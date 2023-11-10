Crown Prince Frederik probably met Genoveva Casanova at a big-game hunt

The story broke in the Spanish press this week, a story about an alleged affair between Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and a Mexican actress (based in Spain) named Genoveva Casanova. My first exposure with the story was through Casanova’s denial, where she claimed that she was merely an expert in Picasso, and a friend asked her to take Frederik around Madrid, so they could look at Picassos. Casanova said she was getting her lawyers involved and she was making news about suing. The problem? Well, there are several. Frederik’s solo trip to Spain was a secret, and no one even knew he was in Spain on those dates before now. The Spanish outlet Lecturas also published a detailed timeline with photo evidence of Frederik and Genoveva spending the day together, going back to her apartment to change, then going out for a late-night romantic dinner, then returning to her apartment… where he apparently spent the night.
Even more questions lingered – if you accept the evidence that Frederik had an affair with this woman, how did all of this come about, how long has this been happening, and did his wife have any idea? Well, a Spanish journalist named Susanna Griso dropped another bombshell: Frederik and Genoveva likely met a while back on a very exclusive big-game hunt for European royals and elites.
The Mexican socialite and reality star linked with the married future King of Denmark met him on a luxury hunting trip, it was claimed today. Glamorous Genoveva Casanova, 47, has been at the centre of furious speculation since it emerged that she has formed a friendship with Prince Frederik of Denmark – who is married with four children. So intense has the interest been in Casanova, who is based in Madrid, since photos of her on an outing with the Prince were published, that she has now gone into hiding and turned her phone off to avoid further attention.
Fresh revelations about Casanova were made today by the presenter of Spanish TV show Espejo Público by presenter Susanna Griso – who said that she had been in touch with a number of Casanova’s close contacts. Griso alleged that Casanova had become close to the heir to the Danish throne after they met on a high end mountain hunting trip.
The presenter explained: ‘These are exclusive meetings, where you have to pay a lot of money to attend. All of the royals and children of the major families are there. The trips are organised mostly in Germany and Austria.’
On trips of this kind, usually in mountainous regions, guests pay thousands of Euros to be able to hunt European big game animals like red deer, Alpine Ibex, wild boar and mouflon wild sheep.
Griso added: ‘Her friends have told me that she is having a very bad time of it. She is in hiding right now and has turned off her mobile phone because she doesn’t want anyone to call her.’
It was the publication of photos in Lecturas magazine that sparked huge media interest in Spain, and the story has been dominating television news and chat shows in recent days.
Yeah, here’s the thing – you don’t fly from Denmark to Spain and suddenly expect to spend the night with a socialite you just met that day. Even if you’re the crown prince, that’s ridiculous. It makes much more sense if Frederik’s affair began months ago, maybe even years ago. It makes more sense if Frederik had been making furtive trips to Spain for a while and he just happened to get caught this time. Which brings up a whole other set of questions: why was he caught this time? Was he being careless? Or did certain Spanish outlets get a tip?
¡EXCLUSIVA! Genoveva Casanova y Federico de Dinamarca, juntos. La portada del año solo y en exclusiva en Lecturas. Las fotografías de las que todo el mundo habla #ExclusivaLecturas pic.twitter.com/R97KOHB7fp
— Lecturas (@Lecturas) November 7, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh dear and the plot thickens.
LOL,🤣exactly what I said. This looks really bad, LOL. I guess royals are just like us, LOL.🤣🤣
Genoveva Casanova sounds like a villain in a bad romance novel. With that said… Big Game hunters are amoral & vile. As for the “expert in Picasso” claim, what exactly does that mean. I work in museums & have for years and I have never heard of any expert in Picasso that would be of such import to ferry around royalty. Museum heads keep that sort of “gig” for themselves.
For a very short time I worked for an estate in the UK that organised them. I was told (by the other employees) that BRF members were regular visitors, although they never came when I was there. A lot of southern England aristo-toffs regularly booked the place, some of their chats were vomit-inducing. I resisted only a few months…..
Totally shallow comment, that woman is gorgeous even if she has a villain name (LOL snappyfish).
Maybe the queen acted a bit hastily in stripping Joachim’s kids of their titles.
He’s never been discreet. There was a small press story right after his twins baptism of him out at night with a young blonde woman. She denied it and end up moving away. The women tend to pay with these stories, while he’s still Crown Prince.
This story is far too convenient. Whether it is true or not, focussing on Prince Frederick takes the attention away from W and K. K’s jealousy of Princess Mary is well known. Mary has worked very hard to go from commoner to become a very popular Danish Royal, unlike K whose ego is out of control and is lazy and vindictive beyond belief. Why is the story being touted now, when W and K’s are starting to be criticised by the media for their arrogance and laziness. There has been more focus on W being gay and K being trans, they would be desperate to remove that type of attention being given to them. Let’s just destroy someone else seems to be W & K’s motto.
Lol. This was an expose by a Spanish outlet – do you really think W&K have the kind of influence to get Spanish media to plant a fake story about Fred as some kind of favour?!
What should be standing out to the citizens of Denmark is the money being spent on big game hunts to meet women and on flying to another country for a booty call.
All of those are elements that led to the fall of former Spanish king Juan Carlos…
Oh that’s something I didn’t know @fancypants
So I’m wondering if there is a joint collaboration across Europe / UK media and powers, to gradually expose the exploits of various monarchies, and it’s all part of a plan to get rid of them..?! That would mean loss of their gossip fodder, so IDK
Oh yeah, take a deep dive down that rabbit hole: big game hunting controversy, mistress who was hellping him launder financial gifts from the Saudis, essentially forced to abdicate and exile to Dubai… oh and he “accidentally” killed his older brother. Juicy stuff!
I was about to point out the connection between big game hunting and royal affairs
Nothing positive, good or beneficial ever arose from “Big Game Hunting”. Add this latest peccadillo to that list.
Trophy hunters are their own category of evil and vile. Think Trump son’s and other entitled soulless useless humans. Big game hunting and all trophy hunting should be banned forever.
Yeah. I guess that’s why she’s sporting real fur in the photo above, probably from one of her joy kills. Vile people…
I’d wouldn’t be surprised a bit that if it came out that what they call hunting “big game” sometimes refers to humans. These people are vile.
@jennifer romans…..”Trophy hunters are their own category of evil and vile”.
Truer words have not been spoken.
Yeah, this is a major problem.
I’d love to know who else was there.
Well we know Willi does love a big game hunt… and we know he has no morals, and we know the press have things on him… so it all adds up. I hate all these royals who say they are all for the environment and protection of animals like the beautiful elephant, but think killing other animals for fun is ok.
Ugh and she’s wearing fur. A big game hunt and wearing fur.
Also royals bring their kids along? Were F’s kids there?
And there is no way in hell that she’s upset about this. You don’t become the side piece to a prince – with a beloved and well known and admired wife – without knowing this is the most likely outcome. Get a grip.
Looked better on the animal too.
Huh, I didn’t think I could have a lower opinion of him.
Although now I look more closely at the picture of her of course she’s wearing fur. Ugh.
Being outed this time definitely seems like a tip off. If it’s been going on for a while this is why they felt comfortable being so public but this time someone tattled.
They’re both gross.
Didn’t Juan Carlos also meet his mistress on one of these fancy hunting trips? Fred always has the rumpled, sleepy look of a man who has just rolled out of the wrong bed. I love mess and this is the messiest royal story I’ve seen in a long time.
So are these trips set up to help married wealthy men and royals meet vetted, discreet and independently wealthy (so not lured by media money) women? If I was a tax payer in any of these countries I would be asking that question?
Sort of modern day courtesans.
Yes, the hunting is not just for animals. I’ll join you in loving this mess – I have no special interest in any of the principals, so I can view this as a yummy soap opera.
Agreed, this is a juicy gossip story and I look forward to the next Spanish tabloid’s minute-by-minute report. They smell the blood in the water and the sharks are all coming in to feed…
I’m bringing the wine! I love this. More please.
You could say that the beginning of the end for Juan Carlos as King was when it came out he had been hunting elephants in Botswana while Spain was in a recession. People were pissed off and he had to publically apologize for the first time ever. It also came out that his mistress (at the time) was with him on that trip and his reputation never recovered. He abdicated in 2014, but to be fair all his corruption was starting to come out too so I’m sure that played a part too.
I know these people don’t live like the rest of us but why wasn’t he at home taking care of his kids while his wife was off doing royal duties?? I feel bad for Mary and the kids. They are the ones that will pay the price.
Sounds like Frederick and Mary have similar marital arrangement as William and Kate. You have to ask why Mary is staying, is it for the children or the title?
She’s put in almost 20 years. Unless something worse comes out why should she walk away? She wanted this life and position and she only gets it through her marriage. The only difference with Kate is that Mary brings value to the institution she represents.
Can you imagine marrying into an institution like the danish royal family.
Learning all the etiquette, raising children to be both deeply human and also Royal, working extensively in your country to make a positive impact in the lives of every citizen all while navigating how to be able to be yourself in an institution that requires conformity and being successful?
And then – 20 years in – the man you entered the lions den for and the father of your children – is publicly found with his pants down f@king another woman.
I think she gets some time flipping time to process this and decide how to move forward.
Yes, I can imagine. I can also imagine how many times this has happened, albeit with less exposure, and Mary choosing this life and her family. She moved to Denmark before being engaged. It looks like she enjoys her work and life in Denmark, too. I bet the Queen likes her better than her son, too.
Mary has always made calculated moves. She reminds me of Meghan in that way. They don’t half-ass decisions that impact their lives. She won’t be given time to process anything at all because I’m sure the monarchy will go into overdrive to change the perspective on this. Genoveva will soon find out what happenes to indiscreet mistresses. Not everyone gets to be a Camilla.
She would be stupid to not walk away. After 20 years she surely has tge connections, and after 4 kids she will keep her lifestyle unchanged even if she divorces. She may improve her situation because being a royal must be extremely hard.
Money doesn’t buy you happiness, past a certain degree of security and freedom. We all need money, health and love to be happy (not in that order, but you need to have them all). She doesn’t have love it seems, because this lack of respect just shows how much he loves and values his family.
She would be VERY stupid not to leave.
Well, she literally wore an F necklace so I’m thinking that she is choosing not to go anywhere. Unless as Kaiser said yesterday, she just forgot to add the U.
Either she is blind or she has not processed it yet..
The moral of this story is women who marry into royalty have to sacrifice their self respect. Those who are unwilling to do so leave.
But Mary is Australian and has 4 children in Denmark. What does she do… divorce and stay in Denmark? It was hard enough for Diana with friends and family around her…I would hope that Mary has built up some strong friendships, to me she seems hard working and committed like Maxima. Both Danish and Dutch are difficult languages to learn. I would say let’s not judge her at the moment, she is not the one who has done anything wrong.
Not at all. Have a look at the Spanish queen (which I happen to know personally too).
But you do have a point, many of these men are spoilt brats, that have had it easy and never suffered. You only value family and love when you’ve suffered greatly in your life. For many this is a life lesson that needs to happen.
Brazen. Arrogant. Foolish. Entitled.
Royal
perfect finisher to that post
I vote this exchange as comment of the week
It should be the tagline for every movie about any monarchy.
Is this not the same kind of hunt where William was going with Jecca? Maybe they are just cover for royal men to hang out with mistresses
It wouldn’t surprise me if hunting had multiple meanings on these trips. As to hunting game, it depends on the country on how okay the population is with it. In the NLs, it’s not that popular. In Finland or Sweden you can purchase moose in a local supermarket and lots of regular people hunt since it’s seen as part of the diet.
This. Hunting has multiple meanings.
Yesss! I’d forgotten about William and Jecca’s hunting trip!
These people give Eurotrash a bad name. Elitist big game hunts? That really seals the deal. And this mess proves that the other European monarchies are no better than the Windsors. Abolish ALL the monarchies.
“The presenter explained: ‘These are exclusive meetings, where you have to pay a lot of money to attend. All of the royals and children of the major families are there. The trips are organised mostly in Germany and Austria.’”
The presenter is essentially indicating that this is the royal European norm. In fact, this person does sound sympathetic to GC, so I am curious about them as well. Did Frederik piss someone off, because this sounds like it was leaked on purpose. The Spanish press definitely held onto their proof for maximum effect.
Interesting that Germany and Austria don’t have royal families, considering this is the preferred hunting location. So next question is, what about all of the (male) royals who haven’t been named?
Clever of Germany and Austria: throw off the monarchy and dictatorship and move on to capitalism and making money off of other countries’ monarchies.
Germany and Austria may not have a royal family, but aristocrats still own castles and estates. They hold hunts all the time and invite extended family, other aristocrats, friends, business contacts etc. to them. Genoveva is and has been part of this European aristcratic circle for decades. Her first husband, a high ranking and very wealthy Spanish aristocrat was a notorious coke head and womanizer who spent holidays playing polo. That’s what the wealthy aristos do: polo, hunting, coke and screwing around.
Do you know Madrid? These 2 fools were hanging about on the city centre at plain sight. She lives in a neighbourhood where paparazzis are hanging out all the time, as many famous people live there. She’s also a Spanish celebrity, which means ANY man that approachs her is a subject of interest.
Would you hang out in Central Park New York with Kim Kardashian if you were a royal?
Pretty much the same…
PS- they also went to a restaurant in the centre of Madrid for a dinner together. This MUST have been going on for a long time. My theory is they let their guard down…
A penny for William’s thoughts as this all goes down😂
Actually, Marca had a story about “poor Kate” at some point. The Spanish press has shown that they’re capable of sitting on a story for months before publishing it. If they have any access to him, they might huge story, because William is a lot more known than Frederik. He’s also been on a couple of trips without Kate.
This probably explains his frequent disappearances. We know he’s a hunter of game–animal and otherwise.
Didn’t Kate fire a female staffer on her honeymoon because she was organizing trips for William? Presumably with his mistress as well?
She wanted to be famous so she leaked the details to the paps. Stupid Frederick. The married Royal has a lot to lose, she has nothing to lose.
I think she leaked to force his hand – its clear its been going on for a while, maybe she thought she was in with a shot of being wife no. 2.
Yes, having affairs with reality stars is probably not your best bet for discretion.
She’s already quite famous in Spain so I doubt she did it for exposure. Unless she wants a rollout on a continental level and to upgrade her status, which I can totally buy. Who knows though. Oh, and as far as I know she ain’t a reality star. She was a middle-to-upper class girl who was lucky to bag herself and get pregnant by a noble and of course, after divorcing him has only dated rich men ever since. Unless she did some show later on and I never heard of it.
DU, I concur.
It’s pretty rich for the British tabloids to cover this yet hide William and Rose affair. Hope the Danish press evens that up. Did this happen after Christians 18 birthday gala?
I always thought their relationship seemed suss.
I live in Australia and when it first came out an Australian woman was dating a future king it was a big gossip story.
But something about it felt off to me.
I remember the stories about how he was a massive playboy before he met her. And the pictures of all the girls he dated prior to her… compared to them, Mary didn’t look his type at all. She looked a lot older and kind of matronly..
So I feel like it was all set up.. like their establishment found some unknown woman who had a similar look to Kate for their Crown Prince to seemingly settle down with and start having heirs with.
I don’t think they’re in love. I have always thought it seemed like a transactional arrangement, and this latest news just verifies it for me.
Mary is the OG, Mumbles came after and copied her playbook.
What are you talking about???
Shelly bean I agree it was sold as a huge love story here but it always seemed off to me too. And there were stories that Mary tried for Felipe first but he wasn’t interested. I think that like Kate, she knew what she was getting into when she married him given cheated on his gf with Mary when they first got together.
Is the woman in the lecturas photo and the woman in fur supposed to be the same? I don’t think they look anything alike. They kind of look like mother and daughter.
Lol
Had the same reaction.
Mary is way prettier and classier than the side piece.
It seems like these “big game hunts” are well- attended by elites and royals, and if I’m being cynical, I wonder if they are often used to facilitate affairs? I wonder if William has ever been on one?
I’d bet on William being an active participant. Remember all the schedule vacuums that we thought were family vacations? He loves to hunt and shoot and be thought of as “elite”. He met female willing participants there I would guess.
Ugh 😤 gross a big-game hunt. Seriously. F all these inbred royals. Do away with the lot
It seems to me this has been going on for a while.
As an American, I’m not familiar with most European royals. I only know the British Royal family from this blog – would most people in Spain not recognize the prince of Denmark? I would think they would
not, but I don’t know for sure.
They def do. The European royals are all close and are covered in each others media. They also visit a lot – usually with a lot less tiaras – and hang out as families.
Look at that Christian kids bday party.
Yeah, I don’t think most people would. I’m Spanish and I wouldn’t recognise him myself despite having seen some of his photos in this site. Unless somebody follows royal families it’s very unlikely they would recognise anyone other than Elizabeth II and Chuck, and those two mainly because they are part of pop culture with the Diana connection.
But they might. The Spanish, Greek and Danish royal families are cousins by marriage. Frederick’s mother is the Queen of Denmark. The Q of D’s sister is married to the King of Greece. The K of G’s sister is married to the exiled King of Spain.
Interesting mix of answers – it seemed to me that this was so brazen that likely it had been going on for a while because nobody noticed who he was. But maybe not! Maybe we’ll find out if this source spills more.
No we wouldn’t. Even less in a city like Madrid where there’s people from everywhere. He would not stand out.
However she would stand out big time, and any man who is accompanying her is a ‘subject of interest’ to paparazzis
There were hanging out in the centre of Madrid at plain sight!!
So make your own conclusions about just how stupid these two are (mostly her, as she should know better)
…she’s more of a socialite that comes from money than an actress; she was up in singer Luis Miguel’s business for a time; that’s all I got…
Yeah, I don’t know where this talk about her being an actress comes from. She became known as a socialité and has remained as such ever since. Unless she did some show, either fictional or “reality”, we’ve never heard of. And in regards to Luis Miguel, she was good friends with his girlfriend Paloma Cuevas but apparently the relationship fizzled. Perhaps having to do with her possibly getting between them?
*rubbing hands* So much juicy Eurotrash gossip! It’s like being in the 2000s all over again. LOL
I’m not keeping abreast of this story at all, mainly because I am wrong footed to thinking he’s Michael Sheen whenever a picture gets posted.
It’s so strange to suddenly read Susanna Griso’s name in this blog. I haven’t checked Spanish media to see how they’re covering this and it’s beena long while since I watched Espejo Público, but it used to be a somewhat serious news reporting program. Either it has changed a lot or they’re reporting on this very seriously. It’s probably the first one considering the channel it’s on.
I’m not that surprised if this was going on for a long time and it was covered up. Spanish media protected Juan Carlos for years, and not just on affairs stuff, and the gossip magazines go more for glossy stories when it comes to royal families while leaving the more outrageous stories for other types of celebrities.
Camilla has set the modern standard that side chicks can become royal wives, vital they still face blacklash for indiscretion. William bw utter be taking notice because Fred is not looking good here.
At least this one is attractive and seems less common than Queen Cammy. Still terrible and these women know exactly what they’re doing in these situations. I feel sorry for Mary being humiliated like this and whether we like it or not, watch the burden and blame shift to her. If she stays she’s a doormat who brought it I’m on herself, if she leaves be accused of blowing up the Danish Royal family, not that she can leave so will just have to be dignified and take it.
Note to side chicks who become wives; when a man marries his mistress it creates a job opening.
Oh sounds like an affair all right. Wonder how long it’s been going on. Did his wife know something and was pissed because it interrupted the Spanish state visit or was she blindsided? Also, these aristocratic social circles are tight so did the Spanish monarchs know anything or know this woman? Curiouser and curiouser. Also they still do big game hunting in Europe? Sounds like some of these are rare animals so just gross.
Well I don’t think she leaked it because the photo on the cover of the magazine is not very flattering for her compared to the other one shown
I wonder what his brother Joachim and Marie are now thinking. I remembered reading a while ago, a bit of their family drama and both have moved to the US this year as their children lost their titles. And I thought someone mentioned in SM before other drama happening that caused friction.
This is interesting now that Frederick has been officially caught and that he and Mary are not the perfect royal family after all.
The fact that this came out of a Spanish tabloid so close to a Spain/Denmark state visit is wild…
I hate hearing this – I thought he was a good guy who seemed to be in love with his wife of 20 years. I feel for Mary, being married to a piece of shite, and the impact it will have on their children.