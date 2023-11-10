Crown Prince Frederik probably met Genoveva Casanova at a big-game hunt

The story broke in the Spanish press this week, a story about an alleged affair between Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and a Mexican actress (based in Spain) named Genoveva Casanova. My first exposure with the story was through Casanova’s denial, where she claimed that she was merely an expert in Picasso, and a friend asked her to take Frederik around Madrid, so they could look at Picassos. Casanova said she was getting her lawyers involved and she was making news about suing. The problem? Well, there are several. Frederik’s solo trip to Spain was a secret, and no one even knew he was in Spain on those dates before now. The Spanish outlet Lecturas also published a detailed timeline with photo evidence of Frederik and Genoveva spending the day together, going back to her apartment to change, then going out for a late-night romantic dinner, then returning to her apartment… where he apparently spent the night.

Even more questions lingered – if you accept the evidence that Frederik had an affair with this woman, how did all of this come about, how long has this been happening, and did his wife have any idea? Well, a Spanish journalist named Susanna Griso dropped another bombshell: Frederik and Genoveva likely met a while back on a very exclusive big-game hunt for European royals and elites.

The Mexican socialite and reality star linked with the married future King of Denmark met him on a luxury hunting trip, it was claimed today. Glamorous Genoveva Casanova, 47, has been at the centre of furious speculation since it emerged that she has formed a friendship with Prince Frederik of Denmark – who is married with four children. So intense has the interest been in Casanova, who is based in Madrid, since photos of her on an outing with the Prince were published, that she has now gone into hiding and turned her phone off to avoid further attention. Fresh revelations about Casanova were made today by the presenter of Spanish TV show Espejo Público by presenter Susanna Griso – who said that she had been in touch with a number of Casanova’s close contacts. Griso alleged that Casanova had become close to the heir to the Danish throne after they met on a high end mountain hunting trip. The presenter explained: ‘These are exclusive meetings, where you have to pay a lot of money to attend. All of the royals and children of the major families are there. The trips are organised mostly in Germany and Austria.’ On trips of this kind, usually in mountainous regions, guests pay thousands of Euros to be able to hunt European big game animals like red deer, Alpine Ibex, wild boar and mouflon wild sheep. Griso added: ‘Her friends have told me that she is having a very bad time of it. She is in hiding right now and has turned off her mobile phone because she doesn’t want anyone to call her.’ It was the publication of photos in Lecturas magazine that sparked huge media interest in Spain, and the story has been dominating television news and chat shows in recent days.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, here’s the thing – you don’t fly from Denmark to Spain and suddenly expect to spend the night with a socialite you just met that day. Even if you’re the crown prince, that’s ridiculous. It makes much more sense if Frederik’s affair began months ago, maybe even years ago. It makes more sense if Frederik had been making furtive trips to Spain for a while and he just happened to get caught this time. Which brings up a whole other set of questions: why was he caught this time? Was he being careless? Or did certain Spanish outlets get a tip?

¡EXCLUSIVA! Genoveva Casanova y Federico de Dinamarca, juntos. La portada del año solo y en exclusiva en Lecturas. Las fotografías de las que todo el mundo habla #ExclusivaLecturas pic.twitter.com/R97KOHB7fp — Lecturas (@Lecturas) November 7, 2023