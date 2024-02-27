Prince William’s future engagements will not be affected by this ‘personal matter’

Given the fact that Prince Harry cannot smile, frown or breathe without every royal reporter throwing up and writing 10,000-word screeds about him, it’s definitely strange that Prince William’s sudden absence today is not causing more speculation. As we discussed, William pulled out of his appearance at his godfather’s memorial service in Windsor. King Constantine’s funeral was held in Athens in January 2023, and William skipped that as well. This memorial service was held in Windsor, within walking distance from Adelaide Cottage, and William was still too lazy/drunk/something to get off his ass and attend. If William is even IN Windsor at the moment, because no one knows and apparently, no one in the press corps asked.

The reaction to this has been bizarre, just as it’s been completely bonkers to watch the British media actively refuse to report on anything having to do with the Princess of Wales’s medical situation, whereabouts and current condition. It’s clear that the royal rota WhatsApp group all got the same message from Kensington Palace: William’s “last-minute” cancelation, citing personal reasons, but no, Kate is “doing well” and it’s not about her. Kensington Palace also told reporters that William personally called the Greek royals to say that he would not or could not attend his godfather’s memorial.

So the people out here in the cheap seats are left speculating as to what all of this is about. I’ve seen some people suggest that William didn’t want to represent the family alongside his stepmother (Queen Camilla)…? Who knows. The Mail noted that “Another royal source said there was no connection between William’s personal matter and the King’s health.” Meaning what, exactly? That William’s personal matter has nothing to do his father’s cancer? That William hasn’t crawled into a bottle now that he’s expected to pick up the slack as heir?

The GB News reporter said that whatever is ailing Peggington won’t affect him longterm – meaning, I suppose, that William is still scheduled to make one or two public appearances next month, if they can keep him sober for a few hours. Richard Palmer called the news “curious” on Twitter, and he also noted: “I think we’d have been told if he was sick.”

Prince William’s future engagements are not expected to be affected by this ‘personal matter’. — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) February 27, 2024

Re Prince William, we are not being told anything more than it is for personal reasons, but it is clearly last minute as he was due to give a reading as he was King Constantine’s godson. pic.twitter.com/T8Cnz8FP1Z — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 27, 2024