Puck: Duchess Meghan is working with Montecito-based stylist Jamie Mizrahi?

I don’t really have an opinion about the news/gossip/analysis site Puck. I wound up on their mailing list at some point, probably because of their coverage of Angelina Jolie and Vanna White (I sh-t you not), and I’m constantly rolling my eyes at their wannabe-Vanity Fair style of making a meal out of some truly milquetoast gossip. Speaking of, Puck is reporting something exclusive-ish, in that I haven’t seen this anywhere else. According to Puck’s Lauren Sherman, the Duchess of Sussex hired a new Montecito-based stylist named Jamie Mizrahi. Here’s a big chunk from this completely overwrought Puck piece:
Did you know that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex or whatever these days, is working with Jamie Mizrahi, expert celebrity friend-turned-expert celebrity stylist? For now, everyone is keeping mum, and perhaps they’ll never speak of it. Mizrahi was en route to Paris when I messaged her about Markle. She didn’t reply. (Good girl.) The Markle camp didn’t respond to my queries. But I believe the new partnership—presumably forged in Montecito, where they each have homes—marks a turning point for both parties when it comes to their respective myth-making.
Markle is actually not much of a subject of fascination for me, perhaps because I have P.T.S.D. from my mother’s Princess Diana obsession. But I am, of course, interested in the way she presents herself. For the past few years, people connected to her have claimed she doesn’t work with a stylist. And it was believable, given all the wrinkled clothing and slightly off tailoring. In the early days of her Prince Harry era, she relied on friend Jessica Mulroney, whom she met in Canada while working on Suits. At some point, though, they split. Markle called upon U.K.-based Maria Means Cote, an ex-Prada P.R., for a while, but they stopped working together as early as 2021.
In her California life, Markle doesn’t necessarily need a stylist. The dress code in Montecito—a sort of Nancy Meyers movie where Oprah’s house isn’t even the biggest on the block—requires more pull-on linen pants than fitted Roland Mouret shift dresses. (We’re not in Westminster anymore, Dorothy.) Markle makes just a few public appearances a year, and more importantly, her persona is predicated on the idea that she is in control. So it doesn’t matter all that much that her clothes don’t always fit perfectly as long as she’s the one who chooses them. Even her Givenchy wedding gown, designed by the Brit Clare Waight Keller, with whom she was recently seen having lunch, wasn’t quite right. (Not only is Givenchy a French brand, but once again, there were tailoring issues.) This is all part of her charm. And Markle fans don’t seem to mind: When she first started dating Prince Harry, items she wore sold out almost instantly. Not many celebrities have that sort of pull. You have to be both aspirational and accessible at once, like Taylor Swift.
But if Markle is entertaining a Hollywood relaunch—orchestrated, probably, by the talent agency WME—she may need more support. After all, the fashion industry wants little to do with her. Dior even released a statement last year noting that they had not signed her as a spokesperson. The fact that they even bothered to extinguish a swirling rumor suggests that they were desperate to have it quashed.
Enter Mizrahi (née Schneider), who grew up near the Short Hills Mall and moved to California after she started dating Nico Mizrahi, a hedge-funder from Los Angeles. (She married him in 2016. By all accounts, they are kind people.) Mizrahi has been working in fashion since she graduated from college, but until a few years ago was known more as a socialite and friend-of-celebrities than a hardcore professional….Then she started styling Adele, and things changed. She got a Louis Vuitton contract. Is she good? The other day, an acquaintance of Mizrahi’s started texting me images of looks she had crafted that bore a shocking resemblance to those another rising star had arranged just a few weeks prior; most notably, Mizrahi put client Jurnee Smollett in a black Proenza Schouler gown that Danielle Goldberg client Ayo Edebiri had worn in cream just three weeks earlier. This person texting me had no idea about Markle, they were just appalled by the perceived copycatry. Perhaps it was a coincidence.
Anyway, originality matters less in this business than effectiveness. Today, Mizrahi works with the likes of Riley Keough, Jeremy Allen White, and most importantly, Jennifer Lawrence. She’s been integral to Lawrence’s rebrand over the past year, which also included hiring a new publicist and releasing a raunchy comedy. I don’t like how Mizrahi dresses Lawrence: There is a prim fussiness to her current wardrobe that feels antithetical to her personality. (She seems like a fun person, and the clothes aren’t.) But most people don’t agree with me. Lawrence has never attracted attention for her fashion choices before; now she does, so it’s working on some level, even if it doesn’t have a long-term impact on how people perceive her.
Can Mizrahi do for Markle what she has done for Lawrence? Markle’s ladylike, jewel-toned taste is closely aligned with Mizrahi’s, so perhaps they could make an even more powerful combination. Regardless, Markle needs to make money, and sharpening her look could be the first step in something bigger: Not only should she be gunning for endorsements, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she was keen to develop her own fashion line. (Markle’s old friend Misha Nonoo, currently the chief brand officer of Spanx, would be a good resource in that department.) And Mizrahi might be the best first step, whatever the actual end goal.
I haven’t seen this much bitching about Meghan’s tailoring since 2018! While I do think Meghan had some tailoring issues back in the early days of duchessing, her return to California has brought out her baseline aesthetic – looser, comfortable, palazzo pants and sad beiges, lots of bare shoulders and California creams. It’s not about tailoring, it’s about cozy-yet-clean. And given that Meghan’s fans have always loved/defended/bought whatever she wears, why would she need to hire some fancy stylist to remake her look? Be logical! Comparing Meghan and Taylor Swift too… the audacity!! Taylor’s street style and red carpet style is completely tragic given her money and access. Meghan just looks like a wealthy and attractive California mom who likes beige. Anyway, I kind of hope Meghan has hired a professional stylist, but who knows. More than that, I hope she stops leaving all of that money on the table and she becomes a brand ambassador for one of the labels.
Ooof. That article is just plain nasty. This idea that fashion wants nothing to do with her is so gross. Everything she wears sells out. Isn’t that what people want? I don’t think Dior put out a statement because they didn’t want to work with MM, they put it out because the British media once again lied about something.
Also, I doubt MM is working with that stylist.
And Camilla was busy wearing Dior at the time too, and they were trying to imply they had chosen sides. And yeah for someone ” who doesn’t pay much attention to Markle” that entire article had an incredibly bitchy tone. It always amazes me how people don’t see how they say so much without saying directly they don’t like someone. I hope they continue to not cover Meghan.
Funny, Dior didn’t do a write up about Cowmilla on their Site, but if Meghan carries a Dior handbag, there is a post about it.
That struck me as well. The author is absolutely obsessed with Meghan.
I don’t know this Lauren Sherman and after reading that I would have blocked her. For someone not interested in Meghan, she seems quite knowledgeable about her every fashion choice for years. Meghan’s styling choices are IMO 95% fantastic, which as a huge Diana fan, is higher simply because Diana had to wear some clearly palace approved fashion. Kate’s fashion is mostly bland to laughable (red hatted flasher). Kate hasn’t appeared to even have a personality since her university days, sorry not a fan at all. Sherman sounds like a wannabe Levin IMO.
I stopped at the minute, detailed description of the clothing of a woman whom the writer claims “holds no fascination for” them. Just really disrespectful and nasty. I guess when you fail to respond to inquiries for trash, this is how trash responds.
That’s where I stopped too. The trashing had started so no. I like what Meg wears. Does she make some mistakes with her wardrobe maybe but for the most part I like her choices. Why does she need a stylist.
an evil, tiresome article
Meghan wears comfortable pieces that are made of good materials, which gives them a rich look; unfortunately very unattainable for me, LOL.
Wouldn’t trust Puck on this. Not unlike Celebitchy, Puck is the new lean, website model of magazine-style journalism—small is the way to make money now. Dylan Byers knows a lot about media in NY, William Cohen has great articles on business and Wall Street, Tina Nguyen is really interesting on the right-wing media/political machine, but gossip has never been it’s wheelhouse.
I swear this article puts me in mind of that Joanna Weiss piece on narcissists in Politico. The piece that was supposed to be about six people but was laser focused on Meghan. Weiss too showed her hand. Wanting to pretend indifference to Meghan and how unimportant Meghan was to her when the writing proved otherwise. There is a certain demographic of women that are so jealous of Meghan that they can’t hide it no matter how hard they cry they aren’t. It’s the pretend indifference where they reveal their true motivation.
Just looked at Jamie Mizrah’s insta – none of it looks remotely like Meghan’s style.
Which probably tells you that story was made up.
Likely from a source named Shamie Shmizrah 😉
@Slush: Jamie Mizrahi is really well connected. She doesn’t need this publicity. Especially in such a snarky way.
The tone of this article is beyond ridiculous.
Not only do they shade the professional credentials of the stylist (sorry but you don’t land Adele and JLaw w the taste level of Short Hills NJ- and also how is that elitist nonsense relevant?) but also they nitpick Meghan’s tailoring, make a blatantly untrue sweeping statement about how the fashion world wants nothing to do wi the her and then harp on her “need to make money.”
This person does have more than a passing interest in Meg and it’s not because they are neutral on her.
Yikesssss.
Yes, the companies want nothing to do with her, which is why the Sentaler cape in camel remains at the top of their home page despite being sold out in most colors (they were available on the day Meghan was photographed in the cape in Canada but now it’s pre-order).
100 percent the tone. Once you get past the snottt catty nastiness of the piece, you can pretty much make a wish, blow on it, and watch as it evaporates into a tiny, slightly foul-smelling cloud.
Makes me appreciate the writers on this site even more than I already did.
Very well said Amy T.
“Snotty.” The copy desk regrets the error.
I honestly think snott-catty nastiness has a great ring to it
It seems that this puck article is using material from derangers. Calling her markle and going on about outfits they claim are wrinkled. Total giveaway.
She’s probably like that writer Emily, bitter as hell and crying in her pillow about why couldn’t she meet Harry first and become a princess like MEGHAN! Waaa!
And how she would have been absolutely perfect, the family would have loved her, and the media, and would have been nothing like that ” troublemaker ” Meghan. These people really think that it wouldn’t happen to them. They’re all card carrying members of the leopards eating people’s faces party, despite all the evidence to the contrary of what happens/is happening to the married ins.
After I read the intro and first paragraph of Sherman’s column (that showed up via email encouraging me to subscribe), I’d had enough of the tedious snark and obvious obsession Sherman has with all things Meghan. If I want that kind of déclassé writing, I can read the British tabloids still desperate to trash Meghan for clicks given their own royals appear to be disappearing at a rapid rate.
Sherman has injected the derangers “hate Meghan” poison into her veins so she’s lost any credibility. Why does Puck think I would want to read warmed-over British tabloid fodder that I wouldn’t have read the first time it came out.
Bleusalt recently commented on Instagram that Meghan has no stylist and buys what she wears. She wears a good bit of Bleusalt.
Apologies if this is a double post. The first one didn’t seem to work.
Bleusalt is fabulous by the way. I adore everything I’ve bought for them and they wear like iron.
I agree. Their clothes feel and look wonderful.
They completely lost me with Meghan’s “jewel tone” ascetic. Our Queen of the beige, cream and black? This is utter nons use and just a bitchy clout-chasing plea for attention.
But she looks amazing in jewel tones. I would love to see more color, especially for formal events.
Don’t come for me but I hope that Meghan has gotten a stylist because as much of a fan I am of hers I’m tired of seeing her wearing nothing but neutral colors. I normally have no problem with neutral colors but Meghan doesn’t wear those colors in interesting silhouettes and different textures.
I don’t think that Meghan has bad style but I would like it if a stylist came in and elevated her style a bit.
Agreed, she DOES look amazing in jewel tones but it’s a rare treat when she puts on something like her green Invictus dress instead of the camel, black or cream she wears 90% of the time. This writer is a nasty piece of work and also completely inaccurate.
100% Pinkosaurus. It’s almost all neutrals.
Yeah, this reference to jewel tones made it clear the writer has no clue what she was writing about.
I would be surprised if she didn’t work with a stylist at all. Not for daily looks or on a full time basis, but for some of the bigger appearances – a stylist is going to help her find dresses or accessories that may not be on her radar. And yes, I’m sure Meghan is offered lots of things directly from designers, but a stylist would help sort through those offers and help her decide what works.
I am rolling my eyes though at this entire article about a stylist that the writer does not seem to like all that much and that she just assumes is working with Meghan because….she didn’t respond to her text.
Also, rolling my eyes at the comment about Meghan needing to make money. I’ have never seen so many people worried about a celebrity’s wallet before. And about Meghan needing to be in control. So anyone who uses a stylist is not in control???
I would love to have a stylist lol.
Their worry about Harry and Meghan being able to afford things always comes across as being worried they won’t have to crawl back to the BRF begging for scraps and proving all these haters right. I get it from the BM, their entire identity is wrapped up in the supposed superiority of the BRF, it’s weird when regular people do it. Guess they hate the idea that they may have been wrong.
@Becks: I get the feeling that this piece was written in such a way so that it would be picked up by the British press.
Didn’t even think about that. Makes sense. It’s a guaranteed way to get more exposure for their blog because they know that the British media is going to jump on any hint of American Media saying something slightly negative about the Sussexes as evidence everyone hates them.
I agree. I would be shocked if she didn’t work with someone for events or work trips at a bare minimum.
Working with a stylist isn’t just about working with someone like Law Roach, pulling wild vintage pieces. It’s also about just having someone bring the store to your house so you can shop privately and put together cohesive looks all at one time. IMO there is just no way Meghan doesn’t do that at least semi-regularly.
Most of her day to day looks don’t need a stylist, she looks great already. I wouldn’t be surprised if she brings in a stylist for events though, there’s a lot more work needed for outfit coordination, hair and make up etc.
If she plans on having more regular public appearances, then a stylist makes sense to plan out timelines, travel etc. Its so so much work to do on your own if you’re already working!
Agree 100%. Meghan does not have to dress like a movie star all the time.
I have to think Harry and Meghan must laugh so hard at the amount of speculation about their everyday lives. Sounds like they have a good team of people who support them fully, no one leaks anything (I’m sure their NDAs are iron clad), and I’m sure they also ‘test’ their staff by purposefully putting in a fake bit of info to still make sure there are no leaks.
So much speculation about Meghan’s wardrobe – sure there are some tailoring issues but on the whole she dresses the way someone with a lot of money does: simple classic looks and if something a little big then so be it. The uber rich aren’t out there tailoring everything to death – they don’t need to unless for something very special.
This article has a nasty tone and anyone can objectively pick that up on first read thru. I really hope the Sussexes thrive and succeed despite these haters and all the vibes consistently sent their way.
I honestly doubt that Meghan used a stylist through the pandemic. But I would imagine that right now it’s difficult for her to shop except online. Which doesn’t always give you the best fit. So maybe she has started to get a stylist sometimes. Just to bring her clothes to look at and try on. That way she doesn’t have to fight the papparazzi by leaving the house.
Shops can send wardrobes out to people’s homes. Here in Boston, you never see a soul in the designer shops and you wonder how they can afford the rent, but they make most of their sales by bringing the merchandise to the clients.
Interesting that she finds it necessary to write such a lengthy (and tedious to read) article about someone she really has no interest in. And how she finds it necessary to slag off on Oprah also. I guess my impression of “fashion” is that it has always been about copying and certain things being trendy at certain times. Not really sure what this woman’s points are outside of Meghan MAYBE working with Mizrahi. She could have written that in two sentences without all the rest of the tedious drivel.
Never noticed she paired the green dress with purple shoes. Love it
Happy I do not use or avail my sights on that site, sounds kind of nasty and anti Meghan. I just love how Meghan dresses like who I visualize her as, a wealthy woman who is true to her aesthetic, clean, modern and tasteful. Also happy she has not aligned herself with a brand because often times, the scrutiny associated with branding does not hold up. Keep doing you Meghan, I love it.
Only a fan would write that much about a woman they claim to not have an interest in.
The bish that wrote this is pathetic and on top of that factually wrong, from Meghan’s title to that nonsense about Dior. They’ve highlighted her and Harry’s outfits of theirs every time they’ve worn them. So no, not “desperate” to quash being associated with Meghan, just wanting to correct a lie from the lying British media.
Even though she sells product, the brands are staying far away from the negativity that is manufactured around her. These brands have spent hundreds of millions on brand development, goodwill and marketing and will not risk it with an ambassadorship for her, because of the lunacy that is the British press and their minions.
What Meghan needs to do is to develop her own brand. Everything will sell out. And she needs to do it now, while the interest in her is still at a crescendo. It will wane eventually. So it’s best she make her millions now. I fear that her team thinks this hyper visibility is here indefinitely. It is not. She is growing older and social media is fickle. I want her to make her bag now and secure the future for Archie and Lili because Billy won’t call off his dogs and they will move on from harassing Meg to harassing the kids when they come of age. Those kids need the security of billions to withstand what that bitter island will throw at them.
Anyway, just my take
“Even though she sells product, the brands are staying far away from the negativity that is manufactured around her. These brands have spent hundreds of millions on brand development, goodwill and marketing and will not risk it with an ambassadorship for her, because of the lunacy that is the British press and their minions.”
And you know this how? Do you know what deals have been offered and turned down? What “deals” have been sought after and denied? Aquazzura didn’t feel that way and they don’t seem to have gone out of business.
The British media and the derangers want nothing more than for Meghan to become a product shill to make money. Sorry but she’s not Fergie. As for interest in Meghan waning, that won’t happen anytime soon, not with the tabloids tracking her every move and word. They are going broke trying to make Meghan “unpopular” but they’ve only succeeded in ruining their reputations, not hers.
I don’t believe she has received the type of deals she wants….hence the signing with the PR agency and the waiting since. Of course this is speculation on my part but since none of us know them this is ALL speculation.
I love the fact that she has tried her hand at angel investing with Clevr. I would just prefer it if she leveraged her own powerful brand. We would all be scrambling to support her and she would make a ton of money. Sorry, I won’t be satisfied until they are billionaires……and I know this is a me problem…..lol….but this is social media, I can have any number of lofty expectations for my faves and I make no apologies….
If brands are staying away because of negativity why do they always post about Meghan when she’s wearing their clothes? Could it be that Meghan doesn’t want to be brand ambassador?
She is making millions now, and she was making millions before she married Harry. Her bag is fine.
People are obsessed with stating the Sussex’s need to make money. But, by my count, they have all the $$ from Netflix, Spare, which was a huge pay day, whatever Harry is making from Travelist and Betterup, and whatever is leftover from Spotify. So..hundreds of millions? IDK that’s a pretty tidy pay day in interest alone.
@Snaggletooth: and I’m sure the origins for that lie in the British class system, where aristos–the best of the very bestest–inherit their money, they don’t work for it, darling. Ditto for the royals, with the added benefit of official thievery & ‘gifting’. With of course the papers’ every article backing up this insane line of thinking.
lol. Funny thing is the people talking sh-t about her are still buying what she wears. Rebel Wilson who talked sh*t about Meghan worn Meghan’s red cape dress. So, if Meghan wants a deal with a fashion brand, she can get one. It is apparent she isn’t interested in that. She has investments and continues her podcast now. They have also production deals in the work. She isn’t some reality show celebrity who needs to sign every deal now while it is hot. If you didn’t figure this out yet, you aren’t following her that closely.
Hi Lauren’s friend! This comment is giving the same vibes as this article, weird.
Bingo!
I don’t think this is true. I see most of the companies actually becoming more vocal about highlighting when she wears their items. They didn’t do it as much in 2020 but I notice they are definitely more comfortable doing it now. So I think that speaks not only to how profitable Meghan’s style is for them but also that the negativity people manufacture around her is probably not going to stick around. As it is, it’s starting to just be angry social media people with usually semi-anonymous accounts. Do they spend money on Dior? Lol.
@Jen — Meghan’s already made her millions. Before she even met Harry. She doesn’t need to make bank now for Archie’s and Lili’s futures, she’s already made it. She doesn’t need to cozy up to any brand or stylist to gain a toehold in the fashionista world, she picks and chooses what she knows is best for her. She makes money doing more worthwhile things like highlighting women’s and children’s needs through podcasts and documentaries. And no, interest in Meghan will never wane, she is admired globally. Now go back to Puck.
Sure, Jen.
@Jen: you know those kids have a father, too? Their financials are fine.
have worked in the fashion industry since 1997. completely disagree on this take.
Meghan has no need to slap her face on a luxury brand or slap her face on licensed products or go into huge development costs for her own brand/team.
she is clearly savvy and surrounded by good advisors- I predict she will continue to invest in brands like Clevr, use her clout to raise money for Archewell, and produce/option content that she thinks elevates the voices and stories and organizations that matter. full stop. she’s never demonstrated that she cares about money/status. she cares about what she can do with money/status to improve the world.
could she be a Dior girl? of course! my money’s on that she has declined multiple brand ambassadorships.
@GAH, agreed. I think the only way Meghan becomes an official brand girl is to support related charity efforts like Smart Works. Since Dior probably isn’t looking to move into that arena, they have to settle for hyping every time she wears Dior on the ‘Gram.
I could see her having a stylist, not b/c she has no sense of style but b/c she’s busy and a stylist could take care of a lot of mundane stuff for her. Also having a stylist doesn’t mean having someone pick your clothes out every day! It could be something like they help her put together a good collection of basics for day-to-day a couple times a year and then also work with her for bigger events.
Interesting… Jamie Mizrahi is best friends with Erin Foster.
The tone of the article tells me that this is probably made up. Meghan and Mizrahi could be friends or they could be working on a project together but stylist, I’m not sure. My guess is this piece was written so that it could be picked up by the British press nothing more. And it has been.
It’s an immediate red flag when someone uses dog language (“good girl”) to speak to a grown, professional human woman. That set the tone for the balance of her smug commentary. And why does Duchess Meghan “need” to make money? If they never made another penny, the Sussexes have enough to get them through the rest of their lives.
Yeah, the “good girl” comment was gross. As was the rest of it.
I was disgusted by that as well.
The press has always treated Harry as if he were five, and now that he’s with Meghan it’s like they talk about the both of them as unruly teens. Good girl was so patronising – it made my skin crawl.
I wonder if Puck is “appalled by the perceived copycatry” that Kate Middleton so obviously pulls?
Is it just me or is there a “bitter hag” energy to this article? Now, I don’t think that every article about Meghan must be glowing, honest and fair criticism is always needed these days, but this article has an undercurrent of jealousy, snobbery and middle-school “mean girl” energy about it. I get the distinct impression that Lauren is not a very happy person.
Yes. It was such a bitchy article! Wowzers.
Best word that came to mind, when I read that article, was plain ole snippy.
Bitchy journo who hates Meghan because she could not bear to even call her by her first name, not even once land let us know in the first sentence that he hates that Meghan is titled. She dehumanised Meghan in every sentence. A bitch through & through
So smug and snarky. Terribly written too.
Yes – seemed like beyond expiry date Carrie Bradshaw to me.
The tone of this was so fetid and ugly that I had to look up the “journalist.” What a sad sack… OOF.
And this article has deranged stalker all over it! What’s the matter dear, did megan say NO to an interview, did Mizrahi also tell you to Foxtrot Oscar, oh dear, to bad, so sad. Now take the hint, all this bile will only rot the brain you spend all your time sitting on.
I would love Megan to bring out her own brand of ANYTHING, because it will sell, but I think she’s a lot busier with other things at the moment. Roll on the podcast.
Another salty bitter B that wishes she was Meghan but ain’t . Stay bitter
This article seems like a bitter screed of speculation and complaints based more on proximity of two people than actual facts. If Meghan wants to work with a stylist, then good for her. A lot of high profile professional women use them. Despite the very neutral color palette, I actually like most of what she wears. I think her style Meghan’s style has evolved, gotten a bit more polished but she’s still very consistent. She does like fabrics that tend to show wrinkles like linen though. Would love more color too but anyway, that had nothing t to do with this shady article. Like why the sudden interest?
never even heard of Puck until now. not really journalism as more “insider adjacent” gossip site. i kind of like that meg styles her self and continues to do so. the last line about her starting a fashion line would be very interesting. i think would be cool for her to do a collab and do a small collection again to pave the way for a full line.
The writer, Lauren Sherman, is a well known fashion industry writer, but she can be suuuuch a b*tch in her articles. She rarely writes anything that is positive about a brand, a company or a person…it always has to have zingers in it.
This seems more like an anti-Jamie Mizrahi article than an anti-Meghan article to me, just because fashion people will know Jamie and not necessarily “like her”. The “Short Hills NJ” reference as an obvious dig, using “Montecito” as a dig, because it isn’t New York or Los Angeles. For fashion people those are the only acceptable places to live in the US if you are working as a stylist.
I think hearing that Meghan might be using her was a way to write something snarky about the stylist but get more clicks because Meghan is mentioned. It’s classic click bate, but Puck tries to market itself as above that type of thing.
I’m actually really disappointed in the article because it’s gossipy speculation, snotty, classist and obnoxious. We learn nothing new and it doesn’t seem to have a point. I guess Lauren ran out of fashion week information to write about and needed something to get more readers to come to the site.
Meghan is always wow level well dressed and items sell out when she wears them. Another annoy is the use of “PTSD” in the article. I know the writer’s trying to be funny but it never lands well with me, knowing real sufferers of PTSD. I don’t know, just really gets to me.
The dig at her wedding gown tells me this lady really, really doesn’t get the fashion statements that Meghan is making.
Some people thought she ought to have been sewn skin-tight into that dress, and they made bitchy comments like “I would have given it one more fitting”. But someone from Givenchy gave an interview shortly after the wedding explaining that there had been a thoughtful decision to make the tailoring softer, to leave Meghan room to move and the ability to be comfortable and authentic on her wedding day. That’s not a “tailoring issue,” that’s a very intentional choice.
And it mirrors the difference in high end men’s tailoring, where some go for a very structured and sharp suit look, but bespoke Savile Row tailoring (which Charles wears) is all about soft drape and a natural-looking sort of hang. Meghan was aligning herself with THAT kind of luxury: comfortable, authentic, with room for movement. Wearing fabrics that haven’t been starch-pressed into stiffness, letting her linen pick up a few natural wrinkles, seems to me to be absolutely part of that same statement.
She’s claiming easy-breezy California cool: high end, impeccable materials, but presented with a natural ease. It’s all part of why she doesn’t come across as stiff and unapproachable as some other royal women. (I’m not talking about Camilla; notably, Camilla takes the same approach as Meghan and it’s part of why Camilla is often praised for her relaxed and authentic style.)
So, no, she’s not making tailoring mistakes. She’s making tailoring *statements*.
Exactly, @poppy. Not long after Meghan and Harry’s wedding someone published a photo of Audrey Hepburn wearing a similar dress with even more ease. How much ease is in a garment can depend upon a variety of factors. Fashion, style, period, the wearer wanting to be able to eat lunch, etc. it is crazy to me that since Kate came on the scene and started wearing skin tight clothing that some people think now that is how a Duchess is supposed to dress, or that alone constitutes proper tailoring.
I will also add that when it comes to Kate’s wedding gown, the dress was not tailored to fit her but rather the padding she wore. Should we all start wearing padding now and prancing around in negative ease?!
She is always impeccable, elegant and classy. I shudder to think that this writer and others think she should have had a wedding dress made to look like Ivanka Trump Cheap Barbie showing off the goods at market.
It always comes back to jealousy, they can’t stand that she’s this gorgeous and not selling herself like an object as they would have they were her.
The main issue is that everyone wants Meghan to be what they want her to be. Meghan’s going to do what she wants, dress how she wants and be what she wants.
‘Markle is actually not much of a subject of fascination for me,’ but just let me recite every bit of clothing she wears and go on and on about it. Maybe she should stick to coat dresses, I bet she knows loads about every one Kate’s worn.
Well, one of the first things I thought after reading the article is that if this is true this is free publicity for Jamie Mizrah. Just a thought.
I agree that this snark piece is more about Mizrahi than about Meghan, or rather is more LA gossip than Royal Family gossip. The connections referenced in the article are Mizrahi’s close friendships with the LA “mommy mafia” – Kate Hudson, Jennifer Meyer, and the other women who run with them. Meghan has been connected to some of these women through her charity work. So it makes sense for Mizrahi and Meghan to team up, just like Meghan wears Jen Meyer’s jewelry sometimes. It’s just written bitchily because that’s the Puck/Sherman tone.
I have never read anything so bitchy in my whole life.
I hope everyone read the summary here and did not click on that Puke site that is all vomit. Not clicking on this site EVER!
Puck sucks! I really hope people will stop hate clicking, because it only feeds more hate.
Screengrab if necessary, use archive if you have to, but don’t click on hate!
Meghan went through fit issues during her Pacific tour bc she found out she was pregnant weeks after after having purchased and organized the trip’s wardrobe (the public announcement was actually made during their first stop).
She was not using a stylist, like Kate did for several yrs after getting married, but for Ms Noono’s remote assistance. It was seemingly their calculation that she’d stay within her size for the couple of weeks tour’s duration, which didn’t happen. She was at that 3-5 months stage where either you remain the same, either a bump just pops up overnight and then you start thickening by the day.
I’m sure provisions would have been made, hadn’t she known about her pregnancy before starting plans for the tour.
Also, heat and time difference might induce swelling and bloating. It was no one’s fault but she was looking so stuffed and miserable, that an aide was reportedly sent emergency shopping. She looked way more comfortable thereafter and she was a vision in her de la Renta.
Meghan’s daily carefree style couldn’t just not translate as succesfully as she intends into formal looks, and yes a stylist might help her achieve so. But I do think lies and vitriol were unnecessary.
Since when has Meghan been someone who frequents jewel tone clothing? Of course she has worn some jewel tones, but it isn’t something she is known for or considered to be her signature style choice. She obviously doesn’t know anything about Meghan since she doesn’t know anything about her style or even her name. She repeated Meghan’s maiden name so many times as if to try and throw shade at her. Meghan knows who she is and has never had an issue with styling herself, which is obvious by the fact that still to this day, her wearing anything from a sweater, dress, jeans, shoes, jewelry or accessories it almost always sells out. Her writing a whole article about Meghan is even proof of her styling abilities. Designers report when Meghan wears their clothes and no one even knows who this person is who wrote this article.
Good grief did Meghan and Jamie Mizrahi steal her cookies or something? So much snark! Meghan’s wedding gown and probably a lot of her fit problems during her time in the UK was probably down to the weight fluctuating from stress and then pregnancy with stress, then back to stress again.
She’s most often dressed absolutely stunning since leaving that life behind. And her inner glow is something no stylist can give her. She just shines from within because she’s free!
Oh and I almost forgot, she was dressed impeccably for the Queen’s funeral. She was so restrained and classy and appropriate. She stood out for her emotions and respect for the queen and not for her fashion, yet it was her fashion choices that enabled that, if that makes any sense.
The fashion industry wants little to do with her, but everything she wears sells out and she has well-placed friends in the industry, so, she might start her own fashion line? This is what you’re saying, here?