Carole Middleton is ‘infuriated’ with Gary Goldsmith’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ gig

We heard, more than a month ago, that Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith would join the latest cast of Celebrity Big Brother, which is a somewhat popular gig for has-been celebrities in the UK. At the time of the announcement, the Princess of Wales had already been missing for more than a month, and she was still “recovering from abdominal surgery” in the hospital, at least that’s what we were told. We were also told that Gary had no plans to spill any tea on Kate or the Middletons, but he would “tell all” about the Sussexes, a couple he has likely never met. Gary was always supposed to be the richest member of Carole Middleton’s family, but between the collapse of Party Pieces and Gary’s reality show hustling, the whole thing is giving “broke as hell.” Well, now that the new season of CBB is here, the Middletons are freaking out. Loose cannon Gary cannot be trusted, and they’re seemingly cutting their ties with him?

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has been read the riot act by her parents after signing up to Celebrity Big Brother. Insiders said Kate’s mum Carole — Gary’s sister — is “infuriated” and fears he could spill royal secrets on the show, which starts tonight. It comes as the Princess of Wales recuperates at home following abdominal surgery nearly seven weeks ago. It is understood the Palace is also anxious about what Gary might say about the royals and Kate’s family. A source said: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.” But the source warned Prince Harry and wife Meghan could be in Kate’s uncle’s firing line. Gary, 58, has now gone into hiding in a London hotel after arriving at the ITV studios yesterday. He will appear tonight during Celebrity Big Brother’s live launch. Despite the family’s concerns, those close to him have insisted he will only speak fondly of niece Kate. Our insider added: “In the eyes of the public, Gary’s become the black sheep of the Middleton family. Carole is his sister, so there will always be love, but they no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things. He has said he doesn’t have their blessing to go into the house but is going full steam ahead anyway. He wants to defend his family. Gary wouldn’t do anything to embarrass Kate or William, who he thinks a lot of. With Kate being out of the public eye at the moment and William shouldering a lot, the last thing they want is for Uncle Gary to be causing any embarrassment on television. Gary has said he knows what he is doing and has told his friends he’d never do anything to hurt his family.” However, he could take aim at the Sussexes. Our source said: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more than likely going to be in the firing line as Gary has made no secret about how little he likes them.”

[From The Sun]

This is a bit too obvious, even for the royalist media – the Princess of Wales has been missing for nearly eighty days, there has been international attention on how badly Kensington Palace has mismanaged the Kate stuff, and now her uncle is appearing on a tacky reality show where he will bash… Harry and Meghan. Don’t get me wrong, the royalist media will make a meal out of whatever Gary says about the Sussexes, but no one in the Middleton clan or the palace trusts him to simply deliver anti-Sussex talking points and not discuss Kate, William, Carole or anyone else.

Also note: this is the first time in more than two months since we’ve heard anything “from” the Middletons. Carole and Michael went into hiding after Party Pieces collapsed last June, and they’ve only been seen in public one time since then. Carole hasn’t been briefing the media about Kate’s recovery or anything this year. And now the Middletons want everyone to know that Gary doesn’t have their permission to appear on this tacky show.