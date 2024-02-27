Jobson: Prince William has always been jealous of the success of the Invictus Games

After Good Morning America aired their exclusive interview with Prince Harry on February 16th, some ABC producer was like “hey, we’ve got this amazing thing with a popular and charismatic prince, we should milk this for all it’s worth.” So they combined this month’s GMA interview with the one Harry did last year (with Michael Strahan), and added more archival footage and some new commentary, and bam, there’s an ABC News special called Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games. It started streaming on Hulu over the weekend and the British media has been crying about it for days. Hilariously, one of the new “commentary” interviews conducted for the special was with Robert Jobson, who is more of a King Charles guy than a Harry or William guy. Jobson admitted something quite funny:

There was “jealousy” from Prince William over the success of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, according to a British journalist. The ABC News special “Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games,” now streaming on Hulu, used footage from the Duke of Sussex’s recent interview with Good Morning America’s Will Reeve during his trip to Canada with Meghan Markle for the Invictus Games’ one-year countdown celebration with past sit-downs to explore the event’s history as well as Harry’s relationship with the royal family. Robert Jobson spoke about the adaptive sports competition for veterans and service personnel being the Duke of Sussex’s “number one passion project.” “It’s been very successful since its outset,” Jobson said. “It doesn’t come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and he’s been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive.” “But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone. I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved,” Jobson added. Prince William, King Charles (then known as the Prince of Wales) and other members of the royal family attended the first Invictus Games, which took place in London in 2014. Queen Elizabeth helped support the second cycle of the event, appearing in a comedic sketch with Barack and Michelle Obama alongside her grandson. But in recent years, the royals haven’t been involved in the event. Royal commentator Victoria Murphy said on the ABC News special, “Harry is no longer a working royal. Invictus no longer sits under the umbrella of organizations that the royal family officially are part of and therefore, they haven’t mentioned it at all since Harry stepped back as a working royal.”

[From People]

It’s always nice when one of those Salt Island commentators admits the obvious, which is that William is insanely jealous of his younger brother generally, and specifically about the Invictus Games. Peggington the Dull has been trying to create his own fancy, expensive, international showcase event, only William always gets everything wrong. William wants everything to be centered on William, and Earthshot is all about how William is an environmentalist and how William is keen to be a statesman. Invictus has always been about the veterans and the military community.

I’ll also say this: William remains deeply shocked that Invictus is still thriving even though Harry is outside of the royal tent. William is so stupid, he cannot conceive of Harry’s post-royal success in anything, much less a global event which is respected across the board. I still remember William’s tantrum when NATO Joint Force Commander General Guglielmo Miglietta brought a NATO delegation of 1100 personnel, military family members and students to the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. I still remember William’s rage that Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations, and William told everyone that HE had meetings at the UN too… at the British consul’s residence across the street from the UN.