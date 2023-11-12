Keke Palmer was granted sole custody of Leodis & given a restraining order

Last week, Keke Palmer filed for sole custody of her son Leodis and she also requested an emergency domestic violence restraining order. In her court filings, she revealed that her former partner Darius Jackson had repeatedly assaulted her and emotionally abused her, and even broken into her house after they broke up. She had physical evidence to back up everything, including security camera footage from inside her home, from cameras she must have installed after she broke up with Darius. Well, the emergency order was granted on Friday:

Keke Palmer has been granted temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son. On Thursday, the Nope actress, 30, filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against the infant’s father, Darius Jackson, in Los Angeles. Palmer asked the court for full physical and legal custody of Leodis, detailing multiple allegations of physical abuse in the filing, according to documents reviewed by PEOPLE. In response to the emergency filing, the Los Angeles County judge granted a temporary restraining order that states that Jackson must stay at least 100 yards away from both the actress and their son, as well as any childcare or schooling established for the infant. In addition to granting Palmer temporary sole physical and legal custody of Leo, the temporary restraining order states that Jackson is not allowed to have visitation with his son, with a hearing set for Dec. 5 to determine further action on the temporary arrangement.

While I know there are thousands, if not millions, of horror stories of how the legal system compounds abuse as battered women try to navigate a broken system, BUT it does feel like there are some smaller changes in certain areas, where judges are starting to understand that they need to take this sh-t more seriously. I absolutely hope that the courts take Keke seriously and take the evidence she’s compiled into account. Meanwhile, People Mag had this very depressing story about how Darius’s online freakout about Keke going to Vegas (over the summer) was the beginning of the end.

“This is a big surprise,” says the source, who claims Jackson and Palmer appeared publicly amicable late last month during an event in Los Angeles for her streaming network KeyTV. “The baby was there, everybody. Darius went to support her, they were all congratulating her.” However, the insider acknowledges there have been issues in their relationship in the past. The pair, who reportedly met in 2021 while attending a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy, had navigated tough times over the years, according to the source. “There was at least one breakup, before the Vegas incident,” says the source, referring to the public drama that unfolded this past July after Palmer attended Usher’s Vegas residency, where she was serenaded by the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performer. At the time, Jackson publicly called her out for her outfit by quoting a tweet showing a video of Palmer dancing with Usher and writing: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” Says the source: “I don’t think the Vegas incident caused all of this. There were problems before, but I do think it was the beginning of the end.” “There was some genuine love there,” says the source, who claims, “Around Leo’s birth things were really good.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but regular old bystanders have no place to talk about how “there was genuine love there” once a woman files for an emergency protective order after her former partner repeatedly assaulted her. Like, was it love or was it love-bombing? Was he “supporting” her or was he keeping tabs on his victim? His abuse had gotten so bold that he felt perfectly comfortable shaming her outfit when she had a girls’ trip to Vegas! That was how he punished her because she A) went out with her girlfriends and B) flirted with Usher.

