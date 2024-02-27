Nicholl: Princess Kate is ‘taking much-needed respite from the public stage’

We’ve passed the two-month mark for the last time anyone saw the Princess of Wales in public. While the timeline was always centered around Easter – still a month away – the weirdness around Kate’s disappearance will be studied for how badly Kensington Palace has bungled everything. Even if Kate wanted to be completely away from public view for months, it’s ridiculous that KP can’t provide simple updates or release statements like “of course Kate appreciates the notes of support as she continues to convalesce in Adelaide Cottage.” Instead, it’s unnamed sources telling us that Kate was moved to Norfolk for the kids’ school break, and then those same sources are radio silent about whether Kate even returned to Windsor following the break.
A few weeks ago, Prince William finally got a new private secretary, and buried in that news was the gossip that Kate finally has a new private secretary too, because she’s been without one since the fall of 2022. It sounded, to me, like both private secretaries had been appointed rather than hired personally by William and Kate. William was “given” a serious diplomatic figure (who promptly f–ked up) and Kate was given one of QEII’s aides. That Spanish royal expert (the one who claimed Kate had been in an induced coma) pointed out that the private secretary news is hinky and that the speculation won’t stop until a photo of Kate is released.
Lastly, people are still talking about how William released a solo statement about Gaza and didn’t put Kate’s name on it at all. Katie Nicholl tried to do some damage control on the rumor mill churning away on that:
‘I think people are reading too much into [William’s Gaza statement], Catherine is off work at the moment recovering from a major operation,’ says Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals. ‘The most important thing about the statement is that it was unusual because yes, it’s a humanitarian appeal but it can also be deemed political. William would’ve known this statement was going to cause attention, and by bringing his wife into that statement he wouldn’t brought attention onto her at a time when she’s privately recuperating and has made it very clear that she’s taking much-needed respite from the public stage.
‘My understanding is that William, behind the scenes, is being incredibly supportive,’ Nicholl continues. ‘He’s doing everything he can to be there for his wife and their three young children, while keeping the royal roadshow on the road with his father also going through cancer treatment. William is in one of the most difficult circumstances of his life at the moment. So much, both at home and in terms of duty, is falling on his shoulders and he’s stepping up as we would expect him to. We may even see him representing the King at next month’s Commonwealth Day service. That’s where the attention needs to be, how William is stepping up is supporting his wife, father and young family, not on malicious gossip about the state of his marriage.’
I actually agree with Nicholl in this narrow case about William’s statement – he signed it solo because it was all about him and how HE feels and how HE is a big fancy statesman. His statement wasn’t indicative of his marriage issues, it was indicative of William’s ego and his jealousy towards Harry. That being said, I think we’re underestimating how “overwhelmed” William is at the moment and how that might explain the bizarre messaging from Kensington Palace. William has surrounded himself with lazy sycophants and morons – they are useless in a crisis, as is William. Whatever is happening behind the scenes, you’ve got to imagine that run-of-the-mill incompetence is playing a role here.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
At this point, I think they’ll just trot out a completely different person in a month or so and say, Look! Here she is! Definitely her, don’t look too close! Meanwhile, it will be a 5’6″ blonde woman…
I’ll take the bait and go even further (since we are having fun with this) maybe she and Ma Middleton wanted a better settlement for once he becomes king and she is pulling a Melania and we will have a look alike – as they say they did with Melania.
Fake Melania was my favorite Melania. LOL. And like Fake Melania, Fake Kate (or Fakakte for short) will be just a bit shorter with a different face shape and an obvious wig.
One of my favourite lines from the TV series “Barry” was when the professional hit man explains how he would torture his intended victims for a few weeks beforehand, including “replacing the dog with a slightly different dog.” Kind of not so funny anymore…
“Fake Kate (or Fakakte for short)”. I just spewed tea all over my keyboard.
@Roo
“ Fake Kate (or Fakakte for short)”
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
But the thing I don’t understand. How does her not being in the public eye get her a better settlement? Wouldn’t that just show that she’s not really needed at all. And that William dating another woman would bring in a lot mor press.
I think it’s the fact that she’s not swanning all over the place acting like a jilted lover. If she’s going to go away quietly, with zero fuss, that would be worth a lot of money, especially to the current king who had the incredibly charismatic first wife.
@Roo you are a legend. Fakakte!!!!!
Fakakte!!! Roo wins the internet. Never has a nickname been so ingenious and perfect: Princess Fakakte.
LOL!
Also, taking a respite from doing nothing must be peak royal privilege.
Someone posted that they were going to do a Season 5 Becky with her return I am still laughing at that a day later. ( Rosanne show was the show they were referring too)
It makes me feel so ancient that it’s a reference that needs to be explained, but it is!
Kate is a terrible human being.
She’s is surrounded by opulence and wealth – but that does nothing to defray the workings of your own mind especially in a family that seems to think therapy is akin to treason.
That said – being controlled and abused as a child by some sort of personality disabled mother, growing up in the family that the mother warped, then getting into a relationship with someone who didn’t respect her and also was a narcissist and abuser – even just emotionally – then trying to survive both the royal family and the press while lacking any self awareness or understanding of the circumstances surrounding you – that’s 1000000% feeding grounds for disordered eating and multiple kinds of anxiety disorders.
Add kids into that when you don’t even know who you are let alone who you are going ti be allowed to be from day to day, all while your husband grows increasingly and publicly disinterested and disgusted by you…
Yeah. I could completely understand her having a mental breakdown. At the very least.
Human beings are highly flawed, and you just outlined very good reasons why Kate turned Mean Girl. I’m glad *Meghan* was self-aware enough to see how she was being scapegoated by the ultimate dysfunctional family and got TF out. I’ve thought so often how much happier Kate would have been as a WAG.
I feel the same way about Kate. Add to all of that her abusive mother’s public humiliation. I imagine Carole put even more pressure on Kate and the situation also provided new ammo for royal and aristo circles to ridicule her.
My mother always refers to Kate as “the one with the ring.” When I told her that Kate hadn’t been seen in 2 months, her first reaction was “so, where’s the ring?’ Any Replacement Kate will have to show up wearing Big Blue.
Which Big Blue? I’d bet the farm the real Diana ring is locked safe in a vault. And there are several copies that Kate wears. She probably has a gumball machine full of them at Adelaide.
Too bad no one put a tracking device on Big Blue….
I’m wondering if she had a mental breakdown and she’s at some sanitarium. The Middletons don’t seem too worried about her if they are taking all kinds of vacations. It could explain the absence of photographs.
Gawd this is all so Victorian, but look who we’re talking about. Kate is the last living prisoner of the gilded cage.
I’m currently wondering whether William — who assaulted his brother, who might have a drinking problem, who does have an “incandescent” temper — hurt her, potentially in a life-threatening way.
They might be keeping her under wraps to give themselves time to pressure her out of saying anything.
It’s more likely she legitimately had a medical emergency and doesn’t want to talk about it, but the Palace’s handling does make everything look incredibly suspicious.
Same. We went through a series of mental health hospitalizations with a loved one last year, and this has reflected so much of it. No visitors, long hospitalization, basically disappearing. Whatever it is, I hope she gets the help she needs.
It sure feels like they sent her to a farm to play with all the other Kates.
LMAO! Brutal, but so funny.
K’s life has been so stressful. Demanding public adoration from doing nothing other than posing for photos. Stalking W for 10 plus years , then claiming a fairytale romance story. Publicly W does not hide his dislike for K. Remember the pregnancies, the changes were obvious, the abdomen would sit very low one day, then it would move upwards and sit high, then change back to low again. The very defined space under the bra in advanced pregnancy while sitting down, was interesting too. Just after delivery the first time the abdomen was very high and rigid. oops ! The missing Linea nigra which suddenly appeared after people commented on its absence.
K wearing belts and buttons everywhere to try to hide the very masculine inverted triangle shape, except when K decided to flaunt it. Then there has been the stress of competing with the very feminine, highly competent Meghan. The ultimate stress is how Harry and Meghan openly adore each other, are very successful and are loved worldwide . Out of control jealousy is dangerous, it could have been so different.
Nicholl uses the words may attend the commonwealth service not will attend. I think he won’t show up. And no William is not keeping the show on the road.
“He is stepping up as we would expect him to.” That’s actually true! He’s not stepping up at all. Just as we expected.
@Tessa, that jumped out at me, too.
William “may” attend? Like he might have something better to do that day? This is ridiculous.
When we were talking about the Queen, it would have been a given that Charles would represent her if she couldn’t attend the Commonwealth Service for some reason. It would have gone without saying.
I really think Charles knows just how unfit William is (and that we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to William’s issues) and doesn’t even want to promise that he’ll be there for THAT.
Much needed respite sounds definitely like a breakdown.
💯💯💯
This was my immediate thought as well, that this is one of those open secrets in Royal Rota circles and Nicholl is doing William’s dirty work by white washing Kate’s absence while also reminding him that they have the goods on what is really happening behind the scenes.
My thoughts as well. There’s no timeline for her return because who knows how long it would take to recover from a breakdown.
Yeah this is sounding more and more like her surgery was a result of larger issues, and was a symptom not cause of her disappearance. They are going to have to come clean soon though because William can’t keep it together and eventually even the most sycophantic person is going to question what kind of planned surgery takes you out of commission for several months.
Yup.
Or like a physical illness that requires monitoring throughout life and is exacerbated by the stress of public life. May you all have kinder words said about you when illness reaches you or your family.
Would have been nice if they could have shown kindness when Harry & Meghan needed help too
May K&W have all the kinder words they offered H&M.
Amina, I tend to agree. Putting aside what I feel about the huge role she played in Meghan’s unhappiness, and Harry’s. This woman could have been in excruciating pain for a long time. A Tominey article at the start of this made much out of Kate needing to rest and take a break. To me it sounds like a bundle of stress has impacted a possible illness and vice versa. I don’t have to like someone to understand this. In a way, I wish the press would leave this alone. She doesn’t need our speculation because 1 we’ll never know what’s happened and 2 after the way she behaved she really doesn’t merit it. She needs to get on with whatever’s going on.
Agreed. There is room for empathy for all suffering, and perpetrators are often victims themselves. It doesn’t excuse wrong actions but it’s certainly should prompt empathy.
I’m now starting to wonder if she had a suicide attempt.
I feel badly even speculating, but what do they expect? The firm and the ROTA have proven themselves to be spin doctors and liars. I don’t think the speculation will stop until she is seen again.
Ditto. And if they found her on the floor and had to resuscitate, soooo many things could have gone seriously physically wrong, depending on how long she was “out” up to and including being brain dead in a coma. I hope the situation is not that dire.
I think you are more right than wrong Bad Janet.
This whole saga of the missing Princess has been been living rent free in my head for over two months.
I suspect that there was a triggering event that led to a possible suicide attempt. A fight perhaps? Divorce negotiations gone sour? That attempt led to a medical emergency that was exacerbated by YEARS of disordered eating and a compromised immune system. This is all pure speculation on my part.
I also suspect that the Wails have been living apart since QE2 passed and that Buttons has been spiralling for some time. Hence the shabby wigs, the bandaged fingers, the flashing, the Tiara/NotTiara at the clowneration and attempted butt touching.
So sometimes I do card and tarot reading, and the other day, very briefly, just to take my mind off other things I did a reading for Kate, how is she, how things are going. I didn’t have much time, and am quite stressed out so didn’t do a thorough job, and beside it’s not rocket science, just a spread to read.
So pure speculation, but I was sincerely concerned, so that’s that.
What I got is exactly what you’re saying, big fight, she tried to off herself and oded, but she is now recuperating, not in uk, much better but very concerned about divorcing, that she doesn’t want while Peg absolutely wants to.
Chuck seemed quite involved, like he personally intervened not only on (for) her but on Peg too, who seems to be also an heavy user (addiction). Peg who doesn’t seem to be taking any responsibility at all, and not admitting anything, is mad as hell and making every one work around the clock to keep him at bay. Not much news, except K’s od.
Sorry if you find this in bad taste, I did it with good intention, but you can delete everything
hope you are all well btw, I’m still struggling, and lurking now and then :))
all my lv to you all
@ Bad Janet. My thoughts also.
@Bad Janet–yep, that would explain just about everything. Especially if Will dropped some bomb on her and she finally snapped. That explains why he’s been more shiesty than usually lately–guilt; the Middletons and the Rota not saying squat; and The Firm in general trying to handle this on the fly–which they ain’t hardly good at. “Abdominal surgery” could cover bringing Kate back from an od, as well.
I also thought she had a breakdown/unalive attempt. She was looking haggard in the months leading up to it.
That could mean she really has been ill, and this was an emergency to deal with something serious that’s been getting worse.
But yeah, it could also be a mental health crisis, or physical abuse, or who knows what else, because the palace is being weird about it and we already know they lie and spin by default.
Yeah. And the way it’s put “made it very clear that she’s taking much-needed respite from the public stage.”
Errr, no. They said she was having planned surgery that had a medically recommended recovery time. That’s not a “respite”. So so bizarre.
Right??? I thought she was taking time to recover from abdominal surgery. But now its a “much needed respite from public life?” was the concert and christmas walk too much for her?
At this point we just have to laugh at how bad the KP comms is being here…..
Respite, or Respite Care, was my first thought. But then, I am perhaps taking an unnecessarily dark vieiw of all this. But there is only one theory that explains everything we are seeing.
Exactly! And can a whole palace have a breakdown?
The stories over the past few days are finally leaving some bread crumbs to follow. So many more hints are getting through.
Came to say this – it sounds like textbook Political PR speak.
Aside from being outright untrue it’s tone deaf – what does the Top CEO need respite from Tiara’s and Ribbons ?
“William would’ve known this statement was going to cause attention, and by bringing his wife into that statement he wouldn’t brought attention onto her at a time when she’s privately recuperating and has made it very clear that she’s taking much-needed respite from the public stage.” The woman needs to learn how to construct sentences. How long has she been doing the job? And Will is “stepping up” because we MAY see him at the CS?
First thing you need to know is this: whenever Katie Nicholl’s lips are moving, she is lying. The second thing is that she is most likely serving as a KP stenographer; that’s why it reads like someone twisting herself into a pretzel. Prevaricating is an art, not a science. When exactly did Kate “make it clear that she’s taking a much-needed respite from the public stage?” She never has. KP and Nicholls: Lying liars and the lies they tell.
Grain of truth in a lie- she lost the school wars, I bet you William had decided on Gs future she’s will lose Maria now that kids are all in school. She has no real life- beyond the early years and little Louis Louis is 6 next month. Well April. They have to know this toxic life isn’t sane for their children. Despite his arrogance Im sure he feels she should abide lol seeing her a the root of disfunction it’s is exactly that! They both playing a losing game. Respite I’m a nurse and that is literally used for adult daycare- open bed in a nursing home respite for family, or home care respite for Family to have a break- whacked terms grain of truth in a lie. Hunger strike? to madness? to surgery? she’s playing into his hands of unstable. Girl poker face and jewels, get your priorities straight. They own your babies.
“Prevaricating is an art, not a science.” So true! And so true that the syntax is a clue that something’s being spun.
@Crystal–they are even less her babies than William and Harry were Diana’s babies. Diana had a public image and come from an aristocratic family. There could be no removing 2 kids from their photogenic mother that everyone loved without pushback. No one knows, or really cares about Kate–she was just a convenient hanger for the derangers to place their hatred. Those kids, I fear, and more the Windsors kids than hers. The way that her family has been publically shamed, the middletons will not be seen as a respectable or even appropriate set of guardians for the heirs to the throne. If she’s on her way out, then the kids will likely be distanced from her through boarding school. She made the mistake of not bothering to make a place for herself within the royal family–she didn’t make any important connections, and didn’t think beyond the wedding. Yes, she has a jealous spouse, but she could have created a name for herself within her role and she didn’t. So she’s completely at the mercy of the Windsors. Even when it comes to her kids. Irony–everything they wanted for Meghan–to be stuck, trapped, at the Windsor’s mercy–is the reality for Kate instead.
Crystal, dear, there was no “school wars.” I’ll eat my shirt if anyone can prove that Kate had any voice in where the heir goes to school. That decision was made before George was born. Yet another lie. Diana had some influence, because she asserted her independence and went up against the system. Kate on the other, came in making it clear that she is willing to do anything the men-in-gray asked of her — she was the anti-Diana. Kate worked to strip Diana of all her substance and presented her as someone who only cares about fashion. I could go on.
“Irony–everything they wanted for Meghan–to be stuck, trapped, at the Windsor’s mercy–is the reality for Kate instead.”
Yep. And nothing that she schemed, lied, and sacrificed herself for–jewels, clothes, houses, status–was ever really hers. That realization is enough to send anyone into a breakdown, especially someone as shaky as Kate.
Ugh, right? Also good: “keeping the royal roadshow on the road”
Well, I guess that’s a good place for it
They are all, every last blasted one of the rota rats, masters of the run-on sentence! Clarity and brevity are not their strong suits!
Much needed respite from doing what exactly? Getting terrible wigs? “Working” once a month?
She’s an absolute joke.
I’m guessing that doing nothing is exhausting. Or it could be that she’s exhausted the Megan and Diana cosplay outfits & doesn’t want to be seen in repeats.
To be fair though, not seeing her is the same as her being out since she is a big nothing burger.
Many mental health conditions make the act of simply living life exhausting. It doesn’t matter how “easy” the life circumstances may be for them relative to others.
However, I agree that one can’t pull the “exhaustion” card out of the air to explain things away when the very basic info the public has is that she literally does nothing. If she has had a surgery and is recovering, that’s a lot different than recovering from exhaustion. If she is recovering from exhaustion, there needs to be a reason why or else that should not be used.
Kate spends little time working to begin with.
I mean, you joke but there are definitely conspiracy theorists out there saying this is all a slow rollout getting us used to hot, single William rolling solo (hardest of eyerolls) so it is either 1. easier to phase Kate out or 2. the more nefarious theories even have her already dead (I am not fan of here but don’t wish that on anyone) and they’re softening up ground for a slow release of that news.
ETA: This was meant to be a response to @Sarah’s comment about a them replacing her with a whole new woman.
I laughed so hard at this line – “We may even see him representing the King at next month’s Commonwealth Day service.”
he may even deign to show up at that service, everyone!!!! HOW BUSY AND IMPORTANT IS WILLIAM!?!?!
do we still think Nicholl is KP’s mouthpiece? Because this sure sounds like she’s talking for someone on that side. Kate is recuperating so can’t be bothered to think about pesky political or humanitarian matters, William is stepping up (how, pray tell? Because last I heard he backed out of his godfather’s memorial service), and everything is fine as the future king is just such a global statesman and a total family man.
What Katie the liar Nicholl doesn’t want to point out is that in the absence of his father, William SHOULD be the one representing him at the CW day service. The service is 1 hour for god’s sake. And Kate’s condition is well enough that her sister feels comfortable to leave the country so im sure she’ll do for an hour in nanny maria’s care.
IDK, does her sister even give half a duck about dolittle? 🤷🏽♀️
If Camilla is present at the Commonwealth Service she outranks William. She is the King’s wife and she ranks as ‘Majesty ‘ whereas William is a ‘Royal Highness’.
I know, right? Like it’s a special treat for us that he might show up and do his effing job…next month…
He isn’t even saying that he “would like to go” or hinting that he will go in order to get the media off his back ( and then cancelling at the last minute for reasons).
“… while keeping the royal roadshow on the road with his father also going through cancer treatment”
He is not though, is he? He’s giving his royal duty the middle finger at the moment.
That part. He isn’t pulling his own weight in the grand scheme of things AND he certainly isn’t taking on any additional “work.” And it isn’t real work! It is showing up. The country keeps running, the world keeps turning the streets don’t turn into chaos if the royals don’t get out of bed. What is the point of “preparing and training” all your life if you pull a “turtle” the minute your time comes. What a mess. I’m just going to keep pushing refresh on Sussex.com and celebrate my faves being outside.
This. I am agog at the utter incompetence of William. We always knew he was lazy and stupid, but I think young George could pull this off with more gravitas. What a waste of a life.
Exactly. He’s done even less than normal, not more.
William doesn’t want to do it. He has never wanted to do it, but it was always far off. I’d imagine the possibility of it being much much sooner than he thought has sent him into a spiralling tantrum of how much he does not want to do it.
This exactly. He’s petulant and tantruming.
I would agree with Kaiser’s assessment that he signed his name only due to his ego and all that.
As far as the article, it does not explain the optics of Kate being MIA without any proof that she is OK and truly recuperating. No staged photo, not even Ma Middleton going to see her – NOTHING. this is not standard operating procedure and maybe it’s because of the new people that are Private Secretaries. At this point, I am at a loss.
Of course, Ma wouldn’t need to go see her if she is actually at their house and not any of the places that the BM has claimed.
That theory has been put on the CB table but then it was commented that the neighborhood would have picked up on it (if she were at Middleton Manor) maybe Ma Middleton is wherever Kate is????? No clue. But we are being served BS from so many outlets that connecting the dots and aligning them is difficult.
I’m not even sure I believe Kate has a new private secretary. For what? She’s recuperating. In bed. No, wait, she’s taking a much-needed respite. Is the private secretary re-arranging the color-organized books on Kate’s sofa table/work desk? Sharpening pencils? Sorting the buttons?
…..or being looming close to her and threatening the family…
Seriously, what will do a new secretary if she’s doing nothing? Is he paid to do nothing ? It’s ominous.
Maybe the new private secretary is a trap- so that she can be photographed ogling him and generate more tabloid gossip, and later imply she’s having an affair as that Will can divorce her guilt free.
All of this just illustrates how much Harry is/was needed for the survival of the monarchy. But when we were discussing it in the context of supporting king Chuckles, I think we missed the real reason. Harry was needed to prop up Pegs.
It’s so clear now why we know why we got so many articles about how Harry should leave his wife and children to support his brother. Or that Harry should be happy to be the third wheel in the Wailses’ marriage. Or all the other stupid reasons Harry – and Harry alone – had to return to work for the family that mistreated him.
Pegs is literally incapable of performing his duties (such as they are). If he cannot even give a reading at a private family event or get through a medal ceremony without looking like he needs to check into rehab, what hope is there for the rest of his life?!
I don’t know what’s really going on with Kkkeen but still believe what I’ve thought since the beginning – Pegs did this to her. And all of the rota rats know is and are covering for him.
This whole system is rotten and I hope – when the truth finally comes out – that it spurs some serious change.
That’s been my theory the whole time. Being a King is not a 2 person job, so why would the entire media of a country care if a 2nd born son left the country? The only way it mattered is if the heir wasn’t up to the job, and was relying on brother 2 to be the incompetent buffoon in public while basically running the show behind the scenes.
Except that is a really, really terrible deal for brother #2, a deal that no one would openly accept. For comparison: fewer women are marrying these days, with the thought being: if I have my own career, my own money, my own home, my own method for keeping house, and my own friends, why would I want to take on a man who will make more work for me? Who will expect me to cook and clean for him, to mother him, to abase myself to protect his fragile masculinity and if we have kids, be responsible for all the child care myself on top of working? Um..no thanks. I can have a kid on my own if it comes to that–I’d rather take care of 1 little kid than 1 little and 1 big one. Why would brother 2 cop to doing all the work, getting no credit, and be completely dependent on the whims of brother 1 for money and a livelihood? No wonder Harry bounced. I’m starting to think that had he not married Meghan, he would have bounced by now anyway, on his own accord–Meghan was the catalyst for a sooner, but still inevitable escape.
If you’re going to ask someone to give up their autonomy, add to their workload, and give them nothing in response other than some vague notion of “fulfilling tradition,” how can you be surprised when the answer is HELL TO THE NO!!
Absolutely spot on!
*is wildly applauding*
“For comparison: fewer women are marrying these days, with the thought being: if I have my own career, my own money, my own home, my own method for keeping house, and my own friends, why would I want to take on a man who will make more work for me?”
Eheheheh. Dead on. The Chinese government has an ongoing crisis because of this very issue. It is pressuring women to marry and reproduce, but young women en masse aren’t buying the hype anymore. The downsides of wifey-hood are just too great–and often life-destroying.
100% this is just because the new secretary didn’t have the joint letterhead template and/or didn’t know there was a difference. A HUGE portion of these recent scandals are all because of absolutely atrocious comms, which all seems tied to the secretary switch.
I would fully believe that Kate needs a “much-needed respite” from Will’s incandescence. The last time Kate disappeared for months, it was around the Rose scandal. What if Will’s long-time secretary leaving isn’t actually a career-move story, what if it’s a breakup story? I don’t like to speculate about this but it feels impossible not to at this point. It IS notable that Will can’t bring himself to hire poc but he sure can hire an extraordinary number of gay men. One of the only surprising pr ops Will has done is intentionally dining at an LGBTQ cafe (in Poland I think?). Will is exactly the sort of person who is completely intolerant except when an issue happens to impact him.
There are the rumors of Rose’s husband, and a breakup certainly can send people on a bender, and I can absolutely see Kate saying I am NOT doing this again and leaving the firm to sort it while she self-soothes away from the incandescence. IDK, I’m sure I’ll have a new theory in 10 minutes.
Wasn’t wills one of the first royal to be on the cover of the gay mag Attitude… nothing would surprise me about this lot Sunday. Nothing at all
I actually think this theory is a sound one. If Kate caught Will in the act, or otherwise finally had proof, after years of him hiding it, and threatened divorce, or to leak it to the press, it could have instigated quite the argument between them. Obviously, this is speculation, and I get that, but I do think everything lines up.
And it would explain Will’s recent erratic behavior. Hiding a secret of that magnitude is stressful. And if it got out, even to his family… I don’t believe Charles would allow his gay son to take the throne. The Windsors are the opposite of progressive.
This is all very puzzling. But I find it very difficult to believe that Princess Flashes Her Biscuit needs a break from elbowing blood royals aside in balcony photos.
Right? She LOVES playing dress up! She LOVES waving at the masses from on high! LOVES it. LOVES flashing her legs & nether regions to photographers. LOVES.
I leaning towards believing Concha Cajella.
Same, Proud Mary, because 1. The way the situation is being handled, 2. The BM was fully in on the Spanish media’s Frederik of Denmark coverage in November/ December, and 3. They say it’s been debunked due to a statement from KP, but again, that’s not how the BM responded a few months ago to a different royalty. When Concha defended her sources, there was silence, not outrage or explanations.
I’m with you @Proud Mary. Concha was doubling down on her reporting over the past few days during her media appearances. The word “bombshell” was tossed around but I haven’t found an English translation yet of what was said so I take that with a grain of salt. Add the rumors of Nanny Maria leaving it looks like there is more going on than just Kate being embarrassed about getting her bowels rearranged.
I believe her too but she doesn’t really answer the how of it all: how did this happen? Abdominal surgery complications? Pregnancy gone wrong somehow (I don’t believe that)? KP put out that it was “abdominal surgery”. I am thinking they lied about that too: Induced comas are usually for head injuries, traumatic brain injuries. Now I grant that there could be complications of abd. surgery that might lead to an injury to the brain (undetected internal bleeding post surgery etc). I don’t know. But I am not taking the “abdominal surgery” part as fact, either.
I think the “abdominal surgery” was for a permanent feeding tube. And while Kate has likely recovered from that, I don’t think she is recovering as well from her traumatic brain injury. All theory, of course.
Much needed respite from? She barely “works” to begin with. The less they say the more the theories and speculation continue. If they want it to stop then give a picture or the truth of what’s really going on.
It’s a vicious cycle. Someone is stressed by their work and thus works less. The issue is underlying anxiety, not the work, so the smaller amount of work seems even more stressful. So the workload is again reduced….
Work if you have any work ethic but Kan’t and Will-do-nothing never had one to begin with…
I think this is a total breakdown…living life in the spotlight and within the alternative reality that is the royal family, fallout over their behavior towards Megan and Harry, pressures of having three kids and a possible broken marriage with a man who sounds terrible…and a host of other things. My feelings towards Kate are ambivalent, but like recognizes like and as a woman who had a mental breakdown a couple of years ago, I find it easy to imagine what is happening here….
I’m sorry for your health issue, I wish you well. But I don’t think you can tie Kate’s absence in a neat bow, because there’s really not one single reason for this, IMHO. As such, while I do agree with the notion of mental health issues, I also do believe the report of abdominal surgery, and post-surgery complications. I think the Spanish reporter is the only one telling the truth. I don’t believe anyone from KP or from the rota. They lie so often, you have to be naïve to take their comments at face value. Katie Nicholls is such an inveterate liar that her name on this byline is all I need to dismiss the entire column.
Agree, Proud Mary. Weeks ago when this started I posted it was abdominal but weaved in with mental health issues caused by the illness itself and a whole other heap of stuff going on in her marriage and life. Just a toxic mix. She’s had a collapse, imo, physical primarily but with other aspects to it.
Right. One KN lie: that William is stepping up with his father out of action. We can see with our own eyes that’s not true.
Stress and restricted eating could have cause ulcers, and bleeding ulcers can be seriously dangerous, requiring immediate surgery. Combine that with the stress of a broken marriage to an abusive prick, possible divorce, being constantly in the spotlight, not having the intelligence or drive to make something of her role… well it’s a perfect storm for surgery + nervous breakdown.
Absolutely. As much as I’m not a fan, I can’t imagine living such a restricted fishbowl life with so many rules (yes, I know she chose it but nonetheless, it would be crazy and surreal). It would also make sense as to why they’re pretending it’s something else – can you imagine the inevitable comparisons to when Meghan needed help and couldn’t cope and how they treated her? They can’t admit Kate is getting help that meghan wasn’t allowed, and they don’t want to admit that anything is less than rosey within the Palace walls because then they can’t pretend meghan is a drama queen / perpetual victim / whatever else they like to say!
I’m sorry Cher, but your comparison to Meghan’s situation is a bit off base: Kate has never endured anywhere near the level of abuse to which Meghan was subject throughout her first pregnancy, some of which continues today. Where is the evidence of regular and damaging palace leaks against Kate? Meghan lost a pregnancy during her lawsuit with DM, wherein DM was helped by William and Kate, who leaked Meghan’s private communications to that tabloid. And, not to mention the manufactured bullying allegation by William against Meghan, during Meghan’s third pregnancy. I’m not saying that the level of public exposure does not justify a mental health breakdown by Kate, but the evidence is clear that this was not just a failure on the part of Meghan to, as you say, “cope”. No one should have to endure the volume of media abuse and trolling to which Meghan was subject– some of which consists of extremely racist stuff posted to, and remain on KP’s social media accounts to this day.
What’s even more poingnant, is that, as Kaiser insinuated yesterday, William and Kate have been the primary beneficiary of all the trolling of Harry and Meghan. William and Kate have gotten away with little or no scrutiny whatsoever since Meghan arrived on the scene. All of this begs the question, If Kate can have a mental breakdown in the face of all the puff and embigganing coverage that she has received, what would have happened to her if she had received Meghan’s treatment?
I think W is hanging by a thread these days between K and KC’s illnesses. Someone here commented that he looks shellshocked, which I agree with 100%. On top of that, his reported attitude and laziness have fully and suddenly caught up with him, which I think can only lead to more self-medication to cope. He will become desperate and we all know that won’t end well.
Memo to Katie Nicholl: It doesn’t appear Pegs can find enough will, coffee or perhaps methadone to stand-up from his toilet seat let alone stand-in for Charles.
Embargo thy name is colostomy bag. They can either be temporary or permanent, but if I’m right and if her doctors are able to surgically resection her intestines, we will NEVER be officially told what was really going on with her between Christmas and Easter. If, god forbid, she needs a stoma for the rest of her life, it will be difficult to conceal forever. My guess is it’s yet to be determined.
I still hardly see mention of Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn’s as theories floating around, though these two conditions often necessitate “ abdominal surgery” and they both track with her increasing weightloss over recent years, and even the appearance of wig toppers, etc, due to autoimmune hairloss.
So the Fail has a long long article about the Constantine funeral and it’s got photos of the different members of the royal family with Constantine over the years. There is one of him with Wills and Kate that’s dated 2012 and now that I understand how to spot the wigs you can see that she is wearing a massive wig in it. So the wigs go a long way back and she looks totally healthy in the photo, full faced and smiley and I think the wigs are just vanity on her part.
Out of all the theories out there – this makes the most sense to me. Her mother and sister are slender – with Pippa having an athletic build. Thus Kate being slender makes sense, but the pics in recent years were concerning. I had an eating disorder coupled with the desire to work out. I felt that everything around me was chaotic and I could control my food and my weight; maybe Kate was doing the same. And having your clothing choices commented on 24/7 adds to this I am sure. These seem like rational plausible reasons.
So much of her life is out of her control. And everything about her looks and beahior are scrutinized. She’s completely at the mercy of the royals, with only her family as her support system. It nearly destroyed Diana and she was from their world. Kate is a woman who has been treated like a child her whole life. I imagine her coping skills and adulting skills are pretty poor. A mental break seems not only understandable, but inevitable under the circumstances.
My thoughts on the stomach surgery are that she OD’d and was rushed to hospital for her stomach to be pumped (hence ‘abdominal surgery’). However, either what she took or aspiration pneumonia from maybe vomiting it up put her in a coma or she was induced into one because of it.
Now, with being in this coma, she’s not improving and is either on life support or already passed and between KP and BP are testing the waters for releasing the news. Kids are now home schooled to avoid disclosing info and Middletons are off grid deliberately. Those Pippa photos I reckon are from pre-scandal, likely early last year.
I too heard and read that she had Colitis ??.
Crohn’s and UC were discussed extensively when the surgery was first announced, those diseases and other similar ones were the most mentioned theories.
the reason why I don’t even think this is about a colostomy bag is because we could still get a picture of her from the shoulders up, you know? We could still have a picture of her waving bravely out of a car window or something.
I think that theory worked for the first week or two, but as time goes in its just getting weirder and weirder.
Becks1 I still think it’s a colostomy bag issue for her. But, like you say, she could do a photo at a desk with cards and a thank you message. It’s possible she’s majorly embarrassed to have a photographer near her, even her beloved Jackson; then again, William could take a snap and post it. The reason I hold onto this bowel surgery stuff is William’s gaffe re the two nurses; it was too realistic a thing for him to say. So, imo, she’s been in hospital. I’m still going with abdominal at this point. But how much longer I can hold with this idea is up for debate!
Hmmm, Catty has looked rough in years – could it be that its all caught up with her and whatever happened has taken a toll both mentally and well and physically? I think so.
Given how rough Peggy has been looking lately I think reality of his position has sunk in – if its true Chuck’s cancer is more serious than they are letting on he’s likely been on a massive bender to cope with it all. As for Catty – I think she will fade into the background permanently and she won’t be seen in public in anyway for some time. Whatever happened its affect her appearance and they can’t hide what ails her.
That’s my theory (see my comment just above yours). I find it interesting that there’s been almost a total media block-out on comment regarding most likely of abdominal surgeries that track with the recovery time being predicted.
Now I’m wondering if the main part of Kate’s absence is just a smokescreen/excuse for William to hide his increasing reliance on alcohol.
As someone who has had a problematic relationship with booze, the last minhte, BS excuses to back out of planned events, his demeanor at the investiture…it just feels familiar.
Still no statements about Special K making a full recovery, and apparently, Ma Midds is MIA as well. The recent sightings of the dodo bird siblings is nowhere near as significant as a photo of Carole entering or leaving Windsor would be (or from whatever location KP has decided to lie about K being at this week). The Spanish press is doubling down and neither palace is publicly refuting nor threatening to sue over their serious allegations. The messaging, or lack thereof, seems quite sinister. So, once again, where’s Kate?
I’ve been wondering if Kate’s hospitalization is because William hit/injured her. He knows he wouldn’t face charges, but his reputation would be in tatters, especially if it was so bad she *was* in a coma. Maybe that’s why he was not quite composed at that ceremony.
Of all the theories I am coming across this is the one that sadly makes the most sense to me. It explains why William appears to have been sidelined, and I think KC has frozen him out. My guess is something terrible happened involving William.
I never thought in a million years I’d miss Kate – I don’t mean her racism (which is serious please don’t think I am dismissing it or whitewashing her because her racism and actions towards her SIL are THE reason I don’t like her) but the buttons and bad fashion, the jazz hands, etc. made for a lot of fun posts on this site. That having been said, I don’t wish DV on anyone and I think if that’s what Kate is going through she needs to leave immediately and ignore any Carole stand by your man advice sent her way.
I have a very very bad feeling about William you guys.
We do have a lot of fun here lampooning her “fashion” choices. She generates valuable content here, even though it’s mostly a protest against the treatment Meghan received.
Exactly Shawna. Will without Kate is…ooof just a disaster and not an entertaining one at that.
This is my theory, too. His rage issues aren’t exactly a secret, and there have been comments about them throwing pillows at each other during arguments. But knowing he’s been physical with Harry, it’s not really a stretch to think he’d go there with Kate, too. Would explain his sidelining and demeanor as well.
Ocean Girl, I know this tends to be an option that keeps popping up, but I don’t see it. Do I think it might be connected to Bully Idle? Yes. I think the two of them are toxic and I wouldn’t be surprised if something he said could have exacerbated a medical issue she either knew about or not (who knows). It could be wanting an official separation/divorce or it could be a pregnant side piece somewhere. Either of those would undoubtedly be VERY anxiety and anger inducing in Bone Idle. A surgery could have gone well, but post surgical problems popped up and she was put in a medically induced coma. If that was the case, I hope she is now on the road to recovery.
I have no doubt that the stress of being a married in woman in the brf, especially because of her husband’s position as next in line, would be stressful. Add in a toxic marriage, the grey men telling you what can and cannot be done, and spending so much time and energy not having a personality or an individual thought, and you have a recipe for disaster. If she has one ounce of a survival instinct left, she should get out and find some peace.
I really hope this story ends with Kate being found on some deserted island with a new boyfriend or girlfriend, living her best life, but something tells me that isn’t the case.
I can’t imagine that they would not release a photo or a video in the midst of all this speculation, which is clearly already out of their control. I know they are, and have always been, a little clueless and outdated when it comes to PR, but have they really become this dense since QEII died? Or are they so arrogant they just don’t care, even though the monarchy’s largest function at this point is talking to the papers every day? Or are things really that bad? Anything is possible.
As I read this thread the ads today are links for Liquid IV and One World Memorials, who sell Urns. LMAO…..
It can’t be coincidence…..or can it?
I completely forgot what my comment was going to be but I smell doom.
Some of the wording here is a little odd. Why say “much needed respite” when you could just refer to the need to recover from surgery. Why refer to “malicious gossip” about the state of their marriage? This plants seeds for the pro-royal readers that may not have been there. I think these comments could be quite revealing as to what is really going on here.
Personally I don’t think she’s at death’s door, or we wouldn’t have had Pippa cavorting about in her bikini for the cameras. But I do think maybe Kate has checked out and is no longer cooperating with the royal machine. Not even to the extent of posing for a filtered photo of her looking at get well cards.
I agree. And yes-it couldn’t be that bad because Pippa was papping her IL’s resort all last week. Could it be that their staff is totally incompetent combined with William’s petulance and laziness and her vanity to not be seen in a photo? I still lean towards that vs something else sinister. But at this point, it doesn’t matter, because it is SO weird that they absolutely should release a statement with a photo.
Or Pippa kept to her planned vacation so that everyone would assume things couldn’t be so bad
Exactly. Would William be talking about, making gaffes about, the nurses if she hadn’t been for surgery? And would Pippa be so vile as to holiday if her sister were really going through something deeply sinister?
OK, planned surgery, LIE, they had a full diary of engagements up until half term, OK, not as full as 100% of normal working persons diary, but by their standards full!! So no,it wasn’t planned. Kate went straight from the London clinic to Anmer, and she was in the clinic for longer than they admit to.
And, stepping up?? The only time willy steps up is if it’s stairs or a dias, and he wouldn’t even bother with stairs if there was an escalator.
Wilo wants the money, he wants the titles, he wants the adoration, what he doesn’t want, is to work for any of it.
I’m so glad Harry met Megan when he did, he was on his way out the door for either australia or africa, and if it wasn’t for invictus and Megan he would have been long gone. See Harry was willing to work, but he wasn’t wiling to work at covering up for willy, or working, instead of willy!
Mary Pester, this makes a lot of sense to me. They don’t want to admit how serious it all was. I assume at this point that she is recuperating. How long that will go on or if she will have issues with her health in the long term, who knows.
It seems that I remember an American magazine article about 2012 (don’t quote me) where Harry very clearly stated that no one wanted the top job. Then he hurriedly added that they, of course, would do their duty. It told me much about Harry. He didn’t have a lot of illusions about his family. It also told me something about KFC and Bully Idle. It told me, too, that Harry wasn’t satisfied with his role in the family. He left the military at QE2s request. I wonder if she ever regretted doing that.
But do you think kate is alive?
Yes but hurt
Possible cancer treatment followed by surgery? Weight loss, full on wig, then surgery followed by no word of expectation for a full recovery? I sincerely hope not but this would explain William stepping back to ‘support’ Kate and refusing to step in for Charles. Again, sincerely hope this is not the case and it’s just the usual lazy heir.
Goodness, like you say, hope this is not the case.
@LuLu – I had the same thought. My mom was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer when she was 40, and she had “abdominal” surgery to remove her uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries. And she was back home after 4 days, and back at work after three weeks. (But she wasn’t a princess, so… )
Given the date we last saw Kate, and what usually happens at Sandringham after Christmas, is it a possibility of an awful shooting accident…
Omg! Would explain why the family don’t want to be around wills
Wow! Would also explain the sudden articles about Harry returning.
If William shot Kate in the stomach, that would explain her need for abdominal surgery.
This is one conspiracy theory too far for me.
I agree that a shooting is a conspiracy theory too far. But many domestic abusers punch or kick their significant others in places where others won’t see the bruises and lacerations (stomach, arms, etc). That thought has often crossed my mind.
I believe that Kate has had surgery, but that KP are handling the comms around it extremely badly. Saying nothing other than ‘she’s doing well’ is fuelling huge amounts of speculation and the rumour-mill is churning out anything and everything. If they would just give a proper health update, perhaps with a photograph, it would go a long way. But William is insistent that his family gets privacy, that Kate’s health is nobody’s business, and that he is a ‘family man’ who needs to do the school run every day, be a stay-at-home dad and can pick and choose which events he goes to. Meanwhile UK taxpayers are funding all of this. The trade-off for paid-for luxury is showing up, being seen and doing your duty. The Queen knew this. Apparently nobody else in the RF seems to.
Yes, agree to lots of this – Altho I think Charles understands it, hence the opening of the get well cards. My feeling is perhaps she has a colostomy bag she feels self conscious about and, rather than do a photo/film of opening cards etc, she doesn’t feel up to it. Her shout. But, yes, this family is a public institution; privacy is a very hard act for them to pull off or even expect. Also, the longer they leave this, the more the speculation about dv and marriage problems. It’d be better to say something a bit more because, when she gets back, the story of their relationship as ‘normal and healthy’ could be in tatters. Part of me feels she may be enjoying the interest and is awaiting the ta dah moment when she comes back. But that is a very cynical thought.
I don’t think she’d get a ta dah moment Sparrow – I think people would be disgusted at the game playing
I think the run of the mill incompetence came out in the initial series of notices about Kate’s surgery and condition. These statements were supposed to be bland and reassuring and they were not. One could read a great deal between the lines, and surely they didn’t mean that. For example, anything they said about the children, “for the sake of the children” in the first, sounded slightly hysterical to me. Later one of the KP missives said that each of the children had seen her, and the wording made her sound very incapacitated indeed. I still think something dreadful happened, and the Z team at KP did a poor job with the fog machine.
“a poor job with the fog machine”
Lololololololololololol
I’m starting to think that whatever happened on December 28 necessitated William to be out of the public eye as well as Kate. We all know the “looking after Kate and the school run” narrative is utter nonsense. I was shocked at his appearance during the Investiture ceremony; the constant blinking and swaying back and forth and then dropping one of the medals. He was either hungover or medicated. If he can’t hold it together for a private memorial for his godfather (he could have been driven to the more private entrance and avoided the public) something is very wrong and it’s not just him being lazy. I can’t see how this stays in-house for much longer, with all the foreign royals and dignitaries in attendance someone is going to leak to the overseas media.
I suspect that What’s Happening in the House of Wales was the hottest topic of conversation in the reception after the Greek king service!
The point is that the Royal family are paid for with taxpayers money, so they don’t get to be hidden and squirrelled away in their 4 mansions pleasing themselves without a proper explanation to the public. If they don’t want that life then they can do with H&M did – go off and earn their own money and work on their own interests. Taking taxpayers money but hiding the real reasons why they are out of action is wrong. Charles has been very open and is being seen receiving treatment for his illness. Kate and William are going about this the wrong way. It doesn’t take much for the public to turn on you when you’re a member of the RF because you aren’t earning your keep if we can’t see you.
I don’t see how they keep a lid on this. Everyone knows W is lazy and petulant, but he’s not usually so messy. And boy he has been a mess lately.
It must be really bad when Keen didn’t show a toenail when Dutchess Meghan was in Canada. May be it’s worse than anyone imagined.
While we’re speculating in the absence of any competent statement from KP, here’s my own slightly unhinged, totally made-up scenario.
Kate reaches out to Meghan privately after her role in the racism issue is revealed to apologize and to confess that she’s having a mental breakdown because Willy hit her in rage. Harry, knowing how deeply disturbed his brother is, talks to Meghan about helping Kate escape for the sake of their niece and nephews.
Meghan, because she is far too kind for her own good, agrees that Kate needs to be helped. Harry flies over to see his father to create a diversion, allowing Kate to get out of the country unnoticed.
Kate is hiding somewhere with her mother while they figure out how to get money out of William. Once the settlement is arranged, Kate returns to England to live in Norfolk, and doesn’t express any gratitude to Meghan and Harry because she’s still fundamentally awful. Meghan and Harry aren’t surprised, because they saw it coming, but they don’t regret helping because they are thoroughly decent.
Now I’ve outed myself as a writer of fiction. … But I’m not embarrassed because nothing here is as bizarre as KP’s conduct.
Please leave Meghan out of this mess. She has nothing to do with a woman who’s helped to make Meghan’s life a living hell for over six years.
Oh, I agree, Proud Mary. But as her friend Serena Williams said, Meghan is too nice.
That said, what I wrote was pure fiction — which is what KP is inviting in the absence of any credible, competent explanation.
I don’t believe Meghan owes an ounce of compassion to her tormentor, Kate.
Don’t want to be too dismissive, its a nice picture. But I don’t think Kate has access to her passport, I don’t think she can go to the bathroom without someone knowing and, finally, in my own personal view, she is incapable of doing much of anything at all right now, and probably will never be again. She is lying on a bed hooked up to life support right now. That’s what I envision for her, sadly. No one deserves that.
Interesting piece, QuiteContrary. Don’t believe though KM would be in Norfolk, ever: it’s way too far from her debtor mother. If anything, she was and is living with her parents. At 42, she hasn’t been able to cut the umbilical cord.
If there’s to be any coming back from this for KM, it must start with a televised apology from her to Meghan. Admitting her awful behaviour to Meghan, for letting lies go unchallenged, and for her outright jealousy of M. Until KM does this, publicly, she’ll never know a moment’s peace.
This is definitely not a hernia, which I think she hopes people will believe. To me, it’s still a bowel issue. Also, she has hit a wall with this and other stuff and is taking a break. The pain of this condition sounds awful, going by people’s similar experiences on here.
One of these days we are going to wake up and this little mystery is going to be smeared across the front page of every newspaper in every country in the world. That day is coming closer.
Yes. This.
I’m staring to think she attempted to take her own life. The palace would absolutely keep that quiet since Meghan pointed out how glaringly horrible the palace was about allowing psychiatry services or counselling.
More of their hypocrisy Jen with their Heads Together campaign about removing the stigma surrounding mental health issues. When H&M were suffering they were told to keep quiet
Katie Nicholl has good sourcing and has been willing to share non-KP approved items when it’s worth her while (ex. including in her book that Kate got elocution lessons for a plummier accent). I suspect if this is about a marriage breakdown Nicholl would have chosen to break the story, unless things aren’t baked. I’m very curious which member of the press will finally break the omertà and spill to the public.
Reader, I’m sorry, but you evidently know a different Katie Nicholl than I do. You did read everything posted above that she said? Are you suggesting that it’s all true?
One possibility I haven’t seen mentioned is a stroke or some similar issue caused by an embolism or clot, which can be sudden and deadly. It would explain the uncertain recovery time and lack of pictures.
You may have missed it, but the stroke/clot theory has been mentioned. Some have speculated about that given the recovery time and lack of visuals, as you’ve said as well.
That doesn’t explain CarolE’s silence or Will’s odd behavior, which means whatever condition that may have led to surgery and complications such as that is not good.
I’ve been thinking about her use of the term “respite”. It means a delay or cessation for a time, especially from anything distressing or trying; an interval of relief; a pause or rest from something difficult or unpleasant. As much as I despise Katie Nicholl, is this a bread crumb of information she’s offering? Is she hinting that Kate’s issues are as much mental as physical? That things literally got so bad she needed to withdraw from life for an indeterminate length of time? You’d think someone living the kind of luxe and lazy lifestyle Kate has wouldn’t need a respite. What she does publicly cannot be defined as actual work, which leads me to believe being married to a violent, uncaring jerk like William finally took its toll and she broke down after a culminating incident.
Jaded, that coupled with the entire institutional grey men. I’m sure she isn’t allowed to sneeze unless it approved. This is what she wanted and evidently still wants. I said above if she had an ounce of survival instinct left, she’d leave and find some peace.
It’s seems pretty obvious that William is going through some type of crisis himself. It would be plausible if William fighting some addiction problem himself, not to mention his own mental health issues. One thing for sure- he is not rising to the occasion. As someone has already pointed up- his job is just to show up, basically, and he seems unable to, and when he does show up, he is not able to acquit himself very well. Reminds me- the Archewell motto is “show up and do good.” William’s job is merely to “show up” and he seems to have failed to do that.
I think the Israeli response to William “you can’t even make peace with your brother” might have affected him a lot, to the point he couldn’t go to his godfather’s rememberence ceremony. Or he went on a drinking binge after that.
The Hypocrisy of the media is unbelievable they literally published Meghan letter to her father saying it was in the interest of the public. But Kate who literally being paid for by the tax payers support by the taxpayers is somehow entitled to complete totally privacy. No one is asking for medical history just the bare minimum of information in what going on with her the way William and Kate are able to lie about things is ridiculous. There whole cloak and dagger routine is unbelievable they are being supported by taxpayers . Instead of focusing on Meghan going to dinner or 20 minutes documentary on Hulu the British tabloids refuse to talk about a heir to the throne who is missing and acting strangely and a missing wife who hasn’t been seen in over two months and her family who is famous for leaking are shocking Quiet.
Just proves Vanessa that what Harry said was true – they won’t tell the truth for him but they’ll lie and cover up for Wills
This whole story is kind of fascinating to me. Like, whatever is going on with Kate, if she isn’t dead or in a coma from which she may never wake up, come up with whatever cover story allows her for her to return at some point in the nearish future (if you don’t want to just tell the truth, like she’s in rehab or a psych ward or needs to stay out of sight until some botched plastic surgery is fixed or whatever it is that would be too damaging for the firm to admit to) and just *stick* to the fucking story. Make it believable, whatever you come up with, and just release statements and/or proof of life until she can come back.
All this secrecy and mixed messaging feels like a clown show of incompetence and just invites conspiracy theorizing (see above paragraph).
💯🎯 spot on Plums
I’m also fascinated, Plums (btw Plums is my nickname for my daughter)
So much time has passed and they haven’t come up with a single narrative–lie or truth–that makes sense. If it were just that she wants medical privacy, why not just say it’s something else instead or at least be competent with the “she’s doing well” messaging and give us some proof of life photos. Has “she” even released a statement thanking the medical staff and well wishers? All of this tells me there’s chaos and uncertainty behind the scenes.
Nobody ever accused the British Royal Family of making sense.
Plus no one is paying any attention to Andrew
So in addition to surgery-gone-wrong, she’s had a mental breakdown? Makes perfect sense…
I wonder more about how the children are! There are innocent kids who are more than likely suffering with all that is happening to their parents. Who is watching out for them?