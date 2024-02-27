Queen Camilla led the international royal parade at Constantine’s memorial service

Here are some photos from the late King Constantine’s memorial service in Windsor today. My expectations were off – I thought the memorial service was going to be quieter and that cameras would not be inside St. George’s Chapel for the service, but I was wrong. This reminds me of the memorial service for Prince Philip in 2022 – I thought it would be very quiet but then all of these foreign royals turned up to support QEII (and see her one last time, as it turned out).

For this service, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia came into town and they brought/met former king Juan Carlos (Felipe’s father). Queen Noor of Jordan flew in. The Windsors were very well-represented – those in attendance: Queen Camilla, Princess Anne (and Tim), Zara and Mike Tindall, the Gloucesters, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, the York princesses, Prince Michael of Kent and his racist wife, Princess Alexandra and more. The Greek royals (and yes, I know they are no longer considered royals) were also there en masse. Oh, and Prince Philip’s “special friend” Penelope Knatchbull was also there. Interesting.

So, it turns out, a lot of Prince William’s family and extended family were there today. Which makes it even more notable that he couldn’t face them or was too drunk to face them or something. Whatever is going on between Charles, Camilla, William and Kate is just so weird and unsettling. Camilla looks thrilled about it, though. Whatever it is.