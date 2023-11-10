Prince William & Kate are ‘savvy enough to know that times are changing’

It’s so funny to watch Kensington Palace try to go another keen blitz, where they’re briefing to their favorite outlets all about Prince William and Kate’s big, major, significant plans to be keen. There is never any pot of gold at the end of this keen rainbow, but I do enjoy watching KP staff try. If anything, William and Kate are doing less now that they have the Wales titles, and yet they need more staff and more hype to tread water and be completely unimaginative. Well, Victoria Ward at the Telegraph was tasked with writing yet another “no really, William and Kate are on the forefront of changing the monarchy” piece. The fact that the Caribbean Flop Tour is cited as the start of all of this “change” is amazing, as is the fact that the Telegraph used some of the worst photos from last year’s disastrous tour (so I’ll do the same!). Some highlights:

Will & Kate will not do traditional royal events: Rather than the traditional “away days” that for decades have involved members of the Royal family sweeping into towns and villages across the UK, greeting crowds and unveiling plaques before leaving, they instead launched a fundraising drive during a visit to Scarborough to galvanise long-term support for young residents’ mental health. It was a pilot project but one that has since been repeated in towns and cities across the UK and will continue to be rolled out.

Will & Kate have been working on these changes for years! Yet this was no knee jerk, last-minute change in tack; William and Catherine had been working up to this change in approach for years. Both laser-focused and determined to use their roles to instigate change, they recognise that today, we live in a different world to that of their predecessors. Their attitude is no comment on the approach taken by William’s grandmother, the late Queen, who successfully navigated 70 years on the throne by saying very little, acknowledging that she simply had to be seen. They understand, aides say, that times have changed. The public wants more from its figureheads-from the Royal family – and they believe they have more to give. They want to be more relatable. They want to use their time to create something more tangible, something that will actually change society for the better.

William is not like his father!! Of course, William’s approach is not wholly unique. His father spent decades as Prince of Wales campaigning on issues such as the environment, and continues to strive for change as King. But whereas Charles has often been criticised for his approach, his son and heir is savvy enough to know that times are changing.

The Caribbean Flop Tour haunts them: We only need to look back to the couple’s ill-fated Caribbean tour of March 2022 to see the origins of this approach. As William reacted to criticism that the tour, with its colonial overtones, was “tone deaf” and “out of touch”, he acknowledged that the royal world was shifting on its axis. With several Commonwealth realms demanding independence and slavery reparations, he made it clear he believed his family’s fabled “never complain, never explain” mantra was outdated. Aides said then that he had thought deeply about what kind of King he wanted to be when the time came, what needed to change and how certain protocols must evolve. That tour, he admitted, “brought into even sharper focus” questions about the past and the future and they are questions that William has mulled over ever since. He is keen to have his own voice.

The Kensington Palace CEO: Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, his new model has been slowly unveiled. The Prince and Princess are recruiting a new chief executive that will answer directly to them, rather than their private secretaries. The message was clear. Kensington Palace was, if not reinventing the wheel, then certainly shaking things up.

No abrupt changes: The shift in tone is being introduced slowly and carefully. The couple cautioned their staff against abrupt change. They are determined to be perceived as authentic voices within the small number of key spaces in which they work; the early years, the environment, mental health and homelessness. These themes are the focus of long-term projects that will last years, if not decades, each rooted in their Royal Foundation. The Prince and Princess are absolutely hell bent on doing this their own way. And they have never felt more ambitious.

[From The Telegraph]

Kensington Palace sources insist that if everyone could go back in time, the Duchess of Sussex would have put William and Kate on the cover of the British Vogue “Forces for Change” issue she guest-edited. We are told that William and Kate came up with the word “change” themselves, that it is wholly their own initiative to say “change” endlessly, and that they needed a year and a half to mull over questions of whether the British commonwealth was ready for the British royals to stop with their colonialist and racist nonsense. William has insisted to sources that he must be referred to as handsome, single, and a change-making heartthrob who has his own voice and is keen to be a global statesman. Seriously though, I love how stupid this is.

Photos courtesy of Instar.

18 Responses to “Prince William & Kate are ‘savvy enough to know that times are changing’”

  1. Ronaldinhio says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:29 am

    They are a new type of Royalty. The don’t work aren’t committed type.
    I believe this will be the end of the British Royal Family. People are working harder than ever and there is a cost of living crisis.
    Prince William not wanting to work hard – it is not it and flames questions of why we pay billionaires to believe they are too good to put in the hours and escape taxation

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:33 am

    Savvy? Do they know what that even is? These two are coming up with ways to not “work”. The change may be that Peg and Can’t will set fire to the monarchy and then blame everyone but themselves. Which is probably best but they will have done unintentionally lol.

    Reply
  3. Miranda says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:34 am

    1.) I am not at all convinced that they are savvy enough to know that times are changing.

    2.) Even if they did realize it, they would fight like hell to resist that change, because they love living in their antiquated, “anointed” little bubble where everyone constantly assures that them that they are special. They expected their own sister-in-law to curtsy to them in private, FFS.

    Reply
  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:34 am

    “With several Commonwealth realms demanding independence and slavery reparations, he made it clear he believed his family’s fabled “never complain, never explain” mantra was outdated.” How does one thing relate to the other? ‘Well, people want us to pay them back for five hundred years of exploitation and forced free labor, so I guess the answer is to be freer with my words.’

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:35 am

    This is so embarrassing an article. Charles worked on his projects. William is lazy. The keens are out of touch and those photos illustrate it. And Kate in her scarlett dress.

    Reply
  6. Geegee says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:35 am

    The press have been polishing this tyrd for so long. No wonder they are all full of crap

    Reply
  7. Steph says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:39 am

    This is more of him trying to be Harry. Harry disappears from the public eye for months at a time any to resurface with full blown projects. William wants to do this too but doesn’t have the wok ethic to actually produce anything tangible or worthwhile. Meghan is just like Harry. Kate wants that too but had the same problem as William.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 10, 2023 at 7:50 am

      Private citizens can get away with appearing in public whenever they want, but the RF depends on publicity. William could probably get something done, if he hired the right people – but, apart from his lack of work ethic, he has no organizational skills. He can’t even articulate his goals, let alone direct people to achieve them. As for Kate, she doesn’t want to achieve anything in particular – she just wants to hang onto William as long as she can.

      Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Actually, it took them almost 4 years to realize times are changing – ever since H&M left that glue trap.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Well, one part that rings true is that they are still haunted by the Caribbean flop tour. And I love that for them. That was such a global embarrassment for our newly minted global social leader. Not sure the newspapers saying how ambitious they are is a good thing. It doesn’t feel like a compliment here but doubtful it will ever be used as harshly as it was against meghan. White royals are allowed ambition without getting smeared for it.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:41 am

    I mean, who’s the KP staff member with the responsibility of following everything that Harry and Meghan do? William and Kate were opposed to change until Harry and Meghan left.

    Reply
  11. Maxine Branch says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Meanwhile. The Sussexes are being true to their purpose by helping as many communities as well as highlighting as many initiatives as they possibly can. While the so called change agents will mimic as many of their initiatives as possible without putting in an ounce of research or work. Worthless duo.

    Reply
  12. Sophie says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:43 am

    Wow, how unimaginative and uninspiring this latest load of fanfiction is! Come on guys, you can find better at fanfiction.net or archive of our own! Smh

    Reply
  13. TigerMcQueen says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:44 am

    They’ve never really done things like “away days”. They’ve always done as little as possible. What bunk about being deliberately slow to roll out “change.”

    And the change from doing as little as possible because of the kids to doing as little as possible while also focusing on made-up-to-prop-up initiatives have a timeline alright. It wasn’t the flop tour.

    Reply
  14. seaflower says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:45 am

    These two are a joke

    Reply
  15. Krista says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:47 am

    OMG if I hear the word “keen” again I may just vomit.

    Also, the hyperbole in these articles is amazing. How does anyone take them seriously? The breathless reporting is just laughable.

    Reply
  16. Mslove says:
    November 10, 2023 at 7:51 am

    I would tell the Wails to “work smarter, not harder” but
    you gotta be smart to pull that off.

    Reply

