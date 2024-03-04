Levin: Queen Camilla is probably getting spa treatments in India this week

Last week, I suggested that Kensington Palace was unprepared for the backlash against Prince William for skipping his godfather’s memorial service in Windsor. KP thought it would be a local story which they could control with their sycophantic media allies, as William’s laziness and incompetence has largely been covered up in-house, in the British media, for many years now. The problem was that with his missing wife and his father’s cancer, William’s last-minute cancellation became major international news and some kind of turning point for how Kate’s absence/illness is covered.
I bring this up because I think Queen Camilla’s holiday might be another turning point, and one which the palace believed would be a local story. Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace briefed the rota that Camilla – whose last public event was on February 29 – was taking this week off and she wouldn’t be seen until March 11, Commonwealth Day. The story might have been “she needs a break, she needs to just spend some quiet time with her husband, who has cancer.” Except that palace officials also let it slip that Camilla was flying on a private plane to some undisclosed location for a holiday without her husband. Suddenly, people are like “wow, that looks bad, weren’t you just telling everyone that Camilla was Charles’s strength, it looks pretty cold that she’s jetting off to get drunk on a beach somewhere.” Enter one of Camilla’s many delusional biographers, Angela Levin:
A royal biographer believes King Charles “insisted” that Queen Camilla went on holiday as she “needs a break” from her royal duties. Queen Camilla has stepped up and taken on more royal roles following the King’s cancer diagnosis but according to Angela Levin, the monarch is burnt out and Charles is keen for her to take a break.
Angela Levin told GB News: “My view is that King Charles insisted that she has a break. She is working non-stop, she has done so much in this last week. She has also been there for him all the time. I think that it is a sign that he has improved quite well.
“He will say, ‘why don’t you take a break?’ Some people say that she might be spending it with her children and with Charles. Others think that she might be going to India, even though she hates flying, because there is a marvellous spa there and the can give her the one over in two days and she will come back a new woman. It is very good, she has been there before and she absolutely loves it.”
Again, I’m not saying a 76-year-old woman might need a rest. But the palace’s messaging has been, for months, that Camilla is a trooper, that she’s the last royal standing, that she’s the only one Charles needs, that she’s his rock. Now the sick king’s rock is getting spa treatments in India because she did eleven events in five weeks. ELEVEN. So, yeah, people aren’t buying it.
"She's only done thirteen engagements… I do thirteen things before lunchtime, for heaven's sake!"
Royal commentator Victoria Mather tells @RachelSJohnson 'it is not a good look' for Queen Camilla to go on holiday while the King is ill. pic.twitter.com/c64fVR4WMj
— LBC (@LBC) March 3, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
She got what she wanted and that is a crown. So she does what she wants when she wants which is nothing new with her it’s just now with the king down all eyes are on her and things will be noticed such as taking time off.
Gurl does not care what happens next. She is not down to pick up more on her plate. With William and his team being such incompetent morons, while she is away, she’s just gonna let her friends at the daily mail rip willie up for a week or 2 because they are 💯 doomed to make azzes out of themselves, while she sips her booze on her lounge chair, with people feeding her grapes and coronation chicken with palm trees and elephants walking slowly in the flower garden background.
Darn that spa you so eloquently described sounds absolutely lovely. I want to go!
Well, what do you expect when you turn a kept woman into a queen? Camilla, like Kate, had not worked a day in her life until she married Charles (in her 60s?). Her entire life was that of a woman being financially supported by her man. Now they expect this same woman, approaching 80, to hold a fulltime job? Right.
Well….she needs…something. Paint and spackle, maybe. I’m sorry, I hate to be ageist and lookist, but she is just such a horrible human being and it kind of makes me happy that her horribleness on the inside is seeping to the outside.
“Charles is keen for her to take a break”. Mutually tired of each other’s company? Or does KC have someone else he wants to spend some time with?
Or is he threatened by her good press?
Good press which C&C know is quid pro quo for her/them selling out other family members.
Partially not wanting to be overshadowed, because that’s part of KC3’s nature. It feels like it’s also partially that they didn’t spend a ton of time together when Charles was healthy. He can order gardeners around just fine with her drinking Bombay gin from the source.
My private theory is that she needs to be dried out occasionally. Charles may know when that is, better than most.
Charles is not stupid, Camilla is a horse but is no workhorse. camilla has probably been complaining about about how tired she is and would much rather stay waiting in the car during events. She worked extra extra that week when she had to go see charles at the hospital many times, so to thank her, charles gave her a vacation in india where she will be able to peruse all the precious stones and diamonds and bring back a big fat one that could replace the kohinoor that’s on the crown and needs to be given back. The crown will be worn soon and the kohinoor can no longer be on those colonial racist heads.
Note always: use of the word “keen” in any sentence by the BM is a signal that they/and or the palace are lying. Thus, disregard every word before and after “keen”.
Even at 76, a few public appearances shouldn’t exhaust her. It’s still bonkers what the royals consider work. If they ever did any real work, it would probably kill them.
They are so weak. A regular job of showing up for 8 hours a day, five days a week would send them all to their graves.
They are all pathetic and lazy.
Well, this woman never had any job until she married the Prince of Wales and suddenly had to start earning her keep. No wonder she’s exhausted, poor lamb.
Not gonna lie, a spa holiday in India sounds pretty freaking nice to me. It’s so cold where I am and it’s been alternating between snow and sleet the past few days 😣
@ Beenie – IKR? I actually am exhausted from the pace of my life right now and a luxury resort vacation sounds amazing.
Same. I went out for my mid-morning walk today & darned near cried, the wind was so bitterly cold. A spa in India, with palms wafting in the breeze & elephants walking by (per StillDouchesOfCambridge)? I could go for that!
Well, India is known for their own style of gin and tonic.
IDK why this entire thread is trying to talk me into a trip to an Indian spa, but it’s working.
With that family it’s really another day, another insane story. How are they not tired of themselves ?
Why does she have to fly across the globe to get spa treatments 🤷🏻♀️
Because she wants to?
Especially when we’ve been told she can’t go on overseas engagements with KC because she hates to fly.
So she hates to fly, unless it’s for a spa. Isn’t this worse than MM’s baby shower that she got lambasted for, even though her friends paid for it? Yet it’s presented as Camilla’s right.
For me, the time change alone would negate any benefit I’d get from a “spa.”
I’d want to be there longer than a couple of days. That’s too far to go for such a short amount of time.
I still think she’s trying to flush Willies out so he can continue making an absolute ass out of himself. How I wish she would train all of her malevolence on that eggheaded fool.
Thirteen whole engagements in one month!!! of course she needs a break!!!
I get why they felt they had to announce this – she has been one of the more visible royals over the past month (even though 13 engagements is really nothing, i guess its more than even a healthy Kate does)…..but framing it like she needs a break and its not enough to just take a few days off, she needs a private jet to fly to India or wherever for a spa week……its so incredibly tone deaf.
Isn’t that the drying out clinic ?
Wait… Is that fur she’s wearing?? 😂😂 talk about optics.
Do you mean the green dress? It’s velvet.
She doesn’t need that much of a break, sorry. My mother cared for my father, mostly without help, and he had numerous health problems for YEARS. In the end, cancer got him, but caring without being rich, having a staff, awesome health insurance, a house that’s illness-friendly… and my dad died when my mom was in her 80s. Mom also has a few health issues, but she did what you do when you care and love someone.
QCC is distinctly younger, has never had an intense job, has staff, healthcare for her husband, money to pay for extra help, etc… I understand taking a day or two off or leaving the king in the care of others while she visits someone, but she’s not trying to lift him when he falls, cooking meals while he naps, helping him shower or go to the bathroom, changing bandages, driving him to various appointments, etc. Give me a break.
And now she’s going to a spa in India? She only worked on 13 engagements.
And her little PR run was going so well, too.
This seems like such an unforced error I’m having trouble believing it’s just a misstep.
I wonder if she got Covid and they’re not saying because that would ruin the “covid is over” schtick and so they’re sending her for some under-the-radar rich person’s treatment?
Or did she just think 2 months of outworking Will and Kate was enough to make her point, and now she’s jetting off on her celebratory tune-up trip?
Thirteen engagements is at least 13 hours of work and at most 26 hours of work in a month. Also many of those engagements are described as receptions in the CC.
She really was having a good pr run. Did she get too cocky? It’s going so well that she’s going to take a long break on a private plane and it won’t matter bc she’s been seen as working so hard for the past few months. Which okay, maybe but then it gets broken down that she’s only done 11 or 13 events or whatever, which makes it seem farcical. It does feel like she did more bc we saw her going into the hospital and on the church walks with Charles. I think they consider that work even if it’s not included in the court circular. But overall, the public is supposed to sympathize that she needs a break after 11 events? It just doesn’t work that way.
This is the part I find shocking—old girl had the best PR she’d had EVER. All the other royals are sick, absent or flailing and she was showing up to huge crowds and seemed like she was actually stepping up to fill in for her ill husband? Yet after 13 engagements she announces she needs a beach holiday! Talk about shooting your own PR in the foot.
I’m very pleased to see the focus on those who it needs to be on. I could be wrong, but it seems to me that the news focus lately has changed it’s focus to Charles, Camilla, Kate, and William, and some of the others. One, how can they not report on the spectacularly odd-ball happenings with the Royal Family, and two: thank goodness the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are out of that mess. I am very pleased that the Royal are having the not so pleasant and increasingly more realistic news coverage. Also glad to note that some of the commenters that are not pleased with the Royal’s behavior are British. Yep. Glad to see it.
As noted in another article’s title, “I never thought leopards would eat MY face!” Karma apparently is in force even for Royalty.
Saying “the monarch is burnt out and Charles is keen for her to take a break” is too funny. Not KC, just C, and Cam is now not only constantly being referred to as queen, Angela the fool called her “the monarch”. And AL wants us to believe that he wants Cam to take a break after 13 engagements while he stayed silent as his 90+ yr old mother, who was actually the queen and had been ill, kept on “working”. That’s some pretty good fiction there.
Well C-Rex, all of your evil machinations towards your ex-wife and your youngest son and his family bc they dared to unintentionally overshadow you, have resulted in you being overshadowed AND thrown under the bus by the person you least expected – your hideous wife. I mistakenly thought you were going to be a footnote in your own reign bc of Willy Nilly but nope! While he is obviously incompetent, Cammy is not! And she has some BM buddies. Oh well…
I caught that too. Such a revealing slip.
Right? And they’re always going on about how we Americans just don’t understand their royal system, but one of their own refers to Camilla as ‘the monarch’? Wowzers!
Everybody as sort of wandered off the stage. Time to quietly cancel the royal clown show.
Gosh the poor worn down WITCH how ever will she manage even 3 engagements in a month. Tut tut William how could you allow this old person to work so hard and care (less) for your father. Guess the Royals have REALLY lost all their star power, because hanging out with celebs aint cutting it anymore, oh, by the way Billy, how’s your newly SINGLE mate Elle??? Mmm
Camy is of for a gin run, just in time for the sht to hit the fan with Andrew and the middleton uncle (funny that) but she’s back in time to appear as the head of the family at the commonwealth service!!!?oh Billy, where did it all go so wrong 😂😂
Mary Pester, I checked Gert’s Royals and the Escort has had 21 engagements in 2 months. How can she be exhausted? A gin run, huh?
I read that DeSantis had signed a Bill to release the grand jury testimony in Epstein’s case. I see people are saying PA lobbied the government to give Epstein a ‘deal’. When the papers come out, this is going to be really damaging and not just to PA.
Victoria Mather is unhinged and deluded most times but I agree with her here.
Victoria Mather seems like an excellent dinner companion. What will she say next!
I prefer to think Cam is going for a BBL. Not Keen….Cams! Wait till she shows up at Commonwealth balancing her gin & tonic on her butt.
Too funny!
And the most eagle-eyed will notice her new guru, Kim Kardashian, giving her encouragement from behind a screen.
And it’s tattooed A.P.B.
Wouldn’t you just hole up at Babington House or similar? I understand she hates flying. That’s what I’d do if I just wanted spa stuff in nice surrounds, and I’m sure such places would happily turf out their already guests to accommodate a royal!
India seems like a very long way to go for a spa. I’m sure the UK has lovely luxurious spas.
Exactly. See my comment above yours, Sarah. Babington House out in Somerset, and loads in London. It seems a long travel for a frightened flyer, possible jetlag etc. Hardly restful; kind of undoes the benefits of a relaxing spa break.
Or hop on the Eurostar and head into Europe. Switzerland or Italy in the mountains maybe. That would be epic of you can do the £££ version.
Lol the fact that rachel johnson said she does 13 engagements before lunch is testament to how short those engagements are.
The stupidity of going to another country for vacation right now can’t be underestimated. The whole justification for Charles and Camilla disgusting adulterous behavior is that they were lovers denied (eye roll). How believable is any of that if Camilla is leave the country while her beloved husband is going through the brutal process that is cancer treatment? She couldn’t pay to have a spa day in one the many homes she has access to? It just screams indifference to her husband, her role in the monarchy as support, and the optics of the situation (their established love story narrative and the royals dropping like flies and looking weak and absent).
Anyone paying attention is rightfully looking at Charles and thinking THIS is the woman you tortured Diana and sold out both your sons for? She is truly your karma because you have been a cruel jealous selfish self serving man all your life.
Victoria Mather is such a hack, but yeah, I agree with her here. Camilla is not doing the ordinary stuff we all have to do before work engagements — laundry, iron, load the dishwasher, etc.
FFS, Camilla is pampered as hell. She doesn’t need a vacay after 13 lousy engagements in which she mostly had to shake hands and make small talk.
And 76 is not that old — though to be fair, Camilla probably has the liver of a 120-year-old.
Are there no British spas Camilla could go to?