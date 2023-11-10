Keke Palmer has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Darius Jackson

Over the summer, Keke Palmer went to Las Vegas with some girlfriends and they caught Usher’s show. Usher brought Keke on stage and serenaded her and it was a really cute video. The video went viral, as did Darius Jackson’s reaction to it. Darius was, at the time, Keke’s boyfriend/partner. They welcomed their son earlier this year and Darius and Keke lived together, but let’s be clear: Keke was paying all the bills and Keke is extremely famous. The first time I even paid attention to Darius was when he basically went on a misogynistic rant about Keke wearing a “revealing” dress to Usher’s show. Black Twitter read Darius for filth, and for a few months, everyone crossed their fingers that Keke had dumped Darius. It went back and forth – some weeks, it seemed like they were together, some weeks it looked like she dumped him. They finally seemed done by the start of autumn.
Most women assumed that Darius was emotionally abusive towards Keke (because he was doing that openly online). Turns out, it was much, much worse. Darius was physically abusing her, breaking into her home and terrorizing her. Keke filed for a protective order and some screenshots were released from the security cameras she had installed in her home.
Keke Palmer is requesting sole custody of her 8-month-old son Leodis, whom she shares with Darius Jackson after alleging the child’s father has been physically abusive on multiple occasions. On Thursday, the Nope actress, 30, filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles, according to documents reviewed by PEOPLE.
In the California Superior Court filing, Palmer alleges that on Sunday, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”
She also includes screenshots of what appears to be security footage of a man striking a woman over a sofa. Palmer alleges that Jackson, 30, has abused her multiple times over a 2-year period.
Another incident was allegedly recorded on “home security footage [from] February 13, 2022 when Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck.”
In the declaration, Palmer alleges there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”
Palmer went on to state that during the incident on Sunday, Jackson came to her home to take Leodis to a football game, but the 8-month-old was not home because he’d gone with Palmer’s sister to visit family. After a verbal disagreement, Jackson allegedly “knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.” Palmer maintains that the entire incident was “captured by my home security camera, which will be played for the Court at the time of the hearing.” She said she followed him outside to retrieve her phone and “he nearly hit me with his car.”
Palmer’s filing states that on or around April 21, 2022, the former couple went out to eat at a restaurant in Santa Barbara when Jackson allegedly became upset after accusing Palmer of flirting with a woman, causing the parents to head back to their hotel early. “Darius grabbed my prescription eyeglasses away from me, threw them on the ground and stomped on them. He then opened my bag, threw all of my belongings onto the pavement in the rain, and threw my car keys across the parking lot before he got into his own car and drove off,” the document reads.
She alleges that he would also “love bomb” her. “The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative,” the filing for the restraining order reads. “Darius would ‘love bomb’ me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him. If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a “certain way”, he would storm off in a rage – telling me I was ‘slut’ and a ‘whore,’ accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him. Darius had a way of gaslighting me to make me feel like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t.”
I believe her and I feel so sorry for her. Darius Jackson is a complete POS, a violent abuser and dumb as hell. My guess is that Keke didn’t have security cameras in her house originally, that she had them installed at some point when she broke up with him. It’s heartbreaking to think that Keke had them installed because she knew that Darius would continue to terrorize her and menace her after their split. Darius clearly didn’t know about the physical evidence she compiled either, because before Darius and his sister knew about the video footage, they were on social media, calling Keke a liar. They apparently deleted all of that stuff last night, but Darius left one tweet up which reads like a threat, like he’s going to kidnap their son to “punish” Keke. I hope this f–ker goes to prison.
