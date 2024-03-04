Carole Middleton is ‘infuriated’ with Gary Goldsmith’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ gig

We heard, more than a month ago, that Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith would join the latest cast of Celebrity Big Brother, which is a somewhat popular gig for has-been celebrities in the UK. At the time of the announcement, the Princess of Wales had already been missing for more than a month, and she was still “recovering from abdominal surgery” in the hospital, at least that’s what we were told. We were also told that Gary had no plans to spill any tea on Kate or the Middletons, but he would “tell all” about the Sussexes, a couple he has likely never met. Gary was always supposed to be the richest member of Carole Middleton’s family, but between the collapse of Party Pieces and Gary’s reality show hustling, the whole thing is giving “broke as hell.” Well, now that the new season of CBB is here, the Middletons are freaking out. Loose cannon Gary cannot be trusted, and they’re seemingly cutting their ties with him?
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has been read the riot act by her parents after signing up to Celebrity Big Brother. Insiders said Kate’s mum Carole — Gary’s sister — is “infuriated” and fears he could spill royal secrets on the show, which starts tonight.
It comes as the Princess of Wales recuperates at home following abdominal surgery nearly seven weeks ago. It is understood the Palace is also anxious about what Gary might say about the royals and Kate’s family.
A source said: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”
But the source warned Prince Harry and wife Meghan could be in Kate’s uncle’s firing line. Gary, 58, has now gone into hiding in a London hotel after arriving at the ITV studios yesterday. He will appear tonight during Celebrity Big Brother’s live launch. Despite the family’s concerns, those close to him have insisted he will only speak fondly of niece Kate.
Our insider added: “In the eyes of the public, Gary’s become the black sheep of the Middleton family. Carole is his sister, so there will always be love, but they no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things. He has said he doesn’t have their blessing to go into the house but is going full steam ahead anyway. He wants to defend his family. Gary wouldn’t do anything to embarrass Kate or William, who he thinks a lot of. With Kate being out of the public eye at the moment and William shouldering a lot, the last thing they want is for Uncle Gary to be causing any embarrassment on television. Gary has said he knows what he is doing and has told his friends he’d never do anything to hurt his family.”
However, he could take aim at the Sussexes. Our source said: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more than likely going to be in the firing line as Gary has made no secret about how little he likes them.”
This is a bit too obvious, even for the royalist media – the Princess of Wales has been missing for nearly eighty days, there has been international attention on how badly Kensington Palace has mismanaged the Kate stuff, and now her uncle is appearing on a tacky reality show where he will bash… Harry and Meghan. Don’t get me wrong, the royalist media will make a meal out of whatever Gary says about the Sussexes, but no one in the Middleton clan or the palace trusts him to simply deliver anti-Sussex talking points and not discuss Kate, William, Carole or anyone else.
Also note: this is the first time in more than two months since we’ve heard anything “from” the Middletons. Carole and Michael went into hiding after Party Pieces collapsed last June, and they’ve only been seen in public one time since then. Carole hasn’t been briefing the media about Kate’s recovery or anything this year. And now the Middletons want everyone to know that Gary doesn’t have their permission to appear on this tacky show.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I don’t watch these shows so I’m not exactly sure how it works, but isn’t it like survivor? Don’t you have to keep getting voted back to stay? He won’t be in there with the sycophantic press, there’s no guarantee that those people will be Harry and Meghan haters and they will probably ask questions or challenge him or some things. If the Harry and Meghan stuff isn’t sticking, well he only has one other claim to fame that he can talk about. And that’s what I’m sure they’re worried about. Probably a lot more skeletons in their closet that he’s privy to than anything about the Sussexes.
Big Brother starts with a certain number of housemates, and every week one housemate is voted out. The celebrity version is a bit different but it’s the same format, housemates are voted out one by one until only one remains.
I doubt the British public will vote him out early on as people will want to keep him in longer to increase the chance of him spilling tea.
As for the other housemates, they’re all also C/D list celebs and generally the celebs are fake nice to each other, they bicker, we’re hardly talking about Paxman here.
Apparently the rules have changed for this series and viewers will be voting to keep their favourites in the house rather than voting to evict their least favourites.
The “celebrities” do indeed tend to be Z-listers but that’s only because people don’t say yes unless they’re desperate. It’s also kind of the point, watching has-beens get humiliated. It’s a pretty nasty show all round.
Strange that they waited until now to express disapproval. (Sarcasm.)
Welcome back, Carole.
Perhaps it is part of the umbrella ultimatum/divorce agreement. Reign in your family and their media briefing and you get xx more dollars.
That was precisely my thought. The renewed objection is because no one wants him throwing a wrench into potential divorce negotiations.
exactly 💯
I have always suspected that Gary being on that show is a threat from the Middletons to the RF : Give us what we want as a divorce settlement for Kate or we’ll start spilling via Gary. Mike Tindall sung for his supper on a reality show as well, so one can only imagine the damage Gary could do….
Assuming Kate’s disappearance involves divorce or separation negotiations….
It’s insane how much stick Meghan gets for her (estranged) relatives, when one of Kate’s close family members, who she appears to be on perfectly good terms with and actively uses as a press mouthpiece, is a violent wife-beating drug dealer and pimp.
And of course the British press aren’t mentioning any of these things.
DM even gave him a column, so he can write about H&M while pretending to know inside info about them. That is how you know Middletons, RF are working with british tabloid press.
Prince Harry was literally born into the royal family and he and Meghan, though estranged, are part of it. It’s insane that the British press is letting him say that he’s going to be attacking the POW’s brother in law and wife!
Yeah, the constant beating of the drum against M and H when it’s obvious that no one has any real info on them, it’s getting tiresome as hell. “Meghan went to get coffee today!” I guess it plays somewhat better in the UK than in the US, but most people must see through this smokescreen by now. THe further you spread it, the thinner it gets.
They underestimate how obvious it has become – and on a global scale – that everything they say about/against H&M is ill intended.
Welcome to the effects of properly GREY ROCKING.
People starve for info and eventually get boring to talk to / look unhinged for banging on about something half a decade old.
I was wondering where this guy was in the whole kate disappearance act, now i know.
I don’t believe this at all. They are on board and fully approve.
Yeah, this just seems like a CYA move
Unless something has really happened to Kate. And Charles is paying them off to keep it quiet. And Gary indangers that. I keep hearing people say Kate is doing this to get a better divorce settlement. But I don’t understand how her disappearing helps her. It just shows she can disappear and it really doesn’t make a difference at all.
@Robert Phillips There is a psychic tarot reader on Youtube who believes that KCIII has Kate shut away somewhere as some kind of punishment. Punishment for what, I don’t know. If that’s true though, the Middletons could really be worried about what Gary could say to derail her return to the public eye.
@RP: it also shows she can be disappeared and it would make a difference, not to the public at least.
@Boxy Lady – the day I believe a YouTube tarot card reader is the day I’ve lost my marbles. Wherever Kate is, she’s there of her own volition because her marriage is over in everything but name, and all of this is because of the atrocious way William treated her. I can think of many ways he brought this down upon himself and why he’s acting like a fugitive, and it’s not pretty.
Same. The lady doth protest too much.
Of course they can’t wait for Middleton drug dealer/spokesman to attack the Sussexes while Kate “recovers in privacy.”
Yep, put out something in advance when they aren’t bothered at all… unless and then they can act snooty and above it all.
I believe that Carole and company were very much on Board with this in the beginning because well bashing Harry and Meghan gets these people off. Even though they don’t know anything about them but who would bother to use their brain to think otherwise. However now that Kate in MISSING, carole is panicking that uncle coke bottle will tie few on and the entire house of lies will come tumbling down. Although I think Gary also doesn’t know what is wrong with Kate and where she is because he is a a loose cannon who was only good for footing the bills for them to keep up appearances of actually having money
I imagine it will be like Tindall. They all acted as if he would spill things on H&M and what he mostly spilled was icky stuff about Zara. It is the same with Gary. He can rant and rave about H&M but has nothing to spill. Even when he talks “fondly” of Kate, what he says is icky for an uncle to be saying.
I think Gary spewing hate towards Harry and Meghan on CBB is as equally embarrassing as him talking about William and Kate. This is going to blowback on Kate and the Royal Family and I’m hear for it. Anyway according to some deluded derangers, Kate has cut ties with Uncle Gary. If he talks about Harry and Meghan it will only prove that he has the blessings of the Middletons to go on the show.
The first thing he says about the Sussexes will be the confirmation: Kate Middleton’s family was also part of the cruel attacks on a pregnant woman.
So the first time we’ve “heard” from Carole in months and it’s to disavow Uncle Gary? Hmm.
IKR. Where are all the articles about how the Middletons are helping Can’t and the children? How she is helping Peg with maybe some cheese sandwiches and a good talk whilst he lays his head in her lap. Now they are worried about him saying things about his beloved niece.
Yeah, I think it’s going to backfire. Presumably, someone might ask him how many times he’s ever actually met Meghan. And has he ever? Would he have met her at PIppas reception? But basically, anything nasty said about Meghan will be presumably what he’s heard from his family, Kate and Carole. Aside from royal reporters, I think a lot of people are tired of the Meghan and Harry bashing. It’s not a good look. It’s old and it’s boring, really.
Pippa didn’t invite him to the evening reception, along with some of Mike’s brothers that aren’t domestic abuse criminals. Just not famous enough for her.
I remember reading something about that, and didn’t he complain about it too? You would think that the Meddletons are embarrassed by ol’ Gary and only want him around for his cash. Which I guess is not as abundant as in the past.
Its old and its tired, especially when the persons concerned moved across an ocean and a continent to get away from these people, some years ago now, and they can’t have anything new to say. The endless rehash of years old items is getting tiresome. It was always thin gruel, and now its moldy old gruel.
He and Mike tindall love those reality shows.
Most articles bashing Harry and Meghan were ghostwritten for him and it was a mutual exchange of coin for clicks; I doubt he will be able to stop himself talking about Kate, William and the Mids, possibly even other members of the Royal Family, the key factor in all of this is what editorial line the programme takes. They’ll definitely broadcast anything negative about H&M but will they censor anything about the others? The likes of the Mail, Express and commentators will either ignore or resort to pearl clutching if they choose not to heavily edit any juicy content.
1. Has he EVER even met Harry or Meg
2. I vaguely remember something post Sussexit that he had not even been allowed to meet Charlotte or Louis
Uncle Gary is a grifter and a clout chaser. Undoubtedly he will spit invective about H and M ( a couple that he doesn’t know and I don’t believe he has never met), but that’s nothing new. I doubt he’ll see the irony of attacking the Sussexes for “selling their royal ties” when he’s on a reality competition show doing just that.
Actually, it’s Gary’s creepy “compliments” for his niece that are potentially worse for Kate. I don’t think he’s likely to have any information on her health (Carole is smart enough for that).
I just checked who else was on the show and I don’t recognise anyone else except Sharon Osborne.
I wonder if the contestants will bring up Kate’s whereabouts in their conversation with Gary or would they be instructed to not talk about her and only about Harry and Meghan?
Well, Sharon certainly likes to trash H&M, so she and Gary will likely bond.
Uncle Garry and Vile Sharon will totally gang up to bash H&M. Who would pay them any attention otherwise? 🙄
Then hopefully there will be some strong push back by others, like Alex Beresford did to Piers Morgan. Otherwise it wouldn’t be interesting for the viewers.
Whether Gary talks about Kate or talks about the Sussexes….its a bad look either way. Everyone knows he’s trash, so I’m not surprised that Carole is embarrassed by this. She’s probably worried he’ll give something away about how poor they actually are.
I just can’t believe Carol isn’t 100% behind her brother. If nothing else it’s to create sympathy for no-news KM and to explain away Carol’s indebtedness.
We have to hope the other contestants take him to task for his own lurid and unsavoury newspaper headlines …. assault on his partner/wife, urinating in the street, and the rest including why he didn’t pay off his sister’s debts.
Carole is 100% behind getting her daughter to be queen. If her brother is going to screw that up, she’ll be against him.
This will back fire big time – he has a big mouth and genuinely hates the Sussex’s so he won’t be able to help himself by spouting out some racist crap and tea.
This is going to make Kate and her family look much worse than they already do – they have already been exposed as lying grifters who don’t pay their debts but I think he will inadvertently expose them as racists who sold stories to the press.
FAFO is coming for the whole Middleton clan.
Also, he’s clearly not as wealthy as he once was – I think he’s doing this not just for the money but because he thinks the RF owe him. It just proves what we’ve all been saying for months – that William has cut the Middletons off.
I really wonder how much time he has spent with the Middletons lately – the last we heard from him he was saying Kate couldn’t possibly be a racist because he and Carole grew up in a “very diverse” neighbourhood. No recent knowledge or examples, and of course it’s nonsensical. Maybe he was just trying to bring himself into it, but it didn’t make Kate’s situation better. Also, I doubt that reminding everyone of the family’s roots went over very well with either Carole or Kate, because it’s obviously a source of great insecurity.
Knowing that he would be on this show, I can’t believe that Carole would give him any information whatsoever about Kate’s situation. That said, he is both a creep and a moron, so even things that he thinks are “compliments” for his niece might have disastrous repercussions. We can only hope!
This just goes to show that for all the energy peggington put into trying to control the narrative about his brother in sister law he to has no idea how to prioritize and put energy into the things he actually can control. Gary should’ve been paid off and nipped in the bud long ago, now KP will have to rely on the British press whose opinion he “doesn’t care about” for help in making sure they only report on things that he says about the Sussex’s, and ignore everything else what a wonderful mess😎.
Bloody hell, this is going to be infuriating. Uncle Gary will be encouraged by the producers to mouth off about Harry and Meghan for clicks and attention, Sharon Osbourne will gleefully join in, none of the other vapid housemates will question the nonsense and the British Press will report all of it as gleeful ‘fact’.
No -one will point out that Gaz has likely never met H&M and therefore can only be getting his talking points fed to him by Kate or CarolE or is making them up entirely endorsed by Kate and CarolE.
Just as this media story ignores the fact that if Kate/CarolE were genuinely ‘furious’ that Uncle Gary was appearing he wouldn’t be bloody doing it in the first place. KP would be all over ITV and Gary saying ‘nope’.
See this is what I don’t get. If the places really didn’t want Gary on, surely they could pressure ITV not to put him on. I think they’ll have final edit on his scene or something.
This isn’t going to work. The rumors and stories around Kate have reached critical mass. Any attempt to push back or shut it down is met with derision. The HuffPost got dragged to hell over the weekend for their “leave Kate alone” article. RRs have seen their mentions go up in flames.
When the NY Times prints an article on the whole fandango, you’re done.
Indeed the stories about ‘where is Kate’ has gotten so out of control that the BBC had an article yesterday low key dragging William over his obsession with secrecy and why there has been no updates on Kate.
Harry and Megan need to record this. He is a vile liar who could limbo dance under a snake!
It’s going to be a hate fest because Sharon the mouth Osborne is in there along with her lap dog Louis Walsh. Uncle hookers and blow has never met Harry or Megan at any social occasion or private one, and NO he isn’t hiding away, he was doing a Tom markle photo op picking up some suits from a Taylor, who the story says “did some work with Catherine”.
Carol can scream all she wants, but she most probably put him forward for it!
@Mary Pester, spot on. Here’s hoping that if Gary or Sharon lies too outrageously, H&M sue the ever loving eff out of them and that show for slander.
Mary Pester spot on! Vile Uncle Fester Gary can pick up suits and that’s ok, but loving Dad Thomas Markle does it and gets roasted for it. Why can vapid Kate have avocados “lovingly” given to her by Bully Bill to help with her morning sickness but Meghan be blasted for avocado toast as she’s “indifferent” to the amount of water they take to produce. I’m so sick of the hypocrisy. Gary beats up his wife, urinates in the street, boasts about having getting coke and hookers for his undercover reporters, and is an absolute pig but sweet natured Thomas Markle is treated so badly. WTH is wrong with the media? It’s evil
@Belinda
Was Gary involved in the whole Thomas Markle posed photos? At the time I saw the (obviously) staged photos and later read that he admitted to colluding with the paps for cash. I don’t remember ever reading that Uncle Gary was involved. If so, it all the more sickening and infuriating
“Sweet natured Thomas Markle?”
Mary Pester, love your posts! He could limbo dance under a snake😄. Best wishes to you, always.
Mary Pester, this could get really interesting because if they go after H&M how many people will see the correlation between bashing H&M rather than talking about Bone Idle? I doubt a lot of people will be fooled by this.
@saucy&sassy, I don’t think to many derangers will see it, but I expect there will be a few wondering why this “loving uncle” who usually says Kates sht smells like roses, isn’t talking about the poorly lamb, but is talking about a couple he doesn’t know. I’m hopeing above hope, that he gets pssd with Osborne and ends up in court. Then questions will be asked about where he thinks he got his info
The Middletons “might” sever ties with Uncle Gary? They cut him off years ago. He wasn’t even invited to James’s wedding.
Uncle Gary doesn’t need the money, the BRF could have paid him hush money, but it looks like he’s still got some reason to enter the house and nobody’s stopping him. It wouldn’t surpise me if Camilla was behind all this, wanting it to be the final straw for William and Kate’s marriage.
Did they really cut ties with him or did they not want the bad press at the wedding. Gary still goes to events. Gary and carole seem like real family. Little brother Gary seems to do a lot of Caroles dirty work. Whenever Gary realizes carole ruined his chances he might spill the dirt.
Carole did ruin everyone’s chances by being so ruthless.
Given Kate Missington has gone viral , Uncle Fester, is a great signing for CBB as people will be curious as to whether he spills any tea on her whereabouts. Just him being desperate enough to do this tacky show is embarrassment enough for Carole and Kate. He has never met Meg and Harry and his Fail articles are written by someone else. He has no direct knowledge of them but he knows plenty about Carole’s social climbing and he’ll be boasting about funding her family. Sharon Osbourne lost her lucrative The View gig over defending Morgan’s harassment of Meghan and as a result she and her daughter keep bitching about Meg and Harry. When Paul Burrel appeared in Jungle reality show Janet Street Porter advised him to stop leeching off Princess Diana’s memory.
In Gary’s defense he is owed. They say papa Middleton inheritance paid for the kids school. What about everything else. It’s obvious Gary helped a lot. What did he get in return? Up top someone said he didn’t even get invited to Pippa wedding night reception! His children might get something, work chances maybe, but really. Gary isn’t some evil relative or unknown relative. I’m surprised it took him this long to recoup some of his money back.
Something happened in these last few years that sucked the Money up. Maybe that pot farm really did belong to them? Did the Middleton’s divorce? Didn’t someone say the banks was looking into carole ages ago? What happened to that investigation?
When it was first announced this dirtbag would be on this show, everyone was gleefully rubbing their hands about how he would trash the Sussexes. Now the news cycle has completely shifted and the talk is all about Kates mysterious recovery and what’s up with William’s unsteadiness. This is what people want to hear about and any producer who wants ratings will push that. This guy will say anything if it gets him a bigger payday so good luck with that.
This is just so tawdry.
I love it for the Middletons.
Give Uncle Gary a few drinks and some Bolivian Marching Powder and he’ll spill. It may be 90% BS but since when has he let the truth guide his word vomit? No wonder Ma Midd is worried, at some point he’s going to off the rails and add to the Middleton taint.
I strongly suspect any beans spilled inadvertently will be edited out before we plebs get to see him. If he’s gagged then I’m not sure why anyone would want to see him.
Good grief what kind of upbringing did Carole and her brother have? They’re both insufferably smug looking. Normally I would be rooting for the underdog in this ridiculous class warfare stuff. But not in this case. I saw his smug mug this morning and went right off my breakfast.
Uncle Gary isn’t a member of the Royal Family. He might find his comments about Harry & Meghan result in a letter from their lawyers, with a fairly large defamation action attached. More so for the TV station that broadcasts it. I’m not sure Uncle Gary is adroit enough to navigate this.
Welsh tea may end up being spilt because that is all he knows for certain.
And they call Meghan’s relatives trashy!