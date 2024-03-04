King Charles will probably skip the events for the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles will not attend the Commonwealth Day service in London on March 11. He made such a big deal about wanting to be head of the commonwealth, and he’s only visited one “commonwealth” country in his eighteen-month reign, and it’s looking like he probably won’t travel anywhere for months and months. Charles is still receiving cancer treatments, and Buckingham Palace is already thinking ahead to how much sh-t they’re going to have to cancel in the coming months. For now, they’ve already recorded Charles doing some kind of Commonwealth Day message:
Knowing that he would miss the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, for example, the King told aides that he still wished to be involved in some way. So this week he recorded a special video message at Windsor Castle, which will be broadcast around the world to mark the event. In it, he is understood to hail the “spirit of togetherness” that unites the 56 member states.
The theme for this year’s event is “one resilient common future”. It is a message which will no doubt strike a chord with the King who, much like his late mother, believes that one must be “seen to be believed”. With video messages, the King can still find a way to do that by creating a virtual presence.
A source said: “It is a technique that His Majesty hopes will ensure that he can stay in touch with the public, even though he won’t be out meeting people in the same way.”
With this in mind, the Palace’s digital team last week added a new modern logo to the end of their social media reels. The words “The Royal Family” can be seen in white, swirling into position against a royal blue background under the King’s crest. A final flash of light shines across the words at the end. Palace staff were pleased to note that the King’s previous video message, which featured footage of him looking through a selection of get-well cards from the public, has been viewed more than 5.5 million times across its social media channels.
While reassuring video messages may seem like a good sticking plaster for now, there will be some events that cannot truly be replicated digitally. A royal insider said that one such event requiring extra consideration is the forthcoming 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in June. In 2019, for the 75th anniversary, Queen Elizabeth was joined by Charles, Theresa May, then the prime minister, President Trump and the German chancellor, Angela Merkel. They sat alongside other leaders of the Allied nations in a picture of solidarity during an event on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, from where much of the landing force departed for Normandy. A symbol of continuity in a rapidly changing world, the Queen gave a speech saying: “The wartime generation — my generation — is resilient, and I am delighted to be with you in Portsmouth today.”
Palace insiders say they are already looking at what “contingency plans” they may need to put in place for this year’s commemoration. It remains unclear whether the King would be fit enough for such an event and, if not, which member of the family would speak on behalf of Britain and, as Queen Elizabeth did, “the whole free world”. Palace aides will be particularly keen to get it right as this year’s D-Day anniversary is a poignant moment in history, with the youngest remaining veterans of the landings now in their late nineties.
A spokesman for the Royal British Legion (RBL), which is involved in the planning for this year’s anniversary, said: “The royal family has a long-standing and close connection with the armed forces community and the RBL is incredibly fortunate to benefit from their support at many of our commemorative events. Their presence is always warmly received and appreciated by all in attendance.”
Royal insiders are operating under the age-old Palace practice of “hoping for the best while preparing for the worst”. The King still hopes, for example, to attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa in the autumn as part of a tour of Australia and New Zealand with the Queen. Yet with all plans at the Palace, there will need to be a Plan B.
I actually forgot that in 2019, they did a D-Day commemoration event in Portsmouth and not Normandy. I assume that this year’s 80th anniversary event will be in Normandy, right? Let me look it up – yeah, Normandy’s tourism board says that they’re hosting a significant event this year on Omaha Beach, and you know President Macron will want to play host. Which is probably how Charles will end up canceling – they’ll say he’s still not ready to travel, even if it’s just to France. I guess they can’t announce in advance that Prince William will be sent because… um, you know, they can’t count on him and he’s profoundly incapable. Speaking of which, Buckingham Palace can’t even say for sure if William will attend the Commonwealth Day service, have you noticed that? LMAO, an utter clownshow.
You’re right they don’t say whether Peg will attend. They really can’t count on Peg for anything. I suppose if there were some celebrities and a nice stiff drink he would attend it. I don’t think this event will have that.
@Susan, I just laughed at your comment, because insane as it is, it’s absolutely true! If he could drink his way through it and bring Tom as his plus one, there’s no doubt he’d able to find time in his schedule to attend.
@Lorelie: what’s this with hanging with Tom so much? Is he getting Scientology tips on how to disappear your wife seeing as how Tom is in with the leader of Scientology.
Honestly, nothing would surprise me at this point when it comes to William. Even just going off his behavior in recent weeks and months, he’s an absolute trainwreck. It seems like we’re watching him slowly unravel in real time. It’s wild. I genuinely don’t think I’d be shocked to learn if he’d discussed this issue with Tom.
Not only do they not say Will can/will attend, there’s this:
“The theme for this year’s event is “one resilient common future”. It is a message which will no doubt strike a chord with the King who, much like his late mother, believes that one must be “seen to be believed”. With video messages, the King can still find a way to do that by creating a virtual presence.”
S h a d e
He’s too lazy to even attend boozy celeb events. He skipped BAFTA even when he lived “full time” at KP and they held an event there. Skips the BAFTAs otherwise regularly as well. WanK really are spectacular, in the worst ways.
Oh, maybe they can send the 87 year old Duke of Kent so Wills doesn’t have to give up the school run!
Those pics from today look like elder abuse. William should be ashamed.
I didn’t see any pics but i saw video of the poor fellow hobbling about and leaning in to try to hear what people were saying. he seemed in control of his faculties and genuinely trying to interact with people, so i would not say elder abuse, but FFS, he’s pushing 90 and they should let him retire.
So, the appropriate/expected thing here would be an announcement that the king would of course love to attend events like that, but it will depend on his health and the progress of his cancer treatments. Regardless of his attendance, the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to attend.
they can’t say this because they clearly don’t think Kate will be able to attend and William isn’t committing to anything. this is all a mess and the mess is landing squarely on KP’s shoulders.
My issue is not that K won’t be attending, but rather that it feels like W should take his father’s place. And if not W, they should announce who is replacing KC. K sounds like she’s in no shape to be able to be there and neither does KC.
William should absolutely be attending this in place of Charles. It shouldn’t even be a question.
I’m finding myself feeling somewhat sorry for Charles at this point (??), which is batsh!t INSANE considering that I’ve always despised this man, he’s the literal King of England which allows him to live with unimaginable unearned wealth and privilege, he’s a terrible person and always has been, and this mess with William is largely of his own making because he let William do whateverTF he wanted and put off working for decades.
So I have absolutely no idea why I’m feeling sympathy for this garbage person. I guess it’s because there’s still such immense pressure on him despite his age and the fact that he recently began receiving treatment for cancer— and that he cannot count on his son to help him in any way whatsoever (or even count on him to be a decent person and do the bare minimum, for that matter).
But I hate myself for feeling even a shred of sympathy for this man, who has treated his younger son (as well as his DIL and grandchildren) so poorly in recent years that it’s actually been shocking to watch some of the things he did to them.
Can’t believe it’s almost 80 years.
Very few people who landed in Normandy or came after are now still alive.
Lots of ❤ ♥ to the countries that liberated my country.
Little known fact perhaps outside of Europe, but parts of the Netherlands, including Amsterdam, were only freed in 1945. This whilst France, Belgium etc were liberated in 1944 and did not have to pass that last winter under Nazi rule. Perhaps if you’ve seen movies like ‘A Bridge Too Far’: that was the part that the allies didn’t manage to get to.
1944-1945 was an extremely cold winter. The Nazis, getting desperate and increasingly frustrated with the Dutch attitude towards them at that point, pulled away food, fuel and other necessities away from the Netherlands.
This meant people were starving in droves. People would eat tulip bulbs, steal wood from the train tracks to generate heat and many other desperate measures.
The Nazis also took most bikes or at least the tires, so people would cycle on iron frames (if that makes sense) to the countryside to try to get food or just walked with sleds through the snow.
I remember growing up, there was still resentment over this and “grandma, we got your bike back” was a well-known joke whenever the Netherlands beat Germany at football. This resenment is mostly gone now, though.
It is called the ‘Hunger Winter’ in Dutch.
Several people had/have lifelong health issues because of this, as it messed up their bodies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThSnx2Etegc
Bedankt, Flowerlake.
Growing up in the US, I learned next to nothing about WWII in the NLs. When our kids were younger, we went to Oosterbeek by Arnhem to attend a Operation Market Garden remembrance ceremony. Its failure led to the Hunger Winter.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Market_Garden
Jij bedankt, ML 😀
Ah, yes, I remember you from other posts as an American lady who lives in the Netherlands.
The Oosterbeek museum is excellent. Wish more tourists would venture outside of Amsterdam to see places like that.
There is a lot of emphasis on the sacrifices made by the allies.
Flowerlake: The Netherlands was the longest Nazi occupation of the war, a full five years! And another great source for information on the longest occupation and The Hunger Winter is Dutch Girl by Robert Matzen. Classic film star Audrey Hepburn spent those last hellish months in the village of Velp, right next to Arnhem, being shelled and strafed by both sides and starving. This is the story Matzen tells along with the stories of the other villagers who were still alive when he researched the book.
Thank you, Brassy Rebel.
I have read a different biography about Audrey Hepburn which talks a bit about that. I should read “Dutch Girl” as well at some point as it seems to focus more on the war years.
It’s weird, but I never realized that the Netherlands had the longest Nazi occupation until I saw your comment. One good thing is that at least we were free after that, whilst Eastern Europe had to endure decades more of Soviet oppression. I went to a war museum in Poland once that really focuses on that, where they had secret hiding places and even secret schools that they just kept using after the Nazis were defeated and were replaced by the Soviets.
@Flowelake I recently read a book about Audrey Hepburn’s experience during WWII and the account of that last winter of occupation were intense. In America, at least, we don’t hear a lot about the war experience of the Netherlands so I’m glad you shared this story. Thank you.
@KC, are you the one who recommended that book about Audrey on here recently? Because I only learned of it after a commenter here mentioned it, which led me to search for and download it (haven’t read it yet, but I trust the reviews of fellow Celebitches!).
Seems that book is quite famous in the US? I guess I should definitely read it now 🙂
I made a point of asking older relatives lots of questions before they passed away about the war specifically, so I have written that down to preserve.
One of them was reluctant to talk about the past. Normally a very happy-go lucky guy when you talk to him about other stuff.
However, I remember being at a beach (lots of Germans at our beaches) and he froze completely for like 10 seconds when he heard a German man shouting something at his kids. This was someone who lived in a busy city, so was used to shouting (Dutch people are generally quite loud) but it being in German made him probably go back in time and remembering that fear.
Flowerlake: if not for that book, a lot of us in America still wouldn’t know about the horrors of the Nazi occupation in Holland (as everyone called it back then). As KC stated, we never heard about the Dutch experience in school or in movies. We heard about the occupation in France and Mussolini in Italy, but for some reason, the Netherlands was virtually ignored. Some people complain that the book doesn’t have enough Audrey in it, but you must remember that by 2017-2018, there were not a lot of people still around Velp to remember her or the war. Still, it contains many fascinating facts about her and her activities with the underground while still a teenager. The two youngest daughters of the doctor who ran the resistance in that part of Holland spoke to Matzen and revealed to him that Audrey was their father’s assistant and volunteered at the hospital from which the resistance was run. Her younger son, Luca, also helped Matzen because she did speak to her children about some of her experiences, even if she protected them from the worst things.
The US version of WWII in the Netherlands is essentially “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Beyond that, not much.
Edit: The Anne Frank House is in Amsterdam. Sparsely furnished, but informative and worth a visit.
@brassyrebel I agree with what you say about not learning about the Dutch experience here in the US, which is so weird when you consider Anne Frank was in Amsterdam. I knew she was born in Germany, and for many years I just assumed that’s where she went into hiding. I was in…maybe late elementary school, middle school….when I learned she had been in Amsterdam. It’s kind of this weird black hole, where a lot of Hitler’s aggressions are not really discussed – maybe just lack of time in history classes, I dont know.
I honestly didn’t even learn that much about Italy, it was really vichy France and that was about it. And some Poland, in a “then germany invaded poland” kin dof way.
It’s very nice to read all your replies. Didn’t expect this many, so I am happy to see it 🙂
I didn’t know Audrey was so big abroad in forming an idea of what happened in the Netherlands during WWII.
There is also a story of a girl who was in the resistance who had red hair. The Germans were aware of a red-haired girl being in the resistance. They captured her, not knowing who she was, as she had dyed her hair to hide the color. Unfortunately, they realized when the hair started growing out and they killed her:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hannie_Schaft
When the Nazis had trouble shooting her, she told them she was better at shooting than they were.
The creator of the concept of genocide included the Dutch in his examples of physical genocide via racial discrimination in feeding (the Dutch also appear as an example in one of the non-physical techniques of genocide as well).
Flowerlake, there was (is) a Lt. from NL who wrote a book based on the experiences of 3 still living paragliders of the US Screaming Eagles. (Three of the Last WWII Screaming Eagles, Groen, Jos) He wrote this book because he didn’t want the history to disappear and because he wanted people to know what they did for NL. The book didn’t include this winter probably because they weren’t in the NL during that time. There were good recollections of their time in the various places and in NL. I honestly had not known any specifics about your Country during WWII until then.
I can’t imagine what that winter must have been like.
@Saucy&Sassy
Thank you.
My grandparents lived through it. They told me some stories about lying in bed together with family to keep warm during the day and burning furniture to keep warm. When not trying to find food. Also, the tulip bulbs which were apparently disgusting.
Especially my grandfather had an unhealthy relationship with food his whole life.
Lots of respect for the paragliders!
There were lots of them dropped behind the enemy lines as the main forces would attack the bridge over the Rhine.
There are monuments to the paragliders specifically in Oosterbeek.
@flower, I am in the States and heard about the “hunger winter” as a kid but just the bare bones, for example, the eating of tulip bulbs. I don’t know how I learned about it though I am older and there were a lot of people in my neighborhood that had emigrated from Europe so perhaps I heard it from family members or neighbors.
I learned more about it in detail from a German language professor when I was in college who had lived through it. I only learned in the last year or so that she had known the Franks and was a good friend of Margot (she was “Hansi”)!
There is a chapter in Dutch Girl about Audrey’s strange connection to Anne Frank. They were born the same year (1929) one month apart (Audrey in May and Anne in June). As an adult, both director George Stevens and Anne’s father, Otto, wanted Audrey to play Anne in the movie version of the Diary but she told them besides being too old by that point (30), she couldn’t handle it emotionally.
Just read the book! I apologize to the moderator for thread jacking and generally being long winded. But it’s an amazing book.
@ May
That is so interesting! thanks for sharing that story.
My grandma grew up in a neighborhood where there were also lots of Jewish kids. Amsterdam was known for having lots of Jewish people back then. She told me about half of her classmates never returned after the war.
@Brassy Rebel,
Didn’t know that about Audrey having been asked to play that role.
Audrey spoke Dutch in a very nice way. Don’t know how to explain, but it sounded gentle and sophisticated.
Thank you for this. I remember reading Audrey Hepburn’s biography (I think her son wrote it?), and she & her mother lived through that terrible time.
As cold as my comment will seem, this is what happens when you put all of your eggs in the wrong basket. William is an incapable, dumb narcissistic piece of …….
Need “Plan B”, “contingency plans” … and they don’t mention or even allude to William at all. Maybe I’m just cynical, but this whole article is shade at him. All of the history, the sacrifice, the Queen’s devotion, Charles’ want to participate if he’s healthy enough … and we hope that in the event none of that pans out, we can think of any kind of alternative! *cough* *cough*
Hilarious. That’s awesome.
All these articles are an exercise in drawing attention to the so called Firm’s embarrassment that after years of enbiggening Willy as the bestest ever and ready to take over at a moment’s notice King, Willy is unwilling or unable to stand up and be counted. His job as heir is to stand in for the King when required and these are big historic events whose commemoration is important. Arrangements need to be firmed up now so why can’t Willy commit to be at such an important event to represent his dad? One day it will be his job to attend in his own right. It is KC and Kate who are medically unfit not Willy so what possible excuse can be made for being throne idle? Shirking his duty towards representing the nation at this event WOULD have The Late Queen turning her grave.
@Lady Digby
I’m sitting here thinking of all the articles that suggested William should be crowned king *instead* of Charles. 😂
@BlueNailsBetty, lmfao. @Lady Digby, I’m also lmfao at “throne idle”
Everyone in this family seems to have more respect for veterans than William, which is incredible considering his position.
Agreed. This, in particular, feels like it’s pointed DIRECTLY at Kensington Palace:
“[T]he King … much like his late mother, believes that one must be ‘seen to be believed.’ With video messages, the King can still find a way to do that by creating a virtual presence.”
In 2019 there was also a remembrance in France. I remember because 4 veterans came over to my city to remember the Waal River Crossing Sunset March.
This will probably be almost the last time veterans can attend, it would mean a lot if the King would be there, as the king&queen during the war were a major source of inspiration, esp. the queen mother saying that she felt she could look the west end in the eye when Buckingham Palace got bombed.
*)it’s amazing to see the veterans. I live in an area where there was heavy fighting during Operation Market Garden so I’m used to veterans attending. Prince Philip was at a remembrance Ceremony in 2009
I remember the 75th anniversary. Trump did not want to visit the cemetery with the graves of so many casualties. He considers war casualties “losers”. You would think this fact would draw closer scrutiny but since it’s Trump, everyone just shrugs. 🤷
@BrassyRebel, omfg, I’d forgotten about that. It’s still just as horrifying being reminded of it years later.
How pathetic, the kings eldest son, the “heir” as he likes to remind everyone can’t be counted on for fk all. Why the hell are we funding him.
Charlie needs to try and be there, he’s not only king, he’s our commander in Cheif! If he wants to play dress up and wear his quality street medals he has to, BUT here’s a thought, all he has to do is tell Billy idol, that Harry will be representing the UK and he has permission from the king to wear his uniform WITH the Royal insignia and his medals.
We will then have Billy screaming off to the white cliffs of Dover and swimming the bloody channel to get there first 😂😂😂🏊
BINGO @ MaryPester 😂
“We will then have Billy screaming off to the white cliffs of Dover and swimming the bloody channel to get there first”
☠️☠️
Mary Pester, yes, yes he would. What a sight that would make.
If only they had a member of the royal family who’s actually served in the military and has the respect of veterans around the world…
😂😂😂 If only, indeed.
He’d be perfect for this, and avfar more respectful representative of England than his janky brother.
This is the same royal family that didn’t support its veterans in the Dusseldorf Invictus Games. William as heir needs to be at Commonwealth Day and D-Day commemorations. He’s the future commander in chief of UK’s armed forces.
It will be amazing to see how many events that the Queen (and now Charles) treated as basically mandatory for decades will suddenly become irrelevant as soon as William is the monarch. His decisions and work ethic will set the tone/standard for the whole family, and we know how that will go.
He and Kate have had no qualms being upfront about the fact that they don’t want the public to have any expectations that they’ll do anything regularly and consistently, regardless of the fact that they’re breaking decades-long traditions.
The audacity of the British people to actually want to be assured that their monarch is there to provide stability! /s
Lordy FK was dragged for last Tuesday’s catastrophic no show for “personal reasons” but he will forfeit all respect if he has the audacity to throw a Sickie rather than commemorate D Day ! @Lorelei sadly I agree that Wilfully Idle believes in low expectations and will only turn up if there is
an celebrity that he can down a pint with rather than respectfully represent the British at historically important events.
Lorelei, and this is what the brf is all about. These occasions are part of what make their existence ‘necessary’.
Well, it’s a good thing William and Kate can just step up and represent the monarchy on Charles’s beha…oh wait.
Not a mention of Willbur. Not one mention. That very telling isn’t it, that they can’t even bring themselves to tell a lie about how keen The Wails are to step in to fill the breech if called upon. At this point I don’t think anyone gives a toss about them, they are the very definition of a “loss leader” in the BRF.
I’m going to guess that William will be at this event. He’ll be eager to be seen as a global statesman and he is desperate to be associated with the armed forces just like his grandfather and brother were/are.
They need to start a rumor that Harry has big plans that day, that will assure William attends.
I wonder just how bad things are behind the scenes at KP when no one can fix up arrangements for FK with any certainty. KC and Kate are exempt because they receiving treatment and recovering from operations etc., but Willy is in his prime, fit and healthy. Articles like this are making it glaringly obvious that there is a problem with Willy’s reliability. FK just isn’t delivering as heir is he and how much longer is the BRM going to dance around him being throne idle? Can woozy Willy walk straight and smile through pleasantly at all scheduled events this week or will he be joining Kate in the ether?
And its just worth remembering how this would have played out with QEII. If she couldn’t make a significant event like this (which only happened for serious reasons, like she was on a royal tour, maybe the last two years “health issues”), either Phillip would have attended in her stead, or charles, or both. The 80th anniversary of D-Day isn’t something to take lightly, and the BRF should act accordingly.
The Commonwealth service is only a week away, but the D-day anniversary is in June. Why in the world are they discussing it now? Are they threatening that he’d better show up to that one, even if he skips everything else? Are they indicating that whatever’s wrong with him will STILL be a problem three months from now? I feel like a Kremlinologist trying to piece together clues from what’s not said.