Noah Cyrus used to hook up with Dominic Purcell before he married her mom

Last summer, Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell after a seemingly whirlwind romance and engagement. It really felt like Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus had years and years of on-and-off drama, then as soon as they split for good, they both rushed into new relationships. Still, people were happy for Tish and Dominic – they seemed well-suited for each other and people enjoy stories about 50-something divorcee finding love again. Well, a problem soon revealed itself: it seemed like half of the Cyrus clan was not happy about Tish and Dominic’s romance or marriage. Several of the Cyrus kids skipped the wedding and there was sort of an open question about what kind of family drama was behind it. Well, I did not expect this – apparently, Dominic dated Tish and Billy Ray’s daughter Noah Cyrus before Tish and Dominic started up. You guys…
Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell had been seeing each other and ended things before he entered a relationship with her mom Tish Cyrus. A source tells PEOPLE on Friday that Noah, 24, “was offended” her mother, 56, married the Prison Break actor, 54, after he and the singer had previously hooked up.
“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” the source says, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”
Though Noah and Purcell had stopped seeing each other when his relationship with Tish started, the source claims “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.”
Noah’s rep had no comment. Reps for Tish and Purcell have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The news comes after another insider told PEOPLE on Thursday that Noah has stuck by her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ side, even amid apparent strained relationships within the Cyrus family.
“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” the source said. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”
The country singer, 62, filed for divorce from Tish in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. The former couple — who have each since remarried — share daughters Brandi, 36, Miley, 31, and Noah and sons Trace, 35, and Braison, 29. (Billy Ray also has son Christopher Cody, 31, from a previous relationship.)
I am speechless. This is so trashy, my god. Put yourself in Noah’s shoes for a moment – you’ve got a friends-with-benefits relationship with a much older man (Noah was probably 21-22 at the time, and Dominic is 30 years older than her) and then he suddenly ends your thing and starts romancing your mom and they have a whirlwind courtship and wedding? Now put yourself in Tish’s shoes – you see this man your age hooking up with your daughter and you think “wow I wish that was ME.” This family, my god.
There is a whole discussion now about how Gen Z is looking older for their age , and I can see this trend definetly on Noah.
This story is also just a rumour. I hope it is not true because if it is, I am very sorry for Noah.
In this case, it is the plastic surgery. The same with Kylie Jenner too. You would think she is in her 30’s.
The shaved eyebrows are just horrid as well
This. People who have no eyebrows always look odd and older because we are not used to it. We often can’t even tell what is “wrong” with the face, it just looks strange.
That’s why Marilyn Manson shaved them off, or in LOTR movies they shaved off Brad Dourif’s for the same reason.
Yep no eyebrows = looking older.
That is one of the fun things that happens to many of us as we age. Your eyebrows get washed out color-wise and also start thinning. It’s happening to me right now.
This was reported by People, so pretty much verified at this point.
What is missing from this write-up is the placement of the blame where it belongs–with the vile man who dated his now wife’s daughter before hooking up with her. The only one who is innocent in this is Noah.
Really, Noah has done nothing wrong. This article undertones has me wondering if Trish retaliated Noah taking her father´s side in the separation by coming after her man? The way it is written is very much pro Trish, completely absolves Dominic and paints Noah as crazy. The world is really upside down.
According to a different site, the story originated with US Weekly, so I dismissed it, but People is now printing it…? I’m feeling there’s some truth to it. Ew. The whole family seems very messy and dysfunctional. Miley used to annoy the sh!t out of me, but I’m kind of understanding her more and more, especially given that she was a child star and probably carried the whole family for a while there.
I’ve got to disagree somewhat. While this man is indeed trash and deserves a lot of blame, Trish is Noah’s mother and she is also a fully grown adult. I don’t understand how any parent could date and then marry child’s ex and on top of that not totally to them about it. That’s a massive betrayal. I was rocked when a close friend and relationship confidante did that to me. My parent? It would be far far worse.
It seems to.be clear why she’s acted out until way after she became an adult. She’s been sentenced to her trashy family, and I can see how she might struggle and even rebell to accommodate the responsability and self-discipline required by her career next to the indulgence demanded by their continued messiness.
The three of them are disgusting, particularly Dominic and Tish. Even Noah, who’s is a talentless soul who shamelessly rides Miley’s on coattails, and should have known better than hooking up with someone who’s 30yr older and comes with a long standing reputation for being a b4st4rd to women.
Noah is talentless? Other comment sections online are filled with people saying how talented she is. Have you given her a chance?
Noah is so much more talented than Miley. You obviously haven’t heard any of her songs 🙄
Thanks Meg and Eloise for the nudge to check out Noah’s music. She’s absolutely a talent in her own right.
Aurora, that’s pretty harsh to say a young woman, very young at the time, 21 or 22 years old, “should have known better” than to date a trashy older man.
I read that Tish once said she felt like she was a sister to Miley and that told me everything. She is probably the kind of a mom who competes with her daughter. This is really disgusting and Tish’s sources talked about Noah like she is “crazy” and doesn’t know what she is saying.
This entire article was one big YIKES, and this actually adds to that.
Yes, it’s this. I’m so glad to see a write up on this because it’s so completely insane to me. Imagine the trauma of that? I can not fathom a healthy, even minimally emotionally aware mother doing something like this. I don’t care that she a had a girlish crush on him when he was on Prison Break, her incredibly young DAUGHTER dated him. He’s your daughter’s fwb?? For so many reasons that would be an immediate write off for any minimally self aware mother. And what does it say about HIM? I always thought something was really off about half the kids taking the fathers side when he was so well known for cheating and for talking down to Trish and being a notorious creep. But honestly this all clears it up. I can’t imagine the trauma of growing up in the shadow of someone with the level of fame that her sister had since childhood, you’d have to be an incredibly adept parent to minimize that trauma on its own – and clearly the mom instead double/triple/quadrupled down on minimizing her and then making her daughter her romantic competitor? And now that she’s married to him she spends podcasts obsessing about how good in bed he is? Good LORD, the therapy that every participant in that fiasco needs. It all just seems needlessly cruel and completely bizarre.
“I’m not like those other moms! I’m a cool mom!”
Makes me say “gross” about all 3 of them.
*Super* trashy behaviour, but what on earth has poor Noah done to her face? It looks like a Noh mask with duck lips. The poor girl. That looks permanent.
How is Christopher Cody from a “previous” relationship when he’s the same age as Miley and younger than two of Tish and Billy Ray’s kids? He’s an outside baby.
That was my thought too-that’s not a “previous” relationship. Both parents are a mess and seem to want to compete with their kids. I feel bad for all the kids.
I also caught that.
I am not going to judge a 20 year old for having relations, but I sure as hell am judging her mom and the mom’s new husband for getting together under these circumstances. Good for Noah for nopeing out of their wedding. She doesn’t have to be there if it makes her uncomfortable.
@Steph, I read that he was dating two women a few months apart and both of them got pregnant. They are the same age, but born a few months apart. He stayed and married Miley’s mom.
The oldest kids are hers from a previous relationship and Billy Ray adopted them.
Miley being the same age means there was overlap, but my understanding is Brandi and Trace were Tish’s kids biologically and adopted by Billy Ray.
Yeah, that struck me, too. Were they ‘on a break’? 🙄
So much gross. So v v much.
Well, Dominic sounds like a real prize. 🙄
He was in a relationship with AnnaLynn McCord back when she was in her twenties as well.
I can’t believe all of this is over him. The guy has pinged my ick meter for decades. To say he’s messy is being polite, he is neither a catch nor a keeper. Certainly not worth all this chaos and drama. I mean, geez, have some pride.
There was a girl on Twitter, asking people to guess her age, most guesses were in the 30 to 40 age bracket.
The girl was 22, but had so much work, done to her face, it aged her.
Filler and botox will age you especially when you are young. Though I can’t believe that girl is not lying about being 22. I mean I thought 45 was generous. I am 41 and look much younger than her, but I have never gotten filler and only had botox for migraines and avoided the sun like it was my job since I was a little girl.
But yeah these girls with all this work just ages them and it is sad because they would be so pretty if they didn’t all try for the same freaking face.
Oh man bleh not enough bleach?!? Who dates their. Daughter’s FWB dude? Uugh 🤢🤢🤢🤢 beyond trashy this is like pathological
Well, at least Dominic isn’t related to the family. I guess they’re keeping it classy.
This is just messy.
Talking about surgery, what happened to Dominic’s face? I had a really hard time recognizing him, and I don’t believe it’s just due to the normal aging process…
If and it seems like a big if. She and Dominic were getting together. It was strictly behind closed doors. Are there any pictures of them out in public together? I get there are a lot of people out there and the papparazzi can’t get everyone. But come on. The age difference alone would have got them photographed. And doesn’t she live close to Miley’s mansion. Which is probably staked out a lot. It seems this is strictly coming from Noah.
And she would lie about sleeping with her mother’s husband, why?
Surely she’s not lying. The second a daughter finds out about Mom’s new boyfriend + fiancée, she’s bound to quickly tell Mom that she too has slept with him. (Unless she hates Mom and doesn’t care, or knows Mom will proceed with surplus delight.) Any normal Mom would take that info and break it off right away because…..ew on many levels!
The 30-year age spread between Noah and Dominic reminds me of the SNL skit “Meet Your Future Wife” but with a twist: “Meet Your Future Wife’s Daughter”
Noah isn’t exactly a huge heat score for paparazzi, and neither is this dude. and as we’ve seen over and over, celebrities can move without being seen plenty if they want. I’m sure they could manage to have a FWB thing going on without being photographed.
It is reported that they didn’t date, didn’t have a public relationship. Just FWB. So, why would they hang out in public if they didn’t want to make it official? That doesn’t change her mother is disgusting marrying a man who slept with her youngest child.
Noah lives in an apartment, so it’s harder to track the coming and going and track who is visiting who.
Also, between Miley and Noah, the paparazzi are going to focus on Miley. I don’t think this guy is popular with the paparazzi ether.
This is definitely coming from both camps, which is why I find it more believable.
ITA, it’s not like the guy is a pap magnet. I had to go consult Wikipedia to even remember who he was.
This guy is not that famous, I only know him because I was a fan of Prison Break back in the day. He was also apparently a regular on Legends of Tomorrow but I never watched it. He rarely gets papped.
Gross. Gross across the board.
Everything about this is deeply disturbing. If you want to know about Noah’s issues, they’re written all over her face and tattooed all over her body seeking loving attention she didnt get from either “parent”. I can not for the life of me, imagine ever dating (never mind marry) a person my child had a connection with in that way. Also, I don’t care if she was an adult when she hooked up with this dude, She may be “closer” to her father at this point because lesser of two evils. Abused kids always seek out terrible parents hoping things will get better/change like a fairytale.
With you on this. My niece is 15 years younger than I and we have a pretty tight relationship. When she was in her early 20’s and I was in my mid-30’s she had a brief FWB situation with a guy in his late 20’s. I knew him in passing because we all hung out at our neighborhood bar and I had, of course, heard everything about him from my niece. She was out of town for a few months for a cross-country trip and he thought (I guess) that auntie would be interested in having a FWB with him while she was out of town. I scorched that guy so fast his hair smoked for days. The ick factor I felt at the idea of sleeping with the same guy my niece had was intense, to put it mildly. I cannot even begin to imagine how marrying a guy who f*cked your daughter does not absolutely turn your stomach. Incidentally, when niece got back from her trip, dude tried to get back with her and she scorched his ass too. As if we weren’t sharing that information with each other. Ew.
This family, the Boeberts, and the Palin family should all get together and have a backyard bbq filmed for a streaming event. It could be called The Trash Compactor. You know it would end in a brawl of some kind!
This is a reality show I would watch.
Billly Ray’s kids: Brandi, 36, Miley, 31, and Noah and sons Trace, 35, and Braison, 29. (Billy Ray also has son Christopher Cody, 31, from a previous relationship.).
If, Miley and Christopher Cody are both the same age, how can Christopher be from a previous relationship? Doesn’t that mean that Christopher is from an outside relationship, or a simultaneous relationship?
From what I was able to find, after Billy divorced his first wife (he had no kids with her), he had a fling with a waitress who is Chris’s mom. They didn’t stay together and shortly after Billy met Tish and she got pregnant with Miley. Wikipedia says he got 2 women pregnant in the same year. He wasn’t a great dad to Christopher and didn’t see him often. Apparently Christopher’s mom found out Billy had met Tish and they were expecting a baby together (Miley) on TV. Billy didn’t try very hard to integrate Christopher with the rest of his half-siblings.
Proving yet again that money doesn’t buy class. I’ve never been a Miley fan, always found her attention-seeking antics beyond obnoxious, but this little scenario is definitely painting a more vivid picture as to why she acted out that way. And poor Noah. Damn.
What has that poor girl done to her face?
I am truly horrified by this, hope it is not true, but fear it is. This family is just something else.
Girl is looking like Pete Burns.
This is so disappointing.
I defended him! Here!
This is so gross, can’t even find words.
Ugh this is such a train wreck, worse than messy, it’s sickening. Tish knew her daughter had hooked up with her now-husband and still agreed to date and marry him? Not that it matters because both Dominic and Tish are equally responsible for this mess but I am curious who made the first move. The story is Miley had no idea her sister had casually hooked up with Dominic, wonder if any of Tish’s kids will support her now. Noah must have leaked this (I can’t see why Dominic or Tish would) but I wonder what the tipping point was. What did Tish finally do that Noah snapped and said enough is enough?
I do feel sad for Noah though, she’s so messed up by her parents and clearly has no self-esteem. It’s not normal for someone barely legal to be hooking up with someone 30 years older than her. I knew someone with severe daddy issues in my early twenties, she ended up marrying a guy 20 years older than her. The guy now looks like her grandfather. At least Noah is engaged to a guy who seems more age appropriate. I can’t find an age for this Pinkus guy but he seems way younger than Dominic and that can only be a step in the right direction.
Tish went to the podcast CHD and talked about her marriage and everything. I read that she praised her husband and talked about how happy they are, brushed off the family feud like it is nothing, just a bit of time to fix everything. I think, that was the point Noah said “F it”. Her mother was just bluntly lying to the world. Also, if Noah thinks (rightly) this isn’t something she is gonna get over ever, why would she hide it and pretend like nothing is wrong.
You can take the Cyrus family out of the trailer but you can’t take the trash out of them. Why do you think with all their $ and fame they still talk like hillbillies. I think Tish is a predator using her management of Miley and production company to get men like Brett Michaels and Dominic with promises of roles and more fame to get into their pants. Ewww. Also, the excuse that Miley Cyrus didn’t know about Mommy and her sister’s FWB is false. She knew and she probably laughed at Noah about. This is just crisis management. I wouldn’t be surprised with this is not the first time the women in the family “shared” men.