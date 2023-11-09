There’s a rumor going around the Spanish tabloids that Prince Frederik had an affair

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been in Denmark this week for an official state visit. For the most part, Queen Margrethe has stayed out of the hosting duties, leaving Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to do events with the Spanish king and queen. It’s worked out well, because the two royal couples are generational peers – Frederik is 55, Mary is 51, Letizia is 51, Felipe is 55. Mirror images. I also think Letizia and Mary both come across as hard-working fashionistas who understand that they need to be visible.
So, I was looking for a chance to run some of this week’s photos and just talk about fashion and stuff, but then this story broke in the European tabloids and even People Magazine has coverage (which is how I first saw it). Apparently, Hola is running a story insinuating that Frederik cheated on Mary with a Spain-based blonde. Hm.
According to Hola!, rumors of a romance surfaced after Spanish outlets published photos of Crown Prince Frederik with philanthropist, model and TV personality Geneveva Casanova during his private trip to Madrid. The outlet reported that the two toured a Picasso exhibit at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, walked through a park and had dinner together in the heart of the city. The outing reportedly came to be because a mutual friend who was originally set to accompany Frederik around Madrid got sick, and asked Casanova, who is an expert in Picasso art, to go in his stead.
Denying the buzz, Casanova told Hola!, “I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me. Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy.”
Danish news site Dagens.com states that Prince Frederik’s trip to Spain fell while his wife was in New York for United Nations Day. While Princess Mary’s N.Y.C. stay from Oct. 23 to 24 was announced by the Danish Royal House, Prince Frederik’s trip to Spain was not.
Dagens.com reported that Casanova, who was born in Mexico and is based in Spain, previously had a royal romance of her own. The socialite was previously married to Cayetano Martínez, an Olympic equestrian and the current Duke of Arjona.
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary celebrated 19 years of marriage in May and first connected through an unexpected meet-cute.
The most damaging part of the story is: “While Princess Mary’s N.Y.C. stay from Oct. 23 to 24 was announced by the Danish Royal House, Prince Frederik’s trip to Spain was not.” It would be one thing if Hola was making a mountain out of molehill about an attractive blonde escorting a Danish crown prince around in an official capacity during some kind of formal visit. But it sounds like Frederick flew to Spain, nothing was announced (at the time) and now people are only finding out about the trip because Hola had a tip about an affair with a friend of the guy who was originally supposed to take Fred to see some Picassos?? This is so random. I mean, well done if it’s all some kind of cover story, because the level of detail is bonkers.
Anyway, on Tuesday, Fred and Mary stepped out together on Tuesday night at the Glyptoteket Museum in Copenhagen. Mary wore a necklace with an “F” pendant. I guess she lost the “U” pendant!!
I have no feelings for or against the Danish royals or their marriage, but I love that green skirt she’s wearing. Oh my gosh is that ever a striking color.
she looks so beautiful. Her style is always next level. Best dressed royal, IMO.
Agreed. Mary is my hands down favorite in the royal circle when it comes to clothes. She always, always looks impeccable.
that entire outfit is gorgeous.
Superficially, I’m also in love with that skirt.
That outfit might be the most beautiful thing she has ever worn. Everything about it is stunning–the fit, the fabrics, the color combination. Gorgeous!
Betsy, I am mad about that skirt too! I have been scouring to find – it’s a HM line that. Looks beautiful!
What does “HM line” mean? Hand made? Home made? H&M?
I was just coveting that blue off the shoulder top. That color is beautiful.
Same, love the color and the style is just so flattering
It would explain the sour look on Mary’s face at the dinner in a previous post.
She was so visibly irritated the entire day. She is usually smiling and engaged but she was definitely in a bad mood. Whatever happened with him, the fact that it came out during the visit by Felipe and Leticia, was really bad timing.
The Spanish news stated that the paps have photos of Frederik entering GC’s apartment at 2:30am and leaving at 8:30am. Hmmm.
Yeah, the level of details from the spying reporters is very damaging. It looks really, really bad. They even reported that he left in different clothes. I’m not sure if it was an affair or not, but the optics are terrible.
I think Fred has been a player before.
What, you’ve never secretly gone to an attractive person’s home in the dead of night to view a six-hour PowerPoint on Picasso?
Exactly, who hasn’t. And I’m sure he only changed because he spilled some work-related baverage on his clothes and had the overnight picasso-viewing bag at hand. You’re welcome, lawyers and publicists.
It was interesting to see Kate stans, who attack anyone who mentions William’s alleged affair, relish and push this story on twitter. To me, this is just further confirmation that all monarchies should be abolished. What does Frederick actually do?
Kate stans are pushing it because they’re jealous Mary is better than Kate in every way. They claim William’s affair rumors mean nothing because there aren’t photos lmao! Not because he wouldn’t cheat, not because he loves his wife, but because there aren’t photos.
William is protected by the Uk media, but if he decides to do anything in Europe, he will be followed like Frederick.
Is Frederick so stupid that he would go to an art museum, a public park, and a well known restaurant with a lover? I mean, even William keeps his extra marital affairs on the down low. So I have my doubts about this supposed affair.
Maybe Frederik thought it would be okay because he wasn’t expecting the Spanish press to cover it? William might not be keeping his extracurricular activities on the down low, but it doesn’t matter if the BM isn’t going to report it. Maybe Frederik has a similar arrangement?
Yes, fed has similar arrangement with the press and his brother will blame for . This is always the case for spare. Now spare is not here to take the blame. Oh well, danish are trash as british ones but the difference is their press dont care that much in gossip when compare to british ones.
He may think that no one would recognize him and no one did except paps who got the tip and followed them. Even if there is no affair, it isn’t good look for a married man going to a single woman’s apartment alone in the middle of the night. They got the pics entering and leaving the building with different clothes too.
Maybe no one would recognize him, but she’s very well-known.
this is where I am scratching my head about it. I can believe he’s having (or has had) an affair, but this just seems so blatant and like something a person does who is begging to be caught.
Quite brazen behavior. If it’s not an affair, then what weird reason does he have to be walking with her in the park, dining out until 1am, being alone with her in her apt. in the afternoon and overnight, bringing a change of clothes, and secretly flying in and out of Spain while his wife was otherwise engaged?
I didn’t know about the overnight stay at her apartment and emerging next morning in different clothes. That’s a different thing from just hanging out in public places during the day. So the answer to my question is yes, Frederick is that stupid.
He is probably so comfortable with the protection he gets from his local media that he didn’t fathom that Spanish media would follow him.
William is definitely protected by the British media because the references to a Russian lawyer or banker, or even lunches with Rose are seen by many but never out in print.
The UK media is constantly hinting that they know so much more.
Makes no sense if you think like a normal person, I guess. Somehow, I think someone who has been living in entitlement for all his life has a different sense of logic. He may think he can just get away with it and stay unseen. Carl Gustav of Sweden, Felipe’s dad Juan Carlos and others like Prince Philip basically used to get away with murder when it came to extra-marital activities. It’s the built-in sense of importance?
@Harper There are a lot of things in what he did that are suspicious, but dining out until 1 am is not, it’s normal in Spain if you don’t have work in the morning.
I agree that he probably expect a similar level of protection he would get in Denmark, as well as if he was visiting incognito he wouldn’t expect the paps to have been tipped off.
@Kaiser, I lol’ed at ‘ lost the U necklace’. IDK but they sure seemed unworried to be in public together so I’m not convinced of an affair, yet. Also, I love coverage of Danish and Spanish royals.
If he did have an affair, this was an interesting way to do it. He walked around everywhere outside with a super well-known actress, visited a national museum and dined at a famous flamenco restaurant. The only way this could have been more public is if he had called the tabloids himself.
Yeah I’d be feeling F U if I was Mary. Love the green skirt and black top she’s wearing though.
This isn’t the first time Frederick has been rumored to be unfaithful. IIRC the last one was a couple years ago and the details were very similar . Photos of him partying with other women alone. I don’t think there’s any solid proof of an actual affair yet.
The story will be discussed for a couple of months. Mary will be stoic and impeccably dressed while Frederick will dust off his devoted husband schtick. They’ll weather it and move on until the next one.
When the news broke, there was a lot of bot activity especially in tiktok. They were trying to convince people that the man in the pics is not him even though the woman already confirmed the pics, but denied any affair. Bots didn’t get the latest memo, I guess.
Hasn’t it been known that he’s stepped out on her quite a lot? I feel like there used to be more gossip about that.
Its always rumored without proof. Now they had and some people are in denial. I dont think mary is going anywhere but queen camila has given hope to these side pieces. They can be queen too when diana was still loved by all.
Apparently he was previously got caught dancing with a young blonde woman in a bar after Mary had just given birth. It really baffles me how much he is like Harry’s brother.
I would defo recommend visiting Copenhagen and Glyptotek Museum. I’m still dreaming about the almond croissant i had there and the founder of Carlsberg had serious taste in art.
I am thinking about hitting Denmark, Sweden, Norway for my next trip. I haven’t been to Scandinavia and it looks really fun
Copenhagen is my fave European city haha . i defo recommend Danish hotdogs and you can buy the almond croissants at Democratic Coffee, i swear its too die for and I live in a country famous for its sweets and pastry haha. of all the borgs (palaces) i rec the Amalianborg and Christiansborg the most. Fredriksborg has a really nice park. the walk to the little mermaid was also quite nice, I’ve remembered. i would rec Tivoli garden only if you’re visiting in its blooimg season/they have planted fresh new flowers and plants and or if you have kids, cause it also doubles as an amusement park. They also have some nice boutiques and hispster neighbourhoods. Copenhagen is flat, so its super easy to walk everywhere. Copenhagen is also famous for fine dining, if you’re into it, its worth the money. Stockholm is beautiful in that old, European way, but it consists of 14 islands and it can get quite hilly and we were hurting and exhausted by the end of the trip (we did almost everything by foot, but my feet were full of blisters and little cuts) and it was not as easy to find things. In Stockholm ,it’s literally, you miss a bridge and you’re gonna walk two extra hours, just to get to the place you wanted to go. The museums i was interested in Stockholm were also closed, so that was a bit of a letdown, but Fotografiska is worth a visit, imho. my one regret is not doing more nature things while there, i’ve heard its quite breathtaking. Enjoy your trip!
I doubt it’s the first affair or the last affair. Mary is not leaving him over this.
No, she won’t leave. She’s another one that has invested too much time at this point. She left her homeland for him and isn’t going to give that up. Plus, Queen Margrethe really values her apparently.
Yikes……The audacity to do it in broad daylight too is especially disrespectful (if true).
It means he doesn’t care anymore.
Married heir to the Danish throne going to an unmarried woman’s apartment 2:30 am and leaving at 8:30 am the next morning? Sorry this gives Walk of Shame.
Fred, you need to be more discreet. I can’t help but think if it were Mary walking around with a strange man, there would be more outrage.
Oh, things would be very different if it were Mary… The married in, especially if female, must never, ever stray because the Royal spouse holds all of the power.
The wife of ceasar, etc.
I’m very torn on whether I believe the affair story or not partially because the same royal gossips that talk about Fredrick being a cheater talk about how close and in love William and Kate are. If they are that wrong about William and Kate do I really believe them when they talk about another royal couple the same way this site talks about W&K?
Also having seen all the published photos if there is an affair its already at that ‘I’m thinking about ending this’ phase because they didn’t look anything other than tired.
Yikes! CP Mary seems to have earned an honorary degree from the Kate Middleton School of Badly Tailored Pantsuits……I mean, in that pic of her and Queen Letizia, that blue pantsuit is AWFUL…….
The outfit in the top pics, however, w/the blue and green skirt is GORGEOUS
The tea has been hot about them for years, but Mary looks all in to me. This is an ambitious person – like people think Kate is. She ain’t going nowhere. Plus, her eldest son appears totally devoted to her.
Yep. But she works, people like her, she’s not lazy.. She learned the language very quickly.. She’s got 4 kids, she’s not going anywhere. I suspect she gets annoyed when it becomes public. I’ve long suspected an arrangement.
Mary must be seething. This is not their first “Frederick is cheating” rodeo but it might just be the first time his indiscretions are photographed and splashed everywhere.
Frederick has not a care in the world. Mary looks uncomfortable while he looks arrogant as ever. He knows she’s not going to leave him and blow over with time
I agree about the green skirt. Mary, Letizia and Meghan have my favorite royal style-modern, clean, impactful.
Re the rumours? Disappointing if true. I was hoping Frederik would do better.
It was shocking that he was caught but not surprising that he did this. As someone whose had family members work for the upper echelons one thing that stuck out is cheating in all aspects (financial, marriage, etc) is common. They do it b/c they can. I think he got caught b/c his mistress is notorious for being papped so that relationship whatever it was is def done.
Remember its the middle class that are much more conservative when it comes to relationships b/c they have the most to lose plus many of them marry primarily for love. That’s not to say Frederic didn’t marry for love I think he did but like many before him and after him, cheat b/c they can. While aristocracy/wealthy can divorce and many do, much more do not b/c they want the money to stay within the family.
If a royal decides not to cheat know that’s the exception not the rule. Don’t judge the upper echelons by the rules we play as they certainly don’t follow those rules ever no matter how “relatable” or “down -to-earth” they may appear with us common folk. I’m sure Mary is furious but not so much that he cheated but that he got caught and publicly embarrassed her. But who knows this also may be a great excuse for her to divorce Frederic and move back home to Australia.
So a royal (supposedly) cheats… and in other news, water is wet. I think the list of the faithful ones would be much shorter.
I love that green skirt on her, it’s incredibly flattering, but I am fully aware that color would look awful on me.
All I have to say is that she’s way hotter than him.