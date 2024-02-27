Prince William’s future engagements will not be affected by this ‘personal matter’

Given the fact that Prince Harry cannot smile, frown or breathe without every royal reporter throwing up and writing 10,000-word screeds about him, it’s definitely strange that Prince William’s sudden absence today is not causing more speculation. As we discussed, William pulled out of his appearance at his godfather’s memorial service in Windsor. King Constantine’s funeral was held in Athens in January 2023, and William skipped that as well. This memorial service was held in Windsor, within walking distance from Adelaide Cottage, and William was still too lazy/drunk/something to get off his ass and attend. If William is even IN Windsor at the moment, because no one knows and apparently, no one in the press corps asked.
The reaction to this has been bizarre, just as it’s been completely bonkers to watch the British media actively refuse to report on anything having to do with the Princess of Wales’s medical situation, whereabouts and current condition. It’s clear that the royal rota WhatsApp group all got the same message from Kensington Palace: William’s “last-minute” cancelation, citing personal reasons, but no, Kate is “doing well” and it’s not about her. Kensington Palace also told reporters that William personally called the Greek royals to say that he would not or could not attend his godfather’s memorial.
So the people out here in the cheap seats are left speculating as to what all of this is about. I’ve seen some people suggest that William didn’t want to represent the family alongside his stepmother (Queen Camilla)…? Who knows. The Mail noted that “Another royal source said there was no connection between William’s personal matter and the King’s health.” Meaning what, exactly? That William’s personal matter has nothing to do his father’s cancer? That William hasn’t crawled into a bottle now that he’s expected to pick up the slack as heir?
The GB News reporter said that whatever is ailing Peggington won’t affect him longterm – meaning, I suppose, that William is still scheduled to make one or two public appearances next month, if they can keep him sober for a few hours. Richard Palmer called the news “curious” on Twitter, and he also noted: “I think we’d have been told if he was sick.”
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as he celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales delivers a speech during the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO in central London, on February 7, 2024.
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. UK. Sunday 18th February 2024
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Tillydrone Community Campus, Aberdeen, to spotlight how co-located and joined up community support services can improve early intervention and prevent homelessness, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
When: 27 Jun 2023
The Prince of Wales during a visit to a Pret A Manger store in Bournemouth, Dorset, to meet with national and local businesses pledging their support to the Prince's Homewards project in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Bournemouth, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2023
The Prince of Wales meets the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during an audience at the Istana in Singapore, the official office of the President of the Republic of Singapore, on day two of his visit to the island ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Novemebr 7.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Kallang, Singapore
When: 05 Nov 2023
The Prince of Wales plays pool during his visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project and to learn more about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to reduce violence amongst young people.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Manchester, United Kingdom
When: 16 Nov 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
The Prince of Wales attending the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at the OWO.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2024
@Richard Palmer – like how you were told when William had COVID? Oh, sweet summer child…
💯
So obviously we are seeing now how KP hides health issues, but here, I think Palmer is right. William missing the event because he’s sick (just say its the flu! everyone has the flu this month!) would be a lot less “curious” than missing for a “personal matter.”
If he’s sick, fine – no one wants him there. But a personal matter? That invites a lot of speculation.
Or maybe the “personal matter” is what happened the eve of his father’s crowning that made his come late and he could barely walk? (Tongue in cheek of course). I’m just sitting here with buttered popcorn watching and enjoying this shitshow. I just love this kind of attention for William. As they say, be careful what you wish for, coz you might get it. The rats can stay silent about what exactly is going on all they want but it’s just a matter of time, you can’t hide these things forever.
Weird how do they know that what stopped him from going to this memorial won’t stop him from doing events . Unless Peg will only do events centered on him and him alone. Or they know how many days it will take to sober up Peg to get to these events. Someone must have miscalculated and so Peg backed out last minute.
@Susan collins, I think you are on to something with solo events. He seems to not want to be with family, reason?
OK I’m calling it. He got little Willie caught in his fly and it’s taking all of KP to get his zipper unstuck. What can you do? I’m sure it won’t happen again next week ( it will).
William is a dumpster fire. The wrong son is inheriting the throne.
Absolutely, the wrong son is inheriting the throne. Peggy is the worst specimen of anything that has ever existed. He is a grandiose narcissist of the first order and will be an atrocious king. Furthermore, stupidity is his strong suit. Good Luck with that UK.
Male primogeniture is a serious flaw in the business model for the monarchy. The Windsors are once again learning this the hard way. And it’s less than 100 years since an heir turned out to be a dumpster fire (Edward VIII).
They were too dumb to embrace what PH gave them which was a chance to stay relevant in the future. Oh well!
Aquarius64, I respectfully disagree. I would not wish for Harry to be stuck as king, nor would I want Meghan anywhere close to those vipers at court. They’re getting the guy they deserve.
@ML: I don’t want to say “yes” but I can’t say “no” to your remark.
Word.
I am so happy for Meghan and Harry.
I was one of those people who said that William didn’t go because Camilla was leading the family instead of him. According to royal protocol, William goes ahead of Camilla when Charles is not there. I have no doubt that he refused to go to the church service because the Palace wasn’t following proper protocol. This reminds me of the time when Camilla was going to attend the Field of Remembrance event with Harry and Meghan but she pulled out because she was allegedly sick. She didn’t want to be at the same event as Harry and Meghan and she would have had to be behind them because Charles wasn’t going to be there.
It’s not as if he was surprised that she was hosting the memorial service. He would have known that when it was announced that his father wouldn’t be attending. He was expected to be there and only last minute decided not to attend. It’s made worse because it was his godparent and he was supposed to do a reading. He is the heir. He can’t be a king and be so emotionally fazed by every single thing.
He was supposed to do a reading. How many lines did he have to quote at the coronation. And couldn’t remember those. So a reading must be hell for him. I bet that’s part of the reason. He like Kate are only good at photo ops. Nothing good happens when either of them open their mouths.
But Camilla was always going to lead the family, from when this was first announced. So why confirm attendance and then back out 45 minutes before after you’ve agreed to do a reading? It’s not like they threw Camilla in there at the last minute.
Did Phillip ever walk behind Charles?
And someone mentioned in the other thread that Camilla is crowned queen, and is “her majesty” whether charles is there or not, so she may not be breaking protocol by not walking behind william.
I think William objected to Camilla leading the family and probably thought he could get it changed. I don’t think that it matters that she’s her majesty. Her rank comes from Charles and it applies when he is present. When Kate when to the Anzac Day with Harry and the Duke of Gloucester she was seated third not first.
Right, but Kate wasn’t crowned queen – thats going to be a big difference.
Actual protocol aside, I agree with you that even if Camilla was entitled to lead the family. William probably objected to it because he’s always going to want to be first.
Regardless, pulling out at the last minute was a really bad look for William, and if he did it to “get back” at camilla that was stupid, because she looked happy at the event while the press is talking about william’s “personal matter.”
So I wonder if Camilla was always going to lead or did that happen because William pulled out at the last minute? (Oh, Becks answered this above while I was writing, nm)
It seems very noticeable that there is huge tension between W/K and C/C. Or maybe W vs ALL.
I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’m starting to feel badly for W with that evil stepmom. He should have known better than to collude with her, though.
What is “personal matter” a euphemism for :sozzled, sulking, entirely relaxed with a side chick or simply a bad attack of the trots?
I think I prefer ‘all of the above’.
Rehab?
Is it Possible that he had a full blown Panic Attack and was incapable of doing Anything?
Huge cold sore.
*snort*
Maybe it’s like Henry VIII’s “Great Matter”?
Personally, he didn’t feel like going. That’s it.
No idea about his personal matter but Roya Nikkah put out two tweets today about a death of a common, civilian man in Gloucestershire … and stated there would be an inquest, yadda yadda, “no other persons suspected”. Ok, fine…
BUT THE NEXT TWEET she says “Royal sources say the death of Mr. Kingston is not connected to the Prince of Wales’ absence from King Constantine’s memorial service today”
Like, literally no one would have put those items together, but then a royal reporter did.
Spanish press and Greek press keep talking about a news bombshell about to go off about William and I’m starting to wonder what all these little weird snippets from UK rota are trying to point to.
The person in question might be a commoner, but he was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor and supposedly was a good friend of Will’s. Lots of people put the two together, and some on this blog thought it might be the reason why Will noped out before the ceremony. It’s not, though, as Lady Gabriella’s parents (Prince and Princess Micheal of Kent, the in-laws of the deceased) attended the service today.
Lady Gabriella’s ex-boyfriend talked about how he and Gabriella did ecstasy at a Windsor Castle party, which makes me wonder what happened to Gabriella’s husband. And that Windsor party correlates with the time period where Peg had a big 21st birthday party at Windsor Castle.
That picture of the Wales says it all. It reminds me of the photo of Diana and Charles in a limo in Korea when their marriage had totally fallen apart and they hated each other. The stink faces on Kitty’s and Willbur’s faces make it clear they can stand being in the same car together and I think she deliberately showed her legs up to her hoo-haw that day getting out of the car to upstage him. Whatever the conspiracy theory about her disappearance and Willbur’s involvement, it’s apparent that the reason all boils down to the fact that their marriage is over because some very serious sh*t went down. Where’s Kate???
This is his new fancy diplomatic private secretary doing damage control (from last week) — an absence will cause more people to speculate about other things and then just forget about the massive gaffe last week… rather than showing up with the cloud still over him — probably appearing 100% enraged about Camilla. That’s all I’ve got.. other than that he’s a raging alcoholic and he couldn’t he sobered up in time. Although that is also a possibility.
Betty hasn’t even been gone 2 years and look at this firm and the people working for it. Look at the state of it! Chuckie has a cancer diagnosis and his wife was practically glowing, Willy clearly drunk during an engagements or skipping them last minute and Kitty is still MIA. Worst of all LOOK at at who led that family in to church! Repugnant!
Someone attach a generator to Prince Phillips grave, because he’s been spinning in it at 100mph for the past 3 years. Energy crisis solved.
😂😂😂
You’re not wrong, Katy, he truly must be spinning in his grave.
Everything he worked for down through the decades, and he did a lot for the UK, going to pot within three years in no small part because of W’s laziness. How many engagements again was it he managed last year? Versus how many was Philip doing before he retired at the age of 96……
I’m amazed. Not only did we predict all of this, it’s WORSE than anything I ever imagined. I just assumed the UK would just be stuck with two lazy idiots occasionally embarrassing themselves on the world stage. Instead we have pure chaos.
apres moi, le deluge is so true.
She did her duty and she’s earned her rest. But the Windsor age died with her, I think.
I look at the picture of William and Kate in the car, and think about Charles and Diana in Korea–the picture that many royal watchers cite as the end of the line for their marriage. How is the Wales 2.0 picture any different? I was there in the 1990s–any attempt to paint the Wales as A-OK would have been absurd at the time. It’s so surprising to me that the media is attempting to gaslight the public into pretending we don’t see what’s right in front of us, that we’ve seen before in nearly the same set of circumstances.
I don’t think another Wales divorce/separation could bring down the monarchy on its own. Divorce happens–there’s a divorced king and queen for pete’s sake. If anything brings down the Windsors, it will be the cover-up of whatever it is that’s so fundamentally wrong at the heart of the institution.
What’s the saying, its not the crime, its the cover up?
Maybe he was washing his hair?
Well that shouldn’t take too long . . .
Great comment Lady Digby!!!
😂😂😂
That must be some hell of hangover.
At least he is not going to drop the speech and fall off the podium.
Fergie is strutting with Randy Andy leading the Windsors.
Hmm. “Personal reasons” – but not connected to Charles or Kate, not an illness, it came up last minute, and is not something that is expected to recur?
I’m going with drunk. He might have got away with just attending the service, but if he was due to give a reading, it would be more difficult to disguise that he was under the influence.
@Jensa: That reminds me of a Jazz festival I once attended where a person rather legendary in Jazz circles was supposed to introduce some other rather famous musicians.
After a while of waiting… and waiting… someone stepped onto the stage, took the microphone and informed us that they were very sorry that Mr. X could not appear because “he was suddenly taken seriously drunk”.
The concert hall roared with laughter. Those were different times.
Butt-hurt is a personal reason.
Well he is called the Prince of pegging for a reason.
The rota isn’t asking questions because they know what’s going on, and it’s not good.
I think after his last sauced out appearance they might have realized he has a drinking problem and it’s getting harder to cover it up. I hope he didn’t drunk-rage on Kate. Maybe that is why Camilla is so happy.. one son is exiled and the other unable to rule, her plan to ruin the Windsor’s is complete. I still think she and William both tried to poison Charles against Harry and it was working until now. Charles is a horrible father don’t get me wrong but a lot of complimentary stories about Harry seem to be leaking. Cam seems way to jolly for a woman who’s husband has cancer and I can’t put my finger on why. This fam is trash (H&K and Diana excluded)
Charles has most likely set her and her children up with lavish inheritances. She’s gotten what she wanted and destroyed the monarchy to boot.
What if… Charles ignores the rule to give all the wealth to the next king to avoid tax, he pays the tax – and everything that is his private property goes to Camilla… That’s a reason to smirk.
So if he left sandringham and Balmoral to Camilla along with all his cash -she would be able to pay the inheritance tax, especially as they have so much off shore wealth.
I can’t see that happening, but hey, stranger things have happened.
The KP staff really needs to get their shit together. They seem to believe they are too clever by half-part of me thinks that they still think they are going to reveal a refreshed Kate at Easter and break the internet-and that is their big win. In the meantime William is too important to worry about normal royal PR type releases and appearances. If someone doesn’t take control soon, BP will and that office is under the control of Queen Cam.
Missing the memorial service is a BFD. Personal reasons? THAT is not what you say under the current white -hot scrutiny. You tested positive for mild case of Covid, a kid is sick, going to accompany Dad to treatment, whatever. My God, these people are bad at this.
Perhaps William is on some sort of meds if Kate is truly bad off, maybe sedatives or something?
They should have lied and told him Tom Cruise was coming. William probably would have been there with bells on. At my first job out of college, the boss told us to always remember that successful people do the things that need to be done, not just the things they feel like doing.
I re-read the articles re: Will skipping the service, and it almost sounds like Will called the Greek royals and they told the press, and then KP refused to comment further.
I don’t think Will’s decision was run by his team, I think they found out the same time we did, and now this is them acting as cleanup crew behind Will’s reputation destruction and trying to stop any speculation connecting this to Charles or Kate, the other dumpster fires currently aflame.
Anyone even slightly paying attention could read this room and know it’d be a BAD LOOK for Will to skip out on this given his recent track record. And so if there was a legit reason for his absence, they could have addressed it by making a preemptive, apologetic statement rather than this obvious cleanup.
Bottom line, once again the desperate efforts of New Secretary Dude/KP et al are futile and short-sighted, because even if we’re to believe this obvious spin, if it’s true then either KP and/or the firm were unable to control him and make Will go despite him not having a valid excuse, or there’s some other reason for his absence and they just can’t/won’t say.
If this is the case (and it sounds like it), WTH is going on with Will? I know he’s lazy and whatnot, but he’s not usually this messy. He seems to be falling apart at the same time his wife has disappeared from public view. Everything with the Wails is outside of the norm lately, and it’s wild that the press is all “nothing to see here, all is well!”
What the turnover is for KP staff? Willam is throwing everyone to the wolves, not just his family. The staff can only do so much when they have nothing to work with and an arrogant boss without reasonable consequences. William is responsible for his own pr mess.
His recent behaviour kinda reminds me of Elon Musk’s behaviour in recent years.
The fact that future engagements will not be affected by this ‘personal matter’ had to be stated at all is telling. They promise he won’t be drunk, addled, enraged, unfit for future engagements?
It looks like there is a big struggle to get William under control, to shape him up, or do their best spin to keep him and the royal family from sinking into complete disaster. Disaster (Edward viii) followed by two generations of stability, George VI and Elizabeth II, to be followed by two generations of disaster, Charles and William. Not a distinguished family.
This is very tricky given FK role is , or should be to deputize for the king, and yet currently he seems in no fit state to do so. Intervention now seems to be called for because something is wrong that needs addressing. The ostrich approach is not working and media silence may not hold.
It’s very odd, because of all the events that he had on his schedule ( and there weren’t many), this memorial service would be the one that he really “should” attend. It’s private, there’s a familial obligation, and it is a somber occasion, in case KP is worried about him seeming to enjoy Kate’s absence. At worst, he’ll bore some European royals with his “jokes”. I think it would be one thing if he didn’t do any events at all while he is “taking care” of his wife. But if you are going to some events and not others, choosing the air ambulance gala or hobnobbing with young actresses at the BAFTAs and then skipping your godfather’s memorial service is just plain bad optics.
I think his personal matter is a nervous breakdown due to his wife’s health. Either she is not recovering and/or he is the cause, and he knows it cannot stay hidden forever.
Tinfoil theory- it’s travel related. He is off with side chick and couldn’t get a helicopter back.
His “personal matter” was that he didn’t feel like going. His entire reasoning behind anything boils down to “Do I wanna? No, I don’t wanna. So I’m not gonna. It’s good to be prince. Gonna be king, doncha know. Daddy mad? Don’t care. When he’s dead, I’ll still be king, so tossers to him and he can’t make me.”
I suspect this is the closest to the true reason for what he doesn or doesn’t do.
Made me smile. Thanks!
So he’s pssd again, he’s pssd again, there he stands again, the loser. Yep, sang by Not
Chocolate 😂😂-
Flush the toilet these people are going down the loo! I wonder how long before we find out what is really going down?
Kaiser as always your photo choices are so delightful!
I wonder if he’s been on such a bender no one will put him on a plane lol
I’ve recently been reading about the Queen’s cousins. Two women were locked away their whole lives long. I can’t remember what it was for at the moment, but could it have been hereditary? Could Wm be affected by the same disorder? I know for a fact some things strike in patterns, like first born son, second born daughter (I’m a second born daughter, so I know a thing runs thru 6 generations of my family).
OTOH, they’ve made up stories about H&M. Why not print the truth, then if they loose access, they can just make stuff up like they’ve already been doing to H&M since 2016.
Guys, be aware where/whom the palaces’ ”reports” are coming from. These days, a lot of the ‘usual suspects’ from the so-called royal beat/rota, are jobless dwellers.
I.e, Richard Palmer, never a clever reporter, is not a member of the Royal Rota anymore. He was laid off by his boss, The Daily Express. He has no direct palace access anymore. At best he’s giving his freelancing, gossipy opinions on his X-account.
Jobo Jobson (ex-employer from The Evening Standard) has been freelancing for quite some years now, but he is a real Charles man. so some of his reports are backed by BP briefings/leaks.
But another jobless one is Valentine Law, a recent ex-employer of the London /Murdoch Times and a straight up KP mouthpiece. Well, this one has retired recently, but he’s making the rounds on every right-wing platform with royal gossip, as if he still has access to the latest palace briefings.