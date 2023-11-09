Wow, the Spanish press has a lot of details about Prince Frederik’s ‘affair’

As we discussed, there’s a rumor going around the Spanish tabloids that Prince Frederik, the crown prince of Denmark, cheated on his wife Mary. The reason the Spanish outlets broke the story is because Fred apparently flew to Madrid in late October and that’s where this very alleged affair took place. The thing that struck me about People’s reporting was that Frederik’s trip to Spain was unannounced, and basically no one knew he even went to Spain before Hola (and other outlets) published the photos. According to Spanish journalists, Fred’s trip was “secret.” Not only that, but the Spanish media now has a more detailed timeline:

The Spanish magazine which published photos of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova together in Madrid has revealed what it claims is a timeline of their night out.

As Genoveva, 47, strenuously denies ‘malicious’ rumours she and the heir to the Danish throne, 55, are romantically involved, Lecturas has claimed the royal father-of-four visited the socialite’s apartment on October 25 after attending a Picasso exhibition together. The magazine alleges the Crown Prince, who has been married to Princess Mary of Denmark since 2004, dined with mother-of-one Genoveva at El Corral de la Moreria that evening, with the pair leaving the restaurant at 1am.

The magazine published photos of Crown Prince Frederik which it claims show him leaving Genoveva’s apartment. In the photos, he is alone and wheeling a hand-luggage-sized suitcase along the street. The timeline comes as the editor of Lecturas, Luis Pliego, claimed on Spanish TV station Telecinco, that Frederik ‘came in secret’ to Madrid.

Now Lecturas has reported more details of Crown Prince Frederik and Genoveva’s evening out in Madrid. The magazine claims that, following their visit to a Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, the pair strolled around El Retiro Park in the centre of Madrid on the afternoon of 25 October. Following the walk, at around 7pm, Lecturas claims both Frederik and Genoveva went to her apartment building separately, and both re-emerged at around 9pm, two hours later, both having changed their clothes into evening wear.

In photos obtained by the publication, Genoveva has ditched her chic camel coat with a tie belt in favour of a white shirt, black wide-leg trousers and a black jacket worn on her shoulders. Meanwhile Frederik appears to have changed from a navy jacket and brown trousers into a white shirt and dark trousers with a smart dark jacket. Again, they are reported to have emerged from the building separately, but got into the same white car.

The magazine claims the pair watched a flamenco performance at a Spanish restaurant, El Corral de la Moreria, which finished at midnight. It also claims they remained at their table, which had been flanked by two of the Danish Prince’s bodyguards, while other customers left, waiters finished up their shifts and the lights were being switched off. Lecturas claims the pair did not emerge from the restaurant until 1am, when they walked out onto the street and got in a car. In a ‘gesture of courtesy’, Lecturas reports Crown Prince Frederik opened the car door for his dinner companion.

Next day, the magazine claims the heir to the Danish throne was taken to the airport via car where he flew home to Denmark.