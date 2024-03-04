Kensington Palace demanded that Ryanair apologize for that 2022 tweet

Back in 2022, there was a rather scandalous royal blind item on Deuxmoi, a blind which many people believed was about Prince William and his recreational activities. After that blind, I would occasionally refer to him as “Peg” or “Peggington.” The whole thing trended on Twitter for a while and every now and then, the hashtags born in 2022 are still used. It should not be underestimated just how viral that story became, to the point where Irish flight company Ryanair decided to make a joke on social media.
It was an amazing time, honestly. Ryanair later deleted the tweet and no one ever explained why. Until now! A guy who works for Ryanair’s social media gave an interview and he explained what went down behind-the-scenes. Apparently, Kensington Palace actually called Ryanair to complain and threaten the Irish company. The palace wanted an apology! At the end of the day, Ryanair just deleted the tweet, which was seen as good enough by KP.
So there you go. Kensington Palace was well aware of the Peggington rumors, the hashtags and everything on social media in 2022. Kensington Palace went out of its way to threaten a private Irish company into taking down a (funny) joke tweet. But the same Kensington Palace claimed their hands were tied when it came to the media and Derangers’ harassment of and threats against the Duchess of Sussex. Once again, we keep seeing how the palaces *can* shut down stories and issue legal threats when they want to. They just didn’t want to protect the Sussexes, ever.
AHAHAAA I never saw that Ryanair tweet…. DEAD
Same, excellent work bringing that back to people’s attention now.
I never saw it before now! LMAO 🤣
Same! And now it’s making the rounds again with the added hilarity that the palace demanded it be removed.
What I want to know is which comms genius asked Ryanair for a public apology? That would have ensured it got shared endlessly! Ryanair did them a favour by simply deleting it once they had their fun.
Well they didn’t apologize and just said they took it down from their sight but it was too late many many people have it. In fact yesterday it was on Twitter under the #Prince of Pegging. They also put out one of an older lady zig zagging in the water trying to get to shore with plastic bags in her hands and they captioned it “ We have found Can’t in Ireland lol.
Laughing/crying at work because of that tweet. Sometimes we are so lucky that everything is forever once it’s posted on the internet.
I missed it then but enjoy it now! Plus, that incident didn’t seem to bother them a bit, what with their ‘Kate spotted in Ireland’ tweet!
Given Ryanair’s attitude of “no such thing as bad publicity” (their CEO has famously floated the idea of standing seats, charging for the toilets etc etc) I’m surprised they haven’t put it on the side of a plane.
William is such a terrible person. Absolute a-hole. He deserves every bit of karma that’s coming his way.
Bless his fragile cotton socks. He needs to tell the world where his misses missington is.
“Bless his fragile cotton socks” should replace “bless his heart” from here on out.
And that proves the rumors are true, no? Otherwise, why get so bent out of shape?
I don’t know why but somehow that choice of words seems… unfortunate. And funny.
So to speak.
“Never complain, never explain” my ass. I hope one day Karma bites POP right on his ass.
Karma is going to have to elbow someone else out the way. As you can see, his ass is a hot spot; lots of activity there.
@Tursitops love you! loooooooool!!
I came to say that Karma may find that his ass is already pre occupied! Nice on Tursitops!
And now that tweet is getting a whole new round of attention. Love it!!
Streisand Effect.
@Brassy Rebel. Yep! And it’s hysterical!
I’m one of those who hadn’t seen it before, so congratulations to the person who revived it.
Anyone still on the party line that the royals ” can’t” or ” don’t” respond to things on social media or in traditional media, either want to believe the terrible things about the Sussexes or are embarrassed they did and wants to pretend they never pay attention to that stuff. 2024 really seems to be the year where all this is coming out. And I hope it keeps coming.
Peg’s favorite emoji is the eggplant. I can’t believe KP complained, how pathetic.
Since their advice to Meghan was that everyone goes through it and just to keep low and endure it, hard to feel badly about any bad press any of them receive.
The thing is, when karma does finally bite him on the ass, he’s going to enjoy it.
😁🤪
So Will 100% has a deranger account, right?
Like, some aide at KP didn’t print out the squad’s hit tweets of the week to review with Will and happen to bring his attention to this Ryanair tweet.
I am sure the entire KP staff is obligated to have one and use it regularly, too. Imagine having to toe the antique Persian rug in half-drunk Peg’s bedroom, briefing him about this tweet. He won’t read or hear briefings about charities or learn about current global affairs, but I bet he is up to date about his tabloid and social media mentions.
Back when Jason Knauf still was at KP and tried backstabbing Meghan of behalf of Bulliam the Incandescent for the Faily Heil trial, he was exposed as running a fake female Twitter account, Cate Fortier.
I have no idea why all these awful men like Richard “Maureen Eyers” Eden and KuKluxDan “Maria Joseph” Rotten feel the need to hide behind *female* burner accounts, but it’s probably an easier way to gain trust of all the Meghan hate accounts run by women.
That day was glorious. Also its not Reynair fault that Peggy loves to be pegged by his neighbours 😄
I thought royals were supposed to have thick skin, never explain or complain, rise above? What happened to that?
@S808 this isn’t the first time William got all fussy and demanded an apology. I don’t remember the details but I think he put an interviewer or dj or some such person on the spot for an apology over a minor joke that person made over the air about one of the royal children during a previous show. It may have been Charlotte.
It was a very awkward exchange and William came across as thin skinned and pompous. Even if I were to agree that children should never be used for jokes I still found something off putting about the way William handled it.
I’ve tried to find and source that incident for you but the search results are so cluttered with other incidents and mostly remarks on Harry wanting an apology for how Meghan was treated.
William and his wife are so thin skinned as to take offense over the lack of an Easter present. I’ll never be convinced they hold to the “Never complain, never explain” motto. All William does anymore is rant.
I love so many things about this:
1) it proves that of course H&M were right all along…..about how the palace could have protected them but did not. We knew that, but its gaining traction as a general idea more and more.
2) William and KP were 100% aware of the rumors and the social media hashtags and were pissed as HELL about them, so did what they could to shut down what they could. I can’t believe they wanted RyanAir to apologize!! That just would have drawn more attention to it. As it was, I liked RyanAir’s response – “well we got the reaction we wanted and everyone screenshotted it so yeah….we took it down.”
3) just to add on to #2…..William is such a fragile little little man. We’re seeing that again over the last few weeks – he cannot handle any kind of criticism or negative press and he HATES that he can’t control social media.
4) I love that this has just brought up the rumors again and the Ryan Air tweet, lol.
To your point about the apology, @becks1. It’s so funny. Did they really want a public apology? It so would have drawnmuch more attention to it. Which just tells you how deeply bad their instincts are.
Oh how I need an SNL skit where a Ryanair employee has to hold a press conference and publicly apologize for kink-shaming the prince of wails. “Whether you prefer the aisle or window, there’s a seat for everyone aboard Ryanair.”
@Sunday, I would love it if Ryanair just went complete troll on the RF – last minute getaway packages for those who want to get away from work for a few months (Kate) or fly somewhere out of the reach of the FBI (Andrew) or cheap flights to visit your ill father (William), even though he lives in the same city!
@Sunday and @Jay and the SNL skit … and talking about seating then adding some comment about being upfront or if you prefer the rear …..
@Sunday..”Make it happen Number Two”, (Captain Picard.)
Unless there is some legal thing I don’t know about, Ryanair is an IRISH company. The BRF are like silly celebrities to us.
So if KP can successfully threaten Ryanair, a company known for not giving AF about anything, imagine what they’re like with writers, bloggers etc. Do other royal families do this? Billy Idle is very quick to clamp down on free speech and fact reporting…🌹Nasty little tyrant. I can’t wait for Karma to sort him out.
Yes, also even if it is an Irish company, I am sure they have investments, some money ties in UK. Imagine the future head of the state (not just some celebrity) is threatening your company. It is why we are seeing articles about how perfect Kate is, how smart Will is from all over the world. The BRF got press ties all over the world.
I wonder if Ryanair deleted believing if they didn’t the palace would put pressure on the British government to interfere with Ryanair business in the UK, threatening to withdraw operating licences or such? I wouldn’t put it past Pegging to do this because I cannot believe Micheal O’Leary would defer to the crown.
Ryanair isn’t the nicest company to work for (I know someone who did who was jealous of when Ryanair was forced to submit to better working conditions in Germany), but I’m also questioning why KP demanded a PRIVATE apology from them. I can see why PW was offended, but then own it. Interesting that this is coming to light two years later…
Bingo. they threaten media outlets, bloggers, YouTubers, social media and have burner accounts trolling and pay for bots.
KP is basically Johnny Depp.
It’s the way they never protected Meghan. When they could have. And the fact that they were also part of instigating the abuse. Letting comments stay up on insta. Not ever saying a word about the racist abuse. When they could have. KP is toxic.
I never saw that Ryanair tweet and this is GIVING ME LIFE ON A MONDAY. 😆😆😆 laughing OUT LOUD. And chef’s kiss on choosing to include that last photo of William. This whole thing is perfection, and exactly why Celebitchy has been my first stop every morning since like 2007. I love you. 😆
The choices of photos etc on this site are always perfection, adding truth to the saying that a picture is worth a thousand words. These loathsome creatures at both BP and KP deserve every bit of pillorying they get. The unmitigated gall to actually believe that they are super special people, and above all the plebs! In this day and age the arrogance borders on insanity.
Word!
I suspect that RyanAir’s immediate concern was that the RF could leverage their connections to threaten or reduce RyanAir’s licenses to fly into airports in England and whatever other contracts they have for airport services, so it was easier to delete the tweet. Plus, I’m sure the company has other investments and relationships in England that could be threatened.
BUT, RyanAir certainly got all the publicity and kudos for that hilarious tweet. They accomplished their goal.
I just cannot believe that no one working for that family has never heard of the Streisand effect. Are they all that clueless?
Clearly a rhetorical question…
William is in the wrong profession to be so delicate…..
According to the Palace, they bent over backwards to help Meghan and Harry. Here’s proof that they did nothing and also encouraged the attacks against Meghan.
Yep, when the Palace WANT to step in, it does. This just proves what we’ve know all along, the Palace lies through its veneers! Let’s see what it makes of this, because I can I’m sorry to say that we have a lurker The Mirror is failing in its job.
You are supposed to report facts, in an honest and unbias way, but your not. You have gone down the path of clickbate and inciting hatred.
Your readers letters page today, Monday the 4/3/2024, was nothing but a trope of disgusting comments
I know you had letters in support of Harry getting security, because mine was one of them, but you chose not to print any and chose hatred.
Let’s get it right. Harry is the kings son, Megan is the kings daughter in law and their children are the kings grandchildren. So YES they are targets or have you forgotten the disgusting messages on met police officers phones. Really, you chose to ignore that after the Sarah Everard case!
You chose to ignore the white supremacists jailed in THIS country where they were threatening to kill Harry’s family.
You chose to ignore the fact that the king is suffering from cancer and obviously this kind of rubbish will put a strain on him. Just like you forgot to mention that Harry had offered to reimburse the met for the cost of security.
Yes Daily Mirror, you have sunk to a new low. You might as well take Morgan back as your editor!
Indtead of continuing your obvious bias towards Harry and Megan, go look at the prince and Princess of Wales. The princess is recovering from WHAT.? William is a lazy oaf, who couldn’t be bothered to go to the remembrance service for his godfather, but could swig whiskey with a celebrity, when that trip to Wales wasn’t even in his diary.
Do your job, and stop knee bending to an institution that’s out of date and out of touch.
Mary Pester
Saltash Cornwall
Mary Pester, after the Mirror and the other bm engendered hate and vitriol toward H&M (and continue to date), they really have no business even mentioning the word security and H&M. There’s a British industry that is responsible for a lot that they will never acknowledge.
I guess KP didn’t think they could get a US company to do their bidding…the South Park clip is still out there and brought back on X/Twitter. What did they do about that?
@saucy&sassy, I agree lovey. The British media have just become a hate factory, sorry my letter seemed a bit jumble, but my head has been a bit today lol(lots of pain the last 24 hours) I tried to copy and paste after I had emailed it but it got mixed up in my post, never mind.
The BM have no rights to mention security, when they post every move Harry and Megan are making. Christ when Harry came to the UK, they were even plotting his flight! I want the south park sketch of William and Kate going viral again, just to see them all going apoplectic!
Mary Pester, I’m sorry to hear that your pain is bad. I hope that lessens soon, so you’re more comfortable.
Could someone explain the joke? I’m either too young or too old.
William is a bottom. He likes to receive. The joke is that the seat arm fulfills that ;D
This tweet in question is about the pegging rumors going around about Will in 2022. Google pegging. You’ll get it.
But don’t use your work computer to do that search LOL.
@Carmine – Nooooooooooo … don’t google pegging …. certainly not on a work or shared or visible computer … and if after all that you insist on googling pegging perhaps google cartoon + pegging … hopefully much less graphic. You’ll never be able to unsee it.
I know I’ve liked and retweeted this a few times! 😹 Great job, Ryanair!
Omg, I can’t stop laughing. This is why transparency is a bad thing if you want a glamorous monarchy.
Poor Diplomat Guru Private Secretary, maybe you’d like to retire to a nice quiet garden in country?
Eurydice, but I want KP to go after South Park now. I’ve got plenty of popcorn.
By the way the Duke of Kent is out working today. At the age of 88. With a walking stick. Looking like he’s struggling.
I’d be ashamed if I were William. Deeply, deeply ashamed.
I live for these moments when wank is knocked down a peg or two
😂
Ryanair should have released the following statement: “We have just been contacted by (Specific Name and Title) from Kensington Palace, who confirmed that the #PrinceofPegging trend we recently referenced does indeed refer to Prince William. We apologize for mocking Prince William simply for engaging in a consensual activity that he clearly enjoys. We understand the Prince is proud of his pegging proclivities, and we congratulate him on his courageous public pro-pegging stance, which will surely uplift both peggers and peggees worldwide.”
KP is hilariously inept. I mean, the Ryanair social media guy said they kept the tweet intentionally vague, so they could defend as it applying to any William … but KP basically confirmed William’s kink by yelling about the tweet.
Morons.
Also, don’t mess with the Irish.
Ryanair social media game is top tear.Absolutely golden.
But, but, but never complain.
Bring back the South Park pegging clip. Time for that to enjoy some additional attention.😝😜🤪