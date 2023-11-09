Wow, the Spanish press has a lot of details about Prince Frederik’s ‘affair’

As we discussed, there’s a rumor going around the Spanish tabloids that Prince Frederik, the crown prince of Denmark, cheated on his wife Mary. The reason the Spanish outlets broke the story is because Fred apparently flew to Madrid in late October and that’s where this very alleged affair took place. The thing that struck me about People’s reporting was that Frederik’s trip to Spain was unannounced, and basically no one knew he even went to Spain before Hola (and other outlets) published the photos. According to Spanish journalists, Fred’s trip was “secret.” Not only that, but the Spanish media now has a more detailed timeline:
The Spanish magazine which published photos of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova together in Madrid has revealed what it claims is a timeline of their night out.
As Genoveva, 47, strenuously denies ‘malicious’ rumours she and the heir to the Danish throne, 55, are romantically involved, Lecturas has claimed the royal father-of-four visited the socialite’s apartment on October 25 after attending a Picasso exhibition together. The magazine alleges the Crown Prince, who has been married to Princess Mary of Denmark since 2004, dined with mother-of-one Genoveva at El Corral de la Moreria that evening, with the pair leaving the restaurant at 1am.
The magazine published photos of Crown Prince Frederik which it claims show him leaving Genoveva’s apartment. In the photos, he is alone and wheeling a hand-luggage-sized suitcase along the street. The timeline comes as the editor of Lecturas, Luis Pliego, claimed on Spanish TV station Telecinco, that Frederik ‘came in secret’ to Madrid.
Now Lecturas has reported more details of Crown Prince Frederik and Genoveva’s evening out in Madrid. The magazine claims that, following their visit to a Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, the pair strolled around El Retiro Park in the centre of Madrid on the afternoon of 25 October. Following the walk, at around 7pm, Lecturas claims both Frederik and Genoveva went to her apartment building separately, and both re-emerged at around 9pm, two hours later, both having changed their clothes into evening wear.
In photos obtained by the publication, Genoveva has ditched her chic camel coat with a tie belt in favour of a white shirt, black wide-leg trousers and a black jacket worn on her shoulders. Meanwhile Frederik appears to have changed from a navy jacket and brown trousers into a white shirt and dark trousers with a smart dark jacket. Again, they are reported to have emerged from the building separately, but got into the same white car.
The magazine claims the pair watched a flamenco performance at a Spanish restaurant, El Corral de la Moreria, which finished at midnight. It also claims they remained at their table, which had been flanked by two of the Danish Prince’s bodyguards, while other customers left, waiters finished up their shifts and the lights were being switched off. Lecturas claims the pair did not emerge from the restaurant until 1am, when they walked out onto the street and got in a car. In a ‘gesture of courtesy’, Lecturas reports Crown Prince Frederik opened the car door for his dinner companion.
Next day, the magazine claims the heir to the Danish throne was taken to the airport via car where he flew home to Denmark.
Yeah, while I gave him the benefit of the doubt at first, it looks like the Spanish media has this story locked down. Even if Fred could argue that the photos and eyewitness accounts are not definitive proof of a sexual affair, the evidence they’ve compiled is completely damning. What is a married man – a crown prince of Denmark!! – doing in Madrid, carrying on this way with a socialite, going to her apartment to change, going out for a romantic late-night dinner and seemingly spending the night in her apartment? Come on.
¡EXCLUSIVA! Genoveva Casanova y Federico de Dinamarca, juntos. La portada del año solo y en exclusiva en Lecturas. Las fotografías de las que todo el mundo habla #ExclusivaLecturas pic.twitter.com/R97KOHB7fp
— Lecturas (@Lecturas) November 7, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Wow, that is some detailed sleuthing and timelining! I don’t think the threats of lawsuits are going to get this to go away.
While I feel a little bit sorry for Mary and the kids, I still think it’s good that it came out. First of all, if he’s such an ass and does this to his family, the public (his payers) should know about it.
Secondly, I hope that foreign media like the Spanish will look into William’s affairs in a little more detail. What would come out of it would be so much more disastrous and disgusting than Frederik’s secret.
I also read that it’s an open secret among Madrid high society (just like with Peg in London) that Frederik is having an affair with this woman and visits her often.
I feel sorry for her too. Eggplant azzhole princes are everywhere and looks like she married one too. Such an embarrassment for his wife and his family. Barf
Whether it is true or not, the publicity is very conveniently timed to take the focus off K and W. So many stories are swirling around, W being gay, K being a trans, W & K divorce, lets shut them down by trashing another royal. K is incredibly jealous of Princess Mary and has made no secret of it. What a better way to take the focus off the BRF and enable K to exact warped revenge on Princess Mary. Princess Mary has everything K wants. No invite to 18th birthday of Prince Christian, K will be on the warpath.
OMG, all I could think was that it was a great date day/night. In all honesty. Them strolling through a park, visiting a museum and having a lovely dinner. D*mn, this shit was planned for when CP Mary was out of town.
Her green skirt is beautiful.
Genoveva???? Again “mingling” with “blue blooded” people. Not again. From a posh girl from Cuernavaca to European socialite. I thought she had finally settled.
@ennis – can you elaborate for those of us who never heard of heard before this post?
As a Mexican I can attest to this. I thought she was from Mexico City but apparently not. Anyway, she became famous around 2000-2001 when she became pregnant with Cayetano Martínez de Irujo’s twins, who was Count of Salvatierra back when his mother Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart (Duchess of Alba and one of the women with most noble titles in the world in her lifetime) was still alive. They married around 2005 and got divorced two or three years later, and she’s been living in Spain ever since. It’s embarassing that I know the story but oh well, it happened back when I was more into monarchies and aristocracy. LOL
haha I’ve been to Cuernavaca! I loved that town.
Me too – it’s a lovely place! The big cathedral there is amazing.
Frederik!! Good lord. At least try to be subtle about it!!! Changing clothes at her apartment? coming out of her building with your suitcase?? At least stay in a hotel where there could maybe be some plausible explanation for the two of you going into the same building and coming out in different clothes.
Note to William – dont go to Spain with your mistress, lol.
The lack of discretion is extra disrespectful. I’m sure Mary won’t leave but I hope she uses this situation to her advantage and negotiates some sort of additional benefits/compensation.
Extra disrespectful. And the audacity of her going out and denying it like she was the one offended.
I am sure he would say it was a convenient place to stay. The royal men are so dumb since they think they can get away with anything.
I suspect he didn’t want to leave a paper trail and that’s why he didn’t just stay in a hotel, it was a secret visit and all. You can’t get a hotel room without quite a few people hearing about it.
I bet it would be easier to buy discretion at an expensive hotel though. At least leave his luggage there if he wants to pretend it wasn’t planned.
It just seem routine, like they’ve done it before and gotten away with it 🙄 but this time the media got a tip 😵
Swaz – I agree. This has probably been going on for a while.
@Ace, my thoughts too!
I agree with ACE, it should be easier in a big hotel where the staff is going to want to be discreet about their royal patron, plus she can come and go without an obvious association to Fred. As many of you have said, it looks like they already had a routine and no one had seemed to care. So why bother with hiding.
That’s what really gets me here, just wandering around and doing things in public. Did they want to get caught?
What a horrible situation for Mary.
The only thing I can figure is Fred thought he was hiding in plain sight. He was in plain sight but definitely not hiding.
Happened before when she was pregnant. There will be no divorce.
I think he assumed the Spanish media wouldn’t know he was there or that they would follow him.
I suspect William keeps his chopper visits in the Uk for this reason because that the only press that stays quiet.
Could she be the leaker, along the lines of Lauren Sanchez?
Genoveva Casanova is an excellent name – sounds like it came straight out of a romance novel.
And her life is like a soap opera or romance novel too.
The long lost princess who was raised as a commoner but has poise and elegance. But also a smart mouth.
Sleeping with married men is neither classy nor elegant (and neither is stepping out on your wife).
This line that the aristocrats spin about adultery that “everybody does it” and that fidelity is so bourgeois is such a laugh. The poors cheat, too. There’s nothing posh about not being able to keep it in your pants. The reason that nobody talks about the affairs, that they have to pay the press off with threats and tip-offs about their siblings is that they know it’s something to hide. They are ashamed, just as they pretend to smirk about it. If it was something so accepted, they wouldn’t be afraid of admitting their affairs in the open. But they are. Because they know it’s trashy, no matter how much money they have, unless they’re in an open marriage where everyone is consenting. And Mary very definitely is not.
I mean, come on, her name is CASANOVA. The most famous lover in the world.
I know. Perfect soap opera/gossip/romance novel name. Chefs kiss.
The timing is cruel; the Danish royals are hosting the Spanish royals. Is there a message here?
I know!!!!
If I was Letitia I would have thrown on a robe, grabbed a bottle of wine, and gone to Mary’s bedroom and been like girl. We didn’t do this. I didn’t know. The media sucks. I’m so sorry. And hugged her. And then opened the wine.
Mary went after Felipe first. Both he and Frederick were present when they met. Felipe was target #1
@Chica – Did not Marie-Chantal Miller (aka Crown Princess of Greece) Glücksburg not go after Felipe too? I may be getting my gossip tales confused.
You are correct BayTampa. Marie Chantal allegedly wanted Felipe but he never gave her the time of day. So she ended up with Pavlos. And I suspect that is why she has been happy to publicly show such animosity towards Letizia.
Spanish media held on to the story until the visit so it would have the greatest impact/visibility
It seems there have been lots of rumours about Fred’s extra-curricular activities over the years but they have not been reported in many mainstream publications until now. Mary looked as if she had been sucking on a lemon in some recent photos from the state visit by the Spanish royals. This is probably why.
I noticed serious expression on her face, too, I thought she was just caught in a moment, but apparently not.
Ugh poor Mary. Even if she knows he’s not faithful, having everyone else (including their teenagers) find out about this must be so awful.
I feel for Mary she must be so embarrassed how this has been exposed and the kids are old enough to be humiliated too .
Grow up Fred , treat your family with respect .
Really amping up the Danish private life coverage over in Europe. Could be true but I feel like they are trying to make Fredrik family interesting. They essentially kicked out or shush the “interesting” ones. Now we get “Christian and Fredrik possibly have love life” stories. Unless they posted all the Christian stories to lead up to Fred. Umm.
It seems to me the tabloid sit on the story until Spanish royals’ visit to Denmark to get the maximum impact of the story. The press wrote a lot of body language articles since Mary and him have to be in front of the cameras, meeting Spanish royals just after the news broke.
OOF. This is quite damning. I don’t know how this will be argued away. Affair or not (I do believe this is an affair, sorry), this is not a good look from a married man.
My dude.
What in the actual hell is wrong with you? You have Mary – a hard working luminous vision who has taken on the job of being a royal wife to you with her whole heart.
Regardless of the state of your marriage, if you are going to cheat, do so with complete discretion. Because she doesn’t deserve this to be played out in the media.
As for you cheating – whether you did or not 🙄- you put your wife and partner snf mother of your children in a horribly painful, confusing and emotionally damaging position WORLD WIDE for some Picassos and potentially some ass.
You suck so hard.
Lol, fed cheated on his ex girlfriend with mary. Mary is quite aware of his debacles . Like kate mary is not going to give up her title.
Who was his ex-girlfriend?
Mary is more like Kate than you realize.
Saw pics of her on her Insta in Copenhagen from about a month ago. Not sure if they’re still up. But a few people have shared them
Ugh. I’ve lost all respect for him and the stupid woman who was fine with such behavior until they got caught. Shame on them. I’m glad they were caught, but I feel for Princess Mary. She is too good for him and does not deserve this.
Oh please, fed cheated on his ex girlfriend with Mary and Mary always look other way for title and status.
Maybe this is a good sign that people are tired of the monarchy and are starting to see royals for the waste of public funds that they are. The question should be who funded his little vacation. That is the part that should be of public interest.
The words on the street is that fed wants to get caught because that way he can force daisy for divorce. Also this side chick was living in Denmark for sometime. Again camila and charles show these people to live their life and all you need an expensive spin doctor to wash your image. Oh man, they always go for blonde.
There’s a royal gossip website that has stuff on these two but the posters generally loathe Mary for what seems like no good reason, and they’re always saying Fred wants out. But where’s the evidence? Fred has the best of both worlds. I’m sure he can get divorced if he really wants to. Mary does a lot of work, she’s good for his image.
Oh, look at the innocent, powerless 55 year old man who can’t divorce his harpy wife so he needs to do this! /s
Honestly, women like these (posters you mention) suck hard.
I think the dislike for Mary from some circles was because she was a lot like Kate in her pursuit and that originally she went for Felipe but he wasn’t interested.
That said, she did move across the globe and learned a different language for Frederick. The comparisons to Kate end there because there is no lazy talk when it comes to Mary.
It will be interesting to see what happens here only because the evidence is so public. William will likely take notes as to what not to do because Charles and Camilla still deal with fallout to this day with how being exposed as a cheater plays out.
I dont think it’s that easy because his mother as queen has to give permission. Daisy like mary but fed and his brother hated their mother to the core. Daisy was a horrible mother and wife. Her hubby hated her so much he refused to bury his coffin next to her. Daisy was not emotionally available to the kids. Also she had hand in break up with fed love of his life. Daisy doesnt want to marry anyone from Denmark because of inbred. Fed try to run away from mary but daisy like mary who is foreigner and keen for title. This is way of rebellion against his mother. Like charles used to do because queen hated camila and camila was one of his many chicks. Most heirs are spineless and they behave this to rebel.
Please, Henrik was an ass demanding to be styled KING when married to a QUEEN REGNANT. His tantrums over that fact just showed who he was. My only surprise is Margrethe put up with it. She already had her heirs.
Yes, that’s true. She did pursue being royal regardless of the ‘just happened to fall on love with a prince’ bs, not quite middleton level though.
I still don’t believe Fred is desperate for a divorce. He MAY be, but no one actually knows one way or other. I think he just got caught out on well known behaviour. There’s a lot of conjecture in the other poster’s comments. He definitely doesn’t seem to dislike her in public, and I can’t believe he’s that good an actor. He has the best of both worlds. It’s not like he lives in two up two down with a woman he hates and 4 kids. He doesn’t have to see her if he doesn’t want to, plus he’s got his side pieces, and he has family man image – if any of that is true.
I know which website you’re talking about and their take on H&M and W&K makes me doubt anything they say about Mary and Fred. It’s full of positives about W&K and then they talk about Mary the way we talk about Kate.
Oh what site, if I may ask? I love this kind of stuff
Ugh, I feel for Mary. With tweedledee and tweedledumb openly walking through the park, dinner together, and being in her apartment and emerging hours later in different clothes (not even a hotel room where he could theoretically argue he didn’t see her — his mistress’s apartment). He’s all but throwing it in her face. I bet he does this all the time, he’s probably been to her apartment many times bc this callous behavior is rarely a one-off, but he’s now become reckless.
Kaiser, I think you’re being overly dramatic about this “what is a crown prince of Denmark doing in Madrid?” These royals do have private lives. I’m sure they fly to different places all the time and not just for work reasons.
He doesn’t owe us or the Spanish press an explanation. The only people who need to know about the what’s what are his family members.
This is not the first times rumors like this have surfaced about him. I tended not to believe it until I saw his interactions years back with one of the Bush daughters during a formal dinner with the Bush family – he was very flirtatious. I tried looking for the video but it appears it was scrubbed.
What is truly diabolical is that Spanish magazines had the story for 2 whole months and broke it very conveniently when King Felipe and Queen Letizia are on an official state visit to Denmark. Another thing that came out us that Letizia used her office to get the story details before it went on print. This is a mess all around. To those unaware, Frédéric lived a very chaotic life before Mary with his tales of womanizing famous in Denmark. I don’t think anybody is really surprised by the turn of events.
Yes, I see they felt the need to include Letizia on the cover when she has nothing to do with the story. And her office asking for details is SMART – she wanted to know what they were walking into. Letizia was a high profile journalist before marrying Felipe, she knows how to handle shit like this LOL
According to your timeline then it seems that Letizia and Felipe already knew that the sht was going to hit the fan before they arrived in Denmark. I hope they gave their hosts a heads up. Woman to woman, that would be the natural thing to do.
Hope Mary’s deal is iron fucking clad. She has major leverage now if it comes down to it.
Man hits middle age, cheats on wife. It’s fairly typical and is only interesting because he is the future King. Shitty for his family, but hardly a shocker. I would imagine the Queen wants to keep Mary around as she seems to do more good for the monarchy than her two sons.
That is a full blown affair and what’s most disrespectful is that it wasn’t some weak moment of passionate sex. This a well planned date! Wtf dude? I feel bad for Mary having to deal with her cheating trash husband.
Bummer, I always thought they looked happy in public. And I always found him attractive…until now!
So he went there to change clothes, spent the night there, and had a suitcase with him. Sure, it could be completely platonic but being the Crown Prince of Denmark means you can totally pay for a room in Madrid and don’t need to stay with a friend because it’s cheaper like normal people so…
Paper/electronic trails… staying at a “friend’s” apartment is convenient when your presence must remain hidden.
Sorry but I can’t believe that expensive hotels don’t have ways to deal with rich people that want to stay private. And there’s data protection laws, it’s not like a random person can get information on who is staying in a hotel just by asking in reception.
If a future king goes to a hotel, I am sure that they have to follow some kind of security procedures, including informing certain organizations. Besides that, there are a lot of eyes watching you, from reception to room service and cleaners, who can sell the story and make some good money. I would think someone like him would stay at a trusted friend’s home there if he wants to be discreet, not at his alleged AP’s apartment. He must really have thought that he can get away with it.
I doubt Madrid lacks the business of facilitating pap-proof, luxury rendez-vous places for the mega famous, together with security. Or he could just have takeb his affair to a city less populated. Either someone was behind the story; either they were recognized at the MANY public places they visited together in just one night.
How you get them is how you loose them? It was well reported that the prince cheated on his ex girlfriend with Mary. So very humiliating but hardly a surprise ?
💯
Most people are assuming his wife didn’t know what was going on. They have been married for years, and it seems to be a bit of a theme that once the kids are born, like the royal men start to stray. I suspect that just like Kate she knows who she married, and she is just getting on with it. Who knows she might have someone too.
I’m still waiting for Tredeau, or his wife’s Sophie’s side piece to emerge..
Sophie Trudeau was named in a divorce application by the ex wife of a doctor. This was likely why they ended up making the separation public. Court filings are public and searchable and so they likely knew over the summer that this was going to happen.
The man Sophie Gregoire TrUdeau is seeing was legally separated in 2020. He continued to live in the marital home until he moved out in February 2021. I have no idea when she and Dr. Marcos Bettolli started seeing each other but when his ex-wife found out she was concerned that their kids were being exposed to Sophie’s security and thought it was upsetting for them. She then threatened to take the kids back to Argentina where they are both from. The Trudeaus have clearly been quietly estranged for some time prior to the announcement of their separation but when the separation of Bettolli and his wife was made public they were forced to announce as well.
Off topic, but I loooove Mary’s look in that black and green outfit.
So a foreign royal just went strolling around the most famous park in Madrid with his mistress?! The balls on this guy..
Just what I was thinking.
*snort*…………Someone wanted to get caught.
Mary should walk out and let him experience the full fallout of the bad publicity. His actions scream of wanting to be caught. Royalty is such a joke nowadays and not worth letting yourself be publicly humiliated like that.
Frederik the community dik has been cheating for years and his exploits are well documented.
Where do you get this from?
I actually thought they had a happy marriage(esp how the media portrayed them to be perfect), but then again shouldn’t be surprised.
So did I. Didn’t Mary give a lonnnnnnng totally loving speech to Fred on his 50th birthday??????
This is a textbook case of f*** around and find out. Fred has always been aimless and self-centered. The only one who paid any attention to him was his grandmother, Queen Ingrid. What a ghastly state visit that must have been that must have been with the Spains. If Felipe were to do something like that, Letizia would have him castrated.
I wonder what Marie and Joachim are thinking about all of this. Of course, Joachim is rumored to have his own weird obsession with Mary.
She would have him castrated for cheating or the public humiliation? My theory is the letter. I think Felipe cheats too, but is discreet about it. For his family and because of his father’s awful personal life.
I’m also wondering what Joachim and his wife are thinking. I read a while back there was a bit of a family drama and they moved to the US this year as their children lost titles.
Interesting as now I wonder what’s the full story.
Re Felipe I also think he may have someone on the side like his father. It seems common/acceptable with royal life as it’s been happening through centuries.
I think with William, he probably wants out with Kate. IMO He could have someone on the side but he wants to compete with his brother.
I doubt Felipe has a side piece. The Spanish monarchy is precarious, and scandals involving Felipe himself might be the end of it all. Connected as Letizia is with the Spanish media, I doubt their rapacious tabloids would give Felipe a pass. Looking at Fred’s cousins, the one with the side pieces is Pavlos. MC has long looked the other way.
Reports on Fred’s gallivanting are not new. But it looks like Felipe strayed from his fathers’ ways, after watching its effects behind the scenes: He dated around in his youth, and he got married when he was sure he was ready to settle down, to a woman he was sure he loved and would fit a Queen’s role. By all accounts, he and Letizia fully have each others’ back and he’s madly in love with her. Letizia didn’t take his royal charm bs and has helped him a lot in terms of advice presentation. He seems to admire how she’s stand for her right to do a great job as a royal and raise their daughters, without morphing into a wallflower like Sofia to please the crowd.
Isn’t this the couple that was rumored to be separated? Besides Albert and Charlene and WanK of course, lol. After a while they all run together.
I’m sure they all do. Philip probably cheated on Elizabeth (I think that was actually accepted as true by the media). Charles cheated on Diana. I suspect Charles cheat(s/ed) on Camilla too. William cheats on Kate. Albert probably cheats on Charlene. There were credible rumors Rainier cheated on Grace. The king of Sweden (I can’t be bothered to look up his name) cheat(s/ed) on his wife. These men do it because they can. Being told you are special and untouchable since birth warps their brains. The one king I think never cheated is possibly the emperor of Japan — he seems to adore his wife Masako, even if he could not prevent her abuse at the hands of the imperial household agency (he reminds me of Harry in that respect).
Most men and lots of women cheat, regardless of their status in life. Sad but true
I would be very surprised if King Harold of Norway had ever cheated on his wife, Queen Sonja. In interviews Sonja has been open about there being ups and downs, even considering divorce at one point, but there has never been a suggestion of another person involved.
Look at the The Fail writing about a royal indiscretion.
They must be giddy over finally having some actually tea to write about in the royal section
My favorite royal couple,
Sad.
It’s a well-known secret in certain Danish circles that Frederik and Mary enjoy an open marriage. Mary herself had an affair with a politician for years.
Fred played stupid games and won a stupid prize: exposure. This should be a warning to William that non UK media can expose him.