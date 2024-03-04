Noah Cyrus used to hook up with Dominic Purcell before he married her mom

Last summer, Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell after a seemingly whirlwind romance and engagement. It really felt like Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus had years and years of on-and-off drama, then as soon as they split for good, they both rushed into new relationships. Still, people were happy for Tish and Dominic – they seemed well-suited for each other and people enjoy stories about 50-something divorcee finding love again. Well, a problem soon revealed itself: it seemed like half of the Cyrus clan was not happy about Tish and Dominic’s romance or marriage. Several of the Cyrus kids skipped the wedding and there was sort of an open question about what kind of family drama was behind it. Well, I did not expect this – apparently, Dominic dated Tish and Billy Ray’s daughter Noah Cyrus before Tish and Dominic started up. You guys…

Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell had been seeing each other and ended things before he entered a relationship with her mom Tish Cyrus. A source tells PEOPLE on Friday that Noah, 24, “was offended” her mother, 56, married the Prison Break actor, 54, after he and the singer had previously hooked up. “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” the source says, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.” Though Noah and Purcell had stopped seeing each other when his relationship with Tish started, the source claims “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.” Noah’s rep had no comment. Reps for Tish and Purcell have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The news comes after another insider told PEOPLE on Thursday that Noah has stuck by her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ side, even amid apparent strained relationships within the Cyrus family. “Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” the source said. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.” The country singer, 62, filed for divorce from Tish in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. The former couple — who have each since remarried — share daughters Brandi, 36, Miley, 31, and Noah and sons Trace, 35, and Braison, 29. (Billy Ray also has son Christopher Cody, 31, from a previous relationship.)

[From People]

I am speechless. This is so trashy, my god. Put yourself in Noah’s shoes for a moment – you’ve got a friends-with-benefits relationship with a much older man (Noah was probably 21-22 at the time, and Dominic is 30 years older than her) and then he suddenly ends your thing and starts romancing your mom and they have a whirlwind courtship and wedding? Now put yourself in Tish’s shoes – you see this man your age hooking up with your daughter and you think “wow I wish that was ME.” This family, my god.