pay them?
Excellent questions! Legit she sold these to American paps!!!!!! Brits and EU won’t touch them until after. This is big news that TMZ got the British Princess isn’t it????? She’s playing poker
Harvey got these from the midds and mumbles and even reported that the cancer was prostate CANCER THAT had not been reported actually reported that it’s cancer but not prostate so either they got an inside or a (sic) mistake
It stinks to high heaven. Uncle hookers and blow going into cbb, the press starting to call out Billy idol for being, well, idle!? Stories flashing around the world where is Kate Missington, then this, a flash picture, but no security detail, FIRST BIG NO NO, Kates (if it is Kate BIG if) face looks very wrong, the nose is the wrong shape and to big? +and where is willy? Something is of, and it ain’t the fish. Mmm just in time for mothers day next week! It’s soooooo desperate
I also immediately thought it was Pippa and I felt crazy. But the forehead doesn’t look like Kate to me. It looks like someone who resembles Kate.
Please please please stop giving them statement ideas, we DO have a lurker
LOL, I just said the same thing up above, Mary. We really have to stop giving the rr’s any pr advice.
Lol you two. Yes, it’s been weird on commentary too, I’ve noticed. I put it down to the wind up to elections. I’m sure it’s also due to the site being viewed as Sussex supporters. Which many anti-racism ppl are. I’m still sorrowful about the joy I lost, after first feeling that a huge colonizer monolith was changing. In the Sussex documentary I often think of, and feel protective of, those little girls of color in Britain being interviewed when the engagement was announced, who felt they’d face less racism. They had someone who looked like them, finally, then not.
I remembered all those articles – WK has the perfect marriage and K is the ultimate perfect saint. Making sure they Force fed their narratives to the world down our throats. To only find out in reality many people around the world actually portrays WK as racist idiots. Oh but hey, now they say only the UKs opinions matter…Yeah, sure… that’s why they’re trying to use HuffPost( as an example) to communicate for them here in the US and ask for our sympathies for K – and Failed miserably. Many Americans know they hate us and it’s a fact that they abused and continue to abuse an American citizen (who is a private citizen living in the US), they’re not getting sympathies.
I’d bet that it was abdominal surgery due to complications from either an eating disorder or alcoholism. People I know who have had these issues have also had to go into an intensive mental therapy program, part of which was that they could not see anyone outside the treatment facility for around six to eight weeks, except perhaps for either a parent or a spouse during a joint therapy session.
Yeah, I always thought it was a serious surgery combined/provoked by a serious mental issue…her absence is more due to the mental problem than the physical one…
US Magazine and TMZ reporting on a Kate and Carol sighting today, with photos – https://www.tmz.com/2024/03/04/kate-middleton-seen-spotted-public-first-time-mystery-hospitalization/
Can’t put my fingers on it, but something just isn’t right. Is there a video? This is 2024, if they’re driving in a car, why do we get a still photo and not a video? Does anyone know where the photo was taken? and why TMZ? I guess this means she will appear at Easter? The image was clearly staged to respond to the rumors — I thought KP didn’t do that? It’s y’all on here with your “grainy photo” ideas. Yes, they are lurking here. (I’ll reserve comments about how they look at the moment).
Cams exits for a week, uncle Gary’s big debuts,
Kate has been spotted! Omg the day of Uncle farts gary debuts with her mother and TMZ reported without security….. something to be said
Legit my husband farmer contractor carpenter company owner, rugged guy 🙂 just broke this news for me lol 😂 that’s love. Because it important to me lol love this
Huge news on the spotting! It’s just a blurry photo so it’s hard to tell but she looks a little different – almost a little more like Pippa? In fact, at first I wondered if US Weekly got it wrong and it was Pippa instead? Her face looks fuller, but I don’t think it’s plastic surgery, it might be that she’s on steroids as a treatment for whatever medical situation she has, or just swollen as a side effect of whatever treatments she’s had. Either that or it’s just a blurry picture and too hard to make out if she looks different or not?
This is 2024, why does the picture have to be so blurry? and i’ll repeat, why isn’t there a video? what are they hiding? this raises more questions for me than answers. Kinda seems like they propped up a very sick woman in order to respond to rumors, rather than just come out and tell us the truth. Really bazaar.
Her face looks like she retaining fluids. Mom looks stressed, this is all 5 alarm fire to me! Panic cams left the stage uncle Gary debuts now we see you
Probably they made a deal for blurry pics and no video, so that people wouldn’t analyze her face too much.
Looks like someone tipped backgrid today after reading our comments.
Absolutely that was a pre-planned shot with the paparazzi. Honestly, it kind of gives me Weekend with Bernie vibes. The real question is who arranged the papped shot – was it Carole / Middleton family or strategy, or did the palace come.up with the idea and ask Carole to go along? If this is a planned shot from the palace, it’s also interesting that Carole is driving and not William? It’s making me think this might be Caroles idea – she might also want to clap back at all the speculation of why she hasn’t been seen visiting her daughter etc.
Weekend at Bernie’s definitely comes to mind. If she’s well as all that, why didn’t they just post a video of her at home, a al Charles? Why this staged blurry pic? No, the time for staged grainy picture was 2 months ago! I think this was a KP project, and although I’m no fan of Carol(e)’s or Kate’s, I do find it quite disturbing that they would subject a mother to something like this. Sorry for the multiple posts, but What they did to Diana and Meghan was bad enough, but at long last, I find the British royal family truly, shockingly sick. Pardon the pun.
“Weekend with Bernie vibes”
😂😂😂
And it’s only Monday! Where’s the Marie Kondo ‘I love mess’ gif?!
I don’t believe that this is a current picture, or if it is that it’s Bully Idle in the car. Do you mean to tell me that we get a picture to show that she was able to send messages of thanks, etc., but didn’t? Come on people, how likely is that?
Hard. Agree.
The comments are savage asking why she isn’t working, she could at least say thanks to the clinic, etc. Also lots of people are reading this as divorce, because where’s Willy.
All of this drama and she’s fine? Wow. That was certainly a choice by KP. Where has she been?
Anyone else think it’s not Kate? Or is it just me? It just doesn’t look like her, IMO.
I thought it was Pippa at first, and the sunglasses look like a pair Pippa wore on bikini parade, but why would Backgrid misidentify her? I can’t see why they’d jeopardize their brand like that.
So strange, I grant you. It doesn’t really look like Kate, but we only see her with full make up and hair pieces, so maybe that’s why it’s giving Pippa.
I could be wrong but they allowed only a picture and from far away when you go close on it’s very grainy so it could be Pippa. What I want to know is why they gave this to TMZ of all the places. And according to Mary Pester she can’t find it anywhere there in the Uk. You would think that would be breaking news. Are they just testing the water to see what kind of comments they will get? Time will tell.
The Daily Mail is reporting that there *is* a photo, published by TMZ on TMZ’s website, but the Daily Mail is not republishing the photo. And is not allowing comments.
NONE of the UK media is touching both this story and the photo – the Fail is the one one at the moment reporting on it and they haven’t inc that grainy photo.
I wager that they are currently trying to verify it and that if it is indeed Kate – pretty much everyone on SM are saying its Pippa. How bad must things be if the Middletons are trying to pass Pippa off as Kate with these grainy shots from a distance, like do they think we are all blind.
Either this has been done with Peggy’s blessing or the Mids have gone rogue.
It is her but the photo is very grainy and it looks like she is probably taking steroids for treatment, which would explain why she didn’t want any photo right now.
This is the proof of life photo and since Carole was driving not William, it’s a Middleton special. If KP wanted a photo of her out there this would have happened much sooner.
Also it seems no one in the UK is publishing this photo because it is not “authorized”. Not palace authorized they mean.
I’m getting a “Melania renegotiating the prenup vibe” from all of this. Not sure about the surgery part, but William messed up big time and Kate and the kids are with the Middletons.
As usual, KP’s wounds are self inflicted. The stomping and spitting privacy tantrum is in direct conflict with their original announcement because they gave away so many unnecessary details in that original announcement.
They specified abdominal surgery. They named the clinic. They stated when she was discharged. They specified “after Easter” (although not necessarily Easter in 2024) as the date she might return to public duty. Mistake after idiotic mistake. Why not just say she was undergoing a medical procedure for which several months of recovery time was anticipated and that the remaining details were private?
Kate must be so lonely. I wonder if she lies awake at night thinking how badly she f*cked things up with Meghan, who could have been a good solid friend to her. Meghan takes such good care of her friends, and Kate could have been included in that circle. Too bad so sad.
Hello Everyone,
I only have one comment for you to all to consider.
How would you like it if you were an important person and never got any respect for your personal life?
They do the things for the public that is for all of you day after day.
No matter if your sickness only last 2 day OR the rest of your life?
Would you expect to act like nothing was ever wrong and to only live your life every day for the good of the public?
What ever happened to respect, consideration and MORALS? Knowing right from wrong?
I feel that everyone needs and deserves the 3 above aspects in life.
So next time you don’t feel good or you’re feeling down, just get that smile on your face, be nice and never gossip. Satisfy everyone all the time before your self.
It’s time to put you big girl OR big mens underware on and wake up and smell the roses!
Get you stuff together before it is to late. Time runs out faster then you think.
lol. You would have a heart attack if you saw how people talk about Meghan. BRF gets no respect because they fed Meghan stories to the racist british press for years, so they created this disgusting environment. Go and talk to BRF about gossiping. Then, you can tell us what to do.
This whole thing is getting boring. They go about attacking the Sussexes for years, yet act surprise when it comes back to bite them. Their lack of transparency and deception hasn’t exactly helped. Also they are lazy, uncoordinated, and directionless . Anyway, get well soon everyone because you need everyone back to hold up this crumbling mess.
If I took time off work to have surgery, then simply disappeared off the face of the earth for two months with no information given other than “I’m doing fine. Recovering nicely, thank you”, my boss would A.) Wonder where the hell I went, ask if anyone’s had any contact with me, and call my emergency contacts to make sure I’m alive and well; and B.) Hire my replacement in a temporary-to-possibly-permanent hire. I’d be lucky to have a job to come back to when I finally deemed myself sufficiently recovered after however many months.
If you provided the same level of information to your boss as was done here you would have been fired already.