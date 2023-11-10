“Beyonce released the full trailer for ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce'” links

Happy Veterans Day! The trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce is here! “You are the visual,” lmao. She heard the Beyhive fussing about the visuals. [OMG Blog]
There are some locations near me for the concert film, so it’s not just AMC locations.
And Alamo Drafthouse has a swag package with their ticket purchase. It looks like a custom popcorn tin and cup and they look awesome.
Bey will get my money. 😃
I am Alamo Drafthouse territory so good to know!
What is going on with Jezebel? I love that site.
The Private Equity firm that bought them hollowed them out then threw away the husk.
PE is evil. Full Stop.
New owners are shutting it down and getting rid of the writers.
I didn’t understand the Jezebel part (the link still takes you to the usual website). For anyone else wondering, they were reportedly shut down yesterday. Pajiba has a post about it..
https://www.pajiba.com/web_culture/go-media-shuts-down-jezebelcom-effective-immediately.php
Wow that seems very abrupt! Although wasn’t this semi-expected when the current owners bought them?
What happened with Jezebel? I don’t see anything with that link.
I hate the ozempic hate. Full disclosure I had my gallbladder removed 5 years ago and I gained about 80 lbs (which I had lost on my own but caused me to get gallstones and the gallbladder removal but that’s a whole other story) and I was getting fatty liver disease due to the weight gain and no gallbladder AND menopause. I had been trying everything to lose weight but just couldn’t. Due to the liver issue my doctor put me on ozempic for weight loss and I have lost 30 lbs so far. I am finally starting to feel better it was really helped me. There are other reasons to be on ozempic for weight loss other than vanity. It’s no one’s business.
I am so happy for you that you’ve gotten the medical support that you need to manage your weight! I agree with you that the judgment wrt Ozempic etc is unneccessary and inappropriate.
I don’t understand the Ozempic hate, either. Obesity is a complex and serious medical issue with wide ranging implications for other serious medical issues. It is not a moral failure. Ozempic is a medical tool that can help some people.
Also, medications for a medical issue often end up helping unforeseen medical issues (ex. Viagra originally was prescribed high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease and then they discovered it helped erectile dysfunction). So people complaining about how Ozempic is being “stolen” from diabetics don’t seem to understand how the world of pharmacology works and also don’t seem to understand that if Ozempic can help prevent T2 and T3 diabetes then that is a good thing.
To combat the shortage manufacturers need to ramp up production so there is plenty of it for all the people who medically need it.
Lastly, people acting like using Ozempic to quickly lose weight is a moral issue and act like overweight people should have to struggle and suffer and “do the work” need to confront their internalized fat phobia. Ozempic has limitations and some patients do need to overhaul their way of eating and get more movement but sometimes people need medical intervention to get to a point where that is achievable.
Good for you, sincerely – it’s wonderful that Ozempic was able to help you, and you and your doctor used it in precisely the manner that (IMHO) it should be. For me personally, my issue is definitely 100% not with people who legitimately need it, whether it be for diabetes or prediabetes/obesity, etc. My issue is with people like the real housewives or other celebrities who are perfectly healthy but abuse ozempic or other equivalents to drop weight and achieve borderline emaciated supermodel figures. These people are saying that even healthy weights aren’t good enough and are themselves risking as well as perpetuating to their impressionable audiences primarily full of young girls that the side effects are worth it because otherwise they’re just not skinny enough. It’s the new abusing laxatives or adderol, and wielded in that way is absolutely harmful.
I don’t believe, even for a second, that woman is really Tim Scott’s girlfriend. Also, it cracks me up that this Black man chose a *white blonde* woman to be his fake girlfriend. He’s running for president as a Republican and the overwhelming majority of Republican voters are severely racist white people who do not want to see white women dating Black men. So I don’t know who Scott is trying to impress but he can kiss his campaign goodbye. It wouldn’t surprise me if he drops out of the race around the end of the year.
Granted, I think he knows he never had a chance at winning the nomination and this is all a giant grift to get money but still, this was a bad decision for him and for her.
If you look at the MAJORITY of Black Republican male politicians who have been successful…you will see that MOST of them have White Wives…i.e. David Cameron and Clarence Thomas 🤬 It’s like an unspoken rule…
That’s all true, however, Clarence was *appointed* by a small group of powerful white men who knew he would do their bidding.
Tim Scott wants the racist white voters to put him in office and that ain’t happening. Dragging a white woman into this just solidified that. Even the people who may have kind of liked him just crossed him off their list (especially white men).
And you are so right…Black people who want to run with the Republicans have to accept white supremacy as their lord and savior. Sometimes I feel sad for them that they would lower themselves that way but then I remember those people are just as evil and power hungry as the rest of the GOP so f*ck them.
I saw someone on Twitter say that it’s no coincidence that his “girlfriend” finally materialized mere hours after the SAG strike ended, lol.
RIP Jezebel! I found Celebitchy because of them, specifically Dodai Stewart. Yet I haven’t visited the site in eons and am here every day!
I too found #Celebitchy through #Jezebel & I have looked at BOTH…several times a day…for YEARS to this DAY! 💔
JEZEBEL was shut down on Thursday by the PE firm that bought Gawker Media several years back.
They are all on Ozempic or a version of it. This is like in the late 90s early 2000s when everyone became teeny tiny by going on adderall. It’s so obvious because too many famous people who were not obese but not super skinny are all of a sudden dropping drastic weight quickly. I’m noticing it on men as well, like Jesse Plemons. Hey, if it works for them and they are happy with the results and can handle the side effects then more power to them. I just can’t stand when people lie about it.
I take back everything I said on the Taylor thread today, Travis was seen at the Buenos Aires airport 😂