Kensington Palace demanded that Ryanair apologize for that 2022 tweet

Back in 2022, there was a rather scandalous royal blind item on Deuxmoi, a blind which many people believed was about Prince William and his recreational activities. After that blind, I would occasionally refer to him as “Peg” or “Peggington.” The whole thing trended on Twitter for a while and every now and then, the hashtags born in 2022 are still used. It should not be underestimated just how viral that story became, to the point where Irish flight company Ryanair decided to make a joke on social media.

It was an amazing time, honestly. Ryanair later deleted the tweet and no one ever explained why. Until now! A guy who works for Ryanair’s social media gave an interview and he explained what went down behind-the-scenes. Apparently, Kensington Palace actually called Ryanair to complain and threaten the Irish company. The palace wanted an apology! At the end of the day, Ryanair just deleted the tweet, which was seen as good enough by KP.

The Palace got Ryanair to delete that tweet about William. pic.twitter.com/gCnwOZiY7L — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 3, 2024

So there you go. Kensington Palace was well aware of the Peggington rumors, the hashtags and everything on social media in 2022. Kensington Palace went out of its way to threaten a private Irish company into taking down a (funny) joke tweet. But the same Kensington Palace claimed their hands were tied when it came to the media and Derangers’ harassment of and threats against the Duchess of Sussex. Once again, we keep seeing how the palaces *can* shut down stories and issue legal threats when they want to. They just didn’t want to protect the Sussexes, ever.