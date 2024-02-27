Prince William skipped his godfather’s memorial service, citing a ‘personal matter’

King Constantine of Greece passed away in January 2023. King Charles did not attend his friend and cousin’s funeral in Athens, and neither did Constantine’s godson Prince William. Charles and William both sent family members in their place (Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Windsor). While I understood why Charles skipped the funeral (he didn’t want his first overseas trip as king to be a family funeral in Greece), there was never any reason given for why William was too lazy to attend his godfather’s funeral. Then, last week, we heard that Charles would also skip the memorial service for Constantine, which is being held today in Windsor. Charles’s absence once again makes sense – he’s being treated for cancer, he needs his rest, etc. I wondered aloud last week if Prince William would once again skip out on showing his respect for his godfather. Well, it looks like William was scheduled to appear at the memorial… but now he’s pulled out, citing a “personal matter.”

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending a memorial service at Windsor Castle for Constantine, the former king of Greece, due to a personal matter. Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continued to be doing well. William, who was due to deliver a reading, called the former king’s family who are attending the service in St George’s Chapel to let them know he was unable to attend. Constantine II of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather. Kate is away from official royal engagements until after Easter following major surgery in January. King Charles is also missing the service as he continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Charles was close to his second cousin, the former Greek monarch.

[From The Guardian]

“A personal matter” could be anything. If it was about the fakakta school run, they would have said that, that William has too much on his plate because he’s a father. It sounds more like William couldn’t crawl out of a bottle in time to look sober-ish for a memorial service. What’s weird is that I was under the impression that the memorial service is private, as in, it won’t be televised, it’s for extended family and friends. William couldn’t handle being around HIS family, away from the cameras. It’s definitely weird. He can attend the BAFTAs and an air ambulance gala but not his godfather’s memorial service?

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters are attending the service. They’re explaining Andrew’s presence as “it’s a private family event,” plus the Greek royals invited him. Queen Camilla will play hostess at a reception in Windsor Castle after the service, but Charles will not attend (Charles left Windsor before the service). Just… weird.